ChatGPT-5 Statistics By User, API Pricing, Subscription Plans And Trends (2025)

ChatGPT-5 Statistics: GPT-5 is known to be the most advanced AI system so far. GPT-5, which is smarter than any other earlier ChatGPT models and excels in many areas like coding, math, writing, health, and even understanding images.

This new AI knows when to give quick answers and when to take more time to think deeply, delivering expert-level responses every time. Everyone can use GPT-5, but Plus subscribers get more access, while Pro subscribers enjoy GPT-5 Pro—a special version with extra reasoning power for even better and more accurate answers.

As mentioned in lifearchitect.ai, the organisation behind GPT-5 is OpenAI.

ChatGPT-5 was publicly released on August 7, 2025.

Gadgets360 clearly stated that there are four different versions: the already known GPT-5 base model, GPT-5 Mini, GPT-5 Nano, and a new version called GPT-5 Chat.

As mentioned in help.openai.com, users on the free ChatGPT-5 plan can send up to 10 messages every 5 hours. When they hit this limit, their chats will automatically switch to the mini version of the model until the limit resets.

According to Hindustan Times, the GPT-5 API costs USD 1.25 for every million input tokens and USD 10 for every million output tokens.

for every million input tokens and for every million output tokens. OpenAI offers ChatGPT 5 in five different subscription plans: Free, Plus, Pro, Team, and Enterprise.

hindustantimes.com also shows that it supports a massive 256,000 -token context window, up from 200,000 tokens in the o3 model, enabling better handling of long conversations, code, and documents.

As mentioned in Business Insider, when GPT-5 was released, it became available to all 700 million people who were using ChatGPT at that time.

people who were using ChatGPT at that time. In coding benchmarks, GPT-5 scored 74.9% on SWE-Bench Verified, 55% on SWE-Lancer, and 88% on Aider Polyglot, showing improved multi-language support and bug fixing.

on SWE-Bench Verified, on SWE-Lancer, and on Aider Polyglot, showing improved multi-language support and bug fixing. HealthBench Hard results showed GPT-5 thinking at 25.5% , compared to O3’s 31.6% , but with higher-quality medically reviewed outputs.

, compared to O3’s , but with higher-quality medically reviewed outputs. Hallucination rates dropped by 65% versus o3 and 26% versus GPT-4o, reflecting safer and more accurate responses.

versus o3 and versus GPT-4o, reflecting safer and more accurate responses. OpenAI reports over 5,000 hours of red teaming and testing to reduce unsafe outputs and manage dual-use prompts with “safe completions.”

About ChatGPT-5

The model is known internally by the project names Gobi and Arrakis.

GPT-5 is a multimodal model, meaning it can understand and work with different types of data.

The training data used for GPT-5 included approximately 114 trillion tokens.

Training began in January 2025 and was completed by April 2025, with the data used for training going up until September 2024.

The latest GPT-5 model, with an estimated 300 billion parameters, finished training in April 2025 using 989 H100 chips for 50 days, which is roughly 16,439 years of chip time and cost USD 612 million.

Its MMLU score is not listed here. Other models like Gemini and Grok 3 show similarly large-scale training efforts with costs reaching into the hundreds of millions or over a billion dollars.

Features of ChatGPT-5

ChatGPT 5 offers better reasoning skills and gives more precise answers.

It can understand pictures, talk using voice, and respond in a way that feels more caring and thoughtful.

The voice feature, available for free and paid users, will have higher usage limits than GPT-4.

It will also be added to custom GPTs, and the Standard Voice Mode will be removed in 30 days.

When memory is turned on, it remembers what users like, making conversations over time feel more personal and natural.

Users just need to type their prompt, and GPT-5 will handle all the hard work.

Additionally, OpenAI has improved GPT-5 to reduce the problem of making things up, making it more accurate than the previous version.

ChatGPT 5 will offer many ways to customise it, giving users a much more personal experience.

OpenAI GPT Family Analysis (2018 to 2026)

(Source: pcdn.co)

Working Process of ChatGPT-5

When someone chooses GPT-5 in ChatGPT, the system automatically picks whether to respond in Chat mode or Thinking mode.

For harder questions, GPT-5 changes to Thinking mode, where it takes more time to think carefully before answering.

This choice to “think longer” is based on clues from the person’s question and conversation, as well as patterns the system learned from how people usually pick models, their preferences, and how often the model’s answers are right.

ChatGPT-5 User Statistics

The number of ChatGPT users grew a lot, reaching 500 million weekly users by March 2025.

This is four times more than the number of users a year earlier.

Windows Central reported that people use ChatGPT by sending around 2.5 to 3 billion prompts every day.

On average, they spend about 16 minutes chatting with it each day.

New user features include four selectable personalities (Cynic, Robot, Listener, Nerd) and customizable chat colors, with Advanced Voice Mode integration planned, as per the reports of Hindustan Times.

Usage Limits of ChatGPT 5 Statistics

People with a ChatGPT Plus subscription can send up to 80 messages every 3 hours. After reaching this limit, their chats will also change to the mini version of the model until the limit resets.

Those on Plus or Team plans can manually choose the GPT-5 Thinking model from the model selector, but this option has a weekly limit of 200 messages. When they use all 200 messages in a week, a notification will pop up, and the GPT-5 Thinking model will no longer be available to select until next week.

GPT-5 API Pricing Statistics

For the smaller GPT-5-mini version, the price is USD 0.25 per million input tokens and USD 2 per million output tokens.

The cheapest option, GPT-5-nano, is priced at USD 0.05 per million input tokens and USD 0.40 per million output tokens.

Notably, the nano model is now cheaper than Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash.

ChatGPT-5 Subscription Plans Statistics

Plans Name Plan Costs Features Free USD 0 Web search, voice mode, and limited file uploads. Plus USD 20 per month Advanced voice and limited Sora video generation. Pro USD 200 per month Enhanced compute power, advanced voice and video capabilities, extended agent access, and early feature previews. Team USD 25 per user per month (annually) or USD 30 per user per month (monthly) Provides a more advanced solution. Enterprise Customize Interested teams must contact OpenAI’s sales department for details.

GPT-5 Benchmarks Statistics by Coding Performance

(Source: datacamp.com)

On the SWE-Bench Verified test, which measures real-world Python coding skills, GPT-5 achieves a score of 74.9%.

This is higher than OpenAI’s O3 model, which scored 69.1%, and much better than GPT-4.1, which scored 54.6%.

When working with difficult problems, GPT-5 is more efficient: it uses 22% fewer output tokens and makes 45% fewer calls to external tools compared to the o3 model to reach its results.

In the Aider Polyglot test, which evaluates coding in multiple programming languages, GPT-5 scores 88%.

This improves on the O3 model’s 81%, meaning GPT-5 reduces errors by about one-third.

By Math and Scientific Reasoning, Statistics

A report published by DataCamp shows that GPT-5 performs very well on tough math tests, such as the 2025 AIME math competition, where it scored 94.6%, which is higher than the O3 model’s 88.9%.

In the Harvard-MIT Math Tournament (HMMT), GPT-5 scored 93.3% without using any tools, beating O3’s score of 85%.

On FrontierMath, which is a difficult expert-level math test that lets the model use a Python tool, GPT-5 scored 26.3%.

Although this number isn’t very high, it’s still better than the O3 model’s 15.8%.

For PhD-level science questions in the GPQA Diamond test, GPT-5 scored 87.3% when using tools like Python, and 85.7% without tools.

Multimodal Reasoning Statistics

GPT-5 achieved a new record on multimodal tests.

com also states that it scored 84.2% on MMMU, which measures college-level visual reasoning, better than the previous O3 model.

On MMMU-Pro, a harder test at the graduate level, GPT-5 scored 78.4%, again beating o3.

For video reasoning with up to 256 frames, called VideoMMMU, GPT-5 reached 84.6% accuracy, higher than O3’s 83.3%.

When interpreting scientific figures (CharXiv Reasoning), GPT-5 scored 81.1% with its thinking mode on, outperforming O3.

In spatial reasoning tasks (ERQA), GPT-5 achieved 65.7%, also ahead of O3.

By Humanity’s Last Exam (HLE) Statistics

Humanity’s Last Exam is a tough test made up of 2,500 carefully chosen PhD-level questions. It covers subjects like math, physics, chemistry, linguistics, and engineering.

According to OpenAI’s official results, GPT-5 scores 24.8% when it works without any extra tools.

When using its Pro version with tools, GPT-5’s score improves to 42.0%.

Grok 4, which is from xAI, gets about 26% without tools and 41.0% with tools.

Grok 4 Heavy uses several agents working together and combines their answers with a higher score of 50.7%.

Recent Activity Statistics by ChatGPT-5

As of August 6, 2025, the total number of tokens processed per day was 1.2 billion, of which prompt tokens accounted for 1.15 billion and completion tokens (50.7 million).

Meanwhile, on August 7, the number increased, resulting in prompt tokens (3.19 billion) and completion tokens (1.21 million).

By ChatGPT-5 Mini (2025)

Date Prompts tokens Reasoning tokens Completion tokens Total August 6 1.7 billion 67.5 million 43.5 million 1.81 billion August 7 5.13 billion 323 million 152 million 5.61 billion

(Source: openrouter.ai)

By ChatGPT-5 Nano (2025)

Date Prompts tokens Reasoning tokens Completion tokens Total August 6 346 million 96 million 16.9 million 459 million August 7 1.52 billion 447 million 65.5 million 2.03 billion

(Source: openrouter.ai)

Apps Using Statistics of ChatGPT-5

According to reports from Openrouter.ai, among well-known AI coding and chatbot services, Cline is at the top, processing 834 million tokens using ChatGPT-5.

It provides an independent coding assistant that works right inside your IDE.

Furthermore, other apps using GPT-5 Chat are stated in the table below:

Apps Token used (million) Roo Code 767 Kilo Code 713 SillyTavern 412 OpenRouter: Chatroom 282 t.me 86.9 Open WebUI 73.3 Agent Zero 50.9 TypingMind 39.2 liteLLM 35.3

You may also be interested in:

Conclusion

GPT-5 marks a major step forward in artificial intelligence. It understands things better, can remember much more information, and is much stronger at coding. The model is safer to use and makes fewer mistakes, so talking to it feels more trustworthy.

Users also get new choices like picking different personalities and voice options, making the experience more personal. As many people start using GPT-5 and it keeps improving, it is changing the way we interact with AI. This opens up many new opportunities for work and daily life across different fields.

FAQ . What can ChatGPT 5 do? Every day, GPT-5 performs best at writing, coding, and healthcare tasks, giving faster and more accurate answers than before. How accurate is ChatGPT-5? GPT-5 makes fewer mistakes, cutting down hallucinations by as much as 65% compared to older models. What’s the difference between GPT 4 and 5? GPT-5 is likely trained on a bigger and more varied set of data compared to the already large dataset used for GPT-4. How to access GPT-5 for free? ChatGPT 5 is available to use for free through the official ChatGPT app on both mobile devices and the web. What is special about GPT-5? GPT-5 writes much better than earlier versions, creating stories and texts that feel more meaningful, expressive, and well‑crafted.

