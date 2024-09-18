Introduction

Cypress Statistics: Cypress Semiconductor Company is an American multinational company that provides various flash memories, RAM devices, and microcontrollers. It is headquartered in San Jose, California, and aspires to become a leading force in the semiconductor industry. Reviewing Cypress Statistics is essential to having a holistic overview of the organization and learning how effective the company is in becoming a top name in the industry. Join us as we review the company information comprehensively.

Revenue Of Cypress Semiconductor

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Cypress statistics showcase that between the period (2015 -2019), the highest revenue was $2,483.84 million in 2018.

In 2019, the revenue was $2,205.31 million.

In 2020, Infineon conducted an acquisition of Cypress in 2020 for $9.78 billion.

Cypress Total Assets

(Reference: Statista.com)

Cypress statistics showcase that in 2015, the company’s total asset value was $ 4,004.26 million.

By the end of 2019, Cypress SemiConductor’s asset value was $3,556.11 million.

With the acquisition of Cypress in 2019 by Infineon in 2020, the total assets of Cypress post-2019 included Infineon’s financials.

Revenue Of Cypress Semiconductor By Region

(Reference: Statista.com)

The cypress statistics show that China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong consistently have the highest market share worldwide.

As of 2019, revenue in China, Japan, and Hong Kong was $829.52 million. Japan followed this with $574.79 million, Europe with $293.65 million, the Rest of the world with $294.54 million, and the United States with $212.81 million.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s Revenue

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Cypress statistics showcase that between the period (2015 to 2019), the company had a record-breaking net loss of $683.88 million in 2016.

In 2018, the company showed good signs of recovery with $354.83 million in revenue; however, in the following year, the net profit significantly reduced to $40.41 million.

These low-performing finances served as one of the primary reasons why the company was acquired by Infineon in 2020 for $9.78 billion.

Cypress Global’s Operating Income

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Cypress statistics show a gradual increase in Cypress Semiconductor’s operating income.

In 2016, the operating income was at a record low of $-608.74 million.

In 2019, the operating income was $123,26 million.

Revenue Of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Cypress statistics showcase the semiconductor company’s revenue, which can be divided into three categories: IoT, Automotive, and Legacy.

In 2017 and 2018, the legacy section of the company contributed the highest revenue, with $823.9 million in 2017 and $827.46 million in 2018.

In 2019, the company’s automotive section had the highest revenue, with $829.49 million, followed by the IoT section, which had $822.55 million, and then the legacy section, which had $553.28 million.

Cypress Semiconductor’s Global Revenue

(Reference: Statista.com)

As showcased in the Cypress statistics, the semiconductor industry’s revenue wing can be divided into two categories: the Microcontroller and connectivity division and the Memory product division.

Between the period (2015 – 2018), the microcontroller product division had a comparatively higher share of revenue, the highest being in 2018 at $1474.44 million.

In 2019, the microcontroller division’s revenue was $1476.66 million, compared to $728.66 million for the memory product division.

Revenue Of Infineon

(Reference: Statista.com)

As revealed previously, Infineon acquired Cypress in 2020; hence, it would be interesting to see how the company has fared since then.

Cypress statistics reveal that the company’s revenue has been increasing consistently since 2020, reaching 16,309 million euros in 2023.

This statistical data showcases how valuable Cypress Semiconductor is.

Number Of Infineon Workers

(Reference: Statista.com)

Since it acquired Cypress, it has been natural for the number of Infineon employees to increase adequately.

Cypress statistics showcase that in 2021, the number of employees of Infineon was 50,288, which is a record high, showcasing the rise in popularity of Infineon as a company and how Cypress has made a valuable contribution to it.

Revenue Of Infineon Worldwide

(Reference: Statista.com)

As showcased in Cypress statistics, its acquisition has drastically changed the company’s respective revenue segments.

In 2020, the company’s automotive component generated 3,542 million euros, with power and sensor systems coming second with 2650 euros in revenue.

This trend continued as in 2023, the revenue in the automotive sector was 8,242 euros, and power and sensor systems had 3,798 million euros as revenue.

Revenue Of Infineon By Region

(Reference: Statista.com)

After Infineon acquired Cypress, the overall category revenue in terms of regions remained consistent compared to pre-acquisition.

The Cypress statistics showcase that in 2021, Infineon’s revenue was highest in China, at 1,744 euros, followed by the EMEA region, at 1,495 million Euros.

As of 2023, China remains the region with the highest revenue, with 4,124 million Euros.

Infineon Operating Income Worldwide

(Reference: Statista.com)

Since the acquisition of Cypress by Infineon in 2020, the company’s net income has increased significantly.

In 2021, Infineon’s operating income was 1,169 million Euros.

Cypress statistics reveal that by the end of 2023, Infineon’s net income was 3,137 million euros.

Infineon Research And Development Expenditure

(Reference: Statista.com)

Going through the Cypress statistics, one can witness that since the acquisition of Cypress by Infineon, the company’s expenditure on research and development has been increasing consistently.

In 2021, the company’s investment in research and development was 1,448 million euros.

Since then, the company has witnessed significant growth in its expenditure on research and development, which reached 1,985 Million Euros by the end of 2023.

Market Share Of Automotive Sensors Worldwide

(Reference: Statista.com)

As showcased in the Cypress statistics, Infineon’s acquisition of Cypress significantly contributed to the company’s becoming one of the largest manufacturers in the automotive sensor market in terms of market share.

As of 2023, Bosch has the highest market share, with 18.5%.

Infineon follows it with 15.5%, NXP with 13.4%, Allegro with 9.9%, and Melexis with 8.8% market share.

Automotive Semiconductor Market Share

(Reference: Statista.com)

Cypress statistics showcase that the company Infineon, which acquired Cypress, is a leader in the automotive semiconductor market.

In 2020, Infineon had a 13.2% market share.

By 2021, Infineon’s market share was 12.7%, making it consistently a market leader in this segment.

NXP is Infineon’s closest competitor in the segment, with a 10.9% market share in 2020 and an 11.8% share in 2021.

Revenue Of The MOSFET Semiconductor

The MOSFET is an essential transistor component of the semiconductor industry.

The Cypress statistics showcase that Infineon has the highest market share in the period (2014 – 2020), with the highest being 27.7% in 2018.

In 2020, the acquisition of Cypress Infineon had a market share of 24.4%.

Global Automotive MCU Market Share

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Cypress statistics showcase that the semi-conductor market size is growing significantly.

In 2023, the semiconductor market size was $12.3 billion.

It is predicted that the global microcontroller market size will be $15.7 billion by the end of 2028.

Semiconductor Company Market Share

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Cypress statistics showcase that in 2023, Intel has the highest market share of 9.1%.

Samsung Electronics follows it with a 7.5% market share, Qualcomm with a 5.4% market share, Broadcom with 4.8% market share, Nvidia with 4.5% market share, SK Hynix with 4.3% market share, AMD with 4.2% market share, STMicroelectronics with 3.2% market share, Apple with 3.2% market share, Texas Instruments with 3.1% market share, Others with 50.7% market share.

Conclusion

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has emerged as one of the most prominent players in the semiconductor industry. The company’s financial performance between 2015 and 2019 showcased fluctuation, with a peak revenue of $2,483 million in 2018. Since the acquisition of Cypress by Infenion, the company has shown remarkable growth in recent years.

Regionally, China is the largest Infineon market, contributing towards 4,124 million euros in revenue in 2023. The Cypress statistics show that its parent company, Infenion, is expected to remain a significant force in the semiconductor industry.

Sources Statista

FAQ . When did Infineon acquire Cypress Semiconductor? Infineon acquired Cypress in 2020 for $9.78 billion. What was Cypress's highest revenue between 2015 and 2019? Cypress's highest revenue was $2,483.84 million in 2018. How much was Infineon's revenue in 2023? Infineon's revenue in 2023 is 16,309 million euros. What is Infineon's market share in automotive sensors as of 2023? Infineon's market share in automotive sensors 2023 was 15.5%. How much did Infineon spend on R&D in 2023? Infineon spends 1,985 million euros on R&D in 2023. Which region contributed the most to Cypress's revenue in 2019? China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong contributed to Cypress's revenue with $829.52 million in 2019. What was Infineon's net income in 2023? Infineon's net income is 3,137 million euros in 2023. Which segment generated the highest revenue for Infineon in 2023? The automotive segment has 8,242 million euros. What is the projected size of the global automotive microcontroller market by 2028? The projected size of the global automotive microcontroller market is $15.7 billion by 2028. Who are Infineon's main competitors in the semiconductor market? Intel, Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, and Broadcom are the main competitors in the semiconductor market.

