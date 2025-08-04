How Many Photos Can You Post On Instagram? Statistics, Usage And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Instagram is an American free social media app and is now owned by Meta Platforms, where people share photos, videos, and stories. Users can follow friends, celebrities, or brands, like, comment on posts, and send direct messages. It also has features like Reels (short videos), Stories (disappearing content), and Live videos. Instagram started in 2010, created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. Since then, it has become very popular, especially with younger people. On Instagram, anyone can make a personal or business account. They can follow others, like posts, leave comments, and send messages.

One big reason for Instagram’s popularity is the many ways to post content. People can share a single photo, a group of photos (called a carousel), short videos known as Reels, or temporary updates through Stories. Instagram also allows users to go live and share longer videos using Instagram Video. These features help people be creative, stay connected, and build their online presence easily.

How many photos can you post on Instagram?

As of January 2025, SEO.ai reports that Instagram allows users to share up to 20 photos at a time using the carousel feature.

photos at a time using the carousel feature. In previous years, the posting limit was 10 photos in a single click.

photos in a single click. But, Instagram also allow users to share multiple photos on each account simultaneously, without having any limits.

Neal Schaffer’s report states that over 95 million photos and videos are uploaded to Instagram regularly.

photos and videos are uploaded to Instagram regularly. Analyzify also shows that Instagram gets 14% of all social media visits in the U.S., making it one of the most popular photo-sharing apps.

How to Post Multiple Photos on Instagram?

Open Instagram and tap the ‘+’ (plus) icon at the bottom or top of your screen.

Select ‘Post’ from the options.

Tap the ‘Select Multiple’ icon (it looks like two overlapping squares).

Choose up to 20 photos or videos from your gallery, in the order you want them to appear.

Tap ‘Next’, then apply filters or edits if you like—either individually or to all at once.

Tap ‘Next’ again, add your caption, hashtags, location, or tag people.

When you’re ready, tap ‘Share’ to post.

Why Instagram Limits Photo Uploads to 20 at Once?

Instagram has set a limit to enhance a better user experience and help to maintain a smooth app performance and speed.

Other reasons are enabling faster loading for viewers, preventing spam & abuse and allowing visual consistency.

Which Instagram Accounts Have More Posts?

As of January 2025, @niepsclub had 38,866,644 posts, making it one of the most active accounts on Instagram, according to a report published in gomega.ai.

Furthermore, other top Instagram accounts by number of posts are stated in the table below:

Account Name Number of posts @benc4n 10 million @myfacewheno_o 8.9 million @smsaruae 352k @trolls_official 176k @rvcjinsta 154k @hollywoodunlocked 150k @theshaderoom 145k @spanews 138k @manotoofficial 131k @official_saini_saini7172 123k @instablog9ja 121k

Instagram Photo Posting Statistics

According to Metricool, Instagram users upload around 1.3 billion images each day.

Over a year, the total adds up to approximately 475 billion photos.

About 35% of people enjoy Stories that include a mix of photos, text, and videos.

The best time to post globally is around 8 PM, when user activity is at its peak.

Social Pilot mentions that nearly 70% of users share either photos or videos, showing that Instagram is mainly a visual platform.

Buffer reports that carousel posts get 114% more engagement than single photos and 12% more than Reels.

SocialInsider.io says businesses usually post about 10 images each month, making up half of their total content.

Sprout Social adds that while photo posts from influencers get about a 1.17% engagement rate, both carousels and Reels tend to perform even better.

Which Countries’ Users are Posting More Photos on Instagram?

A report published by Resourcera, in 2025, India will have the most active Instagram with 414 million users, implying a high volume of both photo uploads and overall platform activity.

Users followed by the United States (172 million), Brazil (141 million), Indonesia (103 million), and Russia (63 million).

What is the Instagram Posting Engagement Rate?

According to socialinsider.io, in 2025, carousels had a 0.55% engagement rate, down 15% but still led in generating engagement.

Reels are no longer the top format, now ranking second with about 0.50% engagement.

Static photos, averaging 0.45%, continue to trail behind other types of posts on Instagram.

As of 2025, among accounts with 100,000 to 1 million followers, Images surprisingly dominate with 50 average comments, surpassing Reels (46) and Carousels (38).

However, for accounts with 50,000 to 100,000 followers, the comment averages rise to 14 for Reels, 11 for Carousels, and 12 for Images.

Others are mentioned in the table below:

Brand size (Followers) Image comments Reels comments Carousel comments 10k – 50k 4 6 5 5k – 10k 2 4 3 1k – 5k 1 3 2

What are the Instagram Post’s Impressions?

Among large accounts with 100,000 to 1 million followers, Carousels top the list with 21,827 impressions, followed by Reels (19,801) and Images (17,744).

The table below provides a comparison analysis of Instagram’s impressions per post:

Brand size (Followers) Impression per Image Impression per Reels Impression per Carousel 50k – 100k 5,420 5,409 6,916 10k – 50k 1,468 2,424 2,150 5k – 10k 562 1,078 935 1k – 5k 267 590 472

What is the Instagram Posting Frequency Comparison?

As of 2024, brands are actively using Instagram, averaging around 20 posts per month, which comes out to about five posts each week, according to the reports of Social Insider.

Based on content type, businesses typically share 10 static images monthly, making up 50% of their total posts.

They also publish 4 carousels, accounting for 20%, and 6 Reels, which represent 30% of their monthly content. This

What is the Instagram Content Performance Comparison?

In the first quarter of 2025, reels reach about 30.81% of followers and have an engagement rate of 1.23%, making them the best for visibility and interaction.

Carousel posts reach around 14.45% of users and get a 0.99% engagement rate, offering strong user interaction.

Photos have the lowest performance, reaching only 13.14% with an average engagement of 0.70%.

What are Instagram Photo Posts, Hashtag Trends and Usage?

A report published by Jobera found that photo posts that include at least one hashtag receive 12.6% more engagement, and users are 33% more likely to comment on them.

Adding 11 or more hashtags can raise interaction rates to 80%, compared to just 22% with 10 hashtags; using up to 30#’s can boost engagement by 20%.

Around 88% of all Instagram posts have at least one hashtag, and 66% of all hashtag usage comes from business accounts.

Nearly 49% of users include branded hashtags, with 7 out of 10 hashtags on Instagram being brand-related.

Hashtag Avg. likes per post Avg. comments per post #TravelPhotography 100,000 500 #PortraitPhotography 85,000 450 #StreetPhotography 75,000 400 #FoodPhotography 50,000 300 #NaturePhotography 60,000 #FashionPhotography 70,000 350

What are the Top 10 Photography Instagram Accounts with Photo Posts?

Instagram User Posts Engagement Rate @iphone_photography_school 4.5K 0.02% @making_camera_easy 2.5K 0.04% @saidmhamadofficial 5.4K 0.4% @bleachfilm 5.3K 0.45% @jdcameraguy 1.2K 0.11% @madspeteriversen_photography 3.4K 0.39% @official_photographers_hub 6.2K 1.34% @laurenashleystudios 1K 0.28% @nakhlianton 905 0.58% @davidyarrow 1.6K 4.15%

Should Your Brand Focus More on Instagram Reels, Photos, or a Mix of Both for Success?

In 2025, top brands follow a mixed Instagram strategy that includes both regular posts and Reels to stay active and reach more people.

They use posts to share clear product photos, multi-image reviews, event highlights, and brand visuals that build trust and give more details.

Reels are used for short product demos, trending sounds, behind-the-scenes clips, and quick updates that help increase reach and engagement.

Conclusion

Instagram photo posts are still very important for both users and brands. They help people show their creativity, tell stories, and connect with followers. Even though Reels are getting more popular, photos are still the main way to build a brand and get good engagement. Adding clear captions, popular hashtags, and eye-catching images makes posts more interactive. To stay visible and grow over time, it’s smart to use a mix of single photo posts, carousels, and Reels.

