Adventure Tourism Statistics, By Market, Activity Type, Companies And Facts (2025)

Adventure Tourism Statistics: Adventure tourism is a type of travel that is exciting and often physically challenging, such as physical activities, risks, and explorations. It attracts travelers who love thrills, exploration, and activities beyond ordinary sightseeing. Adventure activities include trekking, climbing mountains, rafting on rivers, scuba diving, going on safaris, and other thrilling experiences.

This type of travel is becoming more popular globally because it offers lasting memories while allowing travelers to explore nature, reach remote locations, and experience new cultures. With more people looking for active and hands-on holidays, adventure tourism is growing, providing a combination of fun, excitement, and personal discovery.

This article includes several statistical analyses from different insights that will guide you effectively in understanding the current market scenario.

According to market.us, the market size of adventure tourism will reach USD 483.3 billion by the end of 2025, with further growth projected to reach a staggering USD 1,881.4 billion by 2034.

by the end of 2025, with further growth projected to reach a staggering by 2034. In 2024, the soft adventure tourism type held the largest share at 64.2%.

Based on traveler type, couples make up 42.1% of travellers in the same period.

of travellers in the same period. Around 36.1% of adventurers are aged 30 to 50 years, spending more on unique trips.

of adventurers are aged to years, spending more on unique trips. Moreover, direct bookings dominate the adventure tourism market, holding a large share of 60.3%.

Cognitive Market Research of 2024 states that North America accounted for over 40% of the global market, reaching USD 114,456.88 million , and is expected to grow at a 14.1% annual rate from 2024 to 2031.

of the global market, reaching , and is expected to grow at a annual rate from 2024 to 2031. In the same period, the United States led the Adventure Tourism market with a value of USD 90,306.48 million and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 13.9% in the coming years.

and is expected to grow at an annual rate of in the coming years. The typical adventure trip costs around USD 3,000 per person (airfare not included), averaging USD 341 per day.

per person (airfare not included), averaging per day. Travelers spend about 74% of their budget on local services and USD 206 on handicrafts or souvenirs.

of their budget on local services and on handicrafts or souvenirs. In the first three quarters of 2024, around 1.1 billion people travelled internationally, according to the UNWTO.

people travelled internationally, according to the UNWTO. Travel Weekly reports that 69% of adventure tourists searched for their last trip on the internet, while 36% booked flights or hotels online.

Adventure Tourism Market Statistics

The global market size of the adventure tourism market reached USD 415.6 billion globally in 2024.

Meanwhile, the market size will reach USD 483.3 billion by the end of 2025, with further growth projected to reach a staggering USD 1,881.4 billion by 2034.

Globally, the annual growth rate of the market will grow at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2025 to 2034.

Types of Adventure Tourism

Hard Adventure Tourism Soft Adventure Tourism Other Types of Adventure Tourism Mountaineering/Rock Climbing Hiking/Trekking Culinary Tourism Caving/Spelunking Backpacking Extreme Sports Skydiving Camping Adventure Ziplining White Water Rafting/Kayaking Birdwatching/Wildlife Viewing Waterfall Climbing Scuba Diving/Free Diving Ecotourism Stand Up Paddle Boarding (SUP) Kayaking/Canoeing Mountain Biking Snorkeling Safari

By Activity Type

According to a report published by grandviewresearch.com in 2024, the global adventure tourism market was worth USD 406,124.9 million and will grow at 16.8% yearly by 2030.

Other activity types of Adventure Tourism are stated in the table below:

Types Name Revenue (USD) CAGR (2025 to 2030) 2024 2030 Hard segment 88,380.4 million 207,528.1 million 15.7% Soft segment 263,217.5 million 669,731.6 million 17.3%

By Group

In the same duration, global groups earned USD 77,607.3 million, projected to reach USD 181,840.7 million by 2030, growing 15.7% annually.

Adventure Tourism Group Names Revenue (USD) CAGR (2025 to 2030) 2024 2030 Solo 100,638.4 million 249,464.1 million 16.8% Groups 77,607.3 million 181,840.7 million 15.7% Couples 169,587.4 million 438,064.8 million 17.6% Family 58,292 million 140,263.2 million 16.2%

By Booking Mode

In 2024, the global adventure tourism booking market was worth about USD 406.12 billion and is expected to grow by 16.8% annually from 2025 to 2030.

Adventure Tourism Booking Types Revenue (USD) CAGR (2025 to 2030) 2024 2030 Direct Segment 256,878.3 million 644,095.2 million 17% Marketplace Booking 52,711.1 million 138,373.0 million 17.9% Travel Agent Segment 96,535.7 million 227,164.9 million 15.7%

By Age Group

Adventure Tourism Age Groups (Year) Revenue (USD) CAGR (2025 to 2030) 2024 2030 28 and below 36,980.8 million 91,561.8 million 16.7% 29 to 40 80,797.6 million 215,568.2 million 18.2% 41 to 50 98,907.2 million 254,494.4 million 17.5% 51 to 60 105,044.2 million 252,632.7 million 16.2% 61 to 70 67,320.8 million 158,626.5 million 15.8% 71 and above 17,074.4 million 36,749.3 million 14%

Adventure Tourism Market Valuation Statistics in Different Regions

According to a 2024 Grand View Research report, Latin America led the adventure tourism market with USD 16,929.1 million in revenue.

The market will grow at a 14.3% CAGR from 2025 to 2030, reaching USD 37,053.5 million by the end of the period.

Meanwhile, other regions’ revenue is stated in the table below:

Region Revenue (USD million) CAGR (2025 to 2030) 2024 2030 Europe 153,958.9 380,227.8 16.7% North America 78,610.2 188,902.3 16.1% Middle East & Africa 32,230.7 74,813.8 15.5% Asia Pacific 124,396 328,635.6 18%

In Countries

Country Revenue (USD million) CAGR (2025 to 2030) 2024 2030 United States 59,504.9 139,504.4 15.7% Canada 12,717.3 33,568 18% Mexico 6,388 15,830.1 16.7% United Kingdom 38,442.4 93,764.2 16.4% Germany 31,420.6 74,334.5 15.8% France 19,806.2 51,406.8 17.6% Italy 24,549.4 65,893.6 18.3% Spain 14,093.2 34,981 16.8% China 44,107 117,191.4 18.1% India 16,730.3 46,731.9 19.1% Japan 26,716.5 69,079.3 17.6% South Korea 8,525.1 20,559.4 16.2% Australia 12,030 30,234.5 17% South Africa 11,023.9 26,648.7 16.3% Brazil 5,756.5 13,172.6 15.2%

Global Popular Adventure Tourism Activities

In North America, the most popular adventure activities are cycling, wildlife viewing, and hiking.

In South America, hiking comes first, with cuisine tasting second and cycling third.

Africa’s top choices are archaeology, then survival training, and rafting in third place.

In Europe, cycling leads, followed by culinary experiences and hiking.

In Asia, culture exploration is most popular, with hiking second, and next cycling.

Adventure Tourism Market Companies Statistics by Employees

In the market of Adventure Tourism as of 2024, the top two companies are TUI AG and Butterfield & Robinson, which employed around 56370 people between 5,001 to 10,000 people, respectively.

Other companies are listed in the table below:

Company Number of Employees G Adventures 1001-5000 Intrepid Group 251-500 GeoEx (Geographic Expeditions) 101-250 Mountain Travel Sobek 51-100 Heritage Global Inc 82 ROW Adventures 11-50

Adventure Travelers Preparation Statistics

Travel Weekly reports that 69% of adventure tourists searched for their last trip on the internet, while 64% turned to friends and family for advice, and 36% booked their flights or hotels through the internet.

Watching travel programs about the destination was popular among 28% of travellers, and 26% relied on newspapers or magazines for information.

A quarter (25%) visited a travel agent or bought a guidebook before travelling.

Besides, booking via a tour operator or a travel agent accounted for 17% each.

Smaller numbers, about 12%, visited a tourism promotion organisation or did not prepare for the trip, while 9% followed other methods.

Recent Developments in the Adventure Tourism Market

January 2025: Luxury adventure travel company Butterfield & Robinson received USD 50 million from BlackRock to upgrade technology and expand its presence worldwide.

October 2024: The European Union approved the Adventure Travel Europe Certification Scheme, a new set of guidelines to encourage sustainable and responsible adventure tourism across Europe.

June 2024: TripAdvisor is termed as the world’s largest travel platform, and it bought TourRadar, a European adventure travel site, to grow its services and strengthen its market position.

March 2024: Intrepid Travel launched its “Sustainable Travel Pledge”, aiming for carbon-neutral operations by 2030 and helping local communities through its “Fair Trade Travel” program.

Key Motivations in Adventure Tourism

Many factors inspire adventure tourism, but the most common are Risk & Danger and Natural Environment, each attracting 36% of travellers.

Close behind, Thrill & Excitement attracts 33%, while Physical Activity motivates 29% of participants.

Other significant drivers include Challenge (21%), Uncertainty (21%), Learning & Insight (21%), and Use of Skills (20%).

Some travellers are also inspired by emotional or psychological factors such as Fear (19%), Escapism (19%), Fun & Enjoyment (17%), and Novelty (15%).

Social aspects play a role too, with Socialising & Camaraderie at 13%. Less dominant but still notable motivations include Flow (12%), Exploration (11%), Conflicting/Intense Emotions (11%), Involvement & Loss of Control (11%), Accomplishment (9%), and Cultural Experience (9%).

Wellness Benefits

Most respondents agreed that adventure tourism greatly boosts physical (90%), emotional (91%), and intellectual (91%) wellness.

Meanwhile, with only a small share disagreeing (10%, 9%, and 9% respectively).

Spiritual Wellness was also highly rated, with 90% agreeing and just 10% disagreeing.

Social benefits were recognised by 84% of participants, while Occupational Wellness gained 76% agreement.

Environmental connection was also significant, with 80% agreeing that adventure activities enhance Environmental Wellness.

Role of Social Media

Passport-photo. Online also shows that Instagram is known to be the most influential platform, used by 75% of operators to share captivating visuals.

Meanwhile, Facebook follows closely at 70%, helping reach diverse audiences.

WhatsApp, at 62%, is popular for direct communication and quick customer engagement.

Most Popular Adventure Travel Destinations Statistics

Everest Chronicle reported that Nepal welcomed about 1,147,024 foreign tourists in 2024.

In April alone, the country received 116,490 visitors from abroad, marking the highest monthly figure recorded in the past five years.

Business Standard report further depicted that international visitor numbers rose to around 3.3 million in 2024, with a 12% increase from the previous year.

According to Wikipedia, the Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve is a key ecotourism attraction that received about 250,000 visitors in 2024.

Overall tourism soared in 2024, with 17.4 million international visitors, up 20% over 2023.

In 2024, Tanzania welcomed a record 5.36 million tourists, with over 300,000 visiting Serengeti, 241,741 exploring Tarangire, and about 40,000 climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Conclusion

Finally, adventure tourism is growing quickly in the global travel market as more people look for unique and memorable experiences. Whether it’s trekking in Nepal, going on a safari in Tanzania, exploring Morocco’s deserts, or enjoying outdoor adventures in New Zealand, travellers want activities that mix thrill, culture, and nature.

With the help of social media, better travel access, and more investment in adventure facilities, this industry is set to expand further, creating big opportunities for destinations and tour operators in the future.

FAQ . What are the key features of adventure tourism? Adventure tourism involves travel that combines any two of three aspects: physical activity, nature-based experiences, and engaging with local culture. What are the challenges of adventure tourism? Key challenges are poor infrastructure, safety risks, environmental harm, a lack of trained workers, and strict regulations that limit adventure tourism growth. What are the factors affecting adventure tourism? Factors include natural landscapes, ease of reaching adventure spots, service quality, activity costs, cultural heritage, and availability of clear information about adventure tourism options.

