Online Travel Bookings Statistics By Market Share, Revenue and Trends (2025)

Introduction

Online Travel Bookings Statistics: With the advent of 2024, the travel industry has gone increasingly digital. There were already more and more people looking for flights, accommodations, short-term rentals, and entire trip packages through websites and apps.

This article will reflect the online travel bookings statistics and outline the market size of online bookings, who the largest players are, and key traveller trends from 2024.

Editor’s Choice

The global online travel and tourism market was valued at approximately US$600 billion in 2023, with online sales accounting for 69.6% of all bookings.

in 2023, with online sales accounting for of all bookings. OTAs dominate the market, with global valuation from US$305 billion to US$861 billion and a CAGR forecast of 5.36%-6.42% .

to and a CAGR forecast of . Booking.com ranked first in global web traffic in 2024 with 562.6 million visits per month —more than five times that of Airbnb and Tripadvisor.

visits per month —more than five times that of Airbnb and Tripadvisor. 79% of Indian accommodation providers and 80% of independent European hotels agreed that online travel platforms contributed to the increase in their bookings.

of Indian accommodation providers and of independent European hotels agreed that online travel platforms contributed to the increase in their bookings. Booking Holdings recorded US$24 billion in revenue for 2024, with services delivered for over 1.15 billion room nights, rental car days, and flight tickets.

in revenue for 2024, with services delivered for over room nights, rental car days, and flight tickets. Mobile app travel revenue marked a global crossing over US$2 billion in 2024, industry-wise; the same year saw 80% of travellers booking entirely online and 48% trusting AI trip planners.

in 2024, industry-wise; the same year saw of travellers booking entirely online and trusting AI trip planners. Flights got booked even more structuredly in 202,4 with 6.2 days in advance.

days in advance. French online travel platforms saved consumers €10.6 billion between 2019 and 2021, offering greater transparency and competition in hotel pricing.

between 2019 and 2021, offering greater transparency and competition in hotel pricing. The interest in sustainable travel grew in 2024, with 43% of travellers able to pay more for certified eco-practices and 77% of corporate travel managers encouraging such choices.

General Facts

Online channels produced some 70% of the total revenue in the global travel and tourism sector. Certain areas, however, are still more dependent on offline sales.

For instance, over 75% of cruise bookings in 2024 were still made offline, leaving immense room to grow digitally.

Among online travel companies, Booking Holdings holds the highest market capitalization. It, however, experienced record revenues of nearly US$24 billion in 2024.

Expedia Group brands went from including which include Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo, hit an all-time revenue high of nearly US$14 billion.

Airbnb distinguished itself by sporting one of the lowest expenditure ratios on marketing-to-revenue amongst large OTAs, as it spent less in marketing relative to its revenue compared with its competitors.

Hotels and flight tickets were the most common travel products booked online in the U.S. by American consumers in 2024, with well over a third of Americans booking hotels online, but just 5% booking long-distance train tickets via online methods.

Long-distance train bookings were far more popular than hotels in India. Brand preferences varied by country.

Online and Offline Travel Market Share

(Reference: mize.tech)

The COVID-19 pandemic severely hit the travel and hospitality industry, and unlike e-commerce, online travel did not experience growth during this time.

Big with the help of pent-up demand, the market, after shrinking to US$225 billion, found its way back quickly to US$600 billion in 2023.

Referring to Statista, online bookings statistics hold a 69.6% share of the global travel and tourism market, including bookings made directly through suppliers’ websites or via OTAs. With such a dominant hold, OTA may well be considered the online travel business.

The OTA market is somewhere between US$305 billion and US$861 billion, depending on what is included in its value, and forecasts place stable growth at a CAGR of 5.36%-6.42%.

OTA usage differs region-wise, with more technologically advanced countries showing greater implementation.

Online booking uptake among domestic travellers stands at 72% in the United States, whereas the same number is higher in Singapore and Hong Kong, standing at 78% and 77%, respectively.

An Expedia online travel bookings report quantifies that pre-booking, between 45 days and 0 days, over 80% of travellers in 2023 use OTAs to visit their channel of choice, and most of the OTA channels for research and price comparison.

Reflecting amusement, OTAs worldwide help with inspiration and are cherished for their speed and convenience.

According to a report by Imarc Group, hotels are the most demanded service-type categories in the market, desktop gets the lion’s share of bookings, and the most active customer is an individual between 32 and 43 years of age.

North America has the largest regional market for both OTAs and direct travel suppliers.

Leading Travel And Tourism Websites Worldwide By Monthly Visits

(Reference: statista.com)

Booking.com led globally in online travel traffic by far in 2024, maintaining an average monthly audience on site of about 562.6 million visitors.

Compared to Tripadvisor and Airbnb, whose sites receive 5.4 times and 5.0 times fewer, respectively, it nearly dwarfs the numbers.

Coming in at second was Tripadvisor.com, enjoying an average monthly visit of 150.2 million.

While Tripadvisor is almost exclusively considered for working with reviews, planning a trip, and calculating prices, it is no match to Booking.com in straightforward visitor counts.

Third was Airbnb.com with roughly 105.4 million visits monthly. Being the giant in the short-term rental sector, the total monthly inbound visits cannot be even one-fifth of Booking.com.

Online Travel Platform Helps To Generate More Indian Hotel Bookings

(Source: statista.com)

Unique boutique hotels, franchise hotels of international chains, or any other sort of accommodations, accommodation providers in India believe that being listed on digital platforms such as Booking.com, MakeMyTrip, or Agoda brings in more bookings.

79% of respondents to the 2024 Indian Accommodation Barometer study expressed their agreement on this.

It is considered that OTAs fill in more rooms as they address a core concern for a hotel: an unsold room cannot be sold at a later date once the night has passed, so being able to maximise visibility becomes very important.

This finding reflects the feeling that hotels in India, being listed online, result in better occupancy ratios, which was obtained through a survey among hotel executives and senior managers of hotels in India conducted by Statista in partnership with Booking.com.

Online Travel Platforms Boost Total Sales For European Independent Hotels

(Reference: statista.com)

As per a Statista report on online travel bookings show that more travellers are using such online platforms to plan and book their trips.

These online platforms have now become an especially crucial choice for smaller and independent hotels.

For them, platforms such as Expedia, Booking.com, Airbnb, and Trip.com are not merely channels for booking but potent marketing tools that aid them in competing against big hotel chains.

In a 2021 study of independent hotels in Europe, 80% said these platforms increased bookings in total, 15% said there was no change, and less than 5% claimed they sided with the view that the platforms decreased bookings.

Top 5 Online Travel Agency Revenue And Reach

Online travel agencies have become a necessity for flight bookings, accommodations, and experiences. Here is a list of top OTAs on the basis of their respective revenues, customer reach, and market power.

1. Booking Holdings- The Global Market Leader

Revenue in 2024: US$24 billion

Customers served: More than 1.15 billion room nights, rental car days, and flight tickets in 2023

Booking Holdings is cementing its position as the global leader of OTAs through Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, and Kayak, among others.

It enjoys a global reach that stretches to over 40 languages and almost every country across the world.

It handled over 1 billion room nights in 2023, closing out the year with a widely recognised inventory and an efficient booking experience.

2. Expedia Group – A Diverse Travel Ecosystem

2024 Revenue: US$14 billion

Customers Served: Millions worldwide (exact figures undisclosed)

With Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Orbitz, Travelocity, and Vrbo under its wing, Expedia Group is largely U.S.-centric and offers flights, hotels, car rentals, and vacation packages.

A very large network of travellers is connected through the company every year.

3. Airbnb – Unique Stays and Growing Luxury Segment

Q3 2024 Revenue: US$3.73 Billion

Customers Served: 122.8 million nights and experiences booked in Q3 2024

Gross Booking Value: US$20.1 billion in Q3 2024 (up 10% YoY)

Airbnb stands apart by offering home-sharing and unusual lodging.

In 2024, it also entered the boutique hotel and luxury accommodation space while continuing its community-centric approach.

4. Trip.com Group-Asia’s Leading OTA

2023 Revenue: US$6.3 billion

Formerly known as Ctrip, Trip.com Group is China’s largest OTA and an increasingly important global player.

It offers flight, hotel, car rental, and more, with multilingual platforms serving Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

5. eSky Group – Rapid Growth in Emerging Markets

Revenue for 2023: ~€801 million (~US$870 million), a 42% increase YoY

Customers Served: 3.3 million travellers

Being based in Poland, the eSky Group is present in over 50 markets throughout Europe, Latin America, and Africa.

It deals in holiday package purchases, flights, and hotel bookings.

It is one of the fastest-growing medium-sized OTAs, positioned as a strong challenger to industry leaders.

Online Travel Research And Booking Behaviours: Changing Methods

Travelling has been evolving due to changes in technology, priorities, and motivations.

Dotcom travel has always meant client visits and relationship building.

As per Navan, online travel bookings show that office visits are becoming more common, from 28% in 2019 to 33% in 2024, with conference trips rising from 12% to 15%.

In-person meetings between 79% of business travellers and 82% of travel managers are still seen as more effective than virtual ones. Mobile is all that is demanded, with travel apps earning revenues over US$2 billion globally in 2024.

Addressing content consumption in the 45 days before booking, travellers absorb an average of 303 minutes of travel content.

Complete online booking is of great importance to 80% of travellers, especially Millennials and Gen Z, while nearly half (48%) would trust AI for trip planning.

About 40% of travellers make at least two bleisure trips each year, and 10% take four or more.

Post-Pandemic Trends In Business Travel

Unlike in past years, business travel has undergone a very real change, with technology, flexibility, and broader team participation leading the way.

As group business travel is projected to increase sharply in 2025, almost three-quarters of business travellers expect to go on more group trips in 2025 than they did in 2024.

Similarly, 72% of both travel managers and travellers expect to take more business trips overall in 2025.

Centred on off-sites, the demand is robust: 60% of these travellers expect to attend two off-sites or more in 2025, while another 15% look at four or more.

It is no longer sales-team-heavy, comprising now only 43-44% of the business travel pie as opposed to 51% back in 2019.

Marketing, engineering, and operations, hence, have greater shares. In totality, non-sales travel has risen from 49% in 2019 to 57% in 2024, indicating a rise in cross-functional travel.

Booking behaviour has undergone another turnaround, with flights being booked 6.2 days earlier on average, implying that travellers are increasingly defining the structure for their travel.

Only 18% of business travellers book all trips through their company’s designated platform.

Meanwhile, 44% never use or only sometimes use such corporate booking tools, highlighting non-compliance with policy in major parts.

In 2024, 71% of corporate travel buyers from within reported an uptrend in bookings when compared to 2023, while rising travel costs remain worrying, 74% of managers identifying that as among the top three challenges for 2025.

Online Travel Bookings Save Money

(Source: statista.com)

Hotel prices get so much more transparent and competitive with online travel agents, which drives down daily rates, thereby affording savings for the consumers.

Between the years 2019 and 2021, French consumers registered savings to the tune of €10.6 billion occasioned by this very effect.

From 2019-2021, during the same period, consumers from Spain, Switzerland, and Portugal enjoyed better price drops on average than those of other European cities.

Current Sustainable Online Travel Trends And Statistics

In 2024, there was a sharp increase in concern for sustainable travel from individuals and companies.

Corporate responsibility, too, caused the other half of the consideration: 46% of companies had plans in 2024 to allocate budgets for travel emissions as opposed to 30% in 2023.

77% of corporate travel managers were pushing employees to choose sustainable travel options compared to 69% a year ago.

Furthermore, 72% of managers had agreed to provide support to track and manage carbon emissions, up by 10% compared to last year.

43% of the travellers were willing to pay more for travel certified as sustainable, and 65% felt more comfortable staying at an accommodation with sustainability certification.

Millennials and Gen Z were particularly interested in travelling eco-friendly way, with 82% seeking to reduce their footprint on the environment.

97% of the respondents preferred to book their travels with companies that are involved in supporting some environmental or social cause.

83% thought that sustainable travel was important, while 49% felt the options in eco-travel were lacking.

Companies have also made strides toward environmental transparency—62% envision tracking business travel emissions, with another 14% intending to begin soon; 49% publicly reported value chain emissions, with another 14% intending to follow suit.

Rail as a sustainable mode of travel is forecasted to grow at 12.7% from 2024 to 2029, thus almost doubling to 24% by 2029 as a share of all travel modes.

Conclusion

Online Travel Bookings Statistics: The trend for online travel booking in 2024 continues to be one of rapid growth, owing to convenience, mobile usage, and changing traveller preferences. Major OTAs such as Booking Holdings and Expedia dominate the global market, whereas Airbnb extends into new lodging segments. Sustainable travel and bleisure trends affect booking behaviour, and more and more travellers and corporations are seeking environmentally responsible options.

In general, online platforms are crucial for promoting hotel bookings, offering price transparency, and catering to a wide range of traveller needs, and in turn imply continued innovation and growth in the online travel industry.

Shared On:



Sources Mize Statista Statista Statista Worldtourismforum Travelperk Statista Navan

FAQ . How large is the online travel bookings market globally in 2024? The post-pandemic recovery hit the online travel and tourism market really hard and rebounded sharply by 2024, having an estimated value of US$600 billion. Travel bookings through the Internet accounted for 69.6% of all travel bookings-the 69.6% encompasses direct bookings through suppliers’ websites and bookings through online travel agencies (OTAs). Who are the top players in the online travel industry? It was the global leader in 2024, generating revenues of US$24 billion and over 1.15 billion room nights, rental car days, and flight tickets. This was followed by the Expedia Group with nearly US$14 billion in revenue, with Airbnb being distinctive in its lodging model and in its relatively low marketing expenditures. How does a traveller go about researching and booking their trips online? Travellers are increasingly using OTAs for research and booking, as 80% visit these sites within 45 days before making a purchase. Mobile app usage is on the rise, expected to rake in over US$2 billion worldwide in 2024, whereas desktops presently lead in bookings. Preferences for fully online booking stand at 80% among travellers, and almost half (48%) trust AI tools for planning their trips. How do online travel platforms affect hotels and prices? Online platforms are huge sales and marketing channels for accommodation providers. According to a study carried out in India, 79% of hoteliers responded that they have experienced an increase in bookings because of being listed on an OTA, and 80% of independent hotels in Europe gave similar statements. These platforms also create price transparency. For instance, between 2019 and 2021, online platforms helped French consumers save EUR 10.6 billion with competitive hotel pricing. What are the leading sustainability trends in online travel? Interest in sustainable travel saw an unprecedented boost in 2024 from both consumers and corporations. Rail bookings rose to 6% of corporate trips, with 43% of travellers willing to pay a premium for eco-certified choice. 79%of corporate travel managers promoted greener options, while 72% supported carbon tracking tools. Millennials and Gen Z were especially environmentally conscious, with 82% committed to reducing their environmental footprint and 97% favouring companies that support either environmental or social initiatives.

Barry Elad Barry Elad is a tech enthusiast who loves diving deep into various technology topics. He gathers important statistics and facts to help others understand the tech world better. With a keen interest in software, Barry writes about its benefits and how it can improve our daily lives. In his spare time, he enjoys experimenting with healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child. Barry’s goal is to make complex tech information easy and accessible for everyone.

More Posts By Barry Elad