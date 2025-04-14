TripAdvisor Statistics By Users, Demographics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

TripAdvisor Statistics: TripAdvisor, which started its journey in the year 2000, has become an integral pillar in the travel industry, providing a space where travelers can write reviews, book hotels, and learn about experiences. With the year 2025 now arriving, the company continues to play an important role in the travel decisions made across the globe.

The article talks about how TripAdvisor statistics performed in the year 2024 through relevant figures regarding revenue, engagement from users, and market impact.​

TripAdvisor’s Brand Tripadvisor segment had revenues that went down in 2024, with a decrease of 6% in Q4 revenue to US$204 million and a drop of 8% in revenues for the year, amounting to US$949 million .

Media and advertising revenue went up by 3% in Q4 to US$36 million and likewise up by 3% for the full year to US$150 million.

Experiences and dining revenue went down 8% in Q4 to US$35 million and down 4% for the full year to US$169 million.

Other revenue dropped 20% in Q4 to US$8 million and down 12% for the full year to US$45 million.

According to TripAdvisor statistics, general and administrative costs increased 6% in Q4 to US$19 million and 15% for the full year to US$91 million.

Up to the end of December 31st, 2024, Tripadvisor had US$1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents without any important change from the last year.

The percentage of fake reviews on Tripadvisor has risen to 8.8% of the reviews carried out in 2023, which is a 267% increase over five years.

of the reviews carried out in 2023, which is a increase over five years. Approximately 120 million visits were conducted on Tripadvisor.com in February 2025, building its stature as one of the most visited travel platforms in the world.

visits were conducted on Tripadvisor.com in February 2025, building its stature as one of the most visited travel platforms in the world. Those properties that respond to 40% to 65% of reviews on Tripadvisor maintain an average rating of 4.05 .

of reviews on Tripadvisor maintain an average rating of . 79% of travelers read 6-12 reviews before booking a hotel, while 58% do the same before choosing a restaurant.

of travelers read 6-12 reviews before booking a hotel, while do the same before choosing a restaurant. 76% of Tripadvisor users stated that the images submitted by travelers impacted their decision to book the most.

of Tripadvisor users stated that the images submitted by travelers impacted their decision to book the most. 96% of users prefer reading reviews before planning a trip or booking accommodation.

of users prefer reading reviews before planning a trip or booking accommodation. 62.56% of overall site traffic comes from mobile devices, while the remaining 37.44% comes from desktops.

of overall site traffic comes from mobile devices, while the remaining comes from desktops. TripAdvisor’s user base flowered in 2023 and was estimated at 294.4 million , the highest on record.

, the highest on record. App downloads fell dramatically from 25 million in 2016 to 6.6 million in 2023.

in 2016 to in 2023. TripAdvisor’s workforce mostly comprises the range of 20-30 years old ( 66% ); only 6% are 40 and above.

); only are 40 and above. 41% of employees at Tripadvisor have worked with the company for less than a year, indicating a declining rate of retention over the years.

As of March 2025, Booking Holdings had the highest market capitalisation among online travel companies, amounting to USD 146 billion , followed by Airbnb at USD 79.1 billion and Trip.com Group at USD 43.2 billion .

, followed by Airbnb at and Trip.com Group at . Booking.com was the most popular travel site in 2025, with more than 560 million visits, followed by Tripadvisor and Airbnb.

visits, followed by Tripadvisor and Airbnb. In 2024, online travel agency sales accounted for more than two-thirds of total travel and tourism receipts, with the value of the online travel market being pegged at USD 640 billion.

Key Insights

TripAdvisor was founded in 2000 in a tiny office over a pizza shop in Massachusetts and has grown to become one of the largest players in the online travel industry.

The platform offers free user reviews, price comparison tools, and online travel booking services, making it one of the most visited travel websites worldwide in 2025.

TripAdvisor, Inc. has three brands: the TripAdvisor brand, Viator, and TheFork.

Despite lower revenues in 2024, the Tripadvisor brand was still the most profitable segment of the company.

For the first time, in 2024, the Tripadvisor brand accounted for less than half of the company’s total revenue, which exceeded US$1.8 billion.

The United States is Tripadvisor’s largest market, accounting for two-thirds of its global revenue in 2024.

The United Kingdom is another major market, contributing approximately 5% of total website visits to tripadvisor.com per 2025.

TripAdvisor’s major asset lies in its websites, which, in 2024, carried over 9 million travel-related entries.

The platform crossed one billion user reviews and ratings in 2024.

The online travel industry operates in an extremely competitive landscape dominated by Booking Holdings, Expedia Group, and Airbnb in the online travel agency space.

Competitors like GetYourGuide and Klook strongly challenge Viator.

As it stands, Tripadvisor is up against the challenges of the U.S. market, where a survey as of 2024 found that only 10% of consumers booked accommodations via Tripadvisor, compared to one-third booked by Expedia and Airbnb.

The evolution of AI threatens and offers opportunities for Tripadvisor.

AI could be another factor to boost the creation of fake reviews, thereby undermining any remaining trust users have in the platform.

In early 2025, Tripadvisor confirmed a partnership with Perplexity AI, in line with its aim to capitalise on AI in improving its offerings and sustaining relevance in a crowded, rapidly changing travel industry.

TripAdvisor Financial Highlights

The Tripadvisor brand’s Brand Tripadvisor segment suffered a decline in revenue during the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024.

TripAdvisor statistics show that the fourth-quarter revenue of US$204 million was a 6% drop from the same period last year; full-year revenue registered at US$949 million was an 8% drop.

Revenue from branded hotels for the fourth quarter was US$125 million, a 7% drop year over year, while full-year revenue from that segment was US$585 million or an 11% drop.

Slightly up were media and advertisement revenues, with US$36 million captured in the fourth quarter and a 3% increase, and US$150 million for the full year, marking the same 3% year-over-year increase.

The revenues from Experiences and Dining declined by 8% in the fourth quarter, at US$35 million, and by 4% for the full year to US$169 million.

Other revenues fell to US$8 million in the fourth quarter, a 20% drop, and shrank to US$45 million for the full year, a 12% fall.

TripAdvisor statistics reveal that adjusted EBITDA stood at US$53 million for the fourth quarter, which amounted to 26% of revenue, compared to US$69 million or 32% of revenue, in the same quarter last year.

For the year 2024, adjusted EBITDA made US$301 million, which represented 32% of revenue, as compared to US$348 million or 34% of revenue, in the previous year.

Viator scored a fabulous growth, with fourth-quarter revenues reaching US$186 million, reflecting a 16% year-on-year growth rate, and revenues for the full year have reached US$840 million with a growth rate of 14%.

The gross bookings value (GBV) for the fourth quarter was US$840 million, about a 17% increase, while for the full year, it was almost US$4.2 billion, a 12% increase.

GBV is the value booked, recorded at the time of booking and resets once cancellations have occurred; revenue is only recorded when the experience actually occurs and does not include cancellations.

Adjusted EBITDA for Viator in the fourth quarter increased to US$20 million, or 11% of revenue, from US$15 million, or 9% of revenue, a year earlier.

Overall, the adjusted EBITDA for the year was US$33 million, or 4% of revenue, compared to US$0 million in the previous year.

The Fork also performed strongly, with fourth-quarter revenues of US$48 million, reflecting a 23% increase year-on-year.

Full-year revenue was US$181 million, representing an 18% increase. Bookings increased by about 9% in the fourth quarter and by 8% for the full year.

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was US$0 million for TheFork, the same as the prior year. However, the full-year adjusted EBITDA was US$5 million, or 3% of revenue, which is a huge improvement over the prior-year US$14 million loss, or 9% of revenue.

Q4 general and administrative costs were US$19 million, representing 5% of consolidated revenue, this being a 6% increase from US$18 million in the prior year.

The cumulative cost for the year 2024 on these was US$91 million, or 5% of consolidated revenue, as compared to last year’s cost of US$79 million, about 4% of consolidated revenue, representing a 15% increase.

The company maintains about US$1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024, having not changed enough to mention since December 31, 2023.

Share Of Travel Reviews On TripAdvisor Deemed To Be Fake

A study carried out in January 2024 predicted that the number of fake travel reviews on Tripadvisor would double in 2023 over what it was in 2022.

Expectedly, the estimated percentage of all reviews declared to be fake on the platform in 2023 stood at about 8.8%. This marks a very serious increase in fraudulent content on-site.

Over 5 years, it has constituted more than a 267% increase from 2018, when it was much lower.

The increasing percentage of fake reviews proved authenticity challenges and building user trust regarding user-generated content on Tripadvisor.

Total Number Of Visits To The Travel And Tourism Website tripadvisor.com Worldwide

In the month of February 2025, the week before the due date saw a drop in traffic to tripadvisor.com in comparison to its predecessor, with an approximate total of 120 million in traffic.

Nevertheless, it formed part of the very many visiting traveling and tourism sites in the world and remained strong in the travel industry.

Management Review On TripAdvisor Ratings

TripAdvisor statistics show that TripAdvisor accommodation that really responds to customers’ reviews are expected to be rated higher.

When speaking of September 2014, accommodation with a response range of 40%-65% received an average rating of 4.05.

Response to customer feedback is therefore assumed to have an influence on their general perception and satisfaction because guests appreciate managers that do take time and are concerned about addressing their issues.

TripAdvisor’s Influence On Travel

TripAdvisor has become the most trusted and most sought-after site for travelers who are under pressure to make a booking.

TripAdvisor statistics show that close to 79% of all the respondents read between 6 and 12 reviews before deciding on hotel accommodation, with about 58 letting the same process apply before deciding on a restaurant. More than half of the travelers are also not willing to book accommodation unless they find reviews that will guide their decisions.

Online reviews are the most famous motivation, being 1.5 times higher than an offered discount. Visuals come up alongside written reviews; 76% of Tripadvisor users say their decision-making is primarily influenced by photos submitted by other travelers.

Nearly all users, around 96%, prefer reading reviews before they start trip planning or before booking accommodation.

50 out of every 100 travelers withhold from booking until they have read reviews of a hotel, making feedback important on such a channel. Business engagement also influences booking behavior; about 62% of travelers would prefer booking over a hotel that actively responds to reviews.

TripAdvisor statistics reveal that millennials show a low inclination toward Tripadvisor review trust, believing in them as low as 28%.

Research assessments for the majority of habitat travelers start between one to three months prior to their trips. They thus make the best-informed decisions.

TripAdvisor statistics state that TripAdvisor still remains a relevant site for hotel businesses, with 90% of them considering it indispensable for their operations.

Review length also matters: 76% of users prefer detailed reviews to help them with hotel booking decisions, while 68% are more likely to book after viewing an extensive review.

Destination choices are affected by several key factors. Natural attractions or features top the chart and appeal to 45% of travelers.

Cultural and historical landmarks come next at 42%, while museums and art galleries impact 29% of visits.

The user-generated content of Tripadvisor comes from all corners of the world: Europe contributes the most reviews, at 51.86%, followed by North America at 25.21%.

Of course, mobile traffic accounts for 62.56% of total traffic, while desktop traffic accounts for 37.44%.

The audience is almost equal in terms of gender, as the website’s users have a composition of 51.86% females and 48.14% males.

TripAdvisor Users

Year Users (mm) 2016 115.5 2017 170.1 2018 205.2 2019 225 2020 107.6 2021 185.4 2022 228.9 2023 294.4

TripAdvisor statistics state that Travelers have used Tripadvisor for quite some time, although its user base has been fluctuating through many years.

The platform had about 115.5 million users in 2016, progressively growing to 170.1 million in 2017 and 205.2 million in 2018.

The following year, 2019, proved to be a good year for Tripadvisor as it recorded the highest number of users reaching the bar of 225 million, thereby showing an increase in engagement.

However, the user activity saw its drastic dip due to the pandemic COVID-19 in 2020 when the number fell to 107.6 million, less than half of what was recorded in the previous year.

User hits by the end of 2021 were estimated at 185.4 million, reflecting a full-on bounce-back as the travel industry began to heal.

Growth carried on in 2022, ending with a user count of 228.9 million, higher than it had been before.

Most notably, in 2023, Tripadvisor's user base exploded to 294.4 million, making it the most impressive showing ever counted, proving that interest in travel and tourism had returned well and truly.

TripAdvisor Downloads

Year Downloads (mm) 2016 25 2017 14.2 2018 11.3 2019 11.5 2020 7.2 2021 6.1 2022 6.1 2023 6.6

According to TripAdvisor statistics, TripAdvisor app downloads have decreased over the years. Downloads hit 25 million in 2016 and dropped to just 14.2 million in 2017.

The downward trend continued in 2018, with downloads reduced to 11.3 million, and in 2019, where puppy app downloads fell to 11.5 million.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 caused a severe landing for downloads, which now was at the low level of 7.2 million.

Continuing into 2021, the trend kept up at its lowest point when the number fell to 6.1 million, leveling off the same again in 2022.

Finally, it inched upward again in 2023 to 6.6 million, but it looks to be much lower in downloads than previous years, indicating a change in how such users behave with other travel platforms.

TripAdvisor Demographics

Employees Age Percentages Less than 18 years 0% 18-20 years 0% 20-30 years 66% 30-40 years 26% 40+ years 6%

TripAdvisor’s workforce is comprised mostly of young people.

The largest segment, with 66%, belongs to the age group of 20-30, defining the major portion of the company’s workforce.

Employees between ages 30 and 40 years represent 26% of the total, while the age group above 40 comprises a mere 6%.

No employee is below the age of 18, and also, the age group of 18-20 carries a share of 0%.

TripAdvisor statistics indicate that the company attracts more youth, part of which can be attributed to the nature of the tech-driven travel industry in its quest towards digital innovation in user behavior or competition from other travel platforms.

Length Of TripAdvisor Employment

Number or Years Percentages Less than one year 41% 1-2 years 21% 3-4 years 8% 5-7 years 15% 8-10 years 9% 11+ years 7%

Time spent on the job is distinct among Tripadvisor employees. The largest group, 41%, has been with the company for under a year, indicating a high rate of either recent hires or employee turnover.

Those employed for one to two years make up 21% of the workforce, representing a significant downturn compared to the newest class of hires.

Coming next are employees with three to four years of tenure (8%) and those with five to seven years (15%).

There is a gradual decrease in the number of long-term employees as tenure increases. Workers who are in the eight to ten years bracket constitute 9%, while the least number of employees currently working with the company come under 11 years, just 7%.

These TripAdvisor statistics do suggest many new hires; however, retention rates seem to drop over time, with few remaining for the long haul.

Market Cap Of Leading Online Travelling Companies

As for March 2025, Booking Holdings ranks at the top in market capitalization among major online travel companies globally. It leads the global online travel agency sector in revenue and is assessed at over US$146 billion.

Airbnb ranks second with a market cap of about US$79.1 billion, followed by Trip.com Group at US$43.2 billion. Booking.com, the flagship brand of Booking Holdings, was the most visited travel and tourism website in 2025, recording over 560 million visits, outpacing Tripadvisor and Airbnb for online traffic.

The United States contributed the highest percentage of visits to Booking.com, followed closely by Germany and the United Kingdom. Online transactions have become a powerful force in the travel market.

In 2024, more than two-thirds of global travel and tourism revenue was derived from online sales. The overall market size for online travel is approximated to be worth more than US$640 billion that year, showing a steady and annual growth trajectory.

Conclusion

As per TripAdvisor statistics, TripAdvisor's resilience and readiness for change amidst the current dynamic environment for travel industries in 2024 were remarkable. Facing turbulence in some of its divisions, the positive indicator of revenue growth and sustained user engagement of Tripadvisor shows the important role it plays in global travel planning. With its dedication to genuine content, wide reach, and multifarious offerings, Tripadvisor is seen as a trustworthy partner to travelers around the world.

FAQ . How did the revenue for TripAdvisor perform in 2024? TripAdvisor’s Brand Tripadvisor segment incurred revenue drops, with Q4 revenue declining by 6% to US$204 million, while full-year revenue fell by 8% to US$949 million. However, Viator and TheFork were up significantly, with Viator’s revenue rising 16% in Q4 and TheFork’s revenue gaining 23% during the same period. How important is the problem of fake reviews for TripAdvisor? The percentage of fake reviews on TripAdvisor increased to 8.8% in 2023, representing a 267% increase from five years ago. This increasingly common occurrence is creating an impediment in achieving great trust and authenticity of the site. How much traffic did TripAdvisor gather in 2025? TripAdvisor.com witnessed close to 120 million visits in February 2025, remaining an extremely visited travel platform worldwide, although with traffic decline compared to the past month. What influences travelers’ such booking decisions on TripAdvisor? Reviews and visual content matter; 96% of users read reviews before booking, while 76% view traveler-submitted photos as the most influential factor. Add in that 79% of travelers read 6-12 reviews before booking a hotel. How does TripAdvisor measure up to other online travel companies? As of March 2025, Booking Holdings had the highest market cap at US$146 billion.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics. Joseph is dedicated to providing detailed, well-researched content, including statistics, facts, charts, and graphs, all verified by experts. His goal is to make technological innovations and scientific discoveries easy to understand for everyone. ElectroIQ is now a top source for tech news, appreciated by both tech enthusiasts and beginners.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza