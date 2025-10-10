M-Pesa Statistics By Customer, Website Traffic, Analysis And Facts (2025)

Introduction

M-Pesa Statistics: M-Pesa, launched in Kenya in 2007, is a mobile service for money transfer, payments, and microfinance, helping millions of unbanked, and it has become one of the leading mobile money systems in the world. M-Pesa makes it possible to send and receive money, pay bills, save, and use other financial services through a mobile phone, without needing a bank account.

This process has quickly expanded its functionality across many other countries, increasing financial inclusion where banking access was limited. With more users, higher transactions, and new services, it has grown into a powerful digital payments platform, transforming how people access money and financial opportunities.

This article on M-Pesa Statistics includes several statistical and current analyses from different insights that show how it supported economic development and helped reduce poverty, making life easier for many communities that once lacked reliable financial services.

subscribers on M-Pesa in Kenya as of November 2024. A TechAfricaNews report depicts that M-Pesa will reach over 70 million customers across Africa by 2025.

customers across Africa by 2025. When M-Pesa was launched 18 years ago, only 26% of adults in Kenya had bank accounts, according to nocash.ro.

of adults in Kenya had bank accounts, according to nocash.ro. In August 2025, the m-pesa.com website accounted for 135.2K visits, with a rise of 4.44% from July.

visits, with a rise of from July. In the same period, Kenya accounted for the highest 93.73% of visits to the M-Pesa.com website, marking a 3.5% drop compared to July.

of visits to the M-Pesa.com website, marking a drop compared to July. Most M-Pesa website users were between 25 and 34 years old, making up 24.58% of the total.

of the total. According to Similarweb report analyses, the top traffic sources for m-pesa.com were captured by direct search with a traffic share of 79.2%.

In 2024, the average value of an M-PESA transaction was nearly 1,420 KES (USD 10.99) .

General M-Pesa Statistics

According to a report shared by Safaricom, there are around 34 million subscribers on M-Pesa in Kenya as of November 2024.

18 years milestone for M-Pesa in March 2025.

300,000+ agents across Kenya providing nationwide access to financial services.

1.5 million+ enterprises (micro, small, medium, and large) supported through M-Pesa merchant payment options.

The 24th anniversary of Safaricom is celebrated in October 2024, launching a year-long journey to its silver jubilee.

The 4th regional tour of the Sambaza Furaha na Safaricom Caravan was completed in Nairobi, following earlier runs in the Rift Valley, Mountain, and Greater Western regions.

90,000+ developers in the M-Pesa Daraja ecosystem supporting integrations.

40,000+ integrations of businesses with M-Pesa through APIs.

1 million opt-ins achieved by the new M-Pesa Ratiba standing order solution within just a month of launch.

Meanwhile, 260,000 transactions were processed via M-Pesa Ratiba in the same period.

The strategic aim is to advance towards becoming Africa’s leading purpose-led technology company by 2030.

Key Features of M-Pesa

M-PESA keeps accounts updated instantly with real-time synchronisation, making every transaction reflect right away.

It uses strong security measures such as user checks, fraud prevention, and compliance rules to keep customer information safe.

The platform offers complete wallet features, including sending money, digital wallets, mobile payments, and multi-currency options.

Businesses can link their apps, websites, and point-of-sale systems easily through API connections.

Users also benefit from detailed reports, system alerts, and transaction records.

With reliable backup, recovery, and customer support, M-PESA scales smoothly to meet rising demand.

M-Pesa Financial Analyses

By the end of 2025, M-Pesa’s service revenue is estimated to reach around USD 2,599.91 million.

Other metrics are stated below for 2025:

Metrics Valuation

(USD million) Handsets and other revenue 78.90 Other income 63.02 Total revenue 2,720.83 EBITDA 1,205.06 Operating profit (EBIT) 728.35 Profit before tax 476.33 Profit after tax 319.01 Profit for the year 316.74

M-Pesa Customers Statistics

TechAfricaNews reports also estimated that by 2025, the total number of M-Pesa customers will reach over 70 million in Africa.

(Reference: statista.com)

Statista’s 2024 report shows that M-Pesa customers reached 66.2 million, resulting in 60.7 million in 2023 and 52.4 million in 2022.

Going back to 2021, M-Pesa had 48.3 million customers, compared to 41.5 million in 2020, followed by 37.1 million in 2019, 33 million in 2018, and 29.5 million users in 2017.

Key Statistics Behind M-Pesa’s Operations

When M-Pesa was launched 18 years ago, only 26% of adults in Kenya had bank accounts, according to nocash. ro.

In FY24, the platform recorded about 32 million active consumers, with 3.6 million using the smartphone app.

A separate business app had 142,000 active users. Merchant adoption is strong, with around 633,000 businesses accepting payments via Lipa Na M-Pesa.

In addition, a similar number of microenterprises, such as motorcycle taxis, food vendors, and kiosk owners, rely on Pochi La Biashara to get paid.

Safaricom’s agent network enables millions to transact instantly and securely, without requiring traditional bank accounts.

M-Pesa’s Website Traffic Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In August 2025, the m-pesa.com website accounted for 135.2K visits, with a rise of 4.44% from July.

The site reported a bounce rate of 22.14%, while users viewed an average of 5.85 pages per visit and stayed for about 6 minutes and 54 seconds.

Globally, the website ranked #234,267, placed #587 in Kenya, and held the position of #1,561 in its category.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In the same period, Kenya accounted for the highest 93.73% of visits to the M-Pesa.com website, marking a 3.5% drop compared to July.

In contrast, web traffic came from other countries, with the United States accounting for 2.27% (up by 115.3%), India at 1.31% (+138%), South Africa at 0.98% (- 28.29%), and the United Kingdom at 0.88% (+165.2%).

Together, the rest of the other countries contributed only 0.83% of traffic to the platform.

By User Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of August 2025, most M-Pesa website users were between 25 and 34 years old, making up 24.58% of the total.

The next largest group was those aged 35 to 44 years, at 23.67%.

Users aged 45 to 54 years formed 17.97%, while the 55 to 64 years group accounted for 15.1%.

Younger users aged 10 to 24 years made up 10.13%, and those 65 years+ represented 8.55%.

Most visitors on this website were secured by 58.17% men, and women made up the remaining share of 41.83%.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Most visitors to m-pesa.com came from direct searches (79.2%), while 17.69% used organic search and 2.47% came through referrals.

Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by social (0.48%), mail (0.05%), and display (0.09%).

By Social Media

(Reference: similarweb.com)

At the same time, the social network traffic accounted for by the M-Pesa websites remained the highest on YouTube, holding shares of 37.08%, followed by LinkedIn with a share of 17.89%.

Other social media traffic sources include Facebook (17.39%), WhatsApp Webapp (16.21%), TikTok (7.94%), and others (3.49%).

M-Pesa Transaction Charges Statistics

Transaction Range

(KShs) Transfer to M-PESA Users, Pochi la Biashara & Business Till to Customer

(USD) Withdrawal from M-PESA Agent

(USD) 50,001 to 250,000 0.83 2.38 35,001 to 50,000 0.83 2.14 20,001 to 35,000 0.83 1.52 15,001 to 20,000 0.81 1.42 10,001 to 15,000 0.77 1.29 7,501 to 10,000 0.69 0.88 5,001 to 7,500 0.6 0.67 3,501 to 5,000 0.44 0.53 2,501 to 3,500 0.41 0.4 1,501 to 2,500 0.25 0.22 1,001 to 1,500 0.18 0.22 501 to 1,000 0.1 0.22 101 to 500 0.05 0.22 50 to 100 Free 0.08 1 to 49 Free 0

M-Pesa Ecosystem Analyses

In 2020, the average value of an M-PESA transaction was about 1,898 KES (USD 14.68).

By 2024, this figure had dropped to nearly 1,420 KES (USD 10.99).

As of December 2024, the service in Kenya had grown to almost 381,000 agents, resulting in 82 million customer accounts.

In the same year, M-Pesa earned about 139.91 billion KES (USD 1.1 billion), with a 19% increment from 2023.

(Source: nocash.ro)

Over the past 18 years, each M-PESA agent has handled about 225 mobile accounts on average.

By December 2024, the agent network had expanded to nearly 381,000 agents, together managing around 82 million accounts.

Out of all transactions made on M-PESA, only 43% bring in fees, and the average fee is about 0.62% of the transaction value.

Usually, customers are charged a cash-in or cash-out fee of 30 KES (USD 0.23) for every transaction.

M-Pesa And Airtel Money Statistics (Q4 2024)

As mentioned in Daba Finance, M-Pesa’s market share slipped to 91%, marking a 2.3% point decline in its fifth straight quarterly drop.

In contrast, Airtel Money expanded from 7.6% to 8.9%.

Transaction costs also reveal differences: sending KES 1,000 (USD 7.7) requires KES 11 (USD 0.085) on Airtel Money versus KES 13 (USD 0.093) on M-Pesa.

Meanwhile, withdrawing the same amount is KES 29 (USD 0.22) on Airtel, exactly KES 2 cheaper than M-Pesa.

Despite this competition, M-Pesa remains the leader, handling over 30 billion transactions with a combined value of KES 40 trillion (USD 308.8 billion).

The platform continues to serve about 34 million customers.

On the other hand, Airtel Money has built a base of 8 million registered users.

Conclusion

After completing the article on M-Pesa Statistics, it can be concluded that the market has changed the way money is managed, especially in Africa, by offering safe and easy transfers without the need for banks. It was launched in Kenya but soon expanded to other countries, showing how mobile technology can reach people excluded from traditional banking. For millions of unbanked and underbanked users, M-Pesa has provided more than just convenience, as it has opened new possibilities.

This platform has improved financial inclusion, along with supporting small businesses, strengthening local economies, and encouraging digital growth, and by proving how mobile innovation can positively impact the entire community.

