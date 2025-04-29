Weebly Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Weebly Statistics: Weebly is a simple website builder designed for individuals and small businesses with limited technical skills. It has been especially helpful for users who want to create a website without needing extensive programming knowledge. Since its acquisition by Square, which later rebranded as Block, Inc. in 2018, Weebly has expanded its offerings by integrating e-commerce solutions and a variety of tools tailored for aspiring entrepreneurs. As of 2024,

Weebly has millions of users globally, establishing itself as a significant player in the digital space. Its ease of use and affordable pricing options have made it a popular choice for those looking to establish an online presence quickly. The platform continues to innovate with features that cater to both beginners and those looking to expand their digital footprint. Weebly’s emphasis on simplicity and versatility ensures it remains a go-to option for small businesses and individual users looking to build a professional website without complicated coding.

With more than 40 million users, Weebly is now being used to build sites in more than 190 countries.

users, Weebly is now being used to build sites in more than countries. As of 2024, there are roughly 37,495 active Weebly stores, less than the all-time high of 54,308 in 2021.

active Weebly stores, less than the all-time high of in 2021. Since its creation in 2006, more than 50 million websites have utilised Weebly.

websites have utilised Weebly. As of 2024, Weebly is supporting 25 million active websites.

active websites. With Weebly Commerce, the largest stores belong to the Arts & Entertainment category ( 14.9% ), then People & Society ( 12.1% ), and Sports have 6.3% .

), then People & Society ( ), and Sports have . Meaning, 28.6% of Weebly Commerce stores are located in the U.S., while the U.K. has 3.9% , Canada 3.8% , and Australia 2.7% .

of Weebly Commerce stores are located in the U.S., while the U.K. has , Canada , and Australia . Weebly websites get over 15 million unique monthly visitors and more than 2 billion page views.

unique monthly visitors and more than page views. Weebly statistics show that the platform’s global market share stands at approximately 0.9% and 6% share of the simple website builder segment market.

and share of the simple website builder segment market. With a very low penetration rate among high-traffic websites, Weebly-launched sites have a 0.06% hold in the top 1M traffic segment, while the top 100K and top 10K range is at 0.14% and 0.16%, respectively.

Weebly Active Stores

The active Weebly stores have undergone a radical transformation over a period of time. Q1 2021 reported just 2,188 active stores, while in the second quarter the number jumped to 54,308, which implies an enormous onboarding or data update during that time.

The count balanced itself for some quarters after this big jump, with numbers hanging out around 53,000 through the end of 2021.

However, with the start of 2022, the slow decline began. The number of Weebly active stores reduced quarter on quarter as the number reached 52,880 in Q1, down to 50,911 in Q4.

It was also recorded that the downward trend continued into 2023, where the numbers gradually dipped between the Q1 count of 49,953 and the year’s end number of 47,068.

The decline accelerated in 2024, plummeting from 45,852 in Q1 to 38,697 by the close of Q4, indicating a loss of over 7,000 stores in just one year.

Weebly statistics trend continues into 2025, showing 37,785 active stores in Q1, with a slight decline to 37,495 so far in Q2. Henceforth, the number of active stores has seen a consistent decline since its 2021 peak.

Top Categories For Weebly Commerce Stores

Weebly Commerce stores stretch over an expansive array of industry classifications, with Arts & Entertainment taking the top slot by a fair margin.

Weebly statistics depict that about 14.9% of all Weebly Commerce stores focus on this category, representing 5,605 individual stores.

The second most popular sector is People & Society, with 12.1% of stores (4,536 sites) following closely behind. Sports is another prominent category, with 2,364 stores or 6.3% of all stores.

The next two sectors in close pursuit are Jobs & Education, with 2,308 stores, and Home & Garden, clocking in at 2,302 stores.

Slightly above Food & Drink at 2,217 stores, Beauty & Fitness follows with 2,283 stores. Apparel, a classic eCommerce category, accounts for 1,836 Weebly Commerce stores.

Health comes with 1,606 entries, while Business & Industrial makes up 1,155. Toy & Hobbies and Pets & Animals are close with 1,057 and 1,048 stores each, respectively.

Next in line are Book & Literature with 892 stores and Autos & Vehicles with 730. Travel counts for 511 stores, while Gifts & Special Events account for 434.

Others include Safety & Survival with 363 stores, Science with 318, and Photo & Video Services with 309, which are rare but not absent.

Weebly statistics indicate that Weebly Commerce covers a large variety of business types, particularly within the arts, lifestyle, and personal interests.

Top Countries For Weebly Commerce Stores

Weebly Commerce has grown a significant user base in several nations.

The USA stands alone in its large percentage – nearly 28.6% of all Weebly Commerce stores are within that country, which comes to 10,725 stores. And again, it has made one thing certain, that is the significant presence of Weebly and also its popularity among small businesses and entrepreneurs in America.

Trailing closely behind is the UK, with about 3.9% of the stores (or a total of 1,469). Canada follows closely with 3.8%, which amounts to 1,442 stores.

Australia has only 1,003 active stores, contributing 2.7%. Other countries with a notable presence include New Zealand, with 249 stores, Switzerland, with 166, and Ireland, with 102. Germany and France round out the list with 80 and 77 stores, respectively.

These Weebly statistics say a lot, and they indicate the fact that while Weebly Commerce is used worldwide, the bows are very prominent in the use of the English language.

Weebly Number Of Users

Weebly is one of the world’s most extensive website-creating platforms; it has more than 40 million users around the globe.

Weebly statistics state that the number of fans is such that, using this platform, 25 million websites have been developed. These have been for various purposes and various users, such as owners of small businesses, bloggers, artists, and even entrepreneurs.

The platform is available in more than 190 countries. Different languages make it very clear the global presence that it has. It thus creates a wealth of popularity, especially among small ventures, close to 20% of all new small business websites hosted by Weebly every year.

Weebly statistics highlight how Weebly is a very important option for launching a new online undertaking.

Growing at a steady and impressive rate, the platform has created over 40,000 new websites each day. This expansion occurs at a rapid pace across an extensive range of industries, from retail and food service to professional services and hobby-based sites.

Additionally, Weebly-powered websites attract over 15 million unique visitors each month.

Such visitors generate a combined total of more than 2 billion pages, which display the effect and audience of some of the major Weebly sites.

Weebly Website Creation

Weebly has been a key player in helping entrepreneurs, small businesses, and organisations create a professional website without requiring several technical skills.

Founded in 2006, the platform has come to the aid of users to develop over 50 million websites in various niches and categories. It is this steady growth pattern over the years that has charmed many Weebly users into making it their builder of choice.

Within two years of launch, Weebly had made more than 1 million sites famous. In 2011, that number stood at over 10 million.

By 2013, Weebly had surpassed the 20-million mark, while by 2016, over 40 million sites had been constructed by users.

The number was estimated to have touched over 50 million by 2019, a strong and consistent estimation of how the platform is being adopted over such a period.

The growth rate itself witnesses how far popular Weebly has become and how easy it is to use. Its interface, drag-and-drop style, along with the frequency of feature and integration enhancements, continue to provide a great user experience for beginners as well as advanced users.

For business purposes, personal use, or any creative endeavour, Weebly has evolved into a very dependable digital platform that gives people the freedom to put their ideals into realising their online presence.

Other General Facts

A modest but steady foothold can be easily seen when one looks at Weebly against competitor website builders.

Weebly statistics reveal that approximately 0.9% of the total websites globally use Weebly in their construction. Although this figure may seem small in comparison with some larger competitors, there is still a sizeable user base.

In simple website-building software, Weebly accounts for almost 6% of its market share, while Wix remains the majority in the 45% range, with Squarespace following at 16%, and GoDaddy Website Builder at 10%.

Looking at usage among high-traffic websites, Weebly has had fewer of them. Merely 0.06% of the top 1 million websites are done on Weebly; that figure moves slightly up to 0.14% within the group built on the next 100,000; and up to 0.16% for the next 10,000, showing limited but persistent representation in the more popular areas of the web.

Cross-sectoral adoption of industries has Weebly sites scattered across a variety of different categories, with Science & Education making up the largest at 10.71%, while Games come in with a 3.56% share.

This is followed closely by Arts & Entertainment with 2.66% and Community & Society at 2.61%.

Weebly statistics show that all other classes of Weebly-powered websites constitute a remainder of 80.46%, which further highlights the platform’s versatility and its broad appeal across many different types of use cases.

Conclusion

As per Weebly statistics, the platform website builder from 2024 onwards is a viable option for all who want a good and cheap solution for building websites, especially individuals and small businesses. Recipient-friendly and with eCommerce features, it is still helping a wide swath of users belonging to various industries. While it may not be the market leader, increasing numbers of users and varied cross-border access testify to its significance amongst website builders.

