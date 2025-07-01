Business On Facebook Statistics By Video And Reels (2025)

Introduction

Business On Facebook Statistics: In 2024, Facebook will still be the business giant with a big audience. With more than 3 million active users, it remains the most used worldwide. Businesses crowd on Facebook for its sheer reach and for its access to advertising opportunities that give businesses exponential growth.

This article will share business on Facebook statistics and provide us with major insights into user engagement and advertisement revenue.

Facebook has over 3 billion active users monthly, making it the most used social platform globally.

active users monthly, making it the most used social platform globally. Meta’s entire product family (including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger) reached 4 billion monthly users in Q3 2023.

monthly users in Q3 2023. 10 million advertisers actively use Facebook; 93% of marketers actively campaign using the platform.

advertisers actively use Facebook; of marketers actively campaign using the platform. The conversion rate average for ads on Facebook is 9.21% , whereas lead generation ads’ CTR stands at 2.53% .

, whereas lead generation ads’ CTR stands at . The average CPC stands at US$1.72 , while traffic ads accrue to US$0.77 per click , with some sectors breaching US$8 CPC .

, while traffic ads accrue to , with some sectors breaching . The advertising revenue of Facebook soared to US$164.5 billion in 2024, compared to US$134 billion in 2023.

in 2024, compared to in 2023. Ranking as the lion in the ad jungle in the U.S. ad sphere, 62.2% of the ad views on Facebook are estimated to be from viewers aged 13 and above.

of the ad views on Facebook are estimated to be from viewers aged 13 and above. Businesses posting approximately 10 times a week have an average engagement rate of 1.61% .

. Reels, with an engagement rate of 0.23% , top video ads, photos, and text posts that respectively retain 0.17% , 0.08% , and 0.07% of the audience.

, top video ads, photos, and text posts that respectively retain , , and of the audience. Vertical ads with sound offer a 12% uplift in conversion, while those with speech give a striking 29% uplift compared to any other ad format.

uplift in conversion, while those with speech give a striking uplift compared to any other ad format. More than 71% of marketers consider Facebook an excellent platform for video marketing.

of marketers consider Facebook an excellent platform for video marketing. 50% purchased after seeing a story ad.

purchased after seeing a story ad. 38% have recommended a story-based product to others.

have recommended a story-based product to others. 69% of users rate Stories as the best platform to launch new products.

Leading Social Platforms By Active Users

Facebook has made history, passing the billion users mark. Since then, it has grown speedily to fish out a staggering number of active users beyond 3 billion for each passing month.

Meta Platforms Inc., a parent company of Facebook, also owns three other major social media platforms of its own: WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram. Each of these platforms has over a billion monthly active users.

By the third quarter of 2023, Meta stated that its family of products combined to reach an estimated four billion monthly users.

The global social media landscape is predominantly influenced by US-based and Chinese-based platforms, both having birthed some of the most potent networks going.

While many of the major platforms with more than 100 million users originated in the US, Chinese apps such as WeChat, QQ, and Douyin have achieved considerable success in their home market, thanks to their culturally relatable features and content.

Douyin’s remarkable growth gave birth to TikTok, which now stands as a global phenomenon. Multilingual social networks have facilitated the building of relationships across borders, politics, and economic systems.

In 2022, there were around 3.96 billion social media users globally, and the number is steadily increasing. This upward movement has been fueled largely by the growing adoption of mobile devices and mobile-centred social networks, especially in previously underserved regions.

Facebook Advertising Statistics

Facebook continues to dominate the space of digital marketing, whereby some 10 million advertisers keep working on the platform.

In 2021, with growing competition from other social platforms, 93% of marketers still remained faithful to Facebook ads, which proves the platform’s continued importance in the areas of business promotion and customer outreach.

Performance-wise, Facebook ads produce tangible results across fairly different industries: the conversion rate across the platform is about 9.21%, indicating meaningful end-user engagement with ad content.

Higher click-through rates, amongst others, depend on ad formats; for instance, lead generation ads get about 2.53% CTR on average while the overall CTR on all ad formats is around 0.90%.

CTRs of traffic campaigns are a little higher at 1.57% on average, with some industries like Real Estate, Restaurants, and Travel gaining above 2%.

CPC-wise, the average cost per click is US$1.72, although traffic campaign ads usually cost the least, at US$0.77 per click.

The CPC for lead generation ads shoots up to US$1.88, with higher bids in certain sectors; for example, attorneys get their bids up beyond US$8 per click, while dentists paid US$4.1, and physicians US$4.2, per click.

The average CPA across all industries is US$18.68. Advertisers generally feel that Facebook ads are really worth it.

About 40% of businesses regard Facebook as their most profitable advertising channel.

At the same time, 29% of global marketers claim Facebook offers the greatest return on investment (ROI) amongst all social media platforms, with 22% of B2B marketers agreeing on the matter. Finally, ad reach on Facebook is quite significant.

Platform ads reach 62.2% of the U.S. population aged 13 and above, allowing massive exposure. An average user would click on 12 ads in a month, providing steady interaction with any promoted content.

In terms of Facebook’s advertising revenue, it stood at US$164.5 billion in 2024, a stark increase from the US$134 billion of 2023.

Looking forward, the global ad revenue of the platform is estimated to reach US$116.53 billion in 2025, making Facebook the second-largest digital ad company after Alphabet (Google).

Content-wise, Facebook Page posts 7.9 times per week on average. While platform comparison shows posting activity in weekly terms for X (former Twitter), TikTok, LinkedIn, and Instagram, the fact that Facebook continues to maintain a strong presence is well-known.

For the maximum engagement, approximately 10 times per week could be the magic number, with an average engagement rate of 1.61%.

Facebook Business By Video And Reels

Video content has weathered an evolution into a heavy generator for the Facebook user interface, with nearly 40% of all time on the platform spent watching videos. This increasing preference is a testament to just how powerful videos have become for users and marketers alike.

Reels, in particular, are witnessing massive engagement with 3.5 billion Reels being reshared daily over Facebook and Instagram.

Quicker growth means businesses that do not employ Reels could be losing out on a major opportunity. Currently, videos account for 17.4% of all posts on Facebook and have the second-highest engagement rate out there, only behind Reels.

About 50% of the time users spend on video confirms that Facebook has metamorphosed into a video-first platform.

From an advertising perspective, over 2 billion people watch Facebook video advertisements every month, which makes video one of the most massive-reaching formats around.

Reels come in high-tier compared to everything else in engagement, with a 0.23% engagement rate. This is above the engagement rates for normal video posts (0.17%), photo posts (0.08%), and text only posts (0.07%).

Facebook has integrated its algorithm to favour Reels higher than the other formats. Hence, it is a smart choice for any brand looking to increase interaction and reach. The best videos on this platform are vertical videos with audio.

Vertical video ads with sound perform 12% better when it comes to conversions than any other ad format.

Even better, the vertical video ads that have spoken dialogue and sound effects bring in 29% higher conversions than any other type of ad on Facebook. These stats prove just how much format and audio matter in creating engaging content that delivers results.

Although Facebook videos may not garner engagement as diaristic as that on TikTok, their value remains in the delivery of an average engagement rate of 0.06%.

Many marketers see the opportunity; 71% believe Facebook remains one of the strongest platforms for video marketing.

Facebook Stories continues to play a critical role within the platform’s ecosystem.

Every day, 500 million people keep engaged with Facebook Stories, and a billion Stories are shared across Meta’s family of apps daily.

The advertiser community’s radar has been circled by this one; currently, more than 4 million brands are advertising in Stories.

An investment in video on Facebook is particularly appealing from a business perspective.

At the same time, 87% of all social video ad spending in the U.S. is poured into Facebook alone, which testifies to its unparalleled leadership of the digital video ad market, and as short-form video content dominates social media ties, Facebook continues to be a thoroughly suitable marketing platform to tap into.

Facebook Story Statistics For Business

Facebook Stories provide several real perks for businesses aiming to sell to their audiences through a far more personal interaction.

With over 300 million people using Facebook Stories and Messenger Stories daily, they are truly a broadly used feature.

From these heavy flights of usage comes an opportunity for brands to reach out to their prospective customers.

62% of users tend to get interested in a product or brand upon seeing it in a story; for many, that interest leads to some sort of engagement.

Half of the users said that since witnessing the product in a business story, they have purchased something, indicating that Stories not only can grab consumers’ attention, but they can also serve as stimuli in the payment process.

Another angle from which Stories spread the word about sales is word-of-mouth.

38% of users stated that they talked to someone else about a product or service they had learned of through a Facebook Story, while 34% said that after seeing a Facebook Story featuring something, they actually went to a store.

Approximately 69% of people consider Stories a nice way to launch new products or services. It gives businesses the artistic freedom to put across their brands under almost no pressure while keeping customers updated.

Also, 31% of users said they would likely use Stories more to remain in touch with brands they care about. Half of those using Stories say that this format made them feel emotionally connected to the brands they follow.

These numbers underscore that Facebook Stories not only sell products but also engage with businesses and form bonds of trust and loyalty.

Conclusion

Business on Facebook Statistics: With strong user engagement and advertising revenue growth, Facebook remains entrenched within the business ecosystem in 2024. Such a platform with tremendous reach has metamorphosed into a digital space, enabling businesses to reach out to their audience through advertising tools and AI integration. Being ever so dynamic, Facebook remains a paramount platform for a business wishing to develop a digital presence and achieve marketing goals.

