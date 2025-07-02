QuickBooks Statistics By Market Share, Online and Desktop (2025)

Introduction

QuickBooks Statistics: Marketed as premier software in the small business niche, QuickBooks has remained the cornerstone of small-business accounting software, with its prestige increasing by the day in 2024, with QuickBooks tools assisting businesses around the globe to procure finances efficiently.

This article addresses some of the most recent QuickBooks statistics that describe QuickBooks user numbers, market share, and financial literacy of the small-business community.

Editor’s Choice

QuickBooks constitutes a 62.23% market share in accounting software, far beyond its competitors ADP ( 14.30 %), Sage 50 ( 10.30% ), and Xero ( 8.90% ).

market share in accounting software, far beyond its competitors ADP ( %), Sage 50 ( ), and Xero ( ). QuickBooks Online marks a 4.35% market share on its own, indicating the presence of this variant within the larger QuickBooks product family.

market share on its own, indicating the presence of this variant within the larger QuickBooks product family. Construction is the leading industry, utilising QuickBooks at 17.22% , then followed by accounting at 13.40% , IT and Services at 12.5% , and computer software at 9.71% .

, then followed by accounting at , IT and Services at , and computer software at . In September 2024, small business average monthly revenue fell to the level of US$51,700 , down by 0.58% compared to the previous month, in terms of 2017 dollars.

, down by compared to the previous month, in terms of 2017 dollars. Manufacturing was the sole sector that showed growth ( +0.04% ), whereas education and health services saw the top decline ( -0.20% ).

), whereas education and health services saw the top decline ( ). California is where small business revenue went down the steepest at -0.30% (-US$200) , whereas Wisconsin experienced the highest increase of 0.54% (+US$300) .

, whereas Wisconsin experienced the highest increase of . Within 2023, QuickBooks Online saw revenues of US$8 billion , twice that of Xero, at US$4.1 billion , and 71 times that of FreshBooks, at US$113 million .

, twice that of Xero, at , and times that of FreshBooks, at . Thus, between 2021 and 2023, QuickBooks Online contributed 35% of Intuit’s Small Business & Self-Employed revenue, while QuickBooks Desktop accounted for 14% .

of Intuit’s Small Business & Self-Employed revenue, while QuickBooks Desktop accounted for . QuickBooks Online revenues were on average 2.1 times larger than Desktop revenues and stood at 2.6 times larger by 2023.

times larger than Desktop revenues and stood at times larger by 2023. Female workers represented 34.1% of Intuit’s workforce in 2023, with underrepresented racial groups forming 16.3% , highlighting that the company is moving forward in the area of diversity and inclusion.

of Intuit’s workforce in 2023, with underrepresented racial groups forming , highlighting that the company is moving forward in the area of diversity and inclusion. Through supply chain inclusion, Intuit gave US$634 million in economic impact to small businesses and invested another US$393 million in direct and indirect spending.

in economic impact to small businesses and invested another in direct and indirect spending. In 2023, around 25,000 students got free QuickBooks certification to increase job readiness and career skills.

QuickBooks Market Share

QuickBooks dominated the accounting software market with a hefty 62.23% market share, making it the most widely accepted by businesses.

ADP came in second with a 14.30% share, mostly for payroll and HR services. Sage 50, which is a veteran desktop accounting option, captured a 10.30% share of the market.

Xero, a cloud-based contender, has achieved 8.90%, with its friendly user interface and international touch.

Interestingly, QuickBooks Online is mentioned individually with a 4.35% market share, which seems to constitute its share in the broader QuickBooks market, which also incorporates desktop and other versions.

Therefore, these data imply that QuickBooks, primarily in its desktop incarnation, is still very much in the lead as the trend toward cloud is ongoing in the industry.

QuickBooks Usage By Industries

QuickBooks is a common choice in many industries because of its versatility and ability to handle accounting activities.

According to Enlyft’s data, QuickBooks statistics state that the construction industry ranks highest for QuickBooks adoption, with 17.22% of users in this field, likely due to its requirement for job costing and contractor-oriented accounting tools.

The accounting industry follows, consisting of 13.40%, since many accounting offices conduct client books or handle their internal operations through QuickBooks.

With 12.50% of usage, information technology and services are needed by service-type businesses for billing and expense tracking properly.

The computer software industry takes 9.71%, whereas hospital and health care organisations, at 8.97% use the platform to handle both administrative and clinical financial processes.

Nonprofit organisation management pulls 8.66%, using QuickBooks for donations tracking and grant management.

Financial services make up to 7.86%, retail standing close behind with 7.74%, using it for inventory and POS integration.

At 7.73%, real estate uses bear a slight edge with QuickBooks for property and lease tracking.

Finally, marketing and advertising comprise 6.22%, applying it in managing campaign budgets and client billing.

QuikBooks Small Business Index

In September 2024, average real monthly revenue for small businesses in the U.S. having one to nine employees declined to US$51,700 (in terms of 2017 dollars), representing a marginal 0.58% reduction in monthly revenue in line with the economic pressures prevailing.

The index is seasonally adjusted and deflated in 2017 dollars, depending on which inflation is taken out for better picking of real revenue changes over time.

Out of 12 sectors considered, eight sectors suffered a downward slide in revenue, with only four sectors showing either no growth or negligible growth.

The greatest decline happened in the education and health services sector, falling by 0.20%. The only real growth, albeit at a marginal 0.04%, came from manufacturing.

Regionally, revenue declined in five out of eight areas tracked by the index. Among the other three, growth was either flat or close to being so.

New England suffered the steepest regional drop, with small business revenue declining by 0.16%, approximately US$100 per business.

At the state level, 13 out of the 20 states that are involved in the index report lower revenues for small businesses in the month of September.

The steepest decline was recorded in California, with a drop of 0.30% which meant a total revenue loss of US$200.

Wisconsin experienced the fastest and highest monthly increase among the seven states with positive growth, with 0.54% equating to a US$300 gain.

QuickBooks Online and Desktop Statistics

Intuit is actively encouraging new users to adopt QuickBooks Online rather than its Desktop product.

QuickBooks Online is Intuit’s flagship product in terms of revenue and customers. Despite this, QuickBooks Desktop continues to post steady revenue growth, and reactions of longtime Desktop users will be interesting to read when the product is discontinued in August 2024.

When put beside its closest competitors in accounting software, Xero and FreshBooks, QuickBooks Online almost immediately showcases its superiority.

As per Fitsmallbusiness, QuickBooks statistics show that in 2023, for instance, QuickBooks Online took home US$8 billion in revenue, double that of Xero’s US$4.1 billion and a staggering 71 times more than FreshBooks’s US$113 million.

These figures deeply emphasise the QuickBooks Online sales leadership in cloud accounting software.

In between the years 2021 and 2023, QuickBooks Online clearly amounted to 35% of Intuit’s revenues in the Small Business & Self-Employed segments, making it the largest revenue generator among all QuickBooks products.

By comparison, QuickBooks Desktop accounted for only about 14% of the segment revenue.

By looking at the growth over time, QuickBooks Online revenue in 2023 grew by 68% from 2021, providing evidence of rapid adoption and strong market momentum.

Intuit’s Online Services revenue, through a combination of higher customer count, price hikes, more downloads of payroll and payment solutions, and increased revenue from Mailchimp since its acquisition, recorded a 34% increase in 2023.

This 177% rise in total Online Services revenue, compared to 2021, presents Intuit’s biggest aid to revenue growth from expanding digital offerings.

QuickBooks Online has pulled ahead in revenues from QuickBooks Desktop year after year from 2019 until 2023.

Online, on average, made around 2.1 times more revenue for GoDaddy than Desktop for the same period, and by 2023, it became about 2.6 times more.

The growing gap indicates that users favour cloud accounting due to its accessibility and integration capability.

QuickBooks Corporate Responsibility Statistics

QuickBooks has taken a significant step forward to product innovation and responsibility matters.

In 2023, it further pushed on DEI matters, reaching a workforce composition of 34.1% women and 16.3% underrepresented racial groups. Such enhancements speak of Intuit’s endeavours toward a more inclusive workplace.

Apart from internal goals on diversity, Intuit supports small businesses by integrating them into its supply chain.

That strategy ended up with a US$634 million economic impact, given that Intuit partnered with small-business suppliers while putting in approximately US$393 million in direct and indirect spending.

All these acts, in one way or another, go towards stimulating the growth and stability of small business communities.

In a further attempt to increase employment opportunities, Intuit also emphasised job readiness through training programs.

More than 25,000 students enrolled for free QuickBooks certificates in 2023, giving them skills that will help in job placement and career preparation in finance and accounting.

With this kind of workforce development, a small business array of support, and inclusion initiatives, one could consider all of them a representation of Intuit’s larger vision for economic opportunity for all.

Conclusion

QuickBooks statistics: QuickBooks still had a significant role in supporting small businesses at various stages of their accounting needs. With more users joining every day and an emphasis on financial literacy, it sought to meet the demands of the evolving entrepreneurs.

Therefore, despite an economic downturn projected for 2024, coupled with the resilience and adaptability of small-business owners and tools like QuickBooks, a longer phase of growth and financial stability is forecast.

