Emotion AI Statistics By Market Size, Segmental Analysis, Impact, Usage And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Emotion AI Statistics: Emotion AI is an Artificial Intelligence field that reads feelings using machine learning, vision, and language tools, interpreting expressions, speech, gestures, and cues to respond naturally. The market is growing enormously in many industries, from marketing and customer service to healthcare and education. Businesses rely on these tools to study faces, voices, and written messages so they can better notice and understand people’s emotions.

This article on Emotion AI Statistics shows that highlights important numbers that reveal growth rates, investments, and leading industries. Looking at these statistics helps us see the real influence of Emotion AI today and how it could guide future tools and choices.

Editor’s Choice

The global market for Emotion AI is estimated to reach around USD 3 billion by 2025 and USD 17.8 billion by 2034, with a 19.2% growth rate from 2025 to 2034.

by 2025 and by 2034, with a growth rate from 2025 to 2034. The Emotion AI market in the U.S. is estimated to reach around USD 1.07 billion in revenue by 2025.

in revenue by 2025. According to Grandview Research, in 2024, North America was the top region in the emotion AI market, holding about 39.2% of global revenue.

of global revenue. The Research And Markets report states that the market for affective or emotional AI tools is roughly divided as 38% in North America and 35% in Asia-Pacific.

in North America and in Asia-Pacific. About 36% of people worldwide are emotionally intelligent, even though demand for EQ skills may grow by 6 times in the next 3 to 5 years.

of people worldwide are emotionally intelligent, even though demand for EQ skills may grow by 6 times in the next 3 to 5 years. In 2025, Emotion AI becomes core, with 88% of marketers using it in their daily work.

A 2025 study estimates the global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) market at about USD 55.69 billion .

. The global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) market is at about USD 55.69 billion .

. Around 44.7% believe it refers to intelligent machines or algorithms that try to read a person’s emotional state.

believe it refers to intelligent machines or algorithms that try to read a person’s emotional state. According to a Technovio report from April 2025, Affectiva, a key player in emotion AI, raised USD 50 million in Series C funding, lifting its total funding to USD 120 million.

General Statistics

A report from gminsights.com states that AugnitoAI therapy chatbots can cut patients’ depressive symptoms by about 64%.

Emotion AI solutions are offered through cloud, on-premises, and hybrid models.

The cloud option made up more than half of the market in 2024 and may exceed USD 10 billion by 2034.

Aftermarket services took around 56.1% of the market in 2024.

Customer services using Emotion AI reached nearly USD 560 billion that year.

Voice-based tools are expected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR above 22% between 2025 and 2034.

In North America, the U.S. led the market in 2024, with revenue of USD 769.8 million.

Major players like IBM, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Smart Eye, Entropik, and Uniphore together control over 40% of the industry.

Emotion AI Market Size Analysis

(Source: Market.us)

The global market for Emotion AI is estimated to reach around USD 3 billion by 2025 and USD 17.8 billion by 2034, with a 19.2% growth rate from 2025 to 2034.

Meanwhile, the market size in the coming years are estimated to reach USD 3.7 billion in 2026, followed by USD 4.5 billion (2027), USD 5.5 billion (2028), USD 6.6 billion (2029), USD 8.1 billion (2030), USD 9.9 billion (2031), USD 12 billion (2032) and USD 14.6 billion (2033).

In 2024, solutions accounted for over 74% of the Emotion AI market. Video and multimodal tools made up more than 40% of this space.

Machine learning-based approaches accounted for over 52% of usage.

Customer experience management was the top application, responsible for over 31% of demand.

North America led the global Emotion AI market, generating more than 40% of total revenue, about USD 0.9 billion in 2024.

Moreover, the U.S. market alone was valued at approximately USD 0.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 19.2% over the coming years.

In the United States

(Source: Market.us)

The Emotion AI market in the U.S. is estimated to reach around USD 1.07 billion in revenue by 2025.

The compound annual growth rate of the market will grow at 19.2% from 2025 to 2034, resulting in USD 5.21 billion by 2034.

Meanwhile, the market size will reach around USD 1.28 billion in 2026, followed by USD 1.52 billion in 2027, USD 1.82 billion in 2028, USD 2.17 billion in 2029, USD 2.58 billion in 2030, USD 3.08 billion in 2031, USD 3.67 billion in 2032, and USD 4.37 billion in 2033.

Emotion AI Statistics by Segmental Analysis

According to Grandview Research, in 2024, North America was the top region in the emotion AI market, holding about 39.2% of global revenue.

Based on components, solutions brought in most of the income, making up 57.2% of the market in 2024.

For applications, customer experience monitoring was the main use, with a leading share of 27.9%.

Besides, driver monitoring systems are expected to expand the fastest, with a projected CAGR of 26.7% between 2025 and 2033.

Geographical Analysis

According to researchandmarkets.com, the market for affective or emotional AI tools is roughly divided as 38% in North America, 35% in Asia-Pacific, 15% in Europe, 7% in the Middle East & Africa, and 5% in Latin America.

Goldman Sachs projects global AI investment may reach 2.5% to 4% of GDP.

Meanwhile, the U.S. spending could hit 1.5% to 2% overall in 2025.

The firm also forecasts that worldwide AI investment will touch USD 132.12 billion in 2024.

Besides, the United States contributes about USD 68.14 billion, and China around USD 24.66 billion.

Interesting Facts About Emotional Intelligence Statistics

According to passivesecrets.com, emotional intelligence (EQ) explains over 60% of people’s success in life and work.

About 36% of people worldwide are emotionally intelligent, even though demand for EQ skills may grow by 6 times in the next 3 to 5 years.

The Emotional Intelligence market was worth USD 868 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a 25.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

EQ affects about 58% of job performance, and 90% of top performers have high EQ.

Around 60% of employees feel emotionally detached from work. With empathetic leaders, 76% of staff feel more engaged and 61% more creative.

Companies focusing on EQ are 22x more likely to outperform others; 52% of firms consider EQ for senior roles, and over 36% of executives think EQ will soon be a must-have skill.

The Impact of Emotion AI on Marketing

In 2025, Emotion AI becomes core, with 88% of marketers using it in their daily work.

AI tools are expected to handle about 95% of customer interactions by 2025, many of which will include built-in sentiment or emotion detection.

Meanwhile, in the Emotion AI space, customer-experience monitoring already takes 27.9% of market revenue as of 2024.

Affectiva’s Media Analytics database includes 77,000 ads, 14 million consumer responses, and 8 billion facial frames from 90 countries, serving 70% of the world’s highest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500.

Research by Kantar and Affectiva shows that digital ads that trigger strong emotions are 4 times more likely to drive long-term brand equity and 2.6 times more likely to go viral.

Case studies link Emotion AI in service journeys to a roughly 20% rise in customer satisfaction.

Meanwhile, many emotion-recognition tools achieve 60% to 90% accuracy on benchmark tasks.

Emotion AI Usage Statistics by Industry

A 2025 study estimates the global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) market at about USD 55.69 billion.

Justice and law users are expected to capture over 40% of the 2025 EDR market.

Law-enforcement surveillance and monitoring exceed 50%, highlighting reliance on Emotion AI.

One 2025 forecast shows that healthcare accounts for about 22.28% of the EDR market, led by mental health and patient monitoring applications.

Another study predicts that healthcare and life sciences Emotion AI will grow roughly 20.84% annually through 2035.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the BFSI sector is expected to grow at the fastest pace, with a 17.76% CAGR from 2025 to 2032.

A 2024 EDR report shows that retail accounts for about 35% of revenue, driven by Emotion AI customer analytics.

A Mordor Intelligence report highlights driver-monitoring as the fastest-growing EDR use, growing 19.95% annually.

Findings on Emotional AI Awareness

(Source: springer.com)

The above survey analysis of 1,015 people reveals diverse views on emotional AI.

Around 44.7% believe it refers to intelligent machines or algorithms that try to read a person’s emotional state.

About 34% think it means systems that can display human-like emotions and feelings, while 21.3% link it to human-level consciousness.

Knowledge of the topic is mostly in the middle range: 134 (13.2%) rated their familiarity as level 1, 271 (26.7%) as level 2, and 373 (36.7%) as level 3.

Meanwhile, 202 (19.9%) chose level 4, and only 35 (3.4%) selected level 5, the highest familiarity rating.

Recent Developments

According to a Technovio report from April 2025, Affectiva, a key player in emotion AI, raised USD 50 million in Series C funding, lifting its total funding to USD 120 million.

In May 2025, the GDPR fully applied to emotion data in the European Union, requiring firms to obtain clear consent before collecting or using it.

In July 2024, Veridos and Cognitec, based in Germany, deployed face-recognition-powered eGates at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Bangladesh to speed border checks.

In March 2024, IBM and Samsung agreed to jointly build AI tools, including emotion recognition for consumer devices.

In January 2024, Microsoft integrated Emotion SDK into Azure Cognitive Services to analyze user emotions

Conclusion

Emotion AI Statistics: After reading the article, it is clear that Emotion AI is currently reshaping how we communicate with and connect to machines. When computers can notice and react to our emotions, services like customer support, online therapy, education, and entertainment can feel more personal and helpful.

But this also raises concerns about privacy, consent, and who controls our emotional data. Because Emotion AI is now widely used, it demands strict rules, openness, and protection of people’s rights. When applied with care and strong ethics, it can support people, make technology more empathetic, and enhance the quality of everyday digital life.

Shared On:



FAQ . What is emotion AI used for? Emotion AI is used to detect emotions and personalize customer service, healthcare, learning, and entertainment. What is the AI that helps with emotions? Emotion AI, or affective computing, is artificial intelligence designed to better detect, understand, and respond to human feelings and emotions. Why are people worried about Emotion AI? People worry that Emotion AI may invade privacy, misuse emotion data, misjudge feelings, and enable manipulation. Can Emotion AI replace human empathy? No, Emotion AI only mimics feelings; it cannot truly experience human empathy. What rules are needed for Emotion AI? Emotion AI needs clear laws, strong data protection, informed consent, transparency, fairness, accountability, regular audits, and human oversight.

Tajammul Pangarkar Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

More Posts By Tajammul Pangarkar