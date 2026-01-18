OpenAI Vs. Anthropic Statistics By Company Analysis, Features, Products, Revenue, Business Model, Partnership And Collaborations, Use Cases, Trends and Facts 2026

Introduction

OpenAI Vs. Anthropic Statistics: OpenAI and Anthropic are widely viewed as the two main independent AI labs to watch. They both create powerful, general-purpose language models and make them available through apps and developer APIs. Because of this, their public metrics, such as users, business clients, revenue, and funding that help readers see how the competition is evolving.

OpenAI is known for its extensive reach, driven by ChatGPT and its growing adoption in workplace tools. Anthropic is growing differently, with strong traction among companies and fast business-focused expansion. Comparing key stats such as adoption, revenue run rate, and valuation shows how each lab is building its own path to lead.

This article presents several statistics from various sources, covering key analyses of the race, users, revenue, overall valuations, growth rates, and also provides a clear comparison between consumer reach and enterprise push, among other metrics.

OpenAI was founded in December 2015 as a nonprofit research lab, while Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI staff to develop AI that is safer and more responsible.

According to builtin.com, in 2025, ChatGPT reportedly reached 800 million weekly active users, while Anthropic’s Claude had about 18.9 million monthly active users by January 2025.

weekly active users, while Anthropic’s Claude had about monthly active users by January 2025. OpenAI has an annualised revenue of approximately USD 12 billion , and Anthropic has a lower total revenue, with annualised revenue of approximately USD 5 billion .

, and Anthropic has a lower total revenue, with annualised revenue of approximately . OpenAI’s position in enterprise LLMs has weakened, declining from approximately 50% market share to approximately 25%.

market share to approximately Anthropic has increased its enterprise market share to approximately 32%.

ChatGPT Pro costs USD 200/month and provides “unlimited” access to GPT-5 Pro and extended model usage, whereas Claude Pro starts at USD 17/month on an annual plan or USD 20/month on a monthly plan, with access to Sonnet 4 and moderate usage.

and provides “unlimited” access to GPT-5 Pro and extended model usage, whereas Claude Pro starts at on an annual plan or on a monthly plan, with access to Sonnet 4 and moderate usage. A report published by SQ Magazine stated that OpenAI has expanded compute by adding Google Cloud TPUs, reducing reliance on Azure and Nvidia GPUs.

Meanwhile, Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4 is described as a state-of-the-art coding model, scoring 72.5% on SWE-Bench.

on SWE-Bench. By Q2 2025, OpenAI reported more than 120 enterprise and government partnerships.

enterprise and government partnerships. Anthropic partnered with the University of Chicago’s Becker Friedman Institute to use Claude Enterprise to study AI’s labour-market effects.

By July 2025, OpenAI is ahead with 36.5%, while Anthropic is rising quickly at 12.1%, and total business adoption stands at 44.5%.

while Anthropic is rising quickly at and total business adoption stands at OpenAI leads with approximately USD 19.1 billion in total equity funding, while Anthropic has approximately USD 16.0 billion .

in total equity funding, while Anthropic has approximately . OpenAI and Anthropic shared safety test findings on their top AI models, highlighting what each system does well and where it struggles.

Company Analysis of OpenAI Vs. Anthropic Statistics

Topic OpenAI Anthropic Launched in December 2015 as a nonprofit AI research lab 2021 by former OpenAI staff Founded by Elon Musk and Sam Altman Former DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis Headquarter San Francisco;

Registered office: 1455 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94158 San Francisco;

HQ listed as 500 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94105 Mission Ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity AI safety and research to build reliable, interpretable, and steerable systems Structure/governance Nonprofit control; commercial arm moving from LLC to Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) while nonprofit remains in control (reported May 2025) A Public Benefit Corporation with governance features like the Long-Term Benefit Trust Flagship products ChatGPT (introduced 30 Nov 2022) and the OpenAI API for model access. Claude + Claude Code (developer/coding focus). Key partnerships Microsoft: USD 1 billion investment (Jul 2019) and Azure compute partnership Amazon: up to USD 4 billion (Sep 2023) / total USD 8 billion (Nov 2024);

Google: up to USD 2 billion (Oct 2023) Focus Cutting-edge technology Safety and ethics Ideal For Developers and startups High-stakes industries Accessibility API-based and flexible integration Custom solutions Pricing Pay-as-you-go Tailored packages

Key Features of OpenAI Vs. Anthropic

OpenAI Anthropic Advanced language models

Multimodal abilities

Image generation (DALL·E)

Speech tools

Function calling & code execution

Embeddings & data analysis

Fine-tuning & customization Advanced reasoning & tool use

Code execution

Constitutional AI alignment

Large context window

Agentic tools & APIs

Multimodal vision + language

Key Products of OpenAI Vs. Anthropic Analyses

ChatGPT, powered by GPT-5, is reported to have reached 800 million weekly active users and is used by both consumers and businesses.

OpenAI also added Deep Research, an agent that browses the web and analyzes data to create reports quickly.

OpenAI made GPT-oss models open-source to provide developers with more options, and it acquired the hardware startup io for USD 6.5 billion.

Anthropic’s Claude AI, including Sonnet, Opus, and Claude 4/4.1, supports its API and enterprise products.

Use of the Claude Code increased after Claude 4, but revenue multiples aren’t publicly available.

Anthropic also promotes API integrations, Databricks connectors, and a files API.

Both offer enterprise licensing, APIs, and subscriptions.

OpenAI Vs. Anthropic Revenue Statistics, 2025

(Source: substackcdn.com)

OpenAI:

OpenAI has an annualised revenue of approximately USD 12 billion.

Revenue breakdown by segment is followed by Consumer (USD 5.5 billion), Business (USD 3.6 billion), and API (USD 2.9 billion).

In enterprise adoption, OpenAI is estimated to have around 25% market share, down from 50% in 2023.

Meanwhile, its valuation is approximately USD 300 billion.

Anthropic:

Anthropic has lower total revenue, with annualised revenue of approximately USD 5 billion.

Revenue breakdown includes the API segment at USD 3.1 billion, the Biz segment at USD 0.9 billion, and a smaller segment at USD 0.4 billion.

However, its API revenue is slightly higher than OpenAI’s at about USD 3.1 billion.

In the enterprise market, Anthropic held a 32% market share, with the note that it is growing rapidly.

Its valuation is approximately USD 61.5 billion, and it is approaching USD 170 billion in new rounds.

OpenAI Vs. Anthropic Statistics By Business Model Components

(Source: substackcdn.com)

For OpenAI, the pie chart above shows that 46% comes from Consumer, 30% from Business, and 24% from API.

For Anthropic, 62% came from the API, followed by 18% from Business, and 8% from Code.

By Market Growth Analyses

According tobuiltin.com, in 2025, ChatGPT reportedly reached 800 million weekly active users, up from 400 million in February.

It is reported to process more than 1 billion queries per day, with approximately 190.6 million people using it daily, with 2,200 visits per second.

For business customers, OpenAI reports 3 million paying users, and ChatGPT Enterprise is priced at approximately USD 60 per seat per month.

Anthropic’s Claude had about 18.9 million monthly active users by January 2025 and around 769.6 million app downloads.

Following the launch of Claude 4, Claude Code revenue reportedly increased by 5.5 times.

OpenAI’s API traffic exceeded 2.2 billion daily calls in 2025, up from 1.3 billion in 2024, with more than 2.1 million developers.

Additionally, 70% of new API signups in 2025 originated outside the U.S.

By Enterprise LLM Share and Usage Trends

OpenAI’s position in enterprise LLMs has weakened, declining from approximately 50% market share to approximately 25%.

Even so, its enterprise API activity, like coding and agent use, more than doubled, and reasoning -based use cases grew eightfold.

Anthropic has increased its enterprise market share to approximately 32%, up from approximately 15% two years ago.

Claude Code is used more by startups (32.9%) than by enterprises (23.8%), and its revenue reportedly increased 5.5-fold after the Claude 4 launch.

Claude Opus 4.1 is available through AWS Bedrock, Vertex AI, and GitHub Copilot.

By Pricing Comparison

OpenAI Anthropic ChatGPT Pro costs USD 200/month and provides “unlimited” access to GPT-5 Pro and extended model usage.

ChatGPT Go (India) costs approximately USD 5 per month and is designed to be affordable for a wider range of users.

GPT-5 API pricing: USD 1.25 per million input tokens and USD 10 per million output tokens.

Cheaper GPT-5 options: GPT-5-mini at USD 0.25 input / USD 2 output per million tokens; GPT-5-nano at USD 0.05 input / USD 0.40 output.

Premium/highest-cost model: o1-pro at USD 150 input / USD 600 output per million tokens.

GPT-4o mini at USD 0.15 input / USD 0.60 output per million tokens; GPT-4o at USD 2.50 input / USD 10 output Claude Pro starts at USD17/month on an annual plan or USD 20/month on a monthly plan, with access to Sonnet 4 and moderate usage.

The Max plan is USD 100/month (or USD 200/month) and provides up to 20 times the usage of the Pro plan.

Claude Opus 4 API: USD 15 per million input tokens and USD 75 per million output tokens.

More affordable API tiers: Sonnet 4 at USD 3 input / USD 15 output per million tokens; Haiku 3.5 at USD 0.80 input / USD 4 output.

Heavy users running large Claude Code workflows may incur >USD 35,000 in inference usage while still paying USD 200/month.

By Model’s Performance and Capabilities

A report published by SQ Magazine stated that OpenAI has expanded compute by adding Google Cloud TPUs, reducing reliance on Azure and Nvidia GPUs.

OpenAI also introduced the Model Context Protocol (MCP) across ChatGPT, the Agents SDK, and other APIs to enable tools to work together.

Meanwhile, Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4 is described as a state-of-the-art coding model, scoring 72.5% on SWE-Bench and 43.2% on Terminal-Bench, and it can continue working on complex tasks for multiple hours with consistent code reasoning.

OpenAI’s GPT Store contains 3 million custom GPTs built with GPT Builder.

Anthropic provides developer tools, like code execution, an MCP connector, and a Files API.

Claude 4.1 connects with Google Cloud Vertex AI and AWS Bedrock, and is previewed in GitHub Copilot.

By Partnership And Collaborations

OpenAI:

By Q2 2025, OpenAI reported more than 120 enterprise and government partnerships.

It partnered with The Washington Post (April 2025), Guardian Media Group (Feb 2025), and Schibsted Media Group to bring journalism into ChatGPT search.

It is building Stargate Norway with Nscale Global and Aker, with 100,000 Nvidia GPUs by the end of 2026.

In the U.S., Stargate with SoftBank, Oracle, and MGX targets a USD 500 billion buildout over four years.

It signed a USD 12 billion compute deal with CoreWeave in 2025 and took a USD 350 million equity stake, in addition to its Azure investment.

Its defense contract was USD 200 million from the U.S. Department of Defense, launching OpenAI for Government.

Anthropic:

Anthropic partnered with the University of Chicago’s Becker Friedman Institute to use Claude Enterprise to study AI’s labour-market effects.

Using MCP, it integrated S&P Global data into Claude for finance and worked with Wiley via MCP on responsible AI in scholarly research.

It has been established that the U.S. Security and Public Sector Advisory Council partners with the U.S.

GSA to provide Claude access across federal agencies, and expanded outreach through Northeastern University, LSE, and Champlain College.

Model’s Adoption Rate Statistics By OpenAI Vs. Anthropic

(Source: econlab.substack.com)

By July 2025, OpenAI is ahead with 36.5%, while Anthropic is rising quickly at 12.1%, and total business adoption stands at 44.5%.

Others’ adoption rates are followed by xAI (1.5%), Google (1%), and DeepSeek (<1%).

The overall adoption has increased to 44.5%.

saastr.com reports further estimated that Anthropic will reach 20-25% spending by 2026, will OpenAI will reach up to 40-45% as more users shift to enterprise contracts.

Overall, card-based adoption may reach 70-80% by 2027.

Business Penetration Statistics

(Source: saastr.com)

In the second quarter of 2025, OpenAI accounted for the highest business penetration at 37.2%, while Anthropic reached 14.5%.

Additionally, the penetration rates for other providers are xAI (1.8%) and Google (1.1%).

By 2026, OpenAI’s penetration rate is expected to reach 42% (+5.5%), whereas Anthropic’s is projected to be 22% (+9.9%).

Top Funded LLM Developers

OpenAI leads with approximately USD 19.1 billion in total equity funding, while Anthropic has approximately USD 16.0 billion.

Elon Musk’s xAI has raised USD 12.2 billion, followed by Inflection and Moonshot AI (USD 1.5 billion each), Mistral AI and Baichuan AI (USD 1 billion each), Cohere (USD 971.3 million), Zhipu AI (USD 962.9 million), and MiniMax (USD 850 million).

OpenAI Vs. Anthropic Statistics By Strategy Split And Investor

Metrics OpenAI Anthropic Core strategy Consumer-first, broad access, and ecosystem-driven growth. Enterprise-first, compliance-led approach with deep integrations. Target market Around USD 1.2 trillion across enterprise software and consumer apps. The enterprise AI market is expected to be approximately USD 550 billion by 2035. Monetization ChatGPT Plus at USD 20/month, plus scaling API usage based on volume. Long-term institutional contracts with higher per-seat value in regulated sectors. Growth profile Faster, high-velocity top-line growth supported by scale and distribution. More predictable compounding from steady enterprise adoption. Defensibility Network effects, product ecosystem, user data, and integrations. Trust/compliance credibility, infrastructure stickiness, and alignment/safety positioning. Investment appeal Higher-growth upside, but potentially more volatile outcomes. More durable, defensive profile with regulatory tailwinds. Investor takeaway It can suit investors seeking faster growth and greater volatility. It can fit investors seeking steadier returns and stronger downside protection.

OpenAI Vs. Anthropic Joint Safety Evaluation

OpenAI and Anthropic shared safety test findings on their top AI models, highlighting what each system does well and where it struggles.

In their first coordinated evaluation, each company applied its own internal safety checks to the other’s models.

OpenAI tested Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4, while Anthropic assessed OpenAI’s GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, o3, and o4-mini.

To run the trials, they temporarily relaxed certain external protections, a common practice when probing potentially dangerous capabilities.

The work examined four areas: instruction hierarchy, jailbreak resistance, reducing hallucinations, and detecting scheming behaviour.

Red-Teaming Comparison Between OpenAI (GPT-5) Vs. Anthropic (Claude Opus 4.5)

Dimension GPT-5 Claude Opus 4.5 System card length 55 pages 153 pages Attack methodology Single-attempt + iterative patching 200-attempt RL campaigns ASR @ one attempt (coding) 89% raw (pre-patch) 4.70% Prompt injection defense 20% ASR 96% blocked; 99.4% w/ safeguards Interpretability CoT monitoring 10 million neural features tracked Deception detection 2.1% CoT flagged Internal feature activation Evaluation awareness Identifies exact eval (METR) <10% CBRN risk Medium Below ASL-4 Governance SAG + Preparedness v2 FRT-AST-RSO/CEO External partners UK AISI, US AISI, METR, Apollo Gray Swan, UK AISI, US CAISI, METR Reward hacking Yes (METR) Yes (impossible tasks)

Technical Comparison Between OpenAI (GPT-4) Vs. Anthropic (Claude+)

Features GPT-4 Claude+ Model Size 175 billion parameters More than 100 billion parameters Training Data Diverse internet corpora + curated data Similar data + safety-focused corpora Multimodal Capabilities Yes (text & images) Primarily text-focused Safety Techniques RLHF + human moderation Constitutional AI + interpretability API Accessibility Extensive via Azure & OpenAI APIs Available via cloud partnerships Fine-tuning Flexibility High Moderate

Pros And Cons Analysis Of OpenAI Vs. Anthropic

AI Platform Pros Cons OpenAI Strong models for text, images, and speech.

Helps teams prototype more quickly across multiple use cases.

Automates repetitive work to save time and money.

Supports analytics for better, data-based decisions.

Improves customer support with chat and personalisation.

Scales from small apps to large enterprise deployments.

Enhances creativity and accelerates product development. It can produce biased or incorrect answers due to limitations in training.

Risks around misuse, misinformation, and job impact.

Legal/privacy and copyright concerns for generated content.

Advanced use can require substantial computational resources and investment.

Security risks if outputs are abused or leaked.

Many features depend on cloud and internet connectivity. Anthropic Strong focus on safety and ethical behaviour.

Often generates clean, well-formatted code.

Natural, friendly conversation style.

Different model options for different needs.

Free access tier for testing and learning.

Handles long documents and extended context well. May lack fresh, real-time knowledge in some cases.

Can miss sarcasm, humour, or subtle nuance.

Sometimes gets verbose or slows down/timeouts.

A more cautious tone can reduce creativity.

Not always ideal for complex planning tasks.

Usage limits can constrain heavy users.

Use Cases Comparison Between OpenAI vs. Anthropic

Scenario OpenAI fits better when Anthropic fits better when Best match It worked best for product-led teams that built widely used apps. It suited high-trust enterprise work needing safer, structured outputs. Speed & integration The team sought flexible APIs for rapid prototyping and seamless product integration. The team needed very steerable models with predictable behaviour. Tooling & platforms The team relied on widely supported tools across platforms and SDKs. The team prioritised safer outputs for customer-facing or compliance-heavy tasks. Capabilities The team required multimodal features, including vision, code, and audio. The team processed lengthy legal or technical documents with extensive context requirements. Agents & workflows The team used advanced agents for autonomous task handling and a general assistant with a large plugin ecosystem. The team depended on strong guardrails, enterprise alignment, and human review/approval loops. Reliability The team required scalable infrastructure and uptime guarantees for production applications. The team focused on controlled enterprise workflows and risk reduction.

Controversies And Challenges Analysis

Open AI:

Some reports describe friction between research and product teams, with concerns that product delivery may be taking priority over safety work.

The company has also seen notable departures of researchers and senior leaders.

In addition, OpenAI has been criticised for enforcing strict offboarding agreements that some argue discourage former staff from speaking openly.

Anthropic:

Anthropic faced a copyright lawsuit from Universal Music Publishing Group, alleging improper use of song lyrics.

Some users also complain about Claude’s pricing and what they see as heavy filtering or censorship in answers.

Anthropic’s own research notes how hard it is to evaluate AI systems and keep them harmless, which adds to these concerns.

Finally, investors such as Amazon and Google could exert pressure on how models are built and released.

Recent Developments

According to SQ Magazine, OpenAI’s restructure may slip into 2026 as Microsoft talks drag on over IP rights and Azure exclusivity.

CPO Julia Villagra is leaving for creative work, and interim leaders will take over.

Users have raised concerns about the GPT-5 rollout, but Sam Altman has issued no formal statement confirming problems or changes to the GPT-4 paywall.

OpenAI is also reported to be exploring alternatives to Azure for compute, with no confirmed partnerships with Google or Amazon. Anthropic is preparing a USD 3-5 billion Iconiq-led round that could value it at USD 170 billion.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s USD 8 billion investment supports cloud work, though AWS revenue figures aren’t public.

Claude 4 was launched in 2025, but model names and dates remain unverified.

Conclusion

After completing the article, it is now clear that both OpenAI and Anthropic are growing rapidly, but their growth trajectories differ on paper. OpenAI accounted for the higher reach, with huge user numbers and strong adoption across consumer and work products. Anthropic stands out for its business-first approach, attracting many enterprise clients and demonstrating rapid revenue growth.

This article includes a comparison of users, customers, revenue run rate, valuation, model performance, and distribution and customer retention. In the long run, the teams that move fast while staying safe and earning trust will be the ones that win.

