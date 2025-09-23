A2P Messaging Statistics By Usage, Market Size and Facts (2025)

Introduction

A2P Messaging Statistics: A2P messaging, also known as application-to-person messaging, is a process of sending text messages where the recipient gets messages from a software application instead of another person. Often called business or enterprise SMS, this type of messaging is mostly automated.

Companies use web or mobile applications to deliver these messages directly to a customer’s phone. In recent years, the usage of mobiles has increased, along with online transactions, and digital services have boosted their importance, making A2P a highly trusted and commonly used tool for communication across the globe.

According to market.us, the global A2P messaging market resulted in USD 71.7 billion in 2024, and by 2025, the market is expected to reach USD 75.2 billion .

in 2024, and by 2025, the market is expected to reach . In 2024, most of the A2P SMS market was supported by cloud deployment, which made up 58.89% of the total share, as mentioned in the reports of mordorintelligence.com.

of the total share, as mentioned in the reports of mordorintelligence.com. When looking at company size, large enterprises were the main users, representing 56.47% of the market.

of the market. On the application side, transactional messaging took the lead with 40.82%.

The banking, finance, and insurance (BFSI) sector was the top industry, holding 29.93% of the overall market.

of the overall market. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific area generated the highest revenue contribution at 36.78%.

The A2P messaging market grows as real-time alerts add +1.2% and two-factor authentication +0.8%.

and two-factor authentication Smartphone adoption and rising subscribers contribute +0.6%, and e-commerce with omnichannel spending adds +0.9%.

and e-commerce with omnichannel spending adds Network APIs support low-code integration at +0.4%, while regulated sender IDs reduce grey-route traffic by +0.3%.

while regulated sender IDs reduce grey-route traffic by The A2P SMS leads the chart with the highest customer satisfaction at around 50%.

In 2024, about 2.5 billion A2P messages were sent every day in the U.S., mostly from industries like banking, retail, and healthcare.

Types of A2P (Application-to-Person)

SMS (Short Message Service): A messaging service that sends short, plain text messages to a phone.

A messaging service that sends short, plain text messages to a phone. MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service): Lets users send messages with images, videos, or audio, not just text.

Lets users send messages with images, videos, or audio, not just text. RCS (Rich Communication Services): An advanced messaging system that supports high-quality media, read receipts, and interactive features.

An advanced messaging system that supports high-quality media, read receipts, and interactive features. Push Notifications: Alerts sent from apps to a user’s device to provide updates, reminders, or promotions.

Alerts sent from apps to a user’s device to provide updates, reminders, or promotions. Voice Messaging: Sent recorded audio clips or voice messages to users instead of using text.

A2P Messaging Market Size

The global A2P messaging market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9%, increasing in value from USD 69.3 billion in 2022 to about USD 96.9 billion by 2032.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the expansion of e-commerce, where A2P messaging is widely used.

A key restraint for the market is the rising number of regulations that control the use of A2P messaging.

By component, the platform segment accounted for 62% of total revenue in 2022, making it the leading category.

By deployment mode, cloud-based solutions represented 58% of revenue share in 2022.

By application, authentication services dominated with over 40% of revenue share in 2022.

By SMS traffic, national traffic contributed 56% of the total market volume in 2022.

By end-user, the BFSI sector is expected to hold the highest share during the forecast period.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the market with a 44.2% revenue share in 2022, supported by high smartphone penetration.

Businesses are increasingly using A2P messaging as part of omnichannel marketing campaigns.

Artificial intelligence is being adopted to improve the performance and targeting of A2P messaging campaigns.

Major players in this market include Tata Communications, Chain Mobile Limited, Proximus, Infobip Ltd., Twilio Inc., Genesys, AT&T, Sify Technologies, along with other participants.

By Segmental Analysis

From 2025 to 2030, cloud-based A2P messaging is expected to rise at a 6.80% CAGR.

Small and medium enterprises are set to record the fastest expansion at 9.20% CAGR.

Authentication-related traffic should increase by 7.40% annually, with healthcare applications advancing at an 8.10% CAGR.

Among regions, the Middle East and Africa will stand out, projected to grow at a 10.50% CAGR by 2030.

By Region

According to a report published by openpr.com in 2025, the Asia-Pacific region will generate the largest share with revenues of around USD 32.4 billion.

North America is projected to account for about USD 18.21 billion, while Europe will contribute nearly USD 14.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Latin America is forecast to bring in USD 4.37 billion, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is estimated at USD 3.12 billion.

Year (USD billion) Asia-Pacific North America Europe Latin America MEA (Middle East & Africa 2024 31.38 17.64 14.24 4.23 3.03 2023 30.40 17.09 13.79 4.10 2.93 2022 29.45 16.56 13.36 3.97 2.84 2021 28.53 16.04 12.94 3.85 2.75 2020 27.63 15.54 12.54 3.73 2.66

By Deployment Mode

(Reference: mordorintelligence.com)

As of 2024, cloud-based A2P messaging is dominating the overall market with a share of 9%, as businesses like its flexibility, scalability, and lower costs.

On the other hand, the on-premise segment accounted for 41.1%,

By Application

In the same period, the combined share of the marketing and promotions segment increased to 59.2%.

The remaining 40.8% of messages are transactional.

A2P Messaging Share Statistics by Industry

(Reference: market.us)

In A2P messaging, the Banking sector accounted for the largest share in almost every country, with 33% in Argentina, 36% in Brazil, 25% in Germany and Spain, and 21% in the United Kingdom.

OTT services account for 15% in Argentina and Brazil, 17% in Germany, 14% in Spain, and 32% in the UK.

Retail has a notable share, particularly in Germany and Spain at 23%, while Argentina and Brazil report 10% and 5%, respectively, and the UK at 18%.

Health and education remain steady at around 7% to 8% across these countries.

Public administration ranges from 3% in the UK to 10% in Spain.

Transport and logistics contribute between 2% in the UK and 8% in Brazil.

Hospitality and tourism show a small share, under 3% in most countries.

Home services range from 0.5% in the UK and Spain to 4% in Argentina and Brazil.

Other industries consistently account for 13% to 15% across all five countries.

US A2P Messaging Market

com reports that in 2024, about 2.5 billion A2P messages were sent every day in the U.S., mostly from industries like banking, retail, and healthcare.

Financial institutions alone deliver over 700 million messages.

S. retailers send more than 1 billion A2P messages each year, helped by SMS open rates above 90%, which boost customer engagement.

In contrast, there are more than 330 million active mobile connections.

Meanwhile, over 90% of phones are SMS-enabled, and A2P messaging has a strong nationwide reach.

Top 5 Enterprise Requirements of A2P Messaging

(Reference: rocco.group)

The most important factor is delivery rate, with 85% of respondents saying messages must reach recipients reliably.

Followed by, 59% remained focused on reducing delivery problems to ensure smooth messaging.

Return on investment is important for 36%, and 33% value self-service capabilities.

Lastly, 27% consider protection against AIT fraud a key concern.

Customer Satisfaction Across Messaging Channels

The above chart illustrates customer satisfaction levels of various messaging channels; A2P SMS leads the chart with the highest customer satisfaction at around 50%.

Followed by popular messaging services like iMessage, Viber, and WhatsApp, which show satisfaction levels between 30% and 40%.

Other platforms, including Facebook Messenger, A2P RCS, Line, and Snapchat, demonstrate moderate satisfaction levels, hovering around 20% to 30%.

Messaging apps such as QQ, KakaoTalk, Signal, Kik Messenger, Slack, Telegram, and WeChat show comparatively lower satisfaction scores, generally under 20%.

Top Reasons for Using A2P Messaging

A2P messaging lets businesses reach customers’ phones directly, so messages get noticed quickly.

Texts are read almost immediately, making them more reliable than emails for urgent updates or promotions.

These platforms can handle small or massive volumes, deliver messages fast, and keep communication secure.

With high read rates, A2P messaging offers great value in businesses for every message.

Conclusion

Thus, A2P messaging is termed to be a crucial tool used within global companies, enabling them to connect with customers quickly, along with providing better security and reliability. This application is mostly used in sectors such as banking, retail, healthcare, and public services for enabling notifications, promotional campaigns, and transaction alerts.

As more businesses worldwide implement A2P messaging, the market will expand steadily, emphasising its significant role in today’s business communication.

FAQ . How is A2P different from P2P messaging? A2P messaging is sent from applications to users, while P2P is between two individuals. Is A2P messaging secure? Yes, it’s secure, using encryption, authentication, and regulations to protect sensitive customer information effectively. What are common types of A2P messages? Common A2P messages include transactional alerts, promotional offers, two-factor authentication codes, appointment reminders, and service notifications.

