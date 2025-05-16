Robinhood Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Robinhood Statistics: Robinhood Markets Inc., founded in 2013 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, is a financial services company offering commission-free trading in stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies. As of the end of 2024, Robinhood reported 25.2 million funded accounts and 26.2 million investment accounts. The company’s assets under custody reached $193 billion, a significant increase from the previous year. In 2024, Robinhood generated $2.95 billion in revenue, marking a 58% year-over-year growth, and achieved a net income of $1.41 billion, its first annual profit since 2020.

Robinhood as a serious force in financial services, the article now aims to describe the key Robinhood statistics and developments that shaped Robinhood’s 2024 performance.

Editor’s Choice

Robinhood’s total net revenues saw a 58% year-over-year jump to US$2.95 billion in 2024.

year-over-year jump to in 2024. Operating expenses decreased by 21% to US$1.90 billion , while adjusted operating expenses and share-based compensation decreased by 16% to US$1.94 billion .

to , while adjusted operating expenses and share-based compensation decreased by to . Robinhood registered 24.1 million funded accounts as of May 2024, up 3.43% from 2023.

funded accounts as of May 2024, up from 2023. The worrying growth observed in funded accounts was from 2020 to Q1 2024, which implies that it has grown by 92.8% .

. User growth peaked at 22.5 million in 2021 but declined to 10.8 million in 2023.

in 2021 but declined to in 2023. With an uphill recovery, Robinhood’s AUC rose to US$129.6 billion in Q1 2024, up from a low of US$62 billion in 2022.

in Q1 2024, up from a low of in 2022. The crypto notional trading volume grew by more than 400% year over year, reaching US$71 billion in Q4 2024.

year over year, reaching in Q4 2024. Robinhood Gold subscriptions hit 2.6 million , and the Gold Credit Card had more than 100,000 holders at the end of 2024.

, and the Gold Credit Card had more than holders at the end of 2024. Trading with index options in the app and futures was introduced. Also, Robinhood Legend got a refresh that brought loads of new stuff for active traders.

In 2025, Robinhood will be going to the Asia-Pacific, and options trading is already live in the U.K.

The acquisitions of Bitstamp and TradePMR were announced and are scheduled to close in 2025.

With the increase of retirement assets under custody by 652% year over year, they stood at US$13.1 billion .

year over year, they stood at . Cash sweep balances were up 59% to US$26.1 billion, and margin books climbed 126% to US$7.9 billion .

to US$26.1 billion, and margin books climbed to . Equity trading volumes increased by 154% to US$423 billion , and option contracts traded by 61% to 477 million .

to , and option contracts traded by to . Robinhood’s share price had initially gained 34% from US$38 to US$50.97 in its IPO week in 2021, only to fall 76% to US$9.05 in a year.

Robinhood Funded Accounts

(Reference: socialcapitalmarkets.net)

They call an account funded when money is deposited in it and is ready for trading, whereas the users holding these accounts are known as funded customers.

In the Social Capital Market report on Robinhood, statistics reveal that in May 2024, the platform reported 24.1 million funded accounts worldwide.

In contrast, 23.3 million such accounts were there in 2023. It is then apparent that the growth of funded accounts between 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 has been 3.43%.

Going back even further, the growth between 2022 and 2023 was 1.75%, painting the picture of a gradual yet steady rise.

While the uphill trend is not marked by sudden sharp bursts, such numbers portray an almost indicative rise in active users with money deposited over time.

Most notably, funded accounts are up 92.8% between 2020 and the first quarter of 2024.

This very long-term increase is a testament not just to the platform’s resilience but also to its steady growth in attracting and retaining active users.

Robinhood Users Count

(Reference: socialcapitalmarkets.net)

The socialcapitalmarkets.net report on Robinhood statistics shows how the user base changed in Robinhood from 2015 to 2023.

The platform started with a mere 0.5 million users in 2015. In 2016, the number of users doubled to 1 million, and again, it doubled to 2 million in 2017. The major surge occurred in 2018, when the user base tripled to 6 million.

The upward trend continued till 2019, reaching 10 million users and 13 million users in 2020, probably boosted by the pandemic-induced retail trade.

The biggest leap in 2021 witnessed 22.5 million users as stock-trading increased and investors wanted low-cost investment options.

But from 2022 onwards, a decline set in, with 14 million users remaining in the platform. The downward pressure continued in 2023, decreasing further to 10.8 million users.

The fall could have been a consequence of changing market dynamics, less speculative trading, and higher competition.

Robinhood Financial Highlights

According to company reports, Robinhood statistics affirm total net revenue climbs for Robinhood by 58%; US$2.95 billion in 2024, on a year-ago basis.

Net income elevated by US$1.95 billion, to US$1.41 billion or diluted EPS of US$1.56, against a net loss of US$540 million or diluted EPS of -US$0.61 in 2023.

This net income includes a big deferred tax benefit of US$369 million, almost all from the release of the company’s valuation allowance on the greater portion of its net deferred tax assets.

Conversely, 2023 included a one-time charge of US$485 million related to the cancellation of the Founders Award from 2021.

Operating expenses came down 21% year over year to US$1.90 billion, whereas adjusted operating expenses plus share-based compensation (SBC) went down just 16% to US$1.94 billion, inclusive of US$1.63 billion adjusted operating expenses and US$304 million SBC.

Adjusted operating expenses plus SBC increased 7% year over year when excluding the 2021 Founders Award Cancellation.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped from US$536 million in 2023 to US$1.43 billion, an increase of 167%.

Furthermore, Robinhood statistics show that the company repurchased 10.4 million shares of its Class A common stock for a total consideration of US$257 million at an average price of US$24.78 per share under the US$1 billion share repurchase program.

Because of this, crypto trading jumped, with notional volumes reaching over US$71 billion in Q4, which is over a 400% year-over-year increase.

Robinhood launched seven new crypto assets in the United States and added Ethereum staking in the European Union.

The company also announced plans to acquire Bitstamp, one of the world’s longest-operating cryptocurrency exchanges, with the deal expected to be closed in the first half of 2025.

Trading services have been ramped up by Robinhood: first, they rolled out index options and in-app futures for stock indexes, energy, currency, metals, and crypto.

Since launching in October 2024 and geared at active traders, Robinhood Legend, the desktop platform, has added nearly 30 new indicators and introduced crypto-trading features.

Internationally, Robinhood is expanding into the Asia-Pacific region next year with Singapore as its regional hub and has already started giving customers access to options trading in the UK.

Robinhood statistics state that the total number of subscriptions for the company Gold reached 2.6 million in Q4 2024, with the take-up rate breaching 10%.

The Robinhood Gold Credit Card also garnered interest, with over 100,000 cardholders.

In the investment advisory area, Robinhood has agreed to acquire TradePMR, a platform for Registered Investment Advisors with over US$40 billion in assets under administration.

Robinhood Asset Under Custody

(Reference: socialcapitalmarkets.net)

Robinhood’s assets under custody (or AUC for short) have been marked by big ups and downs over the last several years. In 2020, the company held US$63 billion.

That figure went way up to US$94 billion in 2021, presumably from all the new users and trading activity during the retail investing boom.

And then, in 2022, the AUC took a hard hit, going to US$62 billion, occasioned by the downtrend in the general markets and the plunging valuations of equity and crypto.

Robinhood Earnings Per Share

(Reference: coveringcompanies.journalism.cuny.edu)

Originally, Robinhood attracted many first-time investors by making retail trading accessible and easy.

Now that those users have gotten somewhat experienced, the company is scrambling to develop advanced trading tools and features to prevent customers from defecting to rival platforms.

A covering company’s journalism Report on Robinhood statistics reveals that Robinhood’s stock-while nearly doubling this year to US$24, is still way below its all-time high of US$44 achieved in August of 2021.

Robinhood has to increase revenues, which greatly depend on holding the interest of its users. However, in the third quarter, revenue was US$637 million, which was 4% or US$27 million short of analyst expectations.

Earnings per share were also below expectations at US$0.17, approximately 6% short of analysts’ estimates.

Robinhood Projected Earnings Per Share

(Reference: coveringcompanies.journalism.cuny.edu)

Covering Companies analysts are positive about the Robinhood statistics for future performances, expecting very strong growth and record profits for 2024 and 2025.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Robinhood is expected to report revenues of US$2.59 billion and earnings of US$0.72 per share.

The first quarter of 2025 is expected to be even more profitable, with forecasted revenues of US$2.73 billion and earnings of US$0.82 per share.

These estimates reflect a continuation of momentum in Robinhood’s business, buoyed by higher user activity, rolling out new products, and expanding across countries.

Robinhood Vs S&P 500

(Source: finder.com)

According to the report from finder.com about Robinhood statistics, the platform went public on July 29, 2021, at US$38 per share.

The stock’s price performed well during its first week, rallying 34% to US$50.97. However, this early momentum soon faded.

One year post-IPO, prices were almost cut in half, falling by 76% to US$9.05.

This sharp decline reflects the market’s shifting sentiment toward the company and possibly broader challenges in the technology and fintech space during that period.

Conclusion

Robinhood statistics for the year 2024 were a milestone accomplishment in Robinhood’s history, where it earned its first annual profit, and records were established in almost all financial figures. The strategic endeavour of product diversification, international expansion, and entry into wealth management has put it in a position for sustained growth. As it keeps evolving, Robinhood’ll keep focusing on democratising finance and giving people worldwide access to financial services.

Shared On:



Sources Finder Coveringcompanies Socialcapitalmarkets Robinhood

FAQ . How many funded accounts does Robinhood have in 2024? And what has been the evolution of this figure through time? According to the recent Robinhood statistics data, the company announced 24.1 million funded accounts in May 2024. This number implies a 3.43% growth compared with the number reported in 2023. Since 2020, the number of funded accounts has grown by 92.8%, implying consistent and increasing acquisition and retention of users. What financial milestones did Robinhood have in 2024? In 2024, Robinhood awarded the world with its first-ever profit of US$1.41 billion. Total net revenues stood at US$2.95 billion, increasing by 58% from the previous year, whereas EBITDA grew by 167%, standing at US$1.43 billion. What are Robinhood’s major product and market expansion moves for 2024? On the cryptocurrency front, Robinhood expanded its offerings by adding seven new assets and launching Ethereum staking in the EU. It rolled out index options, in-app futures trading, and advanced trading features via the Robinhood Legend platform. The company also announced its intent to enter the Asia-Pacific region, with Singapore acting as its hub, along with beginning options trading in the UK. How did the assets under custody and trading volumes of Robinhood turn out in the year 2024? In Q1 of 2024, Robinhood’s assets under custody shot up to US$129.6 billion. Equity trading volumes climbed 154% to US$423 billion, options contracts grew 61% to 477 million, and crypto notional volume rose by over 400% to US$71 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. What is the outlook on Robinhood’s earnings and stock? The stock of Robinhood almost doubled to US$24 in 2024 and still remained below the US$44 top in 2021. Analysts forecast good next earnings with US$0.72 earnings per share for Q4 2024 and US$0.82 earnings per share for Q1 2025 due to enhanced engagement and global expansion.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth technology trends, smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza