Ahrefs Statistics By Revenue And Facts (2025)

Ahrefs Statistics: As of 2025, Ahrefs has solidified its position as a leading SEO and digital marketing tool, offering an expansive and continually updated database that empowers professionals to enhance their online visibility. The platform boasts a remarkable 35 trillion external backlinks and 29.1 trillion internal backlinks, with updates occurring every 15 to 30 minutes. Its keyword index has grown to 28.7 billion, sourced from 217 locations worldwide, marking a 37.98% increase since 2024

Ahrefs’ infrastructure includes 3,600 servers powered by 691,000 CPU cores, 4 petabytes of RAM, and 495 petabytes of SSD storage. The platform discovers approximately 10 million new pages daily and updates metrics for 300 million pages every 24 hours. Financially, Ahrefs achieved an annual revenue of USD 149.1 million in 2024.

These statistics underscore Ahrefs’ commitment to providing comprehensive and up-to-date SEO data, making it an indispensable tool for marketers and businesses aiming to optimize their digital strategies.

Founded in 2010, Ahrefs reached US$149.1 million in annual revenue by 2024.

in annual revenue by 2024. The company enjoyed steady growth from US$1 million in 2011 to US$100 million in 2023.

in 2011 to in 2023. Startup companies with 0-9 employees make up 40.99% of Ahrefs’ users as of March 2025, while companies with 20-49 employees constitute 24.60% .

of Ahrefs’ users as of March 2025, while companies with 20-49 employees constitute . As of March 2025, the number of internal backlinks tracked by Ahrefs stood at 27.2 trillion , up by 112.5% since June 2017.

, up by since June 2017. Internal backlinked domains, on the other hand, rose 24.87% to 267.6 million in March 2025 as compared to late 2024.

to in March 2025 as compared to late 2024. The number of pages indexed by the platform reached 456.5 billion by March 2025, reflecting an increase of 12.94% since the beginning of 2025.

by March 2025, reflecting an increase of since the beginning of 2025. The external backlinks tracked jumped from 3.3 trillion in 2022 to 35 trillion in 2025, rising by an astronomical 960.61% .

in 2022 to in 2025, rising by an astronomical . The keyword index grew from 20.8 billion in 2024 to 28.7 billion in 2025, growing by 37.98% .

in 2024 to in 2025, growing by . Only 26.09% of the 110 billion keywords of Ahrefs are part of the filtered keyword index.

of the keywords of Ahrefs are part of the filtered keyword index. Across 575 reviews, Capterra gave it 4.7/5 , and it appears as number one in 3 Capterra Shortlists.

reviews, Capterra gave it , and it appears as number one in 3 Capterra Shortlists. On G2, it appears with a rating of 4.5/5 , while TrustRadius rates it at a rather high 9.1/10, judging by 380 reviews.

, while TrustRadius rates it at a rather high 9.1/10, judging by reviews. Crozdesk rates the product favorably with 4.6/5 and an overall score of 93/100 .

and an overall score of . However, Trustpilot has not been kind to Ahrefs, with a dismal rating of 2.0/5, based almost entirely on negative feedback ( 94% ) from 270 users.

) from users. On Gartner Peer Insights, Ahrefs still had a favourable score of 4.6/5 from 63 reviews, and 4.8 for product capabilities.

from reviews, and 4.8 for product capabilities. Website traffic was 11.9M in Feb 2025, rose to 12.3M in March, then dropped to 10.4M in April.

in Feb 2025, rose to in March, then dropped to in April. The United States is the top traffic source ( 18.77% ) but has suffered an 11.21% decline.

) but has suffered an decline. The Domain Rating of Ahrefs stands at 91 as of March 2025, with 19 million backlinks ( 50% dofollow) and 87 thousand linking websites ( 83% dofollow).

as of March 2025, with backlinks ( dofollow) and linking websites ( dofollow). There are in total 13 languages that Ahrefs supports, including English, Chinese (Simplified), German, French, and Japanese among the important ones.

languages that Ahrefs supports, including English, Chinese (Simplified), German, French, and Japanese among the important ones. A new Starter Plan at US$29 per month was launched in March 2025; the rest of the plans range from US$129 to US$1,499 per month.

Ahrefs Revenue

Ahrefs statistics data given by Getlatka state that Ahrefs has exhibited continuous and strong revenue growth since its establishment in 2010. The company’s revenue count was about 1 million in 2011.

There was a big jump later in 2015, where it earned revenue worth US$7 million, while the figure reported for the same year stands at US$15 million, which may represent an updated figure or a concurrent entry by different sources.

In 2016, it garnered revenue worth US$12 million and further jumped to earning US$37 million in 2018.

Revenue reached US$65 million in 2020, while in 2021, it was recorded to be US$ 86 million; after which, in 2023, the whole marketing-through-milestone making, with US$100 million, the closing lag in revenue.

And so in 2024, Ahrefs finally achieved US$149.1 million in revenue, with a steep rise year over year compared to the preceding year.

This steady growth over more than a decade captures the fact of a growing global user base along with its increasing adoption as a primary SEO tool in digital marketing across the content creation and data analytics industry.

Ahrefs User Adoption

Starting from March 2025, most of Ahrefs’ customers appear to be startups.

In layperson’s terms, establishments having between 0 and 9 employees constitute about 40.99% of the total customers; this represents, of course, 20,119 organisations. This would show that there is a high rate of interest in and usage of this tool by a majority of small and early-stage companies.

Then, the customer base coming from companies with 20-49 employees constitutes 24.60%, with a count of 12,073 customers.

Furthermore, 4,980 companies embracing Ahrefs have an employee range of between 10 and 19, and this constitutes 10.15% of the total.

All this Ahrefs statistics data clearly shows strong adoption of Ahrefs with smaller companies, which also strongly supports its appeal and value proposition to startups and growing teams.

That great year-over-year bolstering, however, signals the platform’s growth on an international level.

Mycodelesswebsite presents the Ahrefs statistics, which reveal that the platform has experienced significant growth in web crawling and indexing abilities up to March 2025. Insane is the number of internal backlinks tracked by the platform, which has swollen to 27.2 trillion, indicating a 112.5% increase from the 12.8 trillion observed in June 2017.

The 1.12% bump over April 2022’s 26.9 trillion is minuscule; however, it is more the long-term growth that reflects Ahrefs’ desire to build its data infrastructure further.

Now, if we exclude that minuscule bump, the increase from June 2017 to April 2022 stood at 110.16%, thereby emphasising a long-term consistency in scaling its index.

Ahrefs considers internal linking a crucial SEO practice and lays out some basic best practices: keep a clear site structure, do not overuse the same anchor texts, avoid irrelevant internal links, and focus heavily on quality versus quantity by using a few highly positioned links rather than numerous ones.

As of March 2025, 267.6 million domains have been indexed by the platform, jumping up by 24.87% from the 214.3 million domains recorded in late October to early November 2024.

Domain indexing is the process of making a domain’s content searchable within the database of a search engine.

That is what makes the whole process useful for Ahrefs as an SEO tool and is a clear reflection of better data coverage and technical capacity.

Ahrefs’ Rapid Expanding Data Capabilities

The indicators of the growth that Ahrefs evidenced at surface levels demonstrate that it will finally position itself among the strongest SEO tools by March 2025.

According to Ahrefs’ official blog state that at 456.5 billion pages indexed, the number of pages indexed has seen an increase of 12.94% from 404.2 billion between late December 2024 and early January 2025.

This is, therefore, an indicator showing the enlargement of the monitored and analysed web by Ahrefs to give its users more comprehensive insights.

Indexed pages matter since they are representative of the content that Ahrefs has the capability of analysing with respect to SEO data; at the same time, Google indexes pages to display them as part of their search results.

The further aspect that assures explosive growth in Ahrefs for the last several years exceeds the number of external backlinks it tracks: from 3.3 trillion in 2022 to 35 trillion in March 2025, an awesome 960.61% rise.

It updates its backlink database in roughly 15-20 seconds, so it gives fresh and reliable data. It is, therefore, safest to say that backlinks matter for ranking on search engines, although their value depends on their quality, context, and position.

Another considerable increment happened in Ahrefs’ keyword index, which grew from 20.8 billion in 2024 to 28.7 billion in March 2025, growing by 37.98%. These keywords hail from 217 global locations and ten different search engines. Interestingly enough, the 28.7 billion corresponds to only 26.09% of the total 110 billion keywords held by Ahrefs, as they represent filtered data that are of utmost importance to analysis.

The U.S. leads in the maximum volume of keyword data with 2.2 billion keywords.

The keyword insights of Ahrefs are not restricted to Google; it covers other major search engines such as YouTube, Amazon, Bing, and Baidu, owing to the analysis of robust clickstream data.

This comprehensive set of data enables keyword researchers to research keywords across platforms. The backlink database of Ahrefs is updated every few seconds, thus remaining fresher and more reliable.

Backlinks are the authority mechanism for ranking in search engines, although their influence fades with the quality, placement, and context of the backlink.

The other significant changing factor is the Key Index or Words studied by Ahrefs.

Ahrefs’ Mixed Review Landscape Across Major Software Platforms

By the year 2025, Ahrefs will have been ranked highly by most professional review platforms, showing its popularity and trust among SEO professionals and digital marketers.

On Capterra, Ahrefs apparently holds a 4.7-star rating out of 5, with 575 reviews, and also appears in three Capterra Shortlists, categorizing it as a highly recommended tool for in-house marketing teams, agencies, and SEO specialists.

Further, on G2, a widely popular business software review site, Ahrefs obtained a 4.5/5 rating, with users appreciating it for maintaining one of the largest keyword databases, accounting for around 11 billion keywords, making it the prime resource for accurate data and research insights.

TrustRadius also gives Ahrefs a high score of 9.1/10 based on 380 reviews. The platform highlights its strength in off-page SEO and thus recommends it solidly for professionals in search of a dependable SEO toolbox.

Crozdesk offers yet another strong recommendation by rating Ahrefs 4.6 out of 5 and giving it an overall score of 93 out of 100. It recognises Ahrefs as being best in competitor research, keyword research, rank tracking, and content discovery.

On the other hand, Crozdesk cites the premium price of Ahrefs, so it is a major investment for users. Most ironically, Trustpilot presents a starkly contrasting picture.

As of March 2025, its rating was 2.0/5, with about 94% of 270 reviews registering periods of very negative. This would suggest an almost complete disconnect between general users’ satisfaction and those leaving reviews on consumer platforms, possibly influenced by customer support and price concerns.

And finally, on Gartner Peer Insights, Ahrefs has a score of 4.6 out of 5, based on 63 reviews. The reviewers commended its product capability (rated 4.8), integration and deployment (4.6), and service and support (4.4). Positively-rated achievements included evaluation, contracting, and reliability for performance.

Ahrefs Website Total Visits

According to Similaweb Ahrefs statistics, the website experienced fluctuating traffic over the three-month period from February to April 2025.

In February, the platform recorded 11.9 million visits, which increased slightly in March to 12.3 million, indicating a period of heightened interest or active marketing campaigns.

And then, April 2025 brought a sharp drop of about 15%, with a fall in total visits from 12.2 million in March, bringing it down to 10.4 million in April. This could be a matter of seasonality, random reduction in promotion activities, or a change in user behaviour.

In any case, even with the drop in April, total traffic was still quite strong, placing Ahrefs in a solid position to maintain its relevance and strong presence in the SEO tools market.

Ahrefs Website Traffic By Country

From a geographical distribution viewpoint, the United States continues to offer the greatest traffic contribution to Ahrefs.com at 18.77%, a decline of 11.21% from the last measurement period. India steps in with 17.36% of traffic, again suffering a significant decline of 22.05%.

The United Kingdom produces 6.28% of the traffic to Ahrefs but is down by 13.64%, while Pakistan stands at 5.81% but dropped by 12.33%.

Japan brings 2.74% in, and this too has decreased by 12.97%. These downward trends will indicate a general decline in site engagement from these top markets.

Ahrefs Domain Authority, Language Support, And Pricing

On March 28, 2025, the Domain Rating (DR) of 91 was granted to Ahrefs.com, a strong and respected indicator across the web.

The Domain Rating Checker within Ahrefs tells more: the site commands the reputation of its 19 million backlinks, of which 50% of the top 100 backlinks are dofollow backlinks that transmit SEO value.

In addition, 87,000 unique websites link to Ahrefs and 83% of those are dofollow links, indicating strong trust and endorsement from the global web ecosystem. There is an interesting fact to note here about trust in Ahrefs beyond its domain metrics.

According to a survey conducted by AIRA in the year 2022, the Ahrefs statistics indicate that the majority of SEO professionals, 64% to be exact, consider Ahrefs’ link data to be more trustworthy than any other competitor’s.

Further, 44% of marketers consider Ahrefs Domain Rating to be central to their SEO strategy, establishing this tool as a household name in digital marketing.

As of March 2025, it allows user interaction in 13 languages globally: Chinese (Simplified), Dutch, English, French, Italian, German, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, and Turkish, thereby providing significance to worldwide usage.

From a pricing perspective, just in time for the new year, Ahrefs unveiled the new Starter Plan at US$29 per month, which offers access to tools such as Keywords Explorer, Site Audit, and Site Explorer, specifically catering to newer users or smaller teams.

The Starter Plan thus sits alongside the existing ones of Lite (US$129/month), Standard (US$249/month), Advanced (US$449/month), and Enterprise (US$1,499/month), allowing customers to choose depending on scale and requirements.

Ahrefs Website Traffic Demographics

Ahrefs’ visitor base is mostly composed of men, making up 62.09% of the total, with females accounting for 37.91%.

Examining the biggest user groups by age, users in the 25-34 category form around 25.90%, followed by 18.16% from the 35-44 category.

Visitors aged 18-24 would fill up 17.44% of the user base, followed by the 45-54s with 14.14%. Then come the 55-64s with 13.09%, while those on the 65-plus band come in at 11.27%.

This surely points to the popularity of Ahrefs among young and middle-aged professionals, particularly those in their late twenties to early forties.

Conclusion

Ahrefs statistics would continue to be the leading SEO tool in 2025, witnessing a phenomenal surge in revenue, data coverage, and overall global adoption. It carries an extremely potent keyword and backlink index, aiding marketers, agencies, and startups alike. Being highly appealing to smaller companies, it also offers multi-language support, which speaks to its accessibility, and coupled with the currently ramping infrastructure, is a sign of continuous innovation.

Based on ratings from major software platforms, Ahrefs is doing well, although the mixed reviews on Trustpilot indicate that there is still some space for improvement regarding customer support and clarity of pricing policies. Overall, Ahrefs is still a very important SEO tool, widely trusted by professionals for data correctness, competitor insights, and tracking performance on a broader scale.

