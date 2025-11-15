VRBO Statistics By Revenue, Users and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Vrbo Statistics: Vrbo (Vacation Rentals by Owner) has established itself as a major global player in the home vacation rental market. The brand was in the spotlight in 2025 due to its continued growth, driven by travellers’ preference for homes over hotel rooms. This type of accommodation offers privacy, space, and kitchens, which are key factors in their decision. The platform’s user base of millions, along with its vast number of hosts and properties, is a clear indication of the shift towards personalized travel experiences.

Vrbo’s position in the rental market is demonstrated by its ongoing revenue growth, expanding host community, and diverse inventory. This overview provides a snapshot of Vrbo’s key metrics, including revenue trends, user growth, market distribution, and competitive positioning in relation to Airbnb and Booking.com.

Editor’s Choice

In 2016, Vrbo’s revenue was recorded at just US$1.22 billion , and by 2024, it had increased to US$3.81 billion , representing a threefold increase in eight years.

, and by 2024, it had increased to , representing a threefold increase in eight years. The user base experienced a gradual increase following the post-pandemic recovery, with the recovery in 2020 being particularly slow. It reached 18 million users by 2024.

users by 2024. The maximum number of app downloads was recorded in 2022 at 15 million ; thereafter, the number of downloads became stable at 11.6 million in 2024.

; thereafter, the number of downloads became stable at in 2024. A matter of profit for property owners is Vrbo due to its over 48 million monthly active users and flexible host fee models.

monthly active users and flexible host fee models. On average, a Vrbo host earns approximately US$33,000 per year, and out of this, 75% of the host’s annual mortgage is typically covered by the rental income.

per year, and out of this, of the host’s annual mortgage is typically covered by the rental income. Vrbo is very strong in North America (29% market share) and Oceania (26%), but it is not a big player in Asia (5%) and South America (6%).

market share) and Oceania but it is not a big player in Asia and South America The largest geographical segment of Vrbo listings is rural, accounting for 41%, while the smallest is ski resorts, with only 6% . The remaining 34% are located by the seaside and lakes, and 19% are in urban areas.

while the smallest is ski resorts, with only . The remaining are located by the seaside and lakes, and are in urban areas. More than 80% of the listings available on Vrbo and Airbnb are houses or apartments, whereas Booking.com offers a wider variety of property types.

of the listings available on Vrbo and Airbnb are houses or apartments, whereas Booking.com offers a wider variety of property types. Vrbo’s gross bookings have been in the range of US$17.4B to US$22.6B for the years 2024 to early 2025, which indicates a modest year-over-year growth of 1-9%.

to for the years 2024 to early 2025, which indicates a modest year-over-year growth of Vrbo was primarily tailored for families and local travellers, whereas Airbnb targeted mid-range groups, and Booking.com attracted international and short-stay customers.

Airbnb’s pricing for two-bedroom houses is approximately 50% higher than Vrbo’s, indicating a more premium positioning.

higher than Vrbo’s, indicating a more premium positioning. On average, Vrbo reservations show longer lead times (47 days) and longer stays (4 days) compared to Booking.com, which has shorter durations.

History of VRBO

1995 → VRBO was created by David Clouse in Colorado to rent his Breckenridge ski condo. The site quickly attracted other homeowners listing short-term rentals.

→ VRBO was created by David Clouse in Colorado to rent his Breckenridge ski condo. The site quickly attracted other homeowners listing short-term rentals. 2006 → VRBO was acquired by HomeAway. By this time, VRBO was reported to have a large supply base and rapid listing growth.

→ VRBO was acquired by HomeAway. By this time, VRBO was reported to have a large supply base and rapid listing growth. 2015 → On November 4, Expedia announced it would acquire HomeAway, including VRBO, for $3.9 billion in cash and stock.

→ On November 4, Expedia announced it would acquire HomeAway, including VRBO, for $3.9 billion in cash and stock. 2016 → The Expedia–HomeAway transaction closed in the first quarter, bringing VRBO under Expedia ownership.

→ The Expedia–HomeAway transaction closed in the first quarter, bringing VRBO under Expedia ownership. 2018 → Expedia, Inc. adopted the corporate name Expedia Group, aligning its multi-brand platform that includes Vrbo.

→ Expedia, Inc. adopted the corporate name Expedia Group, aligning its multi-brand platform that includes Vrbo. 2019 → The brand was refreshed from “VRBO” to “Vrbo,” with a new logo and a standardized “ver-boh” pronunciation. Later in the year, Vrbo became Expedia Group’s primary global alternative-accommodations brand.

→ The brand was refreshed from “VRBO” to “Vrbo,” with a new logo and a standardized “ver-boh” pronunciation. Later in the year, Vrbo became Expedia Group’s primary global alternative-accommodations brand. 2020 → Expedia Group retired the HomeAway U.S. brand and redirected traffic to Vrbo; HomeAway.com began redirecting to Vrbo.com in July.

→ Expedia Group retired the HomeAway U.S. brand and redirected traffic to Vrbo; HomeAway.com began redirecting to Vrbo.com in July. 2020 → Vrbo marked 25 years since launch and highlighted growth to 2+ million vacation rentals worldwide.

→ Vrbo marked 25 years since launch and highlighted growth to 2+ million vacation rentals worldwide. 2023 → Vrbo’s consumer front end migrated to the Brand Expedia technology stack and joined the One Key unified loyalty program in the U.S., with further country rollouts planned.

Fun Facts About VRBO

Vrbo was launched in 1995 by David Clouse in Aurora, Colorado to rent out his Breckenridge condo, and it later expanded into a global vacation-rental marketplace.

The name originally stood for “Vacation Rentals by Owner”; in 2019 the brand officially shifted to the word “Vrbo” and standardized the pronunciation as “ver-boh.”

Vrbo became part of HomeAway through an acquisition in 2006, and then entered Expedia Group when Expedia acquired HomeAway in 2015 for $3.9 billion.

The marketplace features over two million properties worldwide, encompassing a diverse range of whole-home stays.

Vrbo runs an annual “Vacation Rentals of the Year” program; the 2025 edition marked its fourth year, highlighting top homes selected from the global inventory.

Vrbo is headquartered in Austin, Texas; in 2019 it opened a 16-story office building in The Domain district to support its workforce.

The company operates as a subsidiary of Expedia Group, alongside brands such as Expedia and Hotels.com, with shared initiatives and technology.

Vrbo participates in Expedia Group’s One Key loyalty program; on Vrbo, Silver members earn 1% in OneKeyCash and Gold/Platinum members earn 2% on eligible bookings.

Brand research led Vrbo to embrace the single-word name because it was easier to say and remember across languages, reflecting its international audience.

Platform upgrades have included AI-powered features that analyse guest reviews to help travellers book with greater certainty and to strengthen the Premier Host program.

Vrbo supports a multilingual experience and serves travelers worldwide, aligning its products and communications for global use.

Wikipedia

Wikipedia Independent travel media widely publicised the pronunciation change at the time of the rebrand, helping standardise “ver-boh” among users.

Verbo Revenue

Year Revenue ($bn) 2016 1.22 2017 1.60 2018 2.01 2019 2.40 2020 1.55 2021 2.40 2022 2.79 2023 3.30 2024 3.81

(Source: businessofapps.com)

Revenue from Vrbo is on the rise, exhibiting a strong upward trend from 2016 to 2024, and demonstrating stable long-term growth despite fluctuations in revenue.

In 2016, Vrbo achieved revenue of US$1.22 billion, and this figure increased gradually to US$2.4 billion by 2019.

The revenue for 2020 fell to US$1.55 billion, largely due to the global travel restrictions imposed following the COVID-19 pandemic; however, Vrbo experienced a rapid rebound to US$2.4 billion in the following year.

The growth in the following years was extremely rapid, with revenues reaching US$2.79 billion in 2022, US$3.3 billion in 2023, and US$3.81 billion in 2024.

In summary, Vrbo’s total revenues from 2016 to 2024 more than tripled, which can be attributed to both the recovery from the pandemic and strong demand for vacation rentals.

Vrbo Users

Year Users (mm) 2018 14.5 2019 16.3 2020 5.5 2021 11.1 2022 15.9 2023 17.5 2024 18

(Source: businessofapps.com)

The number of Vrbo’s users is on the rise, and it has been a case of steady long-term growth, with the only exception of pandemic years, when there was a significant decline.

The user base for the platform was 14.5 million in 2018, and the number continued to grow to 16.3 million in 2019.

However, as a direct consequence of global travel restrictions set by COVID-19, the user count fell sharply to 5.5 million in 2020.

As the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, the number of users on Vrbo’s platform increased beyond the pre-COVID level, reaching 11.1 million in 2021 and then 15.9 million in 2022.

The upward trend continued, and the total number of users reached 17.5 million in 2023 and then 18 million in 2024.

The recovery is an indicator that the travellers are now more confident and the post-pandemic demand for vacation rentals is assured.

Vrbo Age Demographics

Vrbo attracts a younger audience compared with Expedia, and its users are slightly older on average than those who prefer Airbnb.

The platform indicates that 32.6% of its users fall within the 18 – 24 age range, making this the largest share of its audience.

Users aged 25 to 34 account for 25.6%, showing strong engagement from young adults who often book group or family trips.

The age group between 35 and 44 represents 15.3% of Vrbo users, reflecting steady interest from mid-career travelers.

Travelers aged 45 to 54 make up 14% of the user base, indicating consistent use among older families and experienced vacation planners.

Users aged 55 and above represent 12.5%, showing that Vrbo continues to attract older travelers who prefer traditional vacation rentals.

Vrbo’s audience is mostly female, with 62% of its users identifying as women. This makes the platform one of the most female-driven travel apps in the sector.

Male users account for 38% of the total audience, indicating that the platform attracts more women than men when planning or booking accommodations.

Older adults represent a smaller share of the user base, with 12.5% of all users being aged fifty-five and above, indicating that most activity on the platform comes from younger and middle-aged travelers.

Verbo Downloads

Year Downloads (mm) 2018 3.4 2019 3.9 2020 6.8 2021 8.2 2022 15 2023 13.1 2024 11.6

(Source: businessofapps.com)

The downloads of Vrbo’s app were steadily increasing in the initial years; subsequently, the downloads reached their highest point, and they have only slightly declined recently.

The number of app downloads was 3.4 million in 2018 and increased to 3.9 million in 2019.

The year of the pandemic, 2020, saw downloads increase to 6.8 million as travellers chose vacation rentals over hotels.

The growth continued into 2021, with 8.2 million downloads, and reached an all-time high of 15 million in 2022 due to the demand for private accommodations.

Nevertheless, the figures for downloads decreased to 13.1 million in 2023 and 11.6 million in 2024, indicating that the post-pandemic travel boom has returned to normal and consumer interest in rental apps has levelled off at a lower yet solid point.

Vrbo Host Statistics

Vrbo has positioned itself as the leading vacation rental platform, boasting a monthly active user base of over 48 million.

Revenue is generated through two major fee structures — either an annual subscription fee of US$499 or a 5% service fee on each confirmed booking.

The enormous user base makes it easy for hosts and property managers to get exposure to potential guests from all over the globe.

A 2017 study revealed that the average annual income for Vrbo hosts is approximately US$33,000, although incomes are influenced by factors such as location, property size, and amenities.

Moreover, the owners can charge a fee in addition to the rent to cover costs such as cleaning and maintenance.

A 2018 survey indicated that a large number of Vrbo hosts have been using their rental revenue to offset their mortgages; an impressive 76% prevent their mortgage payments for the whole year in this way.

Thus, the practitioners of the real estate market might find listing the property on Vrbo a financially efficient decision-making process.

Vrbo Continental Rental Vacations Supply By OTA

(Reference: mylighthouse.com)

Vrbo’s vacation rental inventory, which spans regions that are very different from each other, is not at all similar to that of other major online travel agencies.

In Asia, the rental market is mostly dominated by Airbnb, with an astonishing 67% while Booking follows at a distance with 28% and Vrbo remains almost invisible with a mere 5%.

Coming to the European market, Airbnb once again appears at the top with 47%, while Booking occupies 36% and Vrbo holds a somewhat stronger position at 17%.

The North American market is more evenly distributed among the three, with Airbnb at 61%, Booking at 10%, and Vrbo at a very strong 29%, which can be attributed to its brand awareness in this region.

In Oceania, the situation is similar, with Airbnb accounting for 53% of the market, Booking for 21%, and Vrbo for 26%, which is quite a competitive presence in this case.

The South American market is dominated by Airbnb, with 68%, followed by Booking at 26%, and Vrbo at just 6%. This indicates the limited market penetration of the company outside North America and Oceania.

Vrbo Vacation Rental OTA Inventory By Market Type

(Reference: mylighthouse.com)

Vrbo’s vacation rental supply is mainly limited to rural and leisure-oriented destinations.

41% of the listings are in rural areas, and consequently, this is the biggest market type for the company.

Beach and lake vacation spots follow, accounting for 34% of the total inventory, which indicates a strong demand for such vacations.

19% of Vrbo’s listings are found in urban areas, which is a small but consistent presence in cities.

Ski resort areas account for the last 6% of the total bookings, which portrays a seasonal but niche market for winter travellers.

All in all, Vrbo’s supply is heavily tilted toward rural and recreational markets rather than urban locations.

Vacational Rental OTA Supply By Inventory Type

(Source: mylighthouse.com)

A brief overview of the property mix among the leading vacation rental platforms reveals that the prevailing types of accommodations vary sharply from one marketplace to another.

At all three platforms, apartments are the most significant to the short-term rental supply, but their representation is exceptionally high on Airbnb, where they account for more than half of all listings.

Together with houses, they account for over 80% of the entire property pool of both Airbnb and Vrbo, indicating a clear preference for private, residential-style accommodations.

Conversely, Booking.com presents a more diverse selection, as it has less than 60% of its listings consisting of apartments and houses.

The latter aspect is due to the inclusion of well-established property types like bed and breakfasts and guest houses, which Booking operates like more conventional hospitality offerings.

The data indicate that Airbnb and Vrbo primarily target individual hosts and leisure travellers, while Booking maintains a broader scope that attracts both casual travellers and those preferring serviced lodging.

Therefore, for rural apartment managers, the choice of the platform is quite easy. In contrast, operators of other property types may need to consider more carefully which OTA aligns with their business strategy.

Verbo Gross Booking

(Source: rentalscaleup.com)

The given data presents a comparison of Vrbo’s quarterly gross bookings from the first quarter of 2024 until the first quarter of 2025, along with their associated year-over-year percentage changes.

To be more specific, the first quarter of 2024 generated US$22.4 billion in gross bookings for Vrbo, a 3% decrease compared to the same quarter last year.

The second quarter rose slightly to US$21.3 billion, representing a 1% year-over-year increase.

Bookings in the third quarter decreased to US$20.0 billion, representing a slight decrease. However, the rate of growth in bookings compared to the previous year improved to 3%.

A reduction in bookings was also observed in the last quarter of 2024, with a decline to US$17.4 billion.

However, during this period, Vrbo recorded the highest annual growth at 9%, indicating a shift in consumer travel demand from off to peak season.

The first quarter of 2025 saw a slightly better situation, with bookings increasing to US$22.6 billion, marking a 1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

To sum it up, the numbers indicate a constant, albeit weak, growth, where Vrbo still recognises the strong seasonal trend but is unable to expand year-on-year as much as the post-pandemic periods did.

A Study That Compares Airbnb, Vrbo, And Booking.com – Booking Behaviour And Market Focus

A thorough examination of vacation rental bookings reveals distinct differences in strategy and target audience among the three platforms: Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com.

Starting from the average daily rate (ADR) for two-bedroom vacation rentals, it is easy to see that Airbnb is the most expensive option, charging, on average, about 50% higher than Vrbo, thus indicating a premium pricing strategy.

This is true only for two-bedroom accommodations, and the trend might be different for larger properties.

Moreover, the size of the property is yet another factor that differentiates the platforms.

Usually, Booking.com attracts solo travellers or couples and at the same time, it also offers smaller properties.

Airbnb is targeting moderately larger groups, while Vrbo is mainly aimed at families or group vacationers, with three-bedroom homes being the most popular.

Booking patterns reveal more differences. The average duration of stay is shorter for Booking.com customers (approximately 3 days) compared to Airbnb and Vrbo guests (approximately 4 days).

Additionally, Vrbo customers typically book much further in advance — their average booking period is 47 days, which is approximately 81% longer than that of Airbnb.

The longer time before travel has an impact on pricing and demand management, as platforms change prices based on booking behaviour.

In terms of traveller origin, Vrbo’s clientele is primarily domestic, which aligns with the company’s stronghold in North America and family-oriented market.

In contrast, Booking.com has a wider international market, with around one-third of its sales being made by foreign travellers.

Vrbo as a family and domestic travel hub, Airbnb as a versatile mid-range option, and Booking.com as a globally oriented platform for short stays and urban travellers.

Conclusion

Vrbo’s growth trajectory reflects the rising global demand for personalized, home-based vacation experiences. From 2016 to 2024, its revenue tripled, supported by a strong rebound after the pandemic and steady user growth reaching 18 million. Despite a recent slowdown in downloads, Vrbo maintains over 48 million monthly active users and offers hosts lucrative earning opportunities. Its dominance in North America and Oceania highlights its family- and domestic-focused market strategy.

With most listings in rural and leisure destinations, Vrbo competes by offering affordable, longer stays—especially compared to Airbnb’s premium pricing and Booking.com’s broader urban and international focus.

