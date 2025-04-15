Clubhouse Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Clubhouse Statistics: Clubhouse (an audio-based social media app) rose incredibly quickly during COVID-19. It provides a platform for live voice conversations; it opened in 2020 and attracted millions looking for connection amid lockdowns. When the world started somewhat returning to normal and competition was introducing the same features, Clubhouse began struggling to maintain its relevance and user base.

This article captures Clubhouse statistics, touching upon some important statistics, user demographics, global reach, financials, etc.​

Editor’s Choice

According to Clubhouse statistics, the clubhouse generated a total income of US$2,949,755 , of which US$1,754,986 was from contributions, US$435,611 from membership fees, US$637,087 from conferences and programs, US$72,845 from Google Ad Grants, and the remaining US$49,226 from interest and miscellaneous sources.

, of which was from contributions, from membership fees, from conferences and programs, from Google Ad Grants, and the remaining from interest and miscellaneous sources. Total expenses were US$2,601,508 , of which US$2,206,937 was applied to program expenses, US$76,548 for administrative expenses, and US$318,023 for fundraising.

, of which was applied to program expenses, for administrative expenses, and for fundraising. Clubhouse carried out training of 216 groups, of which 146 received training in depth, 34 were trained in specialised topics, and five were trained in organisational development. Financial assets equaled US$2,840,197 : cash- US$568,399 , grants receivable- US$851,926 , and investments- US$1,419,872 .

groups, of which received training in depth, were trained in specialised topics, and five were trained in organisational development. Financial assets equaled : cash- , grants receivable- , and investments- . Clubhouse statistics show that investments with a cost of US$1,355,163 carried a fair market value of US$1,419,872 , producing a gain of US$64,709 .

carried a fair market value of , producing a gain of . Investment securities performed well, while debt securities were somewhat depressed. Net investment income stood at US$202,789 .

. Estimated costs for the Clubhouse website development over five years stand at US$104,953 , with projections for the highest spending in 2024 and 2025 at US$37,986 each. Costs subsequently trend below US$1,005 in 2028.

, with projections for the highest spending in 2024 and 2025 at each. Costs subsequently trend below in 2028. The top ten clubs have a combined membership of 4.9 million , six of which are known to be finance-, startup–, and marketing-oriented.

, six of which are known to be finance-, startup–, and marketing-oriented. Clubhouse statistics state that the Startup Club holds 4 to 5 rooms a day, while Womxn In Business is above 10 a day.

Account holders may create clubs after having hosted three rooms in the Clubhouse. In excess of 700,000 rooms are created daily, divided as Open, Social, or closed.

The most followed Clubhouse user, co-founder Rohan Seth, has 7.3 million followers. Downloads of Clubhouse dropped from 416,907 in January 2023 to just 243,360 in July 2023, a sign of dwindling interest from new users.

followers. Downloads of Clubhouse dropped from in January 2023 to just in July 2023, a sign of dwindling interest from new users. Sales are the most discussed topic on Clubhouse, with 564 million impressions, followed by Social Media (532M) and Deep Tech (528M). Other well-discussed topics include Startups (464M), business (194M), and influencers (176M).

Key Facts

In only a year, the social media industry has seen a rapid phenomenon in the emergence of Clubhouse, an invite-only audio-based social app.

Founded in April 2020 by entrepreneurs Paul Davison and Rohan Seth, Clubhouse was reported to have around 10 million weekly active users in February 2021.

Unlike podcasts, Clubhouse allows users to set up and listen to or participate in live conversations in “rooms.”

It became well-known when influencers, celebrities, and big guns such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg began to hold talks on it.

This exclusivity adds to Clubhouse’s allure; by the end of February 2021, it had been downloaded over nine million times.

The largest part of global downloads was first held by North and Latin America, whereas downloads by February 2021 were in favor of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Newly paved social audio trends in user-generated content across platforms impacted the social media landscape and, therefore, gave rise to several other audio social platforms.

Clubhouse is the most downloaded user-generated-content audio application, with Korean Spoon and American Locker Room trailing behind it.

The social audio application entails a cocktail of live audio, audio chat, and pre-recorded clips to create a platform for users to discuss ideas, share stories, poetry and music, or just catch up.

The pandemic and lockdown made people aware of their social needs and ensured that virtual platforms became a viable way of interaction.

The pandemic was thus a fertile ground for rewarding platforms, with Clubhouse being seen as a novel app attracting the attention of an ever-increasing user base.

Clubhouse Income

(Reference: clubhouse-intl.org)

The clubhouse has earned in total of US$2,949,755 as income from revenues and other contributions. A major part of this income is from contributions, which stands at US$1,754,986 and may reflect donations or funding from investors and supporters.

Clubhouse statistics reveal that membership fees accrued a solid US$435,611, which points to those who signed up to the platform paying for some access or special privileges.

Revenue from the USA conference and some other programs comes to US$637,087, probably from events, partnerships, or premium services offered by Clubhouse.

Increasing the grant from Google Ad Grants to US$72,845 shows the funding leads to advertising or promotional activities framed by Google.

Furthermore, interest and other income may have gathered another US$49,226, which could comprise earnings from investments or financial activities of a miscellaneous kind.

All these income sources together helped shape Clubhouse into a financially structured organism.

Clubhouse Expenses

(Reference: clubhouse-intl.org)

Clubhouse statistics show that the clubhouse has expenses that amount to a little more than US$2,601,508, which covers different areas of operations. Most of this spending, that is, about US$2,206,937, is related to programs.

These activities most likely comprise platform development, user engagement initiatives, and operational costs required to maintain and improve app core functions.

An administrative expense of US$76,548 accounts for salaries of the non-technical staff, along with office-related costs and general management functions. The rest keeps the business running smoothly beyond its core product development.

Money raised from fundraising efforts amounts to US$318,02,3, all of which can be classified into marketing campaigns, investor relations, sponsorship outreach, or initiatives designed to secure financial backing for the future growth of the platform.

These expenditures are critical in sustaining the growth of Clubhouse while ensuring that it remains competitive in the fast-evolving world of social media.

Clubhouse Training And Development

(Source: clubhouse-intl.org)

Clubhouse statistics state that the Clubhouse has conducted very extensive and intensive training not only for users but also for communal building. 216 Clubhouse groups received training in different aspects of platform usage and subject matters.

Of these, 146 groups had intensive training on Clubhouse, which would give a very in-depth approach to the navigation, best practices, and how to develop a strong community.

Additionally, 34 groups completed specialised topic training according to particular areas of interest and relevance to their needs.

Further, five new Clubhouse development training sessions were conducted, which may have introduced the features of the platform or could have given an introduction to new users.

Startup groups also received dedicated training that was mainly focused on entrepreneurship and other forms of networking made possible through employing the platform.

In all of this, a total of 593 participated in these programs, spread over 54 different training sessions. This accounts for a total training hour of 7,943 in this course-ground-setting technology that Clubhouse has towards users to empower them to maximise their experience on the platform.

Clubhouse Financial Assets

(Source: flagshipclubhouse.org)

At the end of the year, the Clubhouse’s total financial assets amounted to US$2,840,197. This includes US$568,399 in cash and cash equivalents, US$851,926 in grants and contributions receivable, and US$1,419,872 in investments valued at fair market price.

However, not all these assets are available for immediate use within the next year. A portion of the investments, totaling US$714,696, is restricted and cannot be accessed freely.

Additionally, US$29,999 is allocated for grants payable, and US$687,535 is restricted by donors for specific purposes, making these funds unavailable for general expenditures.

After deducting these restricted amounts, the financial assets not available for use within one year total US$1,432,230.

This leaves Clubhouse with US$1,407,967 in financial assets that can be used for general expenditures within the next year, ensuring the organization has funds available for its operations and essential activities.

Clubhouse Investments

(Reference: flagshipclubhouse.org)

At the end of 2023, Clubhouse held a diverse mix of investments, including marketable debt and equity securities.

These investments were carried for US$1,355,163 and at their fair market value at the end of December 31, 2023, US$1,419,872, thereby reporting an unrealized gain of US$64,709.

Among all marketable debt securities, agency securities worth US$714,128 were purchased with a fair value dropping to US$648,201, representing an unrealized loss of US$65,927.

Another debt security, purchased corporate bonds valued at US$75,000, was worth only US$66,495 by way of a loss of US$8,505.

Marketable equity securities have undergone much better success.

Domestic common stock purchases cost US$369,564, and their fair market value at the end of the year was US$467,715, measuring an unrealized gain of US$98,151.

International common stock was bought for US$196,471 with an ending fair value of US$237,461 and an unrealized gain of US$40,990.

For the year ending December 31, 2023, net investment income was reported as US$202,789; composed of US$175,032 from net realised and unrealised gains on investments, US$35,814 from interest, dividends, and capital gains distributions, less US$8,057 in management advisory fees.

These Clubhouse statistics reflect the Clubhouse’s investment performance in total and the financial health of the organisation in managing its assets.

Estimated Clubhouse Website Development Cost

The figures show Clubhouse’s projected costs for website development covering five years from 2024 to 2028.

The total estimated cost amounts to US$104,953, divided across the years. Both these years witnessed the highest expenditure at US$37,986 each, indicating that major development work, platform upgrades, or infrastructure improvements may have been going on during these years.

By 2026, with the cost decreasing to US$21,448, perhaps suggesting that development activity was less, focusing more on refinements or maintenance than on huge new features.

Then, by 2027, the cost drops lower at US$6,528, indicating a shift to minor updates, perhaps security enhancements, or bug fixes.

The lowest spending in 2028 is projected at US$1,005; this would probably cover minor maintenance and hosting.

This discloses the fact of the Clubhouse’s planned allocations towards web development premium in the first two years, with a gradual decrease over time as the platform settles down and requires fewer upgrades.

Clubhouse Users And Members

Remarkable growth occurred in February 2021, with Clubhouse hitting 10 million weekly active users. 8 million new sign-ups poured in the platform from January to February that year, with the majority of publicity coming from word-of-mouth recommendations by high-profile users and greater media coverage.

Currently, Startup Club happens to be the most pivotal club on the platform, with over 855,318 members.

A club consists of users who share an interest in a particular topic, and members receive notifications about rooms hosted by that club.

Among the top 10 clubs, six are centered around finance, startups, money, and marketing, including Tech Talks, Bitcoin, Womxn in Business, and Financial Literacy.

Startup Club operates four to five rooms a day, while all the top five clubs host at least one room every single day.

Women in Business is number one in hosting activities, running over 10 rooms per day. Altogether, the top 10 clubs on this platform encompass 4.9 million users.

Users can create two clubs per account, but they must have hosted three rooms before they can do so.

According to Clubhouse statistics, the platform is highly dynamic, with more than 700,000 rooms being created every day.

These can be divided into three types: Open, Social, and closed, allowing users to decide the level of accessibility depending on their intended audience.

Clubhouse Influence Statistics

User (Profession) Followers Rohan Seth (Clubhouse Co-Founder) 7.3 Million Paul Davison (Clubhouse Co-Founder) 6.4 Million Tiffany Haddish (Comedian) 5.9 Million Felicia Horowitz (Activist) 5.4 Million Marc Andreessen (Investor) 5.1 Million Anu (Head of community Clubhouse) 5 Million Chris Lyons (Businessman) 4.9 Million Jared Leto (Musician, Actor) 4.9 Million Shaka Senghor (Author) 4.7 Million Van Jones (News presenter) 4.6 Million

(Source: bloggervoice.com)

Clubhouse has proven to be an important gathering place for influencers, usually rallying a considerable following for key personalities.

Rohan Seth, co-founder of Clubhouse, is the most-followed user with 7.3 million followers, and his fellow co-founder, Paul Davison, rakes in 6.4 million.

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish also made great waves on that platform with about 5.9 million followers.

Activist Felicia Horowitz pulled in 5.4 million followers, with prominent investor Marc Andreessen counting 5.1 million.

Anu, the Head of Community at Clubhouse, gathered 5 million followers, a testament to her strong interaction with users.

Businessman Chris Lyons and actor-musician Jared Leto each have 4.9 million followers, showing the range of influencers on the platform.

Author Shaka Senghor held on to a following of 4.7 million, while news presenter Van Jones closes this list, having 4.6 million followers.

The presence of these stars has contributed to the growing popularity of Clubhouse and drives engagement and conversation across industries.

Clubhouse Downloads Statistics

Time Downloads July 2023 243,360 June 2023 270,845 May 2023 278,536 April 2023 305,336 March 2023 358,285 February 2023 361,904 January 2023 416,907

(Source: demandsage.com)

The download trend of Clubhouse remained in steady decline from January to July 2023. January 2023 was when Clubhouse downloads peaked, with 416,907, whereas in the ensuing months, a gradual decline was noted – February followed with 361,904 of its downloads, while in March, it slipped a notch further down to 358,285.

Coming in next, April, with still more downloads losing steam, entered with 305,336.

Moving on, May presented more challenges for downloads, with a further decline by another notch: 278,536. June climbed a little downhill again, finally reaching 270,845, while by July, Clubhouse recorded an all-time low of 243,360 downloads during the time frame.

Indeed, a seven-month downward strife in downloads may signal a possible decline in user interest or a rise in competition from other social media platforms. That said, Clubhouse still welcomes new users monthly and shows some pulse in the social audio space.

Clubhouse Downloads Statistics By Region

(Reference: demandsage.com)

The download figures of Clubhouse differ across various regions in the given time frame. The three main regions are EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Nala (North and Latin America), and Apac (Asia-Pacific).

The beginning of 2021 was marked with increased activity in downloads, especially during March, when EMEA recorded a high of 1,335,917 downloads against NALA’s 609,455 and APAC’s 687,109. January 2021 also saw a good amount of downloads; Nala led with 1,061,656, followed by EMEA with 859,430 and APAC with 340,457.

The only peak for APAC in 2021 was June, with a staggering 5,730,760 downloads, rendering this region the king during this period. As the year went on, however, a dramatic decline was noted, leading to a near-end situation for every region.

By December 2021, APAC had 273,205 downloads, followed by EMEA with 247,575 and Nala with 712,362 downloads. In the early days of 2022, January rose again, with NALA peaking at 439,496, EMEA at 273,726, and APAC at 335,488. Still, in March 2022, APAC led with 280008 downloads, although downloads in EMEA and NALA recorded lower figures at 246,642 and 192,739, respectively.

This decline continued in 2022 and into 2023. Downloads dropped in September 2022 to 145,927 (EMEA), 119,970 (NALA), and 131,392 (APAC).

The figures continued to decline in January 2023: EMEA—135,722; NALA—158,360; and APAC- 122,825. The decline continued until mid-2023, and July recorded the lowest-ever downloads, with 85,220 in EMEA, 96,127 in NALA, and 62,013 in APAC.

The Clubhouse statistics show a huge bolstering in early 2021 for Clubhouse downloads and a steady decrease thereafter in all regions, indicating that interest and engagement on the platform by users appear to have dwindled over time.

Clubhouse’s Most Popular And Trending Topics

Among the many hot and lively topics available on Clubhouse, sales stands out as the most discussed with 564 million impressions, followed closely by Social Media with 532 million impressions.

Clubhouse Statistics reveal that deep Tech comes in third at 528 million impressions, revealing strong interest in advanced technology discussions. Startups occupy a significant spot on the platform as well, collecting 464 million impressions.

Business has drawn its attention with 194 million impressions, while influencers got 176 million. The cause of women generated a high 160 million impressions, implying a very active engagement in gender-related discussions.

Music is still one of the highly discussed genres with 159 million impressions, while Black Culture has 103 million.

Mental health has also attracted attention, garnering 95 million impressions, as underlined in discussions on well-being.

Political talks got 75 million impressions, while the sports category got 37 million impressions.

Among the least discussed topics is dating, with a meager 5 million impressions, meaning that social networking on Clubhouse would more likely be driven by professional and cultural or technological interests than personal relationships.

Conclusion

As per Clubhouse statistics, the Clubhouse’s expansion early during the pandemic has since been met with dwindling traction in light of increased competition. While it enjoys stability, its downloads and engagement have been dropping at an alarming rate, indicating a decline in interest. It retains a good deal of relevance in niche communities, especially in business, startups, and tech.

Training programs, funding, and website development appear to be its means of staying afloat. Influencers and niche opinion leaders are still conversing with and propelling conversation, but the overall trends suggest a platform that hit its peak very early and is currently in turbulent waters. Clubhouse has a loyal user base, and the directions in which its future will be shaped depend on innovation and adaptation to the changing environment of social media.

FAQ . What is Clubhouse, and how did it become popular? The Clubhouse is an audio-based social networking app where users meet and interact in voice conversations held simultaneously in “rooms.” It rose to prominence during COVID-19 for its exclusivity, spontaneity of conversations, and participation from eminence, such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. What are the Clubhouse’s main sources of income? This year, the Clubhouse grossed US$2,949,755, which includes contributions, US$1,754,986; membership fees, US$435,611; conferences and programs, US$637,087; Google Ad Grants, US$72,845; and interest and others, US$49,226. How have downloads and user engagement changed for Clubhouse over the years? The Clubhouse experienced steady growth in early 2021, with 10 million weekly active users. Yet, since then, downloads have recorded a steady decline, starting at 416,907 in January 2023 and dropping to 243,360 in July 2023, further suggesting declining interest among new users. Which topics generate the greatest activity on Clubhouse? Topics that receive the most interest on Clubhouse include Sales (564M impressions), Social Media (532M), Deep Tech (528M), Startups (464M), and Business (194M). Some other trending topics of discussions include Influencers, Music, Black Culture, Mental Health, Politics, etc. What are the developmental training initiatives Clubhouse offers toward community development? Twelve trainings have been conducted by Clubhouse for groups, with 216 parties trained, of which 146 undergo comprehensive training, 34 with specialized-topic training, 5 with development training, and in total, these training sessions have welcomed 593 participants, generating 7,943 training hours.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics. Joseph is dedicated to providing detailed, well-researched content, including statistics, facts, charts, and graphs, all verified by experts. His goal is to make technological innovations and scientific discoveries easy to understand for everyone. ElectroIQ is now a top source for tech news, appreciated by both tech enthusiasts and beginners.

