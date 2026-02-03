Discovery+ Statistics and Facts By Service, Key Features, Market Performance, Trends, Country, Usage and Insights (2026)

Introduction

Discovery+ Statistics: Discovery Plus statistics provide a clear view of how the platform is performing in the global streaming market. The overall article includes subscriber count, growth rates, viewing habits, and popular content, which also help explain audience behaviour and platform success. They reveal which shows attract the most attention, how long users stay engaged, and how the service evolves. Understanding all these analyses is important for evaluating Discovery+’s market position, content strategy, and future growth potential.

Hopefully, all the statistical insights will reflect how data-driven decisions shape the platform’s performance and competitiveness in an increasingly crowded streaming industry.

In early 2026, HBO Max was scheduled to launch in Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and the United Kingdom, with Discovery+ being merged into the platform.

Discovery+ works with many streaming devices and smart TVs, making it easy to watch anywhere.

Globally, discovery+ recorded approximately 30,000 downloads in the last month.

downloads in the last month. Estimated global revenue for the same period was approximately USD 20,000 .

. As of 2025, 63.1 % of Discovery+ users in India are enthusiastic about food, dining, and cooking.

of Discovery+ users in India are enthusiastic about food, dining, and cooking. About 72 % of the discovery+ audience is aged 21 years or older.

of the discovery+ audience is aged 21 years or older. The user base is predominantly male (76%) and female (24%).

and female The global combined subscribers of (Max/HBO/HBO Max/Discovery+) reached about 125.7 million in Q2 2025, up by 22.0% from Q2 2024.

in Q2 2025, up by from Q2 2024. The Discovery+ plan with ads will increase by USD 1 , from USD 4.99 to USD 5.99 per month.

, from to per month. In March 2025, Warner Bros. Discovery captured 6.7% of total TV usage.

Discovery+ Service Overview

Category Detailed Analyses Type of Site OTT streaming platform Founded March 23, 2020 Owner Discovery, Inc. (2020-2022)

Warner Bros. Discovery (2022-present) Parent Company Warner Bros. Discovery Global Linear Networks Launched January 4, 2021 Country of Origin United States Area Served Canada, India, Ireland, the Middle East and North Africa, Norway, Poland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States Available Languages 11 Key People David Zaslav (President & CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery) Industry Entertainment / Mass media Products Streaming media, Video on demand, Digital distribution Services Film production & distribution

Television production & distribution Registration Required (Free; content varies by country) Successor HBO Max (excluding the United States) Official Website www.discoveryplus.com Current Status Operational

Key Features

Discovery+ offers a large library of shows and content from popular TV networks.

The platform offers original programs available onlyon Discovery+.

Users can create multiple profiles, making recommendations more personalised for each viewer.

The ad-free plan supports offline viewing, allowing you to watch shows without an internet connection.

Some content is available in 4K resolution for a better viewing experience.

Discovery+ works with many streaming devices and smart TVs, which makes the platform easy to watch anywhere.

The Discovery+ app, available on iOS, Android, and major streaming platforms, gives easy access to all these features.

According to Wikipedia, in early 2026, HBO Max was scheduled to launch in Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and the United Kingdom, with Discovery+ being merged into the platform.

This expansion was planned to occur after the content and distribution agreement between Warner Bros. Discovery and Sky expired at the end of 2025.

On December 5, 2025, Netflix announced it would acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming and studio assets, including Warner Bros. and HBO, for USD 82.7 billion.

Discovery+ continued its phase-out in European markets, where it was set to debut in mid-2025.

Annual Discovery+ Entertainment subscriptions in Germany, Ireland, Italy, and the United Kingdom were discontinued on February 27, 2025.

Discovery+ permanently shut down in Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and Spain on December 9, 2024.

Llater discontinued its operations in Brazil on February 6, 2025, and in Türkiye on April 15, 2025.

In Summer 2024, Max expanded into 25 European countries, merging Eurosport and Discovery+ content and halting new subscriptions and updates.

Discovery+ App Performance And Market Position In India

The app is developed by Discovery Communications India, with the publisher headquartered in the United States.

The application is available on Google Play under the App ID com.discoveryplus.mobile.android.

Discovery+ operates within the Entertainment category.

According to Sensor Tower, the app is free to download and monetises through in-app purchases priced between ₹99.00 and ₹499.00 per item.

The app carries a 16+ content rating, making it suitable for users aged 16 years and above.

Discovery+ was launched in India on 15 March 2020.

The current app version is 6.0.0, last updated on 12 September 2025.

The app supports Android OS version 5.1 and above.

Additionally, the total install base on Google Play is estimated at 10-50 million.

India is identified as the app’s leading market.

In India, discovery+ currently ranks #421 in the Entertainment-Downloads category.

Within the Entertainment category in India, the app ranked 431st on the Top Free chart and 47th on the Top Grossing chart.

The app is actively advertised, indicating ongoing user acquisition efforts.

Discovery+ Consumer Traits By Interests And Preferences

As of 2025, 63.1 % of Discovery+ users are enthusiastic about food, dining, and cooking.

Around 82.6 % of users are interested in technology and mobile devices.

Approximately 72.4 % of users identify as shoppers.

By Demographics

About 72 % of the discovery+ audience is aged 21 years or older.

The user base is predominantly male (76%) and female (24%).

52 % of users live in top-tier cities (Tier 1), while 48 % live in second-tier cities (Tier 2).

On average, each user spends 27 minutes per session on the platform.

Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming Performance

According to Streaming Better, Warner Bros. Discovery reported 122.3 million total streaming subscribers in the first quarter of 2025 and expects to reach 150 million by year-end.

This total includes subscribers across HBO, Max, and Discovery+, with the base up 5.3 million from 116.9 million at the end of 2024.

On a year-over-year basis, total subscribers grew by 22.6 million from the first quarter of 2024.

Management has previously stated that it expects to reach this goal before the end of 2026.

Based on the latest results, the company is now 5 million subscribers closer to achieving that target by the end of next year.

By the end of Q1 2025, Warner Bros. Discovery had 57.6 million subscribers in the U.S.

This was 0.5 million more than in Q4 2024.

Compared to Q1 2024, domestic subscribers increased by about 4.9 million to 52.7 million.

The company reported 64.6 million international subscribers in the most recent quarter.

International subscribers increased by 4.8 million during the first three months of 2025 alone.

Year over year, international subscribers increased by 17.7 million.

Max recently launched in Australia and Turkey, with more than a dozen new markets planned for 2025.

As of 2025, Warner Bros. Discovery reported that Max was available in more than 85 markets worldwide.

Statista reported that the global subscribers rose to approximately 125.7 million in Q2 2025.

By Q3 2025, total subscribers had increased to nearly 128 million, but growth slowed to about 1.8% from the prior quarter.

As of 2024, Discovery+ has accounted for 2,599,800 subscribers in the United States, 1,700,300 in the United Kingdom, and 1,199,800 in Germany, according to FlixPatrol.

Furthermore, the subscriber counts in other countries are stated in the table below:

Country Number of subscribers Canada 499,800 Sweden 399,700 Italy 200,200 Norway 200,200 Ireland 149,800 Austria 49,700

Discovery+ App Ranking And Popularity By Country

Country Average Position Points Austria 42 1,899 Brazil 68 266 Canada 77 1,492 Denmark 64 88,902 Finland 79 64,923 Germany 58 388 Ireland 96 34,368 Italy 110 21,470 Netherlands 101 18,919 Norway 59 88,106 Sweden 65 74,979 United Kingdom 71 55,823 United States 164 787

By Platform

Date iOS Rank Android Rank 01/01/2026 20 70 01/04/2026 15 75 01/07/2026 25 75 01/10/2026 15 75 01/13/2026 25 80 01/16/2026 35 85 01/19/2026 20 75 01/22/2026 15 75 01/25/2026 25 80 01/28/2026 20 85

(Source: evoca.tv)

The Discovery+ plan with ads will increase by USD 1, from USD 4.99 to USD 5.99 per month.

The Discovery+ ad-free plan will also increase by USD 1, from USD 8.99 to USD 9.99 per month.

Discovery+ provides access to popular cable channels, like Food Network, Investigation Discovery (ID), HGTV, Discovery Channel, and TLC.

On January 6, 2025, Discovery+ and ID premiered the first two episodes of “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter.”

The final two episodes will air on January 7, 2025, on Investigation Discovery, Discovery+, and Max.

Discovery+ Free Vs Premium Content

Content Free Plan Premium Plan Shorts ✔️ ✔️ Discovery+ Originals ❌ ✔️ Unlimited & exclusive BBC & History Content ❌ ✔️ Live TV: India + International ❌ ✔️ Best of Kids Shows ❌ ✔️ Live Sports ❌ ✔️

Top Shows Of Discovery+

Date Titles 01/01/2026 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way 01/06/2026 Sister Wives 01/07/2026 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days 01/10/2026 The Cult of the Real Housewife 01/13/2026 Sister Wives 01/23/2026 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days 01/25/2026 Neighborhood Watch 01/26/2026 Gold Rush 01/27/2026 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days 01/28/2026 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

TV Usage By Media Distributor

(Reference: nielsen.com)

According to Nielsen’s Media Distributor Gauge for March 2025, Warner Bros. Discovery captured 6.7% of total TV usage.

YouTube ranked highest on the list with a 12% share of total TV usage, followed by The Walt Disney Company at 10.5%.

Paramount holds 8.5%, while NBCUniversal and Netflix have similar usage levels of 8% and 7.9%, respectively.

Fox captures 7% of TV usage, while Amazon holds a smaller share at 3.5%, with The Roku Channel at 2.2% and E.W. Scripps at 2.1%.

The remaining companies are Weigel Broadcasting, A&E, Hallmark, and AMC Networks accounts for 1.3% each or less of total TV usage.

How To Claim A Discovery+ Free Trial

Step 1: First, visit the official website and click the Start Free Trial button on the homepage.

Step 2: Select either the ad-supported or ad-free plan, as the trial applies to both.

Step 3: Create an account by entering your email address and choosing a password.

Step 4: Provide billing details, like a credit card or PayPal, and click Start Subscription to begin the trial.

Step 5: Download the Discovery+ app on the user’s phone, tablet, or smart TV, log in, and start watching shows right away.

Conclusion

Discovery+ leverages data effectively to remain competitive in the global streaming market. By understanding what viewers like, how they watch, and how engaged they are, the platform can improve its content and decision-making. This smart use of data helps attract more users, keep them interested, and stay up to date with new trends. Overall, articles play a major role in Discovery+’s ongoing growth and success.

