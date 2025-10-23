AI Governance Statistics By Market Size, Corporate Governance and Adoption, Funding, Trends And Facts (2025)

Introduction

AI Governance Statistics: AI governance is shifting from slide decks to day-to-day practice as pilots become real products. This article gathers statistics on how teams, regulators, and auditors set guardrails for model risk, compliance, and accountability. Expect figures on framework uptake, EU AI Act readiness, NIST AI RMF, and ISO/IEC 23894, plus the spread of model inventories and risk registers, red-teaming and bias/robustness tests, incident reporting, and executive ownership of Responsible AI.

We also quantify practical controls: model cards and fact sheets, human-in-the-loop checkpoints, third-party due diligence, privacy and data-provenance safeguards, explainability coverage, and audit cadence. This article on AI Governance Statistics includes several statistical analyses and current data from different insights that will help in understanding the topic better.

According to Precedence Research, the global market size of AI Governance is expected to be around USD 309.01 million by 2025, which is an increase from 2024, resulting in USD 227.65 million .

by 2025, which is an increase from 2024, resulting in . As of 2025, North America led the AI governance market, taking a 40% share.

share. By component, the software segment accounted for 66% in 2024.

in 2024. In the same period, based on deployment, on-premises models delivered 53% of market share.

of market share. By organisation size, large enterprises dominated, generating 70% of spending in 2024 across key adoption metrics.

of spending in 2024 across key adoption metrics. The Market.us report further states that the global Responsible AI Governance Consulting market size is expected to reach around USD 394.7 million by 2025.

by 2025. Oxfordinsights.com report further states that North America leads the Government AI Readiness Index, with the United States scoring 87.03.

In Government, Singapore gained the highest score of 90.96 in 2024, followed by the U.S. at 89.26 and rest of the top 5 at 86.33.

in 2024, followed by the U.S. at and rest of the top 5 at In the U.S. Government Accountability Office, federal agencies’ reported AI use cases nearly doubled from 571 (2023) to 1,110 (2024), while generative-AI cases jumped from 32 to 282 across 11 agencies.

(2023) to (2024), while generative-AI cases jumped from 32 to 282 across 11 agencies. McKinsey’s 2025 State of AI survey says 28% of AI-using organisations put the CEO in charge of governance and 17% assign oversight to the board.

of AI-using organisations put the CEO in charge of governance and assign oversight to the board. By the end of 2023. MLOps attracted the most AI-governance funding at USD 6.9 billion.

AI Governance Market Size

The global market size of AI Governance is expected to reach up to USD 309.01 million by 2025, an increase from 2024, resulting in USD 227.65 million.

In the coming years, the market size will reach up to USD 419.45 million by 2026, followed by USD 569.37 million (2027), USD 772.86 million (2028), USD 1,049.08 million (2029), USD 1,424.02 million (2030), USD 1,932.96 million (2031), USD 2,623.80 million (2032), USD 3,561.54 million (2033), and USD 4,834.44 million (2034).

The market will expand with a CAGR of 35.74% from 2025 to 2034.

United States AI Governance Market Size

The U.S.’s AI Governance market valuation will reach around USD 67.06 million by 2025.

Furthermore, in the coming year, the market sizes are estimated as 91.02 million (2026), USD 123.55 million (2027), USD 167.71 million (2028), USD 227.65 million (2029), USD 309.01 million (2030), USD 419.45 million (2031), USD 569.36 million (2032), USD 772.85 million (2033), and USD 1,073.61 million (2034).

The compound annual growth rate of the market will grow by 36.05% from 2025 to 2034.

AI Governance Market Share Statistics By Region

As of 2025, the North American region captured the highest market share of AI governance with 40%, followed by Europe with 30%.

Moreover, the market shares of other regions are mentioned as Asia Pacific (22.27%), Latin America (4.69%), and the Middle East & Africa (3.04%).

By Components

AI Governance Statistics also show that in 2024, the solution segment of the AI Governance market accounted for a share of 66%.

Besides, the service segment captured a share of 34%.

By Deployment Mode

The on-premises segment captures the highest share of 53% in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Cloud Dominant segment made up the remaining share of 47%.

By Organisation Size

In AI Governance, the highest market share was held by the large enterprises with 70%.

On the other hand, small & medium enterprises accounted for 29% of the share.

Global Responsible AI Governance Consulting Market Size

The global Responsible AI Governance Consulting market size is expected to reach around USD 394.7 million by 2025.

Furthermore, the estimated market valuation in the coming years is as follows: USD 575.8 million (2026), USD 840.1 million (2027), USD 1,225.7 million (2028), USD 1,788.3 million (2029), USD 2,609.1 million (2030), USD 3,806.7 million (2031), USD 5,554 million (2032), USD 8,103.4 million (2033), and USD 11,822.8 million (2034).

The market is expected to reflect a CAGR of 45.90% from 2025 to 2034.

In 2024, Risk Management Consulting led the field, taking over 30.7% of the market.

Large Enterprises dominated with more than 72.5% share, while the BFSI sector contributed over 28.6%.

North America was ahead, holding more than 38.4% and generating about USD 103.8 million.

The United States alone was valued at USD 83.1 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a strong 35.8% CAGR in the Responsible AI Governance Consulting market.

Regulation and Enforcement Capacity

According to the European Commission’s EU Digital Strategy, the EU AI Act took effect on August 1, 2024.

Bans on “unacceptable-risk” AI begin Feb 2, 2025, generative-AI transparency rules (GPAI) start Aug 2, 2025, and most high-risk requirements roll in between Aug 2, 2026, and Aug 2, 2027 (European Commission).

The European Parliament states penalties can reach €35 million or 7% of global turnover for prohibited uses, €15 million or 3% for other breaches, and €7.5 million or 1% for misleading information (European Parliament).

The EU AI Office has “more than 125 staff,” with additional hiring planned in 2025.

Public Sector Transparency and Controls

In the U.S. Government Accountability Office, federal agencies’ reported AI use cases nearly doubled from 571 (2023) to 1,110 (2024), while generative-AI cases jumped from 32 to 282 across 11 agencies.

In the UK, the Algorithmic Transparency Recording Standard is mandatory across central government, with 59 records published by May 8, 2025.

On July 16, 2025, the Netherlands’ National Algorithm Register logged in its 1,000th public-sector algorithm.

Canada’s Algorithmic Impact Assessment contains 65 risk and 41 mitigation questions and is required for automated decision systems.

Corporate Governance and Adoption

McKinsey’s 2025 State of AI survey says 28% of AI-using organisations put the CEO in charge of governance and 17% assign oversight to the board.

Stanford HAI’s 2025 AI Index reports that enterprise AI usage reached 78% in 2024.

IBM’s 2025 Cost of a Data Breach finds 13% of organisations suffered breaches involving AI models/apps, and 97% of those lacked proper AI access controls.

AI Governance Pillar Scores Statistics

In 2024’s Government pillar, Singapore ranked top with 90.96, followed by the U.S. (89.26), and the remaining top five averaged 86.33.

In the Technology Sector pillar, the U.S. ( 80.94), Singapore’s (68.65), and an average of 65.34 for the others.

For Data and Infrastructure, Singapore secured the highest score of 93.14, followed by the U.S (90.90), and the rest ( 90.19).

Country-Wise Government AI Readiness Index Statistics, 2024

In North America:

North America leads the Government AI Readiness Index, with the United States scoring 87.03 (1st) and Canada 78.18 (6th) globally.

In Western Europe:

Country Government AI Readiness Index France 79.36 United Kingdom 78.88 Netherlands 77.23 Germany 76.90 Finland 76.48 Norway 76.12 Sweden 75.4 Denmark 74.71 Ireland 73.18 Austria 72.84

In Eastern Europe:

Country Government AI Readiness Index Estonia 72.62 Czechia 70.23 Lithuania 67.8 Poland 67.51 Slovenia 65.85 Russian Federation 64.72 Slovakia 63.69 Hungary 63.63 Latvia 61.87 Bulgaria 60.64

In East Asia:

Country Government AI Readiness Index Singapore 84.25 Republic of Korea 79.98 Japan 75.75 Taiwan 74.58 China 72.01 Malaysia 71.40 Thailand 66.17 Indonesia 65.85 Vietnam 61.42 Philippines 58.51

In the Middle East and North Africa:

Country Government AI Readiness Index United Arab Emirates 75.66 Israel 74.52 Saudi Arabia 72.36 Qatar 68.22 Oman 62.91 Jordan 61.57 Egypt 55.63 Bahrain 54.33 Kuwait 51.26 Lebanon 46.67

In Latin America and the Caribbean

Country Government AI Readiness Index Brazil 65.89 Chile 63.19 Uruguay 62.21 Colombia 59.33 Peru 57.11 Costa Rica 56.85 Argentina 56.40 Mexico 53.29 Dominican Republic 52.69 Cuba 42.43

In the Pacific:

Country Government AI Readiness Index Australia 76.45 New Zealand 63.98 Fiji 44.22 Vanuatu 39.04 Tonga 38.63 Marshall Island 37.62 Samoa 37.16 Kiribati 34.45 Solomon Islands 32.71

In South and Central Asia:

Country Government AI Readiness Index India 62.81 Turkiye 60.63 Uzbekistan 53.45 Kazakhstan 51.41 Bangladesh 47.12 Georgia 46.92 Sri Lanka 45.29 Armenia 44.51 Pakistan 40.47

In Sub-Saharan Africa:

Country Government AI Readiness Index Mauritius 53.94 South Africa 52.91 Rwanda 51.25 Senegal 46.11 Seychelles 44.77 Kenya 43.56 Nigeria 43.33 Ghana 43.3 Benin 42.97

Category-Wise AI Governance Funding Statistics

By the end of 2023, MLOps attracted the most AI-governance funding at USD 6.9 billion.

Furthermore, others are stated as data privacy with USD 1.6 billion funding, followed by data governance (USD 0.8 billion), AI observability (USD 0.4 billion), LLMOps and model explainability (USD 0.3 billion each), and data provenance (USD 0.2 billion).

The rest captured a smaller funding of USD 2.5 billion.

AI Governance – Board Readiness By Sector

Information Technology leads with 30% of directors showing AI expertise, followed by Consumer Discretionary and Health Care at 15% each, then Consumer Staples at 11%.

The rest sit in single digits: Energy 9%, Industrials 9%, Materials 7%, Real Estate 6%, Utilities 3%.

Board-level oversight remains uncommon at 1% to 5% (Financials 4%, Health Care 3%, IT 3%, Industrials 1%).

Conclusion

After completing the article, it can be concluded that AI governance has moved from an optional segment to an essential one as it provides a safe, useful, and scalable backbone for the overall market. All the above statistics show that teams that document models, assign clear owners, test for bias and robustness, and track outcomes consistently beat ad-hoc efforts.

FAQ . Who owns AI governance? A cross-functional group led by a senior exec (CIO/CTO/CRO/CISO/GC) with members from engineering/ML, product, security, privacy, legal, risk, and ethics. What is the main purpose of AI governance? AI governance ensures ethical use of AI to make it transparent, safe, private, accountable, and unbiased for everyone. How do we govern generative AI specifically? Use case allows/denies list.

Guardrails (prompt filtering, safety policies)

Retrieval-grounding and citation rules

Output controls (PII/PHI filters, toxicity checks)

Content authenticity (watermarks, provenance)

Human review for sensitive actions How do we monitor models in production? Log prompts/outputs safely, detect drift, watch for policy violations, set alerts/SLOs, run shadow tests, and schedule periodic re-validation. How can AI improve governance? AI improves governance by automating oversight, detecting risks, enhancing transparency, compliance, audits, and accountability reporting.

Maitrayee Dey

