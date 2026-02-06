Airbnb Statistics By Market, Revenue, Region, User, Earnings And Bookings, Trends and Facts (2026)

Introduction

Airbnb Statistics: Airbnb is an online platform that allows people to rent out their homes or spare rooms to travellers for short stays. Since its inception, Airbnb has transformed the hospitality industry by offering guests more flexible, affordable accommodations while helping hosts earn additional income. It also fosters direct connections between hosts and guests.

This article highlights how Airbnb works, its rapid growth, and its importance in today’s tourism industry.

Editor's Choice

Key Facts of Airbnb

Attribute Details Company Name Airbnb, Inc. Logo “Airbnb logo Bélo” Founded August 2008 Headquarters 888 Brannan Street, San Francisco, California, USA Company Type Public Founders Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia, Nathan Blecharczyk Traded as Nasdaq: ABNB (Class A)

Nasdaq-100 component

S&P 500 component Industry Lodging Services Lodging, Hospitality, Homestay Area Served Worldwide Owner / Major Shareholders Brian Chesky (10%), Nathan Blecharczyk (10%), Joe Gebbia (7%) Number of Employees 7,300 (2024) Website https://www.airbnb.com/

Global Airbnb Market Overview

(Source: airbnb.com)

Airbnb has over 8 million active listings worldwide, showing a strong and widespread supply of short-term rental properties.

Airbnb listings are available in more than 150,000 cities and towns.

The platform operates across 220+ countries and regions, indicating nearly 100% global market coverage in the short-term rental sector.

Airbnb has recorded more than 2 billion guest arrivals.

There are over 5 million hosts on Airbnb.

Hosts have earned more than USD 300 billion in total income.

The average host in the United States earned about USD 15,000 in 2024.

Airbnb has collected and paid over USD 16 billion in taxes worldwide.

Governance Concerns And Strategic Global Partnerships

In February 2025, Airbnb co-founder and board member Joe Gebbia joined the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

This development raised governance and reputational concerns, leading to public calls for boycotts of Airbnb.

According to Wikipedia, in June 2025, Airbnb entered a 3-year sponsorship agreement with FIFA.

Under this partnership, Airbnb became the official fan accommodation provider for:

The United States, Canada, and Mexico will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil will host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Airbnb Financial Report

(Source: stocksguide.com)

By December 31, 2026, the estimated revenue is about USD 13.66 billion.

The forecast range is USD 12.91-14.46 billion.

Airbnb’s net margin is expected to be about 22.22%, with estimates ranging from 19.31% at the lower end to 25.38% at the higher end.

(Source: stocksguide.com)

In 2026, Airbnb’s earnings per share (EPS) are estimated at USD 4.92.

The EPS forecast range is USD 4.27-5.62.

Airbnb’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for 2026 is estimated at 24.83.

The estimated P/E ratio ranges from 21.73 to 28.57.

The enterprise value-to-sales (EV/Sales) ratio for 2026 is projected at 4.79.

The EV/Sales estimate ranges between 4.53 and 5.07.

By Market Capitalisation

(Source: stockanalysis.com)

As of February 3, 2026, Airbnb’s market value is USD 74.02 billion and an enterprise value of USD 64.61 billion.

Its stock price is USD 122.08, reflecting a 12.32% over the past year.

In January 2026, the market cap had declined by 4.68% to USD 78.44 billion.

By Total Assets

(Source: macrotrends.net)

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Airbnb reported total assets of USD 23.064 billion, a 4.02% increase from the prior year.

As of June 30, 2025, total assets were USD 26.992 billion, up 2.55% from USD 25.056 billion in March (+2.12%).

Airbnb Revenue By Geographic Region

According to stocktitan.net, in the first nine months of 2025, North America generated approximately USD 1,619 million, about 39.5% of total revenue.

In the same period, Airbnb’s estimated regional revenue was USD 1,969 million in EMEA (48.1%), USD 272 million in Asia Pacific (6.6%), and USD 235 million in Latin America (5.7%).

Airbnb’s Earnings And Bookings Statistics

A report published by Rental Scale Up further stated that Airbnb recorded 134.4 million nights and experiences booked in Q2 2025.

In Latin America, bookings went up by over 15%.

In the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan and Australia, bookings grew by roughly 15%.

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa saw bookings rise by about 5%.

In North America, bookings increased slightly, by around 2-3%.

Gross Booking Value (total amount paid by guests, including service fees, cleaning, and taxes) reached USD 23.5 billion, up 11% from Q2 2024.

The average nightly rate was USD 174, up 3% from last year.

Airbnb’s Website Traffic Statistics

In December 2025, Airbnb.com ranked 520 globally. In the United States, the site ranked 189.

Within the Travel and Tourism category, the website ranked 6th.

In the same period, airbnb.com recorded 74.17 million visits, with visitors spending an average of 11 minutes and 19 seconds per session.

This represents a 1.77% increase in traffic compared to November.

On Airbnb.com, mobile devices account for 56.23% of visits, while desktops account for 43.77%.

By Country

Country All devices Desktop Mobile United States 67.95% 50.39M 42.55% 57.45% Brazil 2.20% 1.63M 14.47% 85.53% Germany 1.93% 1.43M 49.10% 50.90% France 1.69% 1.26M 26.48% 73.52% Philippines 1.67% 1.24M 74.74% 25.26%

(Source: semrush.com)

The largest share of Airbnb.com visitors comes from the United States, accounting for 67.95% of total traffic, or approximately 50.39 million visits. On this market, 42.55% of visits come from desktops and 57.45% from mobile devices.

Brazil contributes 2.2% of total visits, around 1.63 million visits. Mobile devices dominate in Brazil, accounting for 85.53% of visits, while desktops make up 14.47%.

Germany accounts for 1.93% of total traffic, with approximately 1.43 million visits. Desktop and mobile usage are nearly balanced, at 49.10% and 50.90%, respectively.

France accounts for 1.69% of traffic, approximately 1.26 million visits. Most visitors use mobile devices (73.52%), and 26.48% use desktops.

The Philippines accounts for 1.67% of visits, around 1.24 million. Interestingly, desktops are preferred, accounting for 74.74% of visits and 25.26% from mobile devices.

By Top Sources

According to Semrush, the largest portion of visitors to Airbnb.com came directly, accounting for 68.95% of desktop traffic. This direct traffic increased slightly by +0.56% compared to the previous period.

Traffic from Google’s organic search contributed 12.15%, growing by +3.58%.

Visits from mail.google.com were smaller at 1.57%, but they increased by 31.97%.

Traffic from Facebook (l.facebook.com) accounted for 0.53% of visitors, up 6.56%.

By Top Destination

The most common destination for users leaving Airbnb.com was Google.com, accounting for 26.42% of outbound traffic and up 11.71%.

Visitors also went to muscache.com, accounting for 5.01%, with a 13.05% increase.

WhatsApp.com accounted for 3.16% of traffic, but this declined by 5.22%.

Booking.com was visited by 2.38% of users, up 13.14%.

YouTube.com accounted for 2.35% of outbound traffic, up 8.4%.

Airbnb User Statistics

(Reference: affinco.com)

The largest group of Airbnb users is between 25 and 34 years old, accounting for 32.77% of the total users.

Airbnb users are predominantly adults aged 35-44 (21.43%), followed by 45-54-year-olds (14.88%), 55-64-year-olds (10.38%), young adults 18-24 (10.21%), and seniors 65 and older (6.06%), with engagement declining with age beyond the mid-30s.

Leading Cities And Countries For Airbnb Rentals

(Reference: affinco.com)

In 2025, London, UK, accounted for more than 75,000 listings, a top European short-term rental market.

Los Angeles has approximately 46,621 Airbnb listings, ranking among the largest U.S. markets.

New York City has about 37,784 listings, most of which are long-term due to regulations.

In Rome, Italy has over 30,000 listings, mostly full homes or apartments.

In India, Mumbai has about 2,867 listings and a growing market.

Analysis Of Airbnb Booking Guest Age Groups

(Reference: ipropertymanagement.com)

The largest group of Airbnb guests is aged 25 to 34, accounting for 36% of bookings.

Guests aged 35 to 44 years account for 23% of bookings.

The 18 -24 age group accounts for 15% of guests.

Those aged 45 to 54 account for 14% of bookings.

Guests aged 55 to 64 years contribute 7% of bookings.

The smallest group is guests aged 65 and older, accounting for 5% of bookings.

Airbnb Host Statistics

According to Affinco, Airbnb supports more than 5 million hosts worldwide as of 2026.

The average host in the U.S. earned about USD 13,800 per year.

There are over 8 million active Airbnb listings globally in 2026.

Demand Sage report further stated that these listings span 220+ countries and regions.

Hosts worldwide have collectively earned over USD 250 billion since Airbnb’s founding.

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S., Airbnb hosts in Atlanta could collectively earn approximately USD 3 million, with the average host earning approximately USD 4,000 from event related bookings.

Digiexe report also stated that Women make up a larger share of hosts in some reporting, with over 56% of listings hosted by women in broader trend data.

The average host globally was reported to host guests about 48 nights per year, and the top 10 % of “superhosts” often exceed 200 nights annually.

Pros And Cons Of Airbnb

Pros Cons Offers flexible renting options.

Let you stay in your own property when you want.

Fits well with changing life needs.

Puts you in charge of how your place is used.

You decide prices, guests, and length of stay.

Can earn extra money on the side.

Chances to add services and earn more.

Helpful tools can automate tasks.

Often earns more than long-term renting.

Reduces the risk associated with a single long-term tenant.

Meet travellers from different countries. Requires frequent cleaning between guests.

Guests come and go often.

High upfront cost for repairs and furniture.

Airbnb fees can lower your profit.

Guest behaviour is sometimes unpredictable.

Hosting needs time and close attention.

Pressure to keep top ratings.

Income can change with the seasons.

Local laws may limit or restrict hosting.

Conclusion

In sum, Airbnb has changed travel by making stays more personal and flexible. It provides travellers with many options beyond hotels and helps hosts earn additional income. By bringing guests and locals together, Airbnb supports community-based tourism and new travel experiences. Today, it remains an important part of the tourism industry, shaping how people explore and enjoy destinations worldwide.

Sources Wikipedia Airbnb Hostaway Stocksguide Stocktitan Stockanalysis Businessofapps Rentalscaleup

FAQ . How does Airbnb operate? Homeowners list their properties on Airbnb, and travellers book them via the website or mobile app. What is the 90-day rule on Airbnb? Airbnb’s 90-day rule limits short-term rentals to 90 days per year in certain cities. How much does Airbnb take from guests? Airbnb usually charges guests a service fee of up to 14.2% of the booking subtotal. What is the 25 rule on Airbnb? It restricts guests under 25 from booking entire homes unless they have positive reviews or book shared stays. What is the maximum time to stay in Airbnb? Airbnb stays can last up to 28 days, but some hosts offer 30- or 60-day stays.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

