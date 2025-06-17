Starlink Statistics By Revenue, Website Traffic, Subscribers And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Starlink Statistics: Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by Starlink Services, LLC, which is owned by the American aerospace company SpaceX (founded by Elon Musk). In 2019, SpaceX began launching Starlink satellites that aim to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet globally, mostly in remote and underserved areas where traditional internet infrastructure is limited or non-existent. With continuous satellite launches and network improvements, Starlink is rapidly transforming global connectivity and challenging traditional internet service providers.

This article includes several statistical analyses from different insights that will elaborate on Starlink’s overall market, along with its recent projects.

By May 2025, Starlink had deployed over 7,600 small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), accounting for approximately 65% of all operational satellites in space.

small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), accounting for approximately of all operational satellites in space. SpaceX plans to increase this number to 12,000 , and potentially even to 34,400 in the future.

, and potentially even to in the future. The internet service had more than 1 million users by the end of 2022, and that number jumped to 4 million by September 2024.

users by the end of 2022, and that number jumped to by September 2024. SpaceX has launched over 3,660 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Starlink satellites into orbit. As of 2024, Starlink revenue accounted for USD 8.18 billion , with hardware sales of approximately 3.9 million terminals.

, with hardware sales of approximately terminals. According to the reports of Genuine Impact, by 2025, the total number of Starlink subscribers is expected to reach approximately 6 million .

. SpaceX started launching Starlink DTC satellites regularly in May 2024 and has since launched nearly 300 DTC satellites for every 1,000 broadband satellites.

DTC satellites for every broadband satellites. SpaceX currently launches about 2,000 Starlink satellites each year and might launch even more in 2025.

Starlink satellites each year and might launch even more in 2025. Space.com reports further that as of May 30, 2025, there are currently 7,578 Starlink satellites present in orbit, of which 7,556 are working.

Starlink satellites present in orbit, of which are working. Idem Est Research and Advisory reports that in 2023, Starlink launched approximately 165 satellites per month, and in 2024, the monthly average was 151.

Starlink Revenue Statistics

Starlink doubled in size last year, increasing the number of internet customers it serves by 100%, growing revenue by 95%, and thus adding USD 8.18 billion in 2024.

At the same time, Hardware sales revenue is segmented into Residential (USD 1,059 million); Roam, Mini, Land Mobility (USD 400 million); Business, Fixed Site (USD 15O million); Maritime (USD 63 million); and Aviation (USD 68 million).

Similarly, the Customer subscription sales revenue is segmented as follows: Residential (USD 2,500 million); Roam, Mini, and Land Mobility (USD 652 million); Business and Fixed Site (USD 653 million); Maritime (USD 344 million); and Aviation (USD 97 million).

In the Specialty Starlink, the government and enhanced cybersecurity secured a total revenue of USD 2,000 million, with an additional USD 200 million.

59% of Starlink’s customers resided in the U.S. in 2023, but Payload says a majority of Starlink customers (52%) now reside outside the U.S.

By 2025, the total number of Starlink subscribers is expected to reach approximately 6 million, and by 2027, it is projected to increase to 9 million.

In the coming years, Starlink subscribers will reach up to 2030 (14 million), 2035 (23 million), and 2040 (32 million).

By Country

As of 2024, the top three countries with the highest Starlink subscriber count are the United States (1,200,000), Canada (200,000), and the United Kingdom (100,000).

The following are other countries: Germany (80,000), France (60,000), Australia (50,000), New Zealand (40,000), Chile (30,000), Brazil (20,000), and Mexico (10,000).

By Region

As of March 2035, Starlink subscriber count remained highest in the North American region with 2,522k, followed by Asia with 766k.

The number of subscribers in other regions during the same period is as follows: Europe (658,000), South America (528,000), Oceania (338,000), Africa (336,000), and Central America (157,000).

Starlink Development Statistics

In the first quarter of 2025, Starlink is available in 114 countries and territories, reaching approximately 2.67 billion people, according to reports from Idem Est Research and Advisory.

It launched services in eight new countries, including Burundi, the Cook Islands, Grenada, Iceland, Qatar, Palestine, Saint Lucia, and Samoa.

Sri Lanka was announced as a new upcoming launch (from 2024).

A total of 570 new satellites were launched in this quarter, including 155 Direct-to-Cell (DTC) satellites.

As of now, in total, Starlink has launched 7,580 satellites.

Starlink Country Data Tracker Statistics

Plan Type One Country

(USD) All Countries

(USD) One-Off Tracker 116 (single update) 1,300 (single update) Quarterly Tracker 411 (4 updates/year) 4,000 (4 updates/year) Monthly Tracker 728 (12 updates/year) 7,000 (12 updates/year)

Total Launch Statistics of Startlink

Mission Total Sats Launched Total Down Total In Orbit Operational Orbit Gen1 Starlink Prototype Launch 0 (Tintin) 2 2 0 0 Starlink Prototype Launch 1 (V0.9) 60 60 0 0 Starlink Group 1 Early Launches 2-8 (V1.0 L1-7) 420 202 218 141 Starlink Group 1 Visorsat Launches 9-17 (V1.0 L8-16) 533 256 277 219 Starlink Group 1 Visorsat Launches 19+ (V1.0 L17+) 712 260 452 419 Starlink Group 2 V1.5 Launches 408 36 372 360 Starlink Group 3 Launch 18/31 (TSP-1/2) 13 11 2 2 Starlink Group 3 V1.5 Launches 230 11 219 212 Starlink Group 4 V1.5 Launches 1,637 172 1,465 1,431 Starlink Group 5 V1.5 Launches 43 deg (Gen2) 699 27 627 662 Gen2A Starlink V2 Mini Shell 1, 53 deg (Group 7 to 11) 966 31 935 905 Starlink V2 Mini Shell 2, 43 deg (Group 6,12) 1,779 80 1,699 1,601 Starlink V2 Mini DTC Shell 1, 53 deg 337 16 321 317 Starlink V2 Mini DTC Shell 2, 43 deg 324 0 324 230 Starlink V2 Mini Shell 3, 70 deg (Group NRO/15) 42 0 42 20 Starlink V2 Mini/Opt Shell 1, 53 deg (Group 11) 241 0 241 127 Starlink V2 Mini/Opt Shell 2, 43 deg (Group 12) 369 2 367 200 Starlink V2 Mini/Opt Shell 3, 70 deg (Group 15) 104 0 104 0 Starlink V2 Mini/Opt Shell 4, 97 deg (Group 17) 24 0 24 0 Gen3S Starlink V3 Simulators 22 22 0 0 Overall 8,922 1,188 7,734 6,846

Starlink Satellite Specifications Statistics By Version

Version Total Area (m²) Debris Assessment Software

DAS Area (m²) DAS Mass (kg) Starship-2 (v2 w/ DtC) 284.21 294 2,000 Starship-1 (v2) 274.22 294 2,000 F9-3 (v2 mini w/ DtC) 125 130 970 F9-2 (v2 mini) 116.03 120 800 F9-1 (v1.5) 26.32 30 303

First-Generation Starlink Deployment Statistics (November 2023)

Group Altitude (km) Authorised Satellites Active Deorbited Needed to Complete 1 550 1,584 1,294 432 290 2 570 720 397 11 323 3 560 348 233 10 115 4 540 1,584 1,530 107 54 5 560 172 0 0 172

Second-Generation Starlink Deployment Statistics (May 2025)

Group Planned Satellites Active Deorbited Needed to Complete 5 702 671 28 – 6 2,500 1,779 75 33 7 377 12 2,123 8 220 5 2,280 9 – 276 27 – 10 271 1 11 269 1 12 454 1 13 21 1 15 100 –

The above Starlink offers download speeds between 25 Mbps and 220 Mbps and upload speeds ranging from 5 Mbps to 25 Mbps.

Moreover, the median download speed of Starlink is 50 Mbps to 200 Mbps, and the median upload speed is 6.65 Mbps to 13.45 Mbps.

Latency typically ranges from 20 to 90 milliseconds, making it suitable for most online activities.

In contrast, the reliability of Starlink’s internet is 99.9%.

By Countries

Country Download Speed (Mbps) Upload Speed (Mbps) Latency (ms) United States 100-220 10-25 20-90 Canada 50-150 5-20 25-95 United Kingdom 25-100 5-15 30-90 Germany 25-80 5-10 35-85 France 25-70 40-80 Australia 25-60 45-75 New Zealand 25-50 50-70 Chile 25-40 55-65 Brazil 25-35 60-65 Mexico 25-30 65-70

Starlink Spacecraft Version Launched Statistics

Launched Date Starlink Spacecraft Version February 27, 2023 – June 1, 2024 v2-Mini G6 August 22, 2023 – April 2, 2024 v2-Mini G7 April 7, 2024 – September 5, 2024 v2-Mini G8 June 19, 2024 – September 25, 2024 v2-Mini G9 June 8, 2024 – August 20, 2024 v2-Mini G10 August 4, 2024 v2-Mini G11 January 3, 2024 v2-Mini-D2C T1 April 7, 2024 v2-Mini-D2C T2 May 10, 2024 – September 5, 2024 v2-Mini-D2C G8 June 19, 2024 – September 25, 2024 v2-Mini-D2C G9

Starlink Website Traffic Statistics

As of May 2025, starlink.com had received 11.4 million visits, a 13.13% increase from the previous month.

The website’s bounce rate was 38.54% in the same period.

Meanwhile, the average number of pages per visit was 4.56, and the average visit duration was 00:02:56.

The global ranking of the website is #4,246, in the United States (#2,721), and category rank (#68).

By Country

Starlink Statistics in the same duration in the United States accounted for 33.27% of the website’s total traffic, but this has increased by 42.45%.

Furthermore, other countries showed these changes in total traffic: Brazil: 8.54% (+38.38%), Canada: 4.01% (+22.65%), Indonesia: 3.43% (+5.92%), and Argentina: 3.42% (+39.15%).

Visitors from other countries, together, accounted for approximately 47.34% of the traffic on starlink.com.

By Demographics

In May 2025, Starlink.com users were 66.18% male and 33.82% female.

Users aged 25 to 34 years captured the highest traffic share, at 25.77%.

In comparison, 20.23% are between 35 and 44 years old, while 17.47% are aged 45 to 54 years.

Additionally, 13.91% of users are aged between 55 and 64, followed by 13.48% who are aged 18 to 24 years.

Lastly, only 9.14% of website users are aged 65 years and above.

By Traffic Source

The above graph shows that 42.74% of visitors to starlink.com came from direct search in May 2025.

Approximately 40.13% of the traffic originates from organic searches, while paid search accounts for 9.4%.

The website also receives traffic from other sources, which are followed by referrals (5%), social media (1.31%), email (0.09%), and display ads (1.3%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

According to Starlink statistics based on SimilarWeb reports, YouTube accounted for the highest traffic share in May 2025, at 43.29%.

X-twitter and Facebook accounted for 34.76% and 10.54%.

Moreover, the traffic share of Reddit was 6.07% and WhatsApp Webapp was 4.46%.

On starlink.com, other social media referral sources account for 0.88%.

By Device

As of May 2025, the traffic to its official website, starlink.com, is highly driven by desktop and mobile visitors, with shares of 28.22% and 71.78%, respectively.

The Semrush report states that the total number of website visits was 19.93 million.

However, the bounce rate accounted for 46.69%.

Country Total Visits Visitor’s Share Mobile Desktop United States 5.4 million 27.07% 71.43% 28.57% Brazil 1.65 million 8.26% 72.11% 27.89% Argentina 827.53K 4.15% 77.14% 22.86% Germany 823.61K 4.13% 72.55% 27.45% Australia 766.56K 3.85% 78.28% 21.72%

Conclusion

Starlink has rapidly evolved into a game-changing satellite internet provider, offering high-speed connectivity in over 130 countries worldwide. Starlink has millions of active users and thousands of satellites in orbit, and it continues to connect the digital gap, especially in remote and underserved areas.

Its expanding Direct-to-Cell capabilities and strong global presence position Starlink as a leading force in next-generation internet access. As deployment expands and performance improves, Starlink is currently playing a crucial role in shaping the future of global communication.

