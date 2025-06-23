Wix vs Squarespace Statistics – Which Is Best? (2025)

Saisuman Revankar
Written by
Saisuman Revankar

Updated · Jun 23, 2025

Aruna Madrekar
Edited by
Aruna Madrekar

Editor

Wix vs Squarespace Statistics – Which Is Best? (2025)

Introduction

Wix vs Squarespace Statistics: In recent years, Wix and Squarespace have been termed as the two most popular platforms for website creation. They are best for businesses, individuals, and creators. Wix.com Ltd., or simply Wix, is an Israeli software company that provides cloud-based web development services and also offers tools for creating HTML5 websites for desktop and mobile platforms using online drag-and-drop editing.

Squarespace, Inc. is an American website-building and hosting company that provides software as a service for website building and hosting. It allows users to use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages. This article includes several information and statistical analysis from different insights, which will guide you in understanding the platforms better and allow you to choose the best option.

Editor’s Choice

  • According to 6sense reports, in 2025, Wix is expected to capture the highest market share of 79.21%, while Squarespace’s market share is expected to account for 56.77%.
  • The total number of current customers available in Wix and Squarespace is 1,255,062 and 796,209, respectively.
  • Wix.com’s latest reports show that it earned USD 1.81 billion in 2025, while according to Squarespace’s latest financial reports, the company’s current revenue for the trailing in 2025 is USD 1.14 billion.
  • In recent years, Wix has approximately 5,500 full-time and part-time employees, while Squarespace has 1,749 employees.
  • According to Website Builder Experts, Wix’s pricing ranges from USD 17 per month to USD 159 per month, annually.
  • As per the BeKnown report analysis, Squarespace plans range from USD 16 per month to USD 99 per month in 2025.
  • SimilarWeb reports that in May 2025, wix.com accounted for 37.1 million visits, and squarespace.com had approximately 43.6 million visits.
  • The United States of America accounted for the highest traffic share on both Wix and Squarespace websites, resulting in 33.26% and 55.94%, respectively.
  • As of May 2025, the total number of Wix and Squarespace website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 27.35% and 26.13%, respectively.
  • As of May 2025, the top traffic source for Wix.com websites was 66.85% direct search, accounting for 66.85% of traffic, while for Squarespace.com, it was 52.63% direct search.
  • YouTube captured the social network traffic accounted for by Wix.com and Squarespace.com, which remained the highest, with a traffic share of 48.48% and 41.16%, respectively.

Company Comparison Of Wix vs Squarespace Statistics

Wix.com Ltd. Squarespace
Launched date 2006 January 2004
Company type Public Private
Founders

Avishai Abrahami

Nadav Abrahami

Giora Kaplan

 Anthony Casalena
Traded as Nasdaq: WIX NYSE: SQSP
Headquarters Tel Aviv, Israel 225 Varick Street
New York City, New York,
United States
Owner

Baillie Gifford (14.2%)

Starboard Value (9%)

 Permira
Area served Worldwide
Industry Internet
Products Online services for stores, bookings, hotels, events, restaurants, fitness, video, music, shoutout, answers, and logo maker Website builder and hosting service
Number of employees 5,283 (2024) 1,749 (2023)
URL wix.com squarespace.com

Features Of Wix vs Squarespace Statistics

Wix Squarespace
Used for Businesses promoting their online presence Creatives, portfolios, and service-based businesses
Starting from USD 15.30 with code “TAKE10” USD 14.40 with code “WBE10”
Free plan or free trial Free plan 14-day free trial
Areas to improve

Storage space

Changing templates

Loading speed

Autosave functionality

Phone support

In-person selling
Number of templates 2,000+ 180+
Flexibility 800+ web apps, custom plugin integration, suitable for any site Numerous plugins for shipping, inventory, sales, marketing, and finance
Free custom domain
AI website builder
Standout features

AI chatbot builder

Branded email marketing

AI image editing

Personalised SEO support

Great booking tools

The easiest editor to use

Stunning templates

Blueprint AI builder
SEO tools Meta titles and descriptions, URL customisation, Google Search integration, image optimisation, structured data markup, and site inspection Meta titles and descriptions, custom URLs, image alt text, and canonical tags
Additional tools Sales of digital products and services, email and newsletter builder Email and newsletter templates, and email marketing analytics
Blog websites Numerous templates, an easy-to-use site editor, and a deal for creating blogs Templates for blog websites
Portfolio websites Countless templates for various portfolio sites Ideal for visual media, minimalist templates for showcasing work
eCommerce websites eCommerce features for building an online store Two eCommerce plans for building an extensive online store
Overall Rating 4.8/5 4.5/5

Wix vs Squarespace Statistics By Market Analysis

  • According to 6sense reports, in 2025, Wix is estimated to capture the highest market share of 79.21%.
  • In contrast, Squarespace’s market share is expected to account for 56.77%.
  • The total number of current customers available in Wix and Squarespace is 1,255,062 and 796,209, respectively.
  • Wix’s top competitor is Zendesk, holding a market share of 10.44%, while Squarespace’s top competitor is Google Sites with 14.15% share.
  • In 2025, more than 1,226,834 companies worldwide began using Wix as their contact centre tool, while over 780,293 businesses started using Squarespace to build their websites.

By Financial Analysis

Wix Statistics by Market Analysis

(Source: companiesmarketcap.com)

  • Wix.com’s latest reports show that it earned USD 1.81 billion in the last 12 months, while its total revenue in 2024 was USD 1.76 billion.
  • Meanwhile, the company’s market capitalisation was approximately USD 8.74 billion as of June 18, 2025.
  • In contrast, the share price is approximately USD 157.15, and the current earnings are USD 1.81 billion, in the same duration.

Squarespace Statistics by Market Analysis

(Source: companiesmarketcap.com)

  • According to Squarespace’s latest financial reports, the company’s current revenue for the trailing in 2025 is USD 1.14 billion (₹95.39 billion).
  • As of December 19, 2024, the market capitalisation of Squarespace was approximately USD 6.67 billion (₹558.23 billion).
  • By the end of 2024, the company’s current earnings are around USD 13.2 million (approximately ₹1.10 billion).

Wix vs Squarespace User And Employee Statistics

  • Style Factory reports that the total number of registered Wix users in 2025 is expected to exceed 250 million, up from approximately 258 million users globally in 2023.
  • Backlinko reports that in Q1 2024, Squarespace had a total of 4.91 million subscribers, up from 4.63 million users in 2023.
  • In recent years, Wix has approximately 5,500 full-time and part-time employees, while Squarespace has 1,749 employees.

Number of employees in different countries:

Wix Squarespace
3,200 (Israel) 1,530 (United States)
1,200 (United States) (185) European Union
600+ (Ukraine) 30 (Australia)
370+ (Ireland) 4 (United Kingdom)
250+ (Luthiana)

Wix Pricing Statistics

  • According to Website Builder Experts, Wix’s pricing ranges from USD 17 per month to USD 159 per month, annually.
  • The processing fee of Wix accounts for 2.9% + USD 0.30 per transaction.
  • Users can save 10% off any Wix plan if they use the code “TAKE10”
Type Range (USD) Basic Features
Free 0

500MB storage space

Wix ads

A Wix domain name
Light 17

Removal of ads

2GB storage space

2 collaborators

A light marketing suite

24/7 help and support
Core 29

Sell up to 50,000 products

50GB storage space

5 collaborators

Basic site analytics

Basic marketing suite

Wix dropshipping up to 25 products by Modalyst

Wix Bookings and Wix Events are great for scheduling and organising appointments and in-person events.

Stream music and videos
Business 36

100GB storage space

10 collaborators

Advanced ecommerce features, like improved gift card options, shipping capabilities, and increased dropshipping products

Automated sales tax on 100 transactions per month

Unlimited “back in stock” notifications

Improve customer engagement
Business Elite 159

Unlimited storage space

100 collaborators

Advanced features, like marketing tools, analytics, and ecommerce

Priority VIP phone support

Sell up to 50,000 dropshipping products through Modalyst
Enterprise Custom Pricing Suitable for industry-leading businesses that need specialised support and features.

Squarespace Pricing Statistics

  • According to the BeKnown report analysis, Squarespace plans range from USD 16 per month to USD 99 per month in 2025.
Plans Price
(USD)		 Best for
Basic 16/month

Up to 2 contributors

Drag-and-drop editor

Basic SEO tools

Free domain for 1 year

2% online store fee

7% digital content fee
Core 23/month

Unlimited contributors

Advanced analytics

CSS & JS customisation

Google Workspace integration (optional)

5% digital content fee
Plus 39/month

Lower processing fees (2.7%)

1% digital content fee

More robust commerce tools
Advanced 99/month

2.5% payment processing

0% digital content fees

Most powerful e-commerce features

Wix vs Squarespace Website Traffic Statistics

wix-com-traffic-and-engagement-analysis

(Source: similarweb.com)

  • The above graph indicates that in May 2025, wix.com accounted for 37.1 million visits, reduced by 0.8% from last month, with a bounce rate of 33.18%.
  • Pages per visit and average visit duration of the website were 7.91 and 00:07:18, respectively.
  • Based on the rankings of the websites, they are global (#908), United States (#610), and category (#4).

-squarespace-com-traffic-and-engagement-analysis

(Source: similarweb.com)

  • During the same period, the total number of visits to squarespace.com was approximately 43.6 million, up by 8.9% from April 2025.
  • The website’s bounce rate was 43.74% in May 2025.
  • Meanwhile, the average visit duration of the website was 00:04:17, and the average number of pages per visit was 5.35.
  • Globally, the website ranked #852, in the United States (#306), and category rank (#1).

By Country

wix.com Website Traffic By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

  • The United States of America accounted for the highest Wix website share of 33.26% in May 2025, down by 1.38% from the previous month, followed by the United Kingdom: 7.24% (-0.55%).
  • The following are the top five countries by website traffic share: Japan (5.8%, -0.03%); Brazil (4.51%, -5.7%); and Canada (4.45%, -3.2%).
  • The rest of the countries captured a share of 44.73% of wix.com web traffic.

Squarespace.com-Website-Traffic-By-Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

  • The above graph shows that the United States captured the highest website traffic share of 59.94% (+1.18%) in Squarespace.com.
  • Moreover, the United Kingdom accounted for 8.67% (+5.72%), and Canada accounted for 5.7% (+0.56%).
  • Followed by Australia: 5.69% (+1.17%), and France: 1.65% (-1.38%).
  • Moreover, the traffic share of other countries on this website was 18.34%.

By User Demographics

Wix User Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • As of May 2025, the total number of Wix’s website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 27.35%, followed by those aged 35 to 44 years at 20.26%.
  • Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 45-54 years (17.29%), 18-24 years (15.28%), 55-64 years (12.41%), and 65 years and older (7.41%).
  • Based on gender, approximately 46.85% of Wix users were male, and 53.15% were female.

Squarespace User Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • The above graph shows that the highest share of Squarespace website users was captured by those aged 25 to 34 years, at 26.13%.
  • The age distribution of other users is as follows: 35-44 years (18.07%), 45-54 years (17.53%), 55-64 years (15.43%), 18-24 years (13.08%), and 65+ years (9.76%).
  • Male and female users share secured at 44.21% and 55.79%, respectively.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

wix.com Top Traffic Sources

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • According to Similarweb reports, in May 2025, the top traffic source for Wix’s websites accounted for direct search, with 66.85%, followed by organic search (20.36%).
  • Furthermore, other marketing ‘channels’ traffic shares are referrals (4.92%), paid search (6.22%), social (0.71%), email (0.13%), and display (0.41%).

squarespace.com Top Traffic Sources

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • During the same period, direct search and referrals secured the top two marketing channels on the Squarespace website, accounting for 52.63% and 22.71%, respectively.
  • The traffic shares of this website from other channels include organic search at 18.83%, followed by paid search (4.42%), social (0.18%), mail (0.13%) and display (0.47%).

By Social Media

Social Media Traffic To wix.com

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • In May 2025, the social network traffic accounted for by the Websites of wix.com remained the highest, with a traffic share of 48.48% on YouTube.
  • Moreover, others are followed by Facebook (17.89%), WhatsApp Webapp (10.14%), LinkedIn (4.61%), and Instagram (4.6%).
  • Besides, all social media’s web traffic accounted for around 14.28%.

Social Media Traffic To squarespace.com

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • At the same time, it holds the highest traffic share on squarespace.com with a share of 41.16%, followed by Reddit (12.98%).
  • Furthermore, shares from other social networking sites are followed by Facebook (11.89%), LinkedIn (11.68%), Instagram (11.62%), and the rest (10.68%).

Strengths And Weaknesses Of Wix vs Squarespace

Platforms Strengths Weaknesses
Wix

More Customers

More Templates

App Market

AI Features

Free Plan

Stronger SEO Tools

Templates Less Responsive

Storage Limits

Can be Intimidating
Squarespace

Ease of Use

High-Quality Templates

Competitive Pricing

Unlimited Storage and Bandwidth

Strong E-commerce Features

Fewer Templates

Limited Customization

No Free Plan

Conclusion

After completing the article on Wix vs Squarespace Statistics, it can be concluded that both Wix and Squarespace are powerful website creators with different, unique features. Wix is best known for its flexibility, larger user base, and advanced design freedom, making it ideal for users who want to control and customise.

Additionally, Squarespace offers clean aesthetics, built-in features, and a seamless all-in-one experience, particularly suited for creatives and small business owners. Go through the overall analysis, and you will get a basic idea about both platforms, thus enabling you to choose a better one according to your requirements.

Sources

Wikipedia
Wikipedia
Cybernews
Websitebuilderexpert
Beknown
6sense
Stylefactoryproductions
Backlinko
Similarweb
Saisuman Revankar
Saisuman Revankar

Saisuman is a skilled content writer with a passion for mobile technology, law, and science. She creates featured articles for websites and newsletters and conducts thorough research for medical professionals and researchers. Fluent in five languages, Saisuman's love for reading and languages sparked her writing career. She holds a Master's degree in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has experience working in a Human Resources firm. Saisuman has also worked with a French international company. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and singing classical songs. Now at Smartphone Thoughts, Saisuman specializes in reviewing smartphones and analyzing app statistics, making complex information easy to understand for readers.

More Posts By Saisuman Revankar

Wix vs Squarespace Statistics - Which Is Best? (2025)
Wix vs Squarespace Statistics - Which Is Best? (2025)
ISRO Statistics By Patents And Facts (2025)
ISRO Statistics By Patents And Facts (2025)
DoorDash Statistics And Facts (2025)
DoorDash Statistics And Facts (2025)
Venmo Statistics And Facts (2025)
Venmo Statistics And Facts (2025)
Discord Statistics and Facts (2025) - Key Insights on Revenue, User Engagement, and Platform Trends
Discord Statistics and Facts (2025) - Key Insights on Revenue, User Engagement, and Platform Trends
WeChat Statistics and Facts (2025)
WeChat Statistics and Facts (2025)
Reddit Statistics and Facts (2025)
Reddit Statistics and Facts (2025)
LinkedIn Statistics and Facts (2025)
LinkedIn Statistics and Facts (2025)
Asana Statistics By Revenue, Employees, Financial Outlook, Fiscal Performance and Facts
Asana Statistics By Revenue, Employees, Financial Outlook, Fiscal Performance and Facts
Dropbox Statistics By Revenue, Users, Adoption, Usage and Facts
Dropbox Statistics By Revenue, Users, Adoption, Usage and Facts