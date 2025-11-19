Koss Corporation Statistics By Revenue, Market Capitalisation and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Koss Corporation Statistics: Koss Corporation is an American company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, that manufactures headphones and other audio products. This Koss Statistics examines several key metrics, including sales, profit, share prices, and customer numbers.

This article also reveals how Koss compares to other headphone companies worldwide. Such statistics guide investors in deciding whether to buy, hold, or sell Koss shares, and they help company leaders make plans. For students, Koss figures are a good example of how real business data is collected, analysed, and interpreted.

Editor’s Choice

In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, Koss reported USD 12.62 million in revenue, representing a 2.93% increase from the previous year, resulting in USD 12.27 million .

in revenue, representing a increase from the previous year, resulting in . On November 12, 2025, Koss Corporation had a market capitalisation of USD 46.50 million , representing a 32.61% decrease from last month, resulting in USD 69 million (+123.30%) .

, representing a decrease from last month, resulting in . The company reported a net loss of about USD 0.87 million in 2025, slightly better than the USD 0.95 million loss in 2024.

in 2025, slightly better than the loss in 2024. According to Stock Analysis, Koss earned around USD 9.8 million from the United States in 2024, representing about 79.9% of total revenue.

from the United States in 2024, representing about of total revenue. In Q1 2026 (quarter ended September 30, 2025), net sales are estimated to be USD 4.07 million , up 27.1% from USD 3.20 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

, up from in the same quarter a year earlier. Koss holds approximately USD 16.46 million in cash against USD 2.51 million of total debt, resulting in a net cash position of USD 13.95 million .

in cash against of total debt, resulting in a net cash position of . The company has approximately 9.46 million shares outstanding and 38 employees, with a revenue per employee of roughly USD 17,179 .

shares outstanding and employees, with a revenue per employee of roughly . The company has a revenue per employee of roughly USD 481,896.

About Koss

Category Details Company name Koss Corporation Headquarter Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States Founded 1953 Founder John C. Koss Key Executive Michael J. Koss (Chairman & Chief Executive Officer) Traded as KOSS on the NASDAQ Capital Market Sector Technology Industry Consumer electronics / audio equipment (headphones and related products) Business Types Designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones, headsets, wireless Bluetooth headphones and speakers, and other audio accessories in the U.S. and internationally Area served Worldwide Employees Around 30 people Official website www.koss.com

History of Koss Corporation

1953 — The company was founded in Milwaukee as J. C. Koss Hospital Television Rental Company by John C. Koss.

— The company was founded in Milwaukee as J. C. Koss Hospital Television Rental Company by John C. Koss. 1958 — The SP/3, described as the world’s first high-fidelity stereophone, was introduced and the personal listening category was effectively created.

— The SP/3, described as the world’s first high-fidelity stereophone, was introduced and the personal listening category was effectively created. 1962 — The early professional Pro/4 stereophone line was launched, strengthening the firm’s audiophile positioning.

— The early professional Pro/4 stereophone line was launched, strengthening the firm’s audiophile positioning. 1966 — The Beatlephone branded stereophone was released during the peak of popular music’s stereo adoption.

— The Beatlephone branded stereophone was released during the peak of popular music’s stereo adoption. 1967 — Koss Corporation completed an initial public offering, expanding capital access for growth.

— Koss Corporation completed an initial public offering, expanding capital access for growth. 1968 — The ESP/6, identified as a self-energizing electrostatic stereophone, entered the portfolio.

— The ESP/6, identified as a self-energizing electrostatic stereophone, entered the portfolio. 1970 — The Pro/4AA became a reference full-size dynamic headphone and the company moved its world headquarters to North Port Washington Avenue in Milwaukee.

— The Pro/4AA became a reference full-size dynamic headphone and the company moved its world headquarters to North Port Washington Avenue in Milwaukee. 1974 — The HV/1A was introduced and marketed as a dynamic stereophone delivering all ten audible octaves.

— The HV/1A was introduced and marketed as a dynamic stereophone delivering all ten audible octaves. 1976 — The Pro/4AAA added the Direct Contour “D”-profile ear cushions, shaping later Koss designs.

— The Pro/4AAA added the Direct Contour “D”-profile ear cushions, shaping later Koss designs. 1979 — A new president was hired to guide the next phase of growth as the business diversified.

— A new president was hired to guide the next phase of growth as the business diversified. 1984 — After diversification setbacks and losses, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

— After diversification setbacks and losses, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. 1985 — Koss emerged from bankruptcy and continued operating as a focused headphone company.

— Koss emerged from bankruptcy and continued operating as a focused headphone company. 1987 — Further post-reorganization progress was reported as the firm completed steps to exit Chapter 11.

— Further post-reorganization progress was reported as the firm completed steps to exit Chapter 11. 1990 — The ESP/950 electrostatic headphone system was introduced alongside its dedicated E/90 amplifier.

— The ESP/950 electrostatic headphone system was introduced alongside its dedicated E/90 amplifier. 1991 — Michael J. Koss, son of the founder, became president and chief executive officer.

— Michael J. Koss, son of the founder, became president and chief executive officer. 1999 — Two high-volume consumer lines, The Plug and Sporta Pro, were commercialized, extending reach beyond studio-grade headsets.

— Two high-volume consumer lines, The Plug and Sporta Pro, were commercialized, extending reach beyond studio-grade headsets. 2009 — A large internal embezzlement was uncovered; the former vice president of finance was later charged.

— A large internal embezzlement was uncovered; the former vice president of finance was later charged. 2010 — The executive at the center of the embezzlement case received an eleven-year sentence; Koss began financial restatements and recoveries.

— The executive at the center of the embezzlement case received an eleven-year sentence; Koss began financial restatements and recoveries. 2011 — The SEC filed and settled actions with Koss Corporation and CEO Michael J. Koss concerning internal controls and financial reporting; related shareholder matters were settled.

— The SEC filed and settled actions with Koss Corporation and CEO Michael J. Koss concerning internal controls and financial reporting; related shareholder matters were settled. 2020 — Patent infringement suits were filed against several wireless-audio competitors, including Apple, over early Koss wireless headphone patents.

— Patent infringement suits were filed against several wireless-audio competitors, including Apple, over early Koss wireless headphone patents. 2021 — During the retail-trading short-squeeze period, insiders realized significant proceeds from stock sales as KOSS volatility spiked.

— During the retail-trading short-squeeze period, insiders realized significant proceeds from stock sales as KOSS volatility spiked. 2022 — Koss and Apple reached a confidential settlement resolving the wireless-headphone patent dispute ahead of trial.

— Koss and Apple reached a confidential settlement resolving the wireless-headphone patent dispute ahead of trial. 2024–2025 — Corporate filings and investor materials continued to be published, reflecting ongoing operations and product support from Milwaukee headquarters.

Fun Facts About Koss Corporation

Koss began in 1953 as a hospital television rental company in Milwaukee, before switching focus to audio and headphones a few years later.

In 1958, John C. Koss and engineer Martin Lange Jr. introduced the SP/3, widely regarded as the world’s first consumer high-fidelity stereo headphone, effectively creating the modern “personal listening” category.

The original SP/3 headphone was developed only as a demonstration accessory for a portable phonograph at a hi-fi show, but audience reaction was so strong that the company pivoted to headphones as its core business.

Despite its worldwide brand recognition, Koss employed only about 31 people as of 2023, making it a very small public company by global electronics industry standards.

The Koss family controls roughly 74–75% of the company’s outstanding shares, and the business is still run as a closely held family enterprise.

John C. Koss started the business with only about USD 200 in initial capital and built it into a global headphone brand without any formal education beyond high school.

Koss headphones have been used by high-profile performers; historical accounts note that artists such as Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra used Koss products in the early years of stereo recording.

Since 1989, most Koss headphones have been sold with a limited lifetime warranty, allowing customers to send in products for repair or replacement for a modest service fee.

Koss is known for long-running product lines: the Porta Pro, introduced in 1984, still has a strong following among audio enthusiasts who value its retro design and sound signature.

Beyond headphones, the company created the Koss Classics label, which released orchestral recordings, including projects with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and other ensembles, positioning Koss as a niche classical music publisher as well as a hardware maker.

In the early 2000s Koss developed its own wireless earbud concepts, and in 2020 it sued Apple, Bose and others for allegedly infringing its wireless headphone patents, later reaching an out-of-court settlement with Apple in 2022.

During the Reddit-driven “meme stock” rally in 2021, Koss shares spiked so sharply that family members and executives sold more than USD 40 million of stock, an amount reported as exceeding the company’s market value at the end of 2020.

To manage costs and supply chains, Koss shifted a significant share of its manufacturing from China to Mexico around 2014, while continuing to design products in the United States.

Even as a niche manufacturer, Koss continues to invest in product development, recording engineering and research and development expenses of roughly a few hundred thousand dollars per year in recent fiscal reports.

Financial Report of Koss Corporation

Koss Corporation reported USD 13.49 million in revenue over the trailing twelve months in 2025, while the fiscal year closed with USD 12.62 million, indicating steady activity despite slower growth. The company recorded 11.58% revenue growth in the trailing period and 2.93% growth across the fiscal year.

The cost of revenue reached USD 8.26 million for the trailing period and USD 7.85 million for the fiscal year, leaving a gross profit of USD 5.23 million and USD 4.77 million respectively. These figures indicate that the company kept generating a stable gross margin.

Selling, general and administrative spending totaled USD 7.16 million in the trailing period and USD 7.30 million in the fiscal year. Research and development expenses stood at USD 0.21 million, which shows limited investment in product development.

Total operating expenses were reported at USD 7.37 million for the trailing period and USD 7.51 million for the fiscal year, resulting in operating losses of USD 2.15 million and USD 2.74 million. These results reflect continuous pressure on profitability.

Interest and investment income contributed USD 0.95 million in the trailing period and USD 0.88 million in the fiscal year. Earnings before tax excluding unusual items were USD -1.19 million for the trailing period and USD -1.86 million for the fiscal year, signaling that the core business remained in loss.

Metrics 2025

(Trailing Twelve Months) 2025

Fiscal Year Revenue USD 13.49 million USD 12.62 million Revenue Growth (YoY) 11.58% 2.93% Cost of Revenue USD 8.26 million USD 7.85 million Gross Profit USD 5.23 million USD 4.77 million Selling, General & Admin USD 7.16 million USD 7.30 million Research & Development USD 0.21 million Operating Expenses USD 7.37 million USD 7.51 million Operating Income -USD 2.15 million USD -2.74 million Interest & Investment Income USD 0.95 million USD 0.88 million EBT Excl. Unusual Items -USD 1.19 million -USD 1.86 million Legal Settlements USD 1 million Pretax Income -USD 0.19 million -USD 0.86 million Income Tax Expense USD 0.02 million Net Income -USD 0.21 million -USD 0.87 million Shares Outstanding (Basic) 9 million Shares Outstanding (Diluted) 9 million Shares Change (YoY) 1.40% 1.21% EPS (Basic) -USD 0.02 -USD 0.09 EPS (Diluted) Free Cash Flow USD 0.21 million -USD 0.71 million Free Cash Flow Per Share USD 0.02 -USD 0.07 Gross Margin 38.76% 37.81% Operating Margin -15.90% -21.68% Profit Margin -1.57% -6.93% Free Cash Flow Margin 1.57% -5.59% EBITDA -USD 1.89 million -USD 2.50 million EBITDA Margin -14.02% -19.80% EBIT -USD 2.15 million -USD 2.74 million EBIT Margin -15.90% -21.68%

Legal settlements added USD 1 million, which helped reduce the pretax loss to USD -0.19 million in the trailing period, compared with USD -0.86 million in the fiscal year. Income tax expenses were minor at USD 0.02 million, resulting in net losses of USD 0.21 million and USD 0.87 million.

Shares outstanding remained consistent at 9 million, with a year-over-year change of 1.40% in the trailing period and 1.21% in the fiscal year. Basic earnings per share were USD -0.02 for the trailing period and USD -0.09 for the fiscal year.

Free cash flow reached USD 0.21 million in the trailing twelve months, compared with USD -0.71 million for the fiscal year. Free cash flow per share was reported at USD 0.02 in the trailing period and USD -0.07 in the fiscal year, showing improved liquidity on a short-term basis.

Gross margin reached 38.76% in the trailing period and 37.81% in the fiscal year, demonstrating stable cost control. Operating margin remained negative at -15.90% and -21.68%, highlighting the challenge of covering fixed costs.

Profit margin stood at -1.57% for the trailing period and -6.93% for the fiscal year, while free cash flow margin moved from 1.57% to -5.59%. These shifts show that earnings remained under pressure even though cash flow performance improved temporarily.

EBITDA remained negative at USD -1.89 million for the trailing period and USD -2.50 million for the fiscal year, with margins of -14.02% and -19.80%, indicating limited operating efficiency. EBIT stayed negative at USD -2.15 million and USD -2.74 million, matching an EBIT margin of -15.90% and -21.68% across the two periods.

Quarterly Valuation Statistics For Koss Corporation

Category Q1, 2025 Q2, 2025 Q3, 2025 Q4, 2025 Q1, 2026 (USD) Price to sales ratio 5.69 5.78 3.56 3.79 3.59 Price to cash flow ratio 94.99 682.02 303.11 – 139.95 Price to book ratio 2.24 2.23 1.44 1.58 1.56 Enterprise value 59.63 million 64.03 million 33.81 million 34.75 million 34.50 million Total common shares outstanding 9.35 million 9.38 million 9.46 million

The price to sales ratio moved from 5.69 in Q1 2025 to 5.78 in Q2 2025, then dropped to 3.56 in Q3 2025 and slightly increased to 3.79 in Q4 2025, before settling at 3.59 in Q1 2026, showing that Koss Corporation’s valuation became more moderate as revenue growth outpaced its stock price.

The price to cash flow ratio was 94.99 in Q1 2025, rose sharply to 682.02 in Q2 2025, and then eased to 303.11 in Q3 2025. There was no reported value in Q4 2025, and the figure reached 139.95 in Q1 2026, indicating that cash generation improved relative to market valuation.

The price to book ratio stayed steady during the year, beginning at 2.24 in Q1 2025, adjusting slightly to 2.23 in Q2 2025, and declining to 1.44 in Q3 2025, before rising again to 1.58 in Q4 2025 and 1.56 in Q1 2026, reflecting changes in the company’s asset value compared with its market price.

The enterprise value increased from USD 59.63 million in Q1 2025 to USD 64.03 million in Q2 2025, then fell to USD 33.81 million in Q3 2025 and recovered slightly to USD 34.75 million in Q4 2025, reaching USD 34.50 million in Q1 2026, which suggests shifts in market expectations and debt levels.

The total number of common shares outstanding increased gradually, moving from 9.35 million in Q1 2025 to 9.38 million in Q2 2025, and reaching 9.46 million by Q3 2025, showing a small expansion in share count.

Koss Corporation Revenue Statistics

(Reference: stockanalysis.com)

At the end of June 30, 2025, Koss reported revenue of USD 12.62 million, a 2.93% increase from the previous year, resulting in USD 12.27 million.

Furthermore, previous years’ revenue are stated as USD 13.10 million (2023), USD 17.71 million (2022), and USD 19.55 million (2021).

The quarterly breakdown (2025) is stated in the table below:

Quarter Ended Revenue

(USD million) Change

(in thousand) Growth Rate March 31 2.78 143.40 5.44% June 30 3.08 190.81 6.59% September 30 4.07 868.91 27.14%

Koss Market Capitalisation Statistics

(Source: stockanalysis.com)

On November 12, 2025, the market cap of Koss secured around USD 46.50 million, reduced by 32.61% from October (USD 69 million).

Furthermore, other monthly market caps of 2025 are mentioned in the table below:

Months Market Cap

(USD million) Change Rate January 56.10 -18.70% February 51.80 -7.66% March 44.30 -14.48% April 44.40 +0.23% May 54.60 +22.97% June 47.80 -12.45% July 49.50 +3.56% August 58.60 +18.38% September 48 -18.09% October 45.70 -4.79%

Koss Revenue Statistics By Country

Koss generated about USD 9.8 million from the United States in 2024, and this amount represented 79.9% of the company’s total revenue. This shows that most of the company’s income came from its home market.

Sweden contributed USD 993,040, giving the company 8.1% of its overall revenue. This indicates that Sweden was the strongest international market for Koss during the year.

The Czech Republic added USD 418,000, which accounted for 3.4% of total revenue. This reflects steady demand for Koss products in Central Europe.

Ukraine provided USD 214,010, contributing 1.7% of the company’s revenue. This shows a modest but meaningful presence in Eastern Europe.

South Korea generated USD 185,140, equal to 1.5% of revenue. This highlights that the Asian market played a smaller role compared to Europe and the United States.

Furthermore, other top four countries revenue analysis are mentioned below:

Country Revenue

(USD) Revenue Share Sweden 993,040 8.1% Czech Republic 418,000 3.4% Ukraine 214,010 1.7% South Korea 185,140 1.5%

Koss Product Analysis

2025 (KPH30 Wireless): Wireless KPH30 with a stronger frame, built-in mic, and simple on-ear buttons.

Wireless KPH30 with a stronger frame, built-in mic, and simple on-ear buttons. 2024 (PortaPro Wireless 2.0): New PortaPro that carries the audio through the dual steel headband, with mic and onboard controls.

New PortaPro that carries the audio through the dual steel headband, with mic and onboard controls. 2021 (Utility Series (KPH40, KEB90, PortaPro Utility)): Headphones and earphones that use detachable cables so listeners can swap or replace leads easily.

Headphones and earphones that use detachable cables so listeners can swap or replace leads easily. 2018 (CS300 USB): USB headset with a flexible boom and electret mic for clear speech.

USB headset with a flexible boom and electret mic for clear speech. 2018 (Noise-Cancelling QZ Buds): In-ear buds featuring active noise cancellation and a monitor switch that allows outside sound to pass through.

In-ear buds featuring active noise cancellation and a monitor switch that allows outside sound to pass through. 2018 (PortaPro Wireless): The Classic PortaPro is made wireless, featuring an in-line mic and built-in controls.

The Classic PortaPro is made wireless, featuring an in-line mic and built-in controls. 2017 (KPH30i): Light on-ear model inspired by Pro35 and KTXPro1.

Light on-ear model inspired by Pro35 and KTXPro1. 2017 (BT539i): D-Profile over-ear Bluetooth headphones.

D-Profile over-ear Bluetooth headphones. 2015 (KEB25i, KPH14, UR23i): Tube-port earphones with soft cushions; side-firing sport phones; compact D-Profile headset with one-button mic and flat cable.

Tube-port earphones with soft cushions; side-firing sport phones; compact D-Profile headset with one-button mic and flat cable. 2014 (Pro4S, SP540, SP330, BT540i): Studio monitor; two comfort-focused personal-listening models; Bluetooth aptX over-ears.

Studio monitor; two comfort-focused personal-listening models; Bluetooth aptX over-ears. 2012 (Striva): Early Wi-Fi streaming headphones.

Early Wi-Fi streaming headphones. 2010 to 2000: FitClips for workouts; KDE250 and CC_01 adjustable in-ears; KSC75 earclips; UR40 and KTXPro1 foldable or rubber-band sets; UR/20 and QZ/5 full-size isolating models.

FitClips for workouts; KDE250 and CC_01 adjustable in-ears; KSC75 earclips; UR40 and KTXPro1 foldable or rubber-band sets; UR/20 and QZ/5 full-size isolating models. 1999 to 1989: Sporta Pro and The Plug portables; KSC35 clips; QZ1000 noise reducer; ESP/950 electrostatic with E/90 amp; JCK/300 infrared cordless set.

Sporta Pro and The Plug portables; KSC35 clips; QZ1000 noise reducer; ESP/950 electrostatic with E/90 amp; JCK/300 infrared cordless set. 1984 to 1958: Porta Pro icon; HV1A full-range dynamic; Pro4AA studio classic; ESP/6 self-energizing electrostatic; Beatlephone tribute set; Pro4 Stereophones top-rated; SP/3 first Koss stereophone.

Top 10 Koss Headphones Specification Analysis, 2025

Model Type/Best Use Specifications Prices

(USD) Porta Pro (Classic) On-ear, portable everyday music Open-back, dynamic drivers; 15 to 25,000 Hz, 60 Ω, 101 dB SPL; collapsible metal headband with comfort pads; 3.5 mm wired. 49.99 KPH30i On-ear, budget “hi-fi” with mic Open-back, dynamic; 60 Ω; on-ear design with lightweight headband; in-line mic and single-button remote; 3.5 mm wired. 29.99 KSC75 Clip-on, ultra-light portable Open-back ear-clip design; dynamic drivers with titanium-coated diaphragms; 15 to 25,000 Hz, 60 Ω; 3.5 mm wired. 24.99 KPH30 Wireless On-ear Bluetooth for daily use Bluetooth 5.2; 15 to 25,000 Hz, 32 Ω; 104 dB SPL; 20+ hrs battery; USB-C charging; integrated mic and on-ear controls; optional analogue pass-through cord. 59.99 Porta Pro Wireless/Wireless 2.0 On-ear Bluetooth version of Porta Pro Semi-open; Bluetooth 5.2; 15 to 25,000 Hz; 60 Ω; 20+ hrs battery; USB-C; analogue audio pass-through cable included; on-board mic and buttons. 99.99 KPH40 Utility On-ear wired, modular “Utility Series” Open-air on-ear design; dynamic drivers; 15 to 25,000 Hz, 60 Ω, 101 dB SPL; detachable Utility cord system (3.5 mm, USB-C, Lightning options); ultra-light steel headband. 39.99 Pro4S Studio Over-ear, studio monitoring/mixing Closed-back, over-ear; uses Koss SLX40 dynamic driver; tuned for studio monitoring; fold-flat design with detachable cable; 3.5 mm plug with 6.35 mm adapter. 99.99 BT540i Over-ear Bluetooth, higher-end Closed-back, full-size; Bluetooth with aptX; NFC pairing; 10 to 25,000 Hz, 38 Ω; about 7.2 oz (204 g); fold-flat; includes detachable cable for wired use. 199.99 UR40 Over-ear, very light “home & travel” Around-ear, semi-open / open-back design; dynamic drivers; 15 to 22,000 Hz, 60 Ω; 98 dB sensitivity; collapsible frame; long 2.4 m cable. 44.99 QZ99 Over-ear passive noise-isolating Closed-back, over-ear; heavy passive isolation using Pneumalite ear cushions; designed originally for scanners/metal-detectors; in-line volume control; 3.5 mm plug. 64.99

Conclusion

After presenting Koss’s statistics, this article clearly describes the company’s overall performance, including sales, profits, and customer numbers. Koss Corporation’s market growth is small but slowly improving. The article also demonstrates Koss’s strong performance in competing with other headphone brands.

For investors, these numbers help them determine where to allocate their funds. For managers, they are useful for making plans. For students, Koss data is a real-world example of how financial data is used to analyse a company.

Shared On:



FAQ . What products does Koss make? Koss’s primary products are headphones, earphones, and headsets designed for use with music, computers, and communication. What is Koss best known for? Personal listening began with Koss, the company that created the world’s first SP/3 stereo headphones. What is the Koss accounting scandal? The Koss accounting scandal involved its finance executive secretly stealing millions by falsifying company books over many years. Do Koss products offer a warranty? Yes, many Koss products include a limited warranty, and some models offer lifetime coverage too. What is special about Koss headphones? People like Koss headphones because they are lightweight, simple, and affordable, making them ideal for daily listening.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey