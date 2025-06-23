Wix vs Squarespace Statistics – Which Is Best? (2025)

Introduction

Wix vs Squarespace Statistics: In recent years, Wix and Squarespace have been termed as the two most popular platforms for website creation. They are best for businesses, individuals, and creators. Wix.com Ltd., or simply Wix, is an Israeli software company that provides cloud-based web development services and also offers tools for creating HTML5 websites for desktop and mobile platforms using online drag-and-drop editing.

Squarespace, Inc. is an American website-building and hosting company that provides software as a service for website building and hosting. It allows users to use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages. This article includes several information and statistical analysis from different insights, which will guide you in understanding the platforms better and allow you to choose the best option.

According to 6sense reports, in 2025, Wix is expected to capture the highest market share of 79.21% , while Squarespace’s market share is expected to account for 56.77% .

, while Squarespace’s market share is expected to account for . The total number of current customers available in Wix and Squarespace is 1,255,062 and 796,209 , respectively.

and , respectively. Wix.com’s latest reports show that it earned USD 1.81 billion in 2025, while according to Squarespace’s latest financial reports, the company’s current revenue for the trailing in 2025 is USD 1.14 billion .

in 2025, while according to Squarespace’s latest financial reports, the company’s current revenue for the trailing in 2025 is . In recent years, Wix has approximately 5,500 full-time and part-time employees, while Squarespace has 1,749 employees.

full-time and part-time employees, while Squarespace has employees. According to Website Builder Experts, Wix’s pricing ranges from USD 17 per month to USD 159 per month, annually.

per month to per month, annually. As per the BeKnown report analysis, Squarespace plans range from USD 16 per month to USD 99 per month in 2025.

per month to per month in 2025. SimilarWeb reports that in May 2025, wix.com accounted for 37.1 million visits, and squarespace.com had approximately 43.6 million visits.

visits, and squarespace.com had approximately visits. The United States of America accounted for the highest traffic share on both Wix and Squarespace websites, resulting in 33.26% and 55.94% , respectively.

and , respectively. As of May 2025, the total number of Wix and Squarespace website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 27.35% and 26.13% , respectively.

and , respectively. As of May 2025, the top traffic source for Wix.com websites was 66.85% direct search, accounting for 66.85% of traffic, while for Squarespace.com, it was 52.63% direct search.

direct search, accounting for of traffic, while for Squarespace.com, it was direct search. YouTube captured the social network traffic accounted for by Wix.com and Squarespace.com, which remained the highest, with a traffic share of 48.48% and 41.16%, respectively.

Company Comparison Of Wix vs Squarespace Statistics

Wix.com Ltd. Squarespace Launched date 2006 January 2004 Company type Public Private Founders Avishai Abrahami Nadav Abrahami Giora Kaplan Anthony Casalena Traded as Nasdaq: WIX NYSE: SQSP Headquarters Tel Aviv, Israel 225 Varick Street

New York City, New York,

United States Owner Baillie Gifford (14.2%) Starboard Value (9%) Permira Area served Worldwide Industry Internet Products Online services for stores, bookings, hotels, events, restaurants, fitness, video, music, shoutout, answers, and logo maker Website builder and hosting service Number of employees 5,283 (2024) 1,749 (2023) URL wix.com squarespace.com

Features Of Wix vs Squarespace Statistics

Wix Squarespace Used for Businesses promoting their online presence Creatives, portfolios, and service-based businesses Starting from USD 15.30 with code “TAKE10” USD 14.40 with code “WBE10” Free plan or free trial Free plan 14-day free trial Areas to improve Storage space Changing templates Loading speed Autosave functionality Phone support In-person selling Number of templates 2,000+ 180+ Flexibility 800+ web apps, custom plugin integration, suitable for any site Numerous plugins for shipping, inventory, sales, marketing, and finance Free custom domain ✅ AI website builder ✅ Standout features AI chatbot builder Branded email marketing AI image editing Personalised SEO support Great booking tools The easiest editor to use Stunning templates Blueprint AI builder SEO tools Meta titles and descriptions, URL customisation, Google Search integration, image optimisation, structured data markup, and site inspection Meta titles and descriptions, custom URLs, image alt text, and canonical tags Additional tools Sales of digital products and services, email and newsletter builder Email and newsletter templates, and email marketing analytics Blog websites Numerous templates, an easy-to-use site editor, and a deal for creating blogs Templates for blog websites Portfolio websites Countless templates for various portfolio sites Ideal for visual media, minimalist templates for showcasing work eCommerce websites eCommerce features for building an online store Two eCommerce plans for building an extensive online store Overall Rating 4.8/5 4.5/5

Wix vs Squarespace Statistics By Market Analysis

According to 6sense reports, in 2025, Wix is estimated to capture the highest market share of 79.21%.

In contrast, Squarespace’s market share is expected to account for 56.77%.

The total number of current customers available in Wix and Squarespace is 1,255,062 and 796,209, respectively.

Wix’s top competitor is Zendesk, holding a market share of 10.44%, while Squarespace’s top competitor is Google Sites with 14.15% share.

In 2025, more than 1,226,834 companies worldwide began using Wix as their contact centre tool, while over 780,293 businesses started using Squarespace to build their websites.

By Financial Analysis

Wix.com’s latest reports show that it earned USD 1.81 billion in the last 12 months, while its total revenue in 2024 was USD 1.76 billion.

Meanwhile, the company’s market capitalisation was approximately USD 8.74 billion as of June 18, 2025.

In contrast, the share price is approximately USD 157.15, and the current earnings are USD 1.81 billion, in the same duration.

According to Squarespace’s latest financial reports, the company’s current revenue for the trailing in 2025 is USD 1.14 billion (₹95.39 billion).

As of December 19, 2024, the market capitalisation of Squarespace was approximately USD 6.67 billion (₹558.23 billion).

By the end of 2024, the company’s current earnings are around USD 13.2 million (approximately ₹1.10 billion).

Wix vs Squarespace User And Employee Statistics

Style Factory reports that the total number of registered Wix users in 2025 is expected to exceed 250 million, up from approximately 258 million users globally in 2023.

Backlinko reports that in Q1 2024, Squarespace had a total of 4.91 million subscribers, up from 4.63 million users in 2023.

In recent years, Wix has approximately 5,500 full-time and part-time employees, while Squarespace has 1,749 employees.

Number of employees in different countries:

Wix Squarespace 3,200 (Israel) 1,530 (United States) 1,200 (United States) (185) European Union 600+ (Ukraine) 30 (Australia) 370+ (Ireland) 4 (United Kingdom) 250+ (Luthiana) –

Wix Pricing Statistics

According to Website Builder Experts, Wix’s pricing ranges from USD 17 per month to USD 159 per month, annually.

The processing fee of Wix accounts for 2.9% + USD 0.30 per transaction.

Users can save 10% off any Wix plan if they use the code “TAKE10”

Type Range (USD) Basic Features Free 0 500MB storage space Wix ads A Wix domain name Light 17 Removal of ads 2GB storage space 2 collaborators A light marketing suite 24/7 help and support Core 29 Sell up to 50,000 products 50GB storage space 5 collaborators Basic site analytics Basic marketing suite Wix dropshipping up to 25 products by Modalyst Wix Bookings and Wix Events are great for scheduling and organising appointments and in-person events. Stream music and videos Business 36 100GB storage space 10 collaborators Advanced ecommerce features, like improved gift card options, shipping capabilities, and increased dropshipping products Automated sales tax on 100 transactions per month Unlimited “back in stock” notifications Improve customer engagement Business Elite 159 Unlimited storage space 100 collaborators Advanced features, like marketing tools, analytics, and ecommerce Priority VIP phone support Sell up to 50,000 dropshipping products through Modalyst Enterprise Custom Pricing Suitable for industry-leading businesses that need specialised support and features.

Squarespace Pricing Statistics

According to the BeKnown report analysis, Squarespace plans range from USD 16 per month to USD 99 per month in 2025.

Plans Price

(USD) Best for Basic 16/month Up to 2 contributors Drag-and-drop editor Basic SEO tools Free domain for 1 year 2% online store fee 7% digital content fee Core 23/month Unlimited contributors Advanced analytics CSS & JS customisation Google Workspace integration (optional) 5% digital content fee Plus 39/month Lower processing fees (2.7%) 1% digital content fee More robust commerce tools Advanced 99/month 2.5% payment processing 0% digital content fees Most powerful e-commerce features

Wix vs Squarespace Website Traffic Statistics

The above graph indicates that in May 2025, wix.com accounted for 37.1 million visits, reduced by 0.8% from last month, with a bounce rate of 33.18%.

Pages per visit and average visit duration of the website were 7.91 and 00:07:18, respectively.

Based on the rankings of the websites, they are global (#908), United States (#610), and category (#4).

During the same period, the total number of visits to squarespace.com was approximately 43.6 million, up by 8.9% from April 2025.

The website’s bounce rate was 43.74% in May 2025.

Meanwhile, the average visit duration of the website was 00:04:17, and the average number of pages per visit was 5.35.

Globally, the website ranked #852, in the United States (#306), and category rank (#1).

By Country

The United States of America accounted for the highest Wix website share of 33.26% in May 2025, down by 1.38% from the previous month, followed by the United Kingdom: 7.24% (-0.55%).

The following are the top five countries by website traffic share: Japan (5.8%, -0.03%); Brazil (4.51%, -5.7%); and Canada (4.45%, -3.2%).

The rest of the countries captured a share of 44.73% of wix.com web traffic.

The above graph shows that the United States captured the highest website traffic share of 59.94% (+1.18%) in Squarespace.com.

Moreover, the United Kingdom accounted for 8.67% (+5.72%), and Canada accounted for 5.7% (+0.56%).

Followed by Australia: 5.69% (+1.17%), and France: 1.65% (-1.38%).

Moreover, the traffic share of other countries on this website was 18.34%.

By User Demographics

As of May 2025, the total number of Wix’s website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 27.35%, followed by those aged 35 to 44 years at 20.26%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 45-54 years (17.29%), 18-24 years (15.28%), 55-64 years (12.41%), and 65 years and older (7.41%).

Based on gender, approximately 46.85% of Wix users were male, and 53.15% were female.

The above graph shows that the highest share of Squarespace website users was captured by those aged 25 to 34 years, at 26.13%.

The age distribution of other users is as follows: 35-44 years (18.07%), 45-54 years (17.53%), 55-64 years (15.43%), 18-24 years (13.08%), and 65+ years (9.76%).

Male and female users share secured at 44.21% and 55.79%, respectively.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

According to Similarweb reports, in May 2025, the top traffic source for Wix’s websites accounted for direct search, with 66.85%, followed by organic search (20.36%).

Furthermore, other marketing ‘channels’ traffic shares are referrals (4.92%), paid search (6.22%), social (0.71%), email (0.13%), and display (0.41%).

During the same period, direct search and referrals secured the top two marketing channels on the Squarespace website, accounting for 52.63% and 22.71%, respectively.

The traffic shares of this website from other channels include organic search at 18.83%, followed by paid search (4.42%), social (0.18%), mail (0.13%) and display (0.47%).

By Social Media

In May 2025, the social network traffic accounted for by the Websites of wix.com remained the highest, with a traffic share of 48.48% on YouTube.

Moreover, others are followed by Facebook (17.89%), WhatsApp Webapp (10.14%), LinkedIn (4.61%), and Instagram (4.6%).

Besides, all social media’s web traffic accounted for around 14.28%.

At the same time, it holds the highest traffic share on squarespace.com with a share of 41.16%, followed by Reddit (12.98%).

Furthermore, shares from other social networking sites are followed by Facebook (11.89%), LinkedIn (11.68%), Instagram (11.62%), and the rest (10.68%).

Strengths And Weaknesses Of Wix vs Squarespace

Platforms Strengths Weaknesses Wix More Customers More Templates App Market AI Features Free Plan Stronger SEO Tools Templates Less Responsive Storage Limits Can be Intimidating Squarespace Ease of Use High-Quality Templates Competitive Pricing Unlimited Storage and Bandwidth Strong E-commerce Features Fewer Templates Limited Customization No Free Plan

Conclusion

After completing the article on Wix vs Squarespace Statistics, it can be concluded that both Wix and Squarespace are powerful website creators with different, unique features. Wix is best known for its flexibility, larger user base, and advanced design freedom, making it ideal for users who want to control and customise.

Additionally, Squarespace offers clean aesthetics, built-in features, and a seamless all-in-one experience, particularly suited for creatives and small business owners. Go through the overall analysis, and you will get a basic idea about both platforms, thus enabling you to choose a better one according to your requirements.

