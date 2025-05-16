Revolut Statistics By Diversity, Revenue And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Revolut Statistics: Being one of the UK giants in the finance and technology sector, Revolut stands tall as one of the most important names in global digital banking. It has recorded certain milestones in its trajectory toward immense growth in 2024, literally stretching in revenue, customers, and products.

Operating in more than 48 countries, the company stands at an estimated value of US$45 billion and is setting the clock ticking for traditional financial services with its disruptive way of dealing with banking. Here, we shall see some key facts and figures regarding Revolut statistics.

Revolut passed the US$45 billion valuation benchmark, and by then, it had operated in more than 48 countries.

valuation benchmark, and by then, it had operated in more than countries. Customer balances show an increase, going up from £18.2 billion in 2023 to £30.2 billion in 2024, demonstrating an astounding YoY growth of 66% .

in 2023 to in 2024, demonstrating an astounding YoY growth of . Monthly transactions grew from 590 million in 2023 to 940 million in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 59% .

in 2023 to in 2024, a year-on-year increase of . Revolut’s revenue increased to £3.1 billion in 2024, reflecting a 72% year-on-year growth.

in 2024, reflecting a year-on-year growth. Retail customers jumped from 38 million in 2023 to 52.05 million in 2024, a 38% increase.

in 2023 to in 2024, a increase. Subscription revenues hit £423 million in 2024, registering a year-on-year increase of 74% .

in 2024, registering a year-on-year increase of . Card payments revenues grew 43% , whereas interest income grew by 58% .

, whereas interest income grew by . Business customer revenue topped £460 million , contributing 15% to total revenues.

, contributing to total revenues. Revolut was able to reduce its customer service resolution time by 80% due to chatbot improvements.

due to chatbot improvements. The potential fraud worth over £600 million was averted in 2024, thanks to systems powered by AI and advanced machine learning.

was averted in 2024, thanks to systems powered by AI and advanced machine learning. Revolut’s monthly monitored transactions exceeded 970 million for fraud prevention.

for fraud prevention. The UK and the USA mark Revolut’s strongest markets, with over 15 million downloads in the UK by January 2025.

downloads in the UK by January 2025. Revolut saw its ARPU rise from US$45 in 2022 to US$59 in 2023, clocking a healthy 31% year-on-year surge.

Revolut Total Customers

(Source: assets.revolut.com)

As per the company report on Revolut statistics, Revolut’s customer balances in 2023 stood at £18.2 billion. By 2024, it had managed to pull off a stark increase to £30.2 billion.

That is a 66% year-on-year increase, which points to heightened customer trust and engagement with the platform.

A rise in balances could indicate that more users are utilising Revolut as not only as a platform for quick transactions but also a place to hold bigger sums of money on par with a traditional bank.

This growth might be aided by Revolut growing its services, introducing interest-bearing accounts, and rolling out fresh features that incentivise users to retain their funds in-app.

Revolut Monthly Transactions

(Source: assets.revolut.com)

In 2023, Revolut averaged some 590 million transactions per month. By 2024, the figure had massively increased to 940 million monthly transactions.

As per the company report, the Revolut statistics portray a 59% increase in monthly transaction volume year-over-year.

Such steep growth shows the enhanced popularity and user engagement of the platform—more people are getting involved with digital banking, the company is expanding into fresh markets, and a new array of financial services is being rolled out.

If this spike is any indication, more customers are using Revolut not for occasional purchases but as a viable banking solution for regular purchases.

Revolut Profit Before Tax And Net Profit

(Source: assets.revolut.com)

In 2024, a profit before tax of £1,089 million was reported, a huge jump of 149% in comparison to £438 million reported in 2023.

The noteworthy increase implicates better operational efficiency, stronger revenue performance, and cost consciousness.

Moreover, Revolut statistics reveal that the net profits of the company also saw a substantial increase of 130% year over year, from £344 million in 2023 to £790 million in 2024.

Explosive growth in profitability bears testimony to the successful passage of Revolut from a fast-scaling fintech to a mature, revenue-generating financial platform.

Revolut Revenue

(Source: assets.revolut.com)

Revolut gained immensely. It gained so much lust, holding a good steady growth with profitability getting injected into its veins.

The company cites revenues having scaled up to almost £3.1 billion, touching a 72% year-on-year growth as per the Revolut statistics.

This improvement in profit margins was largely attributed to the strong revenue performance, coupled with prudent financial administration of investments directed towards growth, and control of operational expenditure in day-to-day business activities.

All revenue streams showed a positive trend. These gains were assisted by a rising clientele, along with a growing usage of Revolut products. In other words, more people are using Revolut, while the current users are also making more use of the platform.

Revolut Number Of Retail Customers

(Source: assets.revolut.com)

The recent company report on Revolut statistics reveals that in 2023, the platform had in its arms 38 million retail customers.

This number surged to 52.05 million by 2024, representing a massive 38% increase within a single year. Such a steep increase reflects the rise in popularity and enhanced credibility among users for Revolut, primarily due to their growing and enriched financial services content, customer engagement experience, and expansion into new markets.

This growth is also indicative of the larger phenomenon in the global market: consumers turning their back on traditional banks and going digital.

Revoult Product Revenue Mix

(Source: assets.revolut.com)

In the year 2024, the firm saw a successful year in terms of financial performance. Multiple revenue streams grew healthily in 2024, showing investor confidence in the company’s ability to continue to expand its product offerings and increase engagement with its customers.

The revenue stream from subscriptions stood out, reaching £423 million, a 74% increase year on year.

This growth was aided magnificently by the enhanced benefits and features introduced to the company’s paid plans, further enticing users to upgrade from free services.

Apart from this, there was also substantial growth in wealth-related revenues, which jumped 298% in contrast to the previous year.

This growth was propelled by increased activities in crypto trading, which reflected general trends of the wider global finance industry.

Among the key drivers was the opening of Revolut X, promoting a full-fledged crypto exchange with more advanced trading instruments and an improved user experience.

Revenues from foreign exchange stood to benefit as well, rising 58% year-on-year.

The continued offering of competitive exchange rates by Revolut resulted, at present, in rates being offered which would typically be better than those offered by the average high-street bank and, therefore, tended to attract more customers towards Revolut for transfers and currency exchanges.

Meanwhile, payments by card and interest income are solid revenue sources, remaining the two key revenue pillars.

Card payments revenue has grown steadily by 43%, supported by rising transaction volumes arising out of a growing user base of Revolut.

Interest income, however, rose by 58%, aided by growing interest rates and higher average balances of clients maintained within the platform.

Meanwhile, the corporate side of the business remained very active, with revenues from business customers totalling £460 million, thus forming approximately 15% of the company’s total revenue.

The report on Revolut statistics highlights that Revolut Business has now become a major player in the B2B digital banking space in Europe, showcasing that it has been successful at winning SMEs and larger enterprises through its intuitive financial tools and services.

Customer Care And Protection

In 2024, Revolut placed improvements to its customer experience and bolstering its defences in the fight against financial crime high on its agenda.

The company also enhanced its customers’ service experience by reducing resolution times by 80%. The improvement was largely attributed to targeted adjustments in its chatbot system for faster handling of routine queries.

In automating such simple tasks, human agents were able to concentrate their valuable time and attention on more complex matters, offering superior assistance to end-users.

These Revolut statistics were telling of the evolving nature of schemes and the growing level of sophistication in fraudsters’ tactics.

Threats such as fraudulent websites, convoluted payment setups, and manipulative social engineering attacks have become more and more common, calling for ever greater vigilance and innovation for fraud prevention.

An arms race has developed between financial institutions and fraudsters, and ahead in this war, Revolut has poured much money into technology and talent.

At the core of the security approach is a proprietary fraud detection system that uses advanced machine learning and AI.

This is supported by a specialised financial crime team comprising data scientists, fraud specialists, and ex-law enforcement professionals whose mixed expertise is crucial in protecting Revolut customers from emerging threats.

Revolut processes over 970 million transactions every month, using this data to take specific action whenever suspicious activities are detected.

Revolut Diversity Statistics

The Company has made some landmark contributions to embracing diversity. Revolut has made significant strides in 2024 in promoting an inclusive and diverse workplace environment.

By focusing on data collection about Revolut statistics, which enhances employee engagement, the company strengthens its understanding of representation in numerous identity dimensions and channels the acquired data into meaningful actions.

The completion rate of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) data increased to 89% from 85% in 2023.

This advancement has granted a clearer understanding of its workforce in terms of gender, race, disability, religion, socioeconomic status, sexuality, and generational diversity.

In 2024, some 37% of employees were involved in Guilds, up from 32% the year before.

These Guilds—such as RevWomen, Pride (LGBTQ+), Parents and Carers, Reach (Community), Rev-Neurodivergence, and Wellbeing—act as essential channels for underrepresented or community-driven groups to express their thoughts, lobby for influence, and affect internal policies. The guild effectiveness rate hit 76%—another confirmation that these groups are truly making an impact on workplace culture and the employee experience.

To back these initiatives, the Guild Chairs were trained continually with the advent of monthly syncs, providing them with all the tools they need for maintaining leadership and keeping engagement and inclusivity thriving.

Revolut Employee Engagement

The organisation has greatly contributed to recognising and engaging its employees for their better outcomes.

In 2024, Revolut made giant strides in building its internal culture and growing talent through a wide range of strategic people-centred initiatives.

The programs reflect the company’s deep-rooted concern for building a strong workforce capable of standing up to the challenges of a fast-growing global fintech.

In 2024, the company also started the 10X Awards, a spotlight employee recognition program to celebrate stellar individual and team performance.

On the early careers front, Revolut continued with the Rev-celerator, hosting the second edition of this internship program, which lasted three months and was designed for students.

33 interns participated, eighteen of whom had been offered an internship-based contract to join the Rev-celerator Graduate Program from September 2025 onwards.

The feedback from both interns and managers was very encouraging and has led to an expansion in graduate opportunities. Revolut launched the RevAdvance programme, an 18-month development track for recent graduates and young professionals.

Executive Associate and Risk and Compliance roles are a key focus area within this program that is meant to offer structured early career paths in major business arenas.

As a remote-first company, the true strength of heroic diversity is presented by a global collaboration. An average team consists of small members of about 10, representing 4.3 different nationalities, thus rendering the work environment dynamic, inclusive, and productive across various continents.

Revolut’s Rapid Global Growth And Market Leadership

As per Statista’s report on Revolut statistics, the company has rapidly climbed the ladder from a London startup challenger bank to a major dominant player in the global fintech ecosystem.

Its growth trajectory has been nothing short of astounding. From 1.5 million customers in 2018, Revolut saw a sharp increase to about 50 million users by 2024 and stood as the highest placed online bank in Europe in terms of customer base.

By early 2025, Revolut was active in 38 countries, with the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States serving as its largest markets.

The UK remains the largest base of Revolut, contributing to more than 15% of the worldwide app downloads as of January 2025. In comparison, the U.S. accounted for more than 10%, suggesting an ever stronger presence in North America.

Of note is that between March 2015 and January 2025, the app had crossed over 15 million downloads in the UK alone.

The growth trajectory of the bank is further helped by its timely expansions to other markets.

One major leap came when Revolut entered the U.S. market in Q1 2020, resulting in a surge of new-user downloads and being a massive catalyst for the general growth.

Forecasts now position it to have 67 million customers by the end of 2025.

Conclusion

In 2024, Revolut statistics witnessed several landmark developments in financial performance, customer acquisition, and diversification of products. The penetration of new markets, along with the launch of various financial products, declares Revolut’s promise to change banking on a global scale. As the firm nurtures change, its innovation-centric and customer-centred approach opens brilliant prospects for sustained success amidst a dynamic financial ecosystem.

