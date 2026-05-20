Best Forex Prop Firms in 2026: 10 Funded Trader Programmes Compared

The retail prop trading sector went through a violent contraction between 2023 and 2025. In August 2023, the CFTC filed a fraud complaint against My Forex Funds (MFF), freezing assets and shutting down 135,000 funded trader accounts overnight (CFTC complaint PDF). The case later unravelled: a court-appointed Special Master found the CFTC had “acted willfully and in bad faith on several occasions,” and in July 2025 a federal judge ordered the agency to pay $3.1 million in legal fees to MFF’s founder (Reuters). The accounts, however, stayed frozen.

Meanwhile, MetaQuotes began withdrawing MT4 and MT5 licences from firms running simulated demo-account evaluations. An estimated 80 to 100 prop firms closed or exited the market in 2024 alone (Finance Magnates via TradingView). The survivors migrated to DXTrade, cTrader, Match-Trader, and TradeLocker. What is left is a smaller industry with higher average quality and, in some corners, the same old payout-denial patterns. This guide helps you tell the difference.

At a Glance: Best Forex Prop Firms in 2026

# Firm Trustpilot Reviews US Access 100K Fee 1 FTMO ~4.8/5 42,897 Via OANDA only ~$540-$590 2 FundedNext ~4.7/5 68,086 No ~$549 3 The 5%ers ~4.8/5 26,968 Uncertain ~$495-$545 4 Funding Pips ~4.7/5 50,811 No ~$444 5 E8 Markets ~4.8 (PropFirmMatch) 3,273 Yes (DXTrade) ~$558-$590 6 Alpha Capital Group ~4.4/5 18,029 Yes (DXTrade) ~$397-$499 7 City Traders Imperium ~4.4/5 ~2,000 Uncertain ~$450-$550 est. 8 Apex Trader Funding High 18,233 Yes (US-based) ~$147/mo 9 Topstep High 13,993 Yes (US-based) ~$77/mo 10 Trade The Pool Limited data n/a Verify Varies

How We Ranked These Firms

Five criteria drove this ranking: payout reliability (do funded traders receive their profit payout?), regulatory status (is the firm broker-backed, and does it appear on any regulator’s red list?), rule transparency (are drawdown limits, news trading rules, and consistency requirements published before you pay?), US trader access (post-MFF, which firms still legally serve US clients?), and platform stability after the MetaQuotes 2024 platform crisis. We did not rank by advertised profit split. Firms that lead with “95% split!” headlines tend to bury the conditions that make that split unreachable.

1. FTMO

Best for: experienced traders who want the most established name in proprietary trading with the highest volume of verified payout reviews.

FTMO, operating out of Prague since 2015, is the benchmark for the best forex prop firms. Its two-step challenge requires a 10% profit target in Phase 1 and 5% in Phase 2, with a 5% daily loss and 10% maximum drawdown. No time limit. Evaluation fee on a $100,000 challenge: approximately $540 to $590, refunded with the first profit payout. The base profit split is 80%, scaling to 90% after four profitable months and a 10% net gain via the scaling plan. A swing trading account variant allows overnight and weekend holding without news trading restrictions. Bi-weekly profit payout from day 14 on the funded account.

FTMO carries 42,897 Trustpilot reviews at approximately 4.8 out of 5 (Trustpilot). Minority complaints include accounts terminated after consistent profitability. FTMO suspended direct US onboarding in January 2024 (Reddit); US traders now access FTMO via a separate OANDA entity at ftmo.oanda.com under different terms (FTMO US FAQ).

Pros: 10-year operating history; highest review volume in the sector; swing trading account; no evaluation time limit. Cons: US traders must use the OANDA gateway on different terms; a minority of long-term profitable accounts have been closed under prohibited-practices clauses.

2. FundedNext

Best for: traders who want on-demand payouts and a performance reward paid during the evaluation account phase itself.

FundedNext, UAE-incorporated and launched in 2022, holds the highest Trustpilot review count of any prop firm: 68,086 reviews at approximately 4.7 out of 5 (Trustpilot). Its Stellar two-step challenge targets 8% then 5%, with a 5% daily loss and 10% drawdown, no time limit, and an evaluation fee of approximately $549 on a $100,000 account. The standout feature is a 15% performance reward paid from the evaluation account: profits made during the challenge phase earn a 15% cut regardless of whether you pass. Profit splits reach 80% base and 95% with add-ons. News trading and weekend holding are permitted. US traders are blocked.

Pros: largest review base in the sector; 15% evaluation-phase performance reward is an industry first; on-demand payouts processed within 24 hours; news and weekend trading allowed. Cons: only launched in 2022; some cryptocurrency refund complaints; no US access.

3. The 5%ers (The5ers)

Best for: traders who want a mandatory stop-loss rule built into the evaluation and a scaling plan that eventually reaches a 100% profit split.

The 5%ers, Israel-based since approximately 2016, mandates a stop loss on every trade at a maximum of 2% of the account. That single rule filters out the grid and martingale strategies that cause cash flow problems at competing firms. The High Stakes two-step challenge targets 8% then 5%, with 5% daily loss and 10% drawdown; no time limit. Evaluation fee on a $100,000 challenge runs approximately $495 to $545, refunded on first payout. Profit split starts at 80% and scales to 100% through the milestone scaling plan. A genuine instant funding model is also available. The 5%ers carries 26,968 Trustpilot reviews at approximately 4.8 out of 5 (Trustpilot). US trader access is uncertain following the MetaQuotes changes; verify directly with the firm.

Pros: mandatory stop-loss requirement; genuine instant funding model; strong Trustpilot record; 100% profit split achievable; operating since 2016. Cons: MT5-only platform limits US access; limited public information about capital structure.

4. Funding Pips

Best for: traders who want the lowest evaluation fee in the top tier and a flexible profit split tied to payout frequency.

Funding Pips, based at the IFZA Business Park in Dubai, offers a $100,000 two-step challenge at approximately $444, below the $540 to $590 charged by FTMO and FundedNext. The evaluation targets 10% then 5%, with a 5% daily loss and 10% drawdown. Profit splits are tiered by payout frequency: weekly 60%, bi-weekly 80%, monthly 100%. The firm self-reports $121 million in 2025 payouts. Funding Pips carries 50,811 Trustpilot reviews at approximately 4.7 out of 5 (Trustpilot). However, rule additions in December 2024 drew community backlash, with traders arguing terms changed after they purchased challenges (Reddit). News trading rules are strict: no trades within five hours of a high-impact event. US clients are not accepted.

Pros: lowest evaluation fee among top-tier firms; 100% split available on monthly payout frequency; large verified review base. Cons: December 2024 rule changes caused community concern; strict five-hour news trading embargo; IP address restrictions; no US access.

5. E8 Markets

Best for: US-based traders who want a CFD-style forex prop firm with a credible US address and DXTrade access.

E8 Markets, registered in Dallas, Texas, is one of the few best prop trading firms that still openly accepts US clients in 2026. US traders use the DXTrade platform. The standard two-step evaluation targets 8% then 4%, with a 4% daily loss and 8% maximum drawdown. A consistency rule applies: no single day’s profit can exceed 40% of total evaluation profits. Evaluation fee on the $100,000 Standard challenge: approximately $558 to $590. Profit splits start at 80% and reach 100% depending on payout option. First payout available after eight days on the funded account. E8 carries 3,273 Trustpilot reviews (Trustpilot). A notable April 2026 complaint describes a $200,000-plus profit wiped via an inactivity clause applied contrary to the main contract. Several reviewers also warn against trailing drawdown plans.

Pros: one of the few CFD prop firms accepting US clients; multiple platform options; 100% profit split attainable; Dallas, TX office. Cons: lower review volume than the top four; unresolved inactivity-clause dispute; trailing drawdown requires careful selection.

6. Alpha Capital Group

Best for: traders who want a UK-registered entity with US access via DXTrade and a swing account option.

Alpha Capital Group is registered in London (10 Lower Thames Street), though its broker arm, ACG Markets, is licensed in the Seychelles rather than by the FCA. The Alpha Pro two-step targets 10% then 5%, with 5% daily loss and 10% drawdown, and a $100,000 evaluation fee of approximately $397 to $499. An Alpha Swing account relaxes news and weekend trading rules. US traders are accepted via DXTrade. ACG carries 18,029 Trustpilot reviews at approximately 4.4 out of 5 (Trustpilot) and reported over $80 million in 2024 payouts. Payout denial complaints are more frequent here than at the top-four firms. An independent review raised concerns about simulated execution transparency (QuantVPS). The profit split is a flat 80% with no scaling plan.

Pros: UK-registered; US traders accepted via DXTrade; swing account available; competitive fees; $80M+ in 2024 payouts. Cons: Seychelles broker arm; payout denial frequency higher than top-tier peers; flat 80% split with no scaling.

7. City Traders Imperium (CTI)

Best for: traders who want the longest operating history on this list and a balance-based drawdown model that does not penalise open profitable positions.

City Traders Imperium, based at Dubai Silicon Oasis since 2018, uses balance-based rather than equity-based drawdown: an open winning trade does not erode your drawdown buffer. A salary-based programme, instant funding model, and 1-Step Challenge are also available. CTI carries approximately 2,000 Trustpilot reviews at around 4.4 out of 5 (Trustpilot) and responds to 100% of negative reviews publicly. Its 2018 founding date is a genuine differentiator in a sector full of sub-three-year-old firms. The firm has a $1,000 monthly withdrawal cap that many traders find too restrictive, and several expert advisor users report payout denials for unsubstantiated copy trading accusations. US access is unconfirmed.

Pros: oldest firm on this list (since 2018); balance-based drawdown is trader-friendly; instant funding and salary programme available. Cons: $1,000 monthly withdrawal cap; EA users face copy trading accusations without evidence; US access unconfirmed.

Firms to Avoid in 2026

The Funded Trader (TFT) collapsed in early 2024 after MetaQuotes withdrew its MT5 licence and cash flow broke down. A 2025 relaunch under CEO Angelo Ciaramello paid approximately $386,000 in March 2025, but Trustpilot reviews through early 2026 describe inaccessible accounts, silent support, and unpaid payouts of up to 15,000 euros (Finance Magnates, Trustpilot). Do not purchase a challenge here.

True Forex Funds declared financial insolvency in May 2024 after losing its MT5 licence. It had been on the CFTC’s Registration Deficiency list since June 2023 (Finance Magnates). Permanently closed.

Four further firms had their Trustpilot ratings suspended for suspected fake review manipulation: For Traders, Goat Funded Trader, Aqua Funded, and Blue Guardian. This is not definitive proof of fraud, but it is a significant enough red flag to exclude them from this list.

8. Apex Trader Funding (Futures)

Best for: US traders who want a fully legal prop firm structure with no daily loss limit and the largest self-reported payout total in the industry.

Apex Trader Funding, based in Austin, Texas, trades futures only (CME, COMEX, NYMEX, CBOT). For US residents, that means clear legal standing without the grey-zone issues of offshore CFD firms. Apex uses a one-step evaluation, charges a monthly fee (approximately $147 per month for a $50,000 account), and applies no daily loss limit, permitting news trading and volatile-session positions. Profit payout every five days. Traders keep 100% of the first $25,000 in profits on new funded accounts, then receive a 71% ongoing profit split. Apex self-reports over $500 million paid to traders since 2022. It carries 18,233 Trustpilot reviews (Trustpilot). Under current rules, funded accounts are closed after six payouts, which has frustrated longer-term traders.

Pros: fully legal for US traders; no daily loss limit; $500M+ in claimed payouts; one-step evaluation; fast five-day payout cycle. Cons: futures only, not forex; 71% ongoing split; accounts expire after six payouts.

9. Topstep (Futures)

Best for: US traders who want the most transparent pass-rate data in the industry and a firm with over 12 years of operation.

Topstep, founded in Chicago in 2012, publishes verified performance statistics that no other prop firm provides: in 2025, 16.8% of all Trading Combines were completed, 33.3% of individual funded participants received a profit payout, and only 0.71% of Express Funded Account holders were called up to a Live Funded Account. These are the only independently verifiable pass-rate figures in the sector. The monthly fee starts at approximately $77 for a $50,000 account. Funded traders keep 100% of the first $10,000 and 90% thereafter. Topstep carries 13,993 Trustpilot reviews (Trustpilot) and offers TradingView and NinjaTrader platform integration.

Pros: 12-plus years of operation with no insolvency; only prop firm to publish verifiable pass rates; strong legal standing for US traders. Cons: futures only; 16.8% pass rate means most subscribers lose their monthly fee; hedging rule enforcement has led to disputes.

10. Trade The Pool (Stocks)

Best for: equity traders who prefer real stocks to forex or futures.

Trade The Pool stands apart from every other best prop trading firm on this list: it allocates capital to actual stock trading rather than CFDs or simulated futures. Account sizes start from $20,000, with bi-weekly profit payouts and a $300 minimum withdrawal after the profit split. The firm migrated from futures to stocks and documents the transition at tradethepool.com/futures-to-stocks. Independent review data is limited. Trade The Pool is included for traders who want funded access to equity markets rather than currency pairs.

Pros: real stock trading rather than CFDs; expands the funded trader concept beyond forex; bi-weekly payout cycle. Cons: limited Trustpilot data; not a forex prop firm; fewer community reviews than any other firm here.

What US Traders Need to Know in 2026

The MFF shutdown in August 2023 signalled that the CFTC views offshore CFD prop firms serving US clients as within its enforcement remit, even on simulated accounts. Most offshore firms blocked US registrations. The practical 2026 options for US residents are: Apex Trader Funding and Topstep for futures (fully legal, US-based); E8 Markets for CFD-style forex via DXTrade from Dallas; Alpha Capital Group for forex via DXTrade; and the FTMO OANDA gateway at ftmo.oanda.com. FundedNext and Funding Pips do not accept US residents (GrowYourPropFirm guide). The legal status of offshore CFD prop trading for US persons remains unresolved.

How to Evaluate Any Prop Firm Before Paying

Payout history. Look for Trustpilot reviews mentioning second and third payouts, not only first payouts. Repeated payouts to multiple traders over many months is the relevant signal.

Regulatory status. Is the firm on the CFTC’s Registration Deficiency list? Does its broker arm hold an FCA, ASIC, or CySEC licence?

Broker-backed or self-clearing. The MFF fraud allegations centred on a firm acting as its own trade counterparty. Firms backed by a regulated broker for execution have a more defensible structure.

Rule transparency before purchase. Are news trading rules, MT5 expert advisor restrictions, weekend holding rules, consistency requirements, and inactivity clauses all published before you pay the evaluation fee?

Trustpilot guideline status. A rating showing “unavailable due to breach of guidelines” indicates Trustpilot detected and removed suspected fake reviews. Four firms in this research cycle triggered that status.

Platform stability post-2024. Did the firm migrate from MT5 smoothly? FTMO, FundedNext, and The 5%ers navigated the MetaQuotes platform crisis without closing.

Disclaimer

Evaluation fees paid to forex prop firms are not refundable unless you pass and receive a profit payout. Most traders who purchase evaluation accounts do not pass. Topstep’s 2025 data shows a 16.8% Trading Combine completion rate; anecdotal estimates for forex two-step challenges suggest 5% to 15%. Demo-account proprietary trading is loosely regulated in most jurisdictions outside the US futures market, and regulatory action can remove account access without notice. Nothing in this article constitutes investment advice.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to purchase any prop firm’s services. Always verify current terms directly with any firm before paying an evaluation fee.

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Sources Reuters TradingView

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth technology trends, smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

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