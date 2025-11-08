MoonPay Statistics By Market Analysis, Revenue, Users, Adoption, Trend, Insights And Facts (2025)

Introduction

MoonPay Statistics: MoonPay, a financial technology enterprise that simplifies the purchase of cryptocurrencies using traditional money, made news again in 2024–2025. The firm has announced that it ended 2024 on a good note financially and then experienced explosive growth in the very first months of 2025: there was a massive increase in transaction volumes and net revenue, the company got a big credit line, and it is still under the same industry strain (including layoffs in 2024).

In this article, we will give you insights with a detailed analysis of the main figures, percentages, and business indicators for MoonPay statistics during the years 2024–2025.

Editor’s Choice

MoonPay’s income was US$107.6 million in 2025, compared with US$0 at launch in 2019.

in 2025, compared with at launch in 2019. Bitcoin (BTC) price on MoonPay is US$106,114.92, increasing by +7.92% month-over-month; it has a monthly range of US$90,000–US$110,000.

increasing by month-over-month; it has a monthly range of Ethereum (ETH) is responsible for 32% of the transactions made with MoonPay in Canada, Bitcoin (BTC) 29%, and Solana (SOL) 22%.

of the transactions made with MoonPay in Canada, Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) In early 2025, MoonPay had more than 30 million verified accounts worldwide.

verified accounts worldwide. The collaboration with Venmo opens up the possibility of reaching 60 million U.S. customers through the Exodus wallet.

U.S. customers through the Exodus wallet. The number of people searching for MoonPay increased by 22% compared to the previous year.

compared to the previous year. Partnership with BRD resulted in 320 new daily registrations, a 31% enhancement in conversion rates, and US$150k in additional daily volume.

new daily registrations, a enhancement in conversion rates, and in additional daily volume. MoonPay is present in over 180 nations.

nations. The transaction volume of MonnPay in Q1 2025 rose by 123% compared to the previous year; 2024 net revenue growth of 112% against 2023.

compared to the previous year; 2024 net revenue growth of against 2023. Helio manages a volume of US$1.5 billion per year and offers support to more than 6,000 merchants.

per year and offers support to more than merchants. MoonPay connects with more than 500 digital wallets and exchanges.

digital wallets and exchanges. August 2025 website stats are: 4.2 million visits; global ranking is 13,837 , U.S. ranking is 5,055 , finance ranking is 271, authority score is 49.

visits; global ranking is , U.S. ranking is , finance ranking is authority score is In the year 2025, the company is expected to have a 7.2% share in the crypto payments market.

share in the crypto payments market. Card payment charges can go as high as 4.5% , with a minimum fee of US$3.99 / €3.99 /£3.99 ; in Europe, there are no fees or charges of up to 10% for ecosystem services.

, with a minimum fee of ; in Europe, there are no fees or charges of up to 10% for ecosystem services. Total funding raised: US$643 million; March 2025 debt facility: 200 million; Series A, late 2021: US$555 million.

MoonPay Revenue

By the year 2025, MoonPay had already established itself big time with a whopping revenue of US$107.6 million.

This is quite a leap from the initial momentum of the company when it first set up in 2019. At the time, MoonPay was generating no revenue as they were still in the very early stages of setting their platform up.

Subsequently, year after year, as both people and businesses turned to MoonPay for their crypto transactions, the company’s income kept rising in a slow but steady manner.

Eventually, by the end of September 2025, the revenue amassed by the company had reached the staggering amount of US$107.6 million, which is indicative not only of the transaction volumes but also of adoption across the various industries like fintech, gaming, and digital art.

MoonPay Crypto Market Trends – October 2025

As per the latest updates from MoonPay’s Bitcoin Price Page, the crypto sphere has gone through a rollercoaster-like ride where both gains and losses were experienced in the past month.

For October, Bitcoin (BTC), the top digital currency, was valued at US$106,114.92, which is a remarkable increase of +7.92% over the last month. This means that Bitcoin’s price went up by US$8,402.35 during this month.

The price trading chart pertaining to Bitcoin’s trading from January 11–24 indicates that the monthly price range of Bitcoin was somewhere between US$90,000 and US$110,000, which is a reflection of the normal volatility associated with the crypto market.

The results of the altcoins were not uniform, and they particularly reflected different scenarios for each currency.

Koma Inu (KOMA) decreased by -5.24% to US$0.05; meanwhile, THORChain (RUNE) had a drastic loss of -29.81%, bringing down its price to US$2.15.

Likewise, Official Trump (TRUMP) tokens witnessed a price drop of -11.85%, landing at US$32.68, while Vine (VINE) was one of the worst-hit coins with a staggering -24.57% decline to US$0.16.

MANTRA (OM) also went down a bit with a -0.86% fall to US$3.57.

Despite the overall downtrend, there are some coins that managed to record a growth albeit modest growth.

Among these coins are MEOW, which went up by +1.6% and is priced at US$0.0071, Ondo (ONDO) with a +7.17% increase to US$1.48, and TRON (TRX) also gained +3.73% to US$0.26.

Moreover, Solana (SOL) is the most successful Cryptocurrency performer, having hiked +5.2% to US$262.06.

MoonPay User And Transaction Growth Overview

MoonPay has made a positive report of its user growth by the beginning of 2025, which amounted to more than 30 million verified accounts across the globe. This is the end of the timeline that marks how rapidly the platform has expanded since its beginning in 2019.

A huge contributor to this increase is the connection made with Venmo, providing MoonPay an indirect access to 60 million U.S.

Venmo users via the Exodus wallet—a tactical action that is empowering crypto purchases for the general public in the United States.

Not only that, but the public awareness of MoonPay is also increasing. In the previous year, the search interest went up by 22%, which means that more people are getting familiar with MoonPay’s services.

The company’s advertising campaigns have been very important in this process, too.

For example, the joint campaign with BRD brought an additional 320 daily sign-ups, a 31% conversion rate increase, and approximately US$150,000 in extra daily transaction volume—all signs of successful customer acquisition.

MoonPay has reached a point where it is present in more than 180 countries, which is a powerful indicator of its global outreach.

Such a vast presence allows the company to cater to users from varied markets and provide support for numerous local currencies and payment methods.

Also, the company’s strategy of partnering with wallet providers and dApps such as Exodus is remarkable, as it helps in user acquisition indirectly through integrated partner networks instead of just depending on direct sign-ups.

MoonPay still has very good momentum in terms of financial performance. Q1 2025 saw its transaction volume rise by 123% year-over-year, and the company’s net revenue gained 112% during 2024 compared to 2023.

These numbers serve to back up MoonPay’s solid growth path. The deal with Helio, a payment platform that MoonPay secured, has intensified its ecosystem even more.

It can now take in over 500 crypto exchanges and wallets, which means its transactions and distribution of digital payments are even more widespread.

The Q1 2025 net revenue was 50% higher than the previous quarter, which was mostly due to increased trading volumes and new merchant partnerships.

The regulatory compliance concept has not changed and is still at the centre of MoonPay’s operations. The company has now acquired a BitLicense and money transmitter licenses in New York, which permit it to completely function in the U.S. with state authorization.

To boost its American expansion, MoonPay has set up a new headquarters in Manhattan’s SoHo district, thus proving its dedication to U.S. customers and institutional partners even more.

Crypto Adoption In Canada Via MoonPay

Canada has become one of the major markets for MoonPay in terms of cryptocurrency adoption.

It is the fifth-largest market globally in terms of active transacting customers, indicating a high level of user engagement in Canada.

Canada is the eighth-largest market globally for MoonPay, measured by transaction volume.

Among the various cryptocurrencies, Ethereum (ETH) is the preferred choice of Canadian customers, accounting for 32% of total MoonPay transactions in this region.

Bitcoin (BTC) is not far behind with 29% of the total purchases, while Solana (SOL) is third with a 22% share of the total crypto transactions.

The above statistics highlight the growing significance of Canada in the global cryptocurrency economy and suggest that MoonPay remains the primary route for Canadians to purchase digital assets.

Geographic Reach And User Demographics

MoonPay is now present in more than 180 countries, making it one of the most widely accessible crypto payment platforms globally.

The company in the US has been able to provide its services in all 50 states after it got the necessary approvals for both its BitLicense and money transmitter licenses, thereby achieving full coverage in the country.

Through its partnership with Mastercard, MoonPay can potentially tap into a user base of over 150 million merchants globally, wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Moreover, the partnership with the TRON ecosystem is also a great way for MoonPay to gain user exposure as it links to more than 303 million TRON users and a network that has already processed over 10.3 billion transactions.

MoonPay’s presence is global, spanning key markets such as Europe, Australia, the UK, Canada, and others.

The largest increase in users has been observed in North America, followed by Europe and the newly developing regions of Latin America and the Asia-Pacific.

MoonPay’s integration with crypto wallets, Decentralised Applications (dApps), and partner platforms has enabled the company to serve a diverse range of customers, including both retail users and institutional clients.

The marketing partnerships are like the BRD campaign, which has been successful in attracting 320 additional signups per day and significantly increasing conversion rates.

Business And Institutional Partnerships

MoonPay continues to expand its ecosystem through visionary asset purchases and strategic collaborations. The firm purchased Helio, a merchant payment platform, to better its checkout and payment infrastructure, among others.

Now, through Helios integration, MoonPay is already facilitating payments for over 6,000 merchants in diverse areas like e-commerce, NFTs, tickets, and D-apps.

The relationship with Mastercard has been instrumental in enabling the conversion of stablecoins to cash at the point of sale, thereby connecting the worlds of crypto and traditional finance.

Additionally, MoonPay strengthened its backend operations by acquiring Iron, a stablecoin infrastructure firm, thereby enhancing the reliability and liquidity of transactions.

The luxury lifestyle app Dorsia is now using MoonPay for crypto payment processing, thereby indicating the growing interest of premium consumer brands.

MoonPay’s technology is behind the checkout systems of more than 500 crypto wallets and exchanges that are granting users easy access to digital assets.

The ongoing partnership between the company and TRON represents a significant move by the latter’s blockchain developer community, allowing the former to gain access to TRON’s vast blockchain network and user base.

These partnerships and co-marketing actions have a great impact on MoonPay’s global presence, where it is still achieving measurable gains in conversion rates, transaction volume, and brand visibility.

MoonPay.com Web Traffic

In August 2025, MoonPay’s website received approximately 4.2 million visits in total, indicating strong user interest and engagement.

On a global scale, the website was ranked as the 13,837th among all websites, and in the US, it gained the 5,055th position, reflecting a really good presence in the tough digital arena.

MoonPay was 271st in the Finance category, meaning it was among the more popular financial websites, yet not one of the very top ones.

Its authority score of 49 shows a fair level of trust and visibility in search engines, which is based on such factors as backlinks and online reputation.

All in all, these numbers reveal that MoonPay Websites has a strong online presence and traffic levels that remain relatively consistent over time.

The site’s impressive global and national rankings demonstrate a high volume of users visiting it, while the authority score indicates that its search performance is stable and still improving.

Market Size And Adoption Trends

MoonPay is estimated to have a market share of 7.2% in the global crypto payments industry as of 2025, and it is among the top five payment providers.

With a 18.5% share, Binance Pay remains the market leader, followed by Coinbase Commerce at 14% and BitPay at approximately 10.8%.

The entire market is undergoing rapid change, and NFT checkout gateways have already contributed 15% to the adoption rate of crypto payment infrastructure, which is a clear indicator of how digital collectables and on-chain commerce are transforming transaction habits.

Additionally, stablecoin transfers have shown a remarkable increase, now accounting for trillions of dollars in global monthly transaction volume, which is a significant indicator of the growing trend of using blockchain for real-world payments.

The U.S. and Europe are the leading regions where crypto adoption and growth are taking place; however, burgeoning markets in Latin America, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region are not far behind, thanks to the rapid introduction of digital wallets and Web3 tools.

Moreover, e-commerce merchants are continuously adding cryptocurrency as a payment option, and the Web3 and gaming sectors are the primary drivers behind the demand for fiat-to-crypto payment solutions, thereby continuously nurturing MoonPay’s growth and significance in the global digital payments landscape.

MoonPay Fees And Pricing

MoonPay imposes three main types of fees in various regions, which are: a Network Fee, a MoonPay Fee, and an Ecosystem Fee.

For credit/debit card transactions, fees can reach up to 4.5%, and the minimum is US$3.99 / €3.99 / £3.99.

In Europe, ecosystem fees can be 10%, but usually they are between 0% and 2%.

The price shown includes the spread, which is a method of mitigating market volatility and maintaining operational buffers.

Moreover, payments through fiat might also consist of bank or card provider fees or foreign exchange conversion charges.

The users of MoonPay Balance can acquire and dispose of cryptocurrencies with no further MoonPay fees, but still, network and ecosystem fees apply.

MoonPay Balance is also used for recurring purchases, with the corresponding network and ecosystem fees as mentioned.

To attract frequent users, MoonPay has conducted promotions like granting every 5th transaction fee-free.

Performance Indicators And Analytics

MoonPay claims nearly 100% API uptime for 90-day intervals, indicating a highly reliable platform.

The integrations with partners are responsible for an average of 320 new daily signups, and the company has reported that together, 8 billion US dollars in volume have been processed through the platform.

Helio, which is now a part of MoonPay, is responsible for handling about 1.5 billion dollars a year in volume.

The internal analytics are capable of showing the volume of trades by fiat/crypto pairs, drop-off rates, geographic usage, and the shares of revenue among partners.

The year-on-year growth has resulted in more than a doubling of network traffic and transaction counts, and the search interest for “MoonPay” has increased by about 22%.

According to MoonPay’s projections, its market share among crypto payment gateways is expected to be 7.2% in 2025.

Competitors And Market Position

Transak, Ramp, and Mercuryo are the primary companies that compete with MoonPay. The estimate for its post-money valuation in the early part of 2025 is US$3.4 billion.

Some of the smaller players in the market will try to take business away by offering lower fees, targeting niche geographies, or providing quicker settlement.

While some competitors do not have any on-ramp services at all, MoonPay provides a wide range, including on-ramp, off-ramp, NFT checkout, and stablecoin bridging.

Strategic acquisitions have not only enhanced MoonPay’s competitive position but also ensured regulatory compliance, a key factor in merchants’ preferences.

MoonPay has raised a total of US$643 million in funding. In March 2025, it received a debt facility of US$200 million, following a US$555 million Series A round that was closed in late 2021.

The value of MoonPay’s Helio acquisition was estimated at around US$175 million, while the Iron and Meso acquisitions enriched the firm’s crypto infrastructure with strategic value.

MoonPay has been recognised by the industry with a place in the lists, such as CNBC Disruptor 50 (2025), indicating its growing importance.

The company’s value increase and its funding history indicate strong investor support for its business model and future prospects.

Conclusion

MoonPay Statistics: MoonPay has strengthened its position as a leading global crypto payments platform, experiencing significant growth since its launch in 2019. The company reached a revenue of US$107.6 million in 2025, operating in more than 180 countries, and has over 30 million verified users. Partnerships with Venmo, Mastercard, TRON, and more than 500 wallets/exchanges have made it easier for clients to use the services. At the same time, mergers with Helio, Iron, and Meso have strengthened the infrastructure.

MoonPay has a 7.2% market share in crypto payments, catering to various merchant use cases, and boasts a strong online presence with 4.2 million monthly website visits, reflecting investors’ confidence and the company’s relevance in the industry.

FAQ . What is MoonPay’s revenue in 2025? The revenue of MoonPay reached US$107.6 million in 2025, compared to US$0 at its launch in 2019, which shows steady growth in transaction volumes and acceptance all over different industries. How many users does MoonPay have? MoonPay Global has more than 30 million verified accounts as of the beginning of 2025, and through the Exodus wallet, it has indirect access to 60 million U.S. Venmo users. What cryptocurrencies are most popular on MoonPay in Canada? Among Canadian users, Ethereum (ETH) takes the lead with 32%, followed by Bitcoin (BTC) with 29%, and Solana (SOL) with 22%, which reflects the regional preferences of the users. What is MoonPay’s market share and competitors? MoonPay is estimated to have a 7.2% share of the global crypto payments market in 2025, putting it in competition with Binance Pay (18.5%), Coinbase Commerce (14%), and BitPay (10.8%). What strategic partnerships and acquisitions does MoonPay have? Through partnerships with Mastercard, TRON, and more than 500 wallets/exchanges, MoonPay has acquired Helio (US$1.5B annualised volume), Iron, and Meso, thereby cementing its merchant payment infrastructure and ecosystem.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

