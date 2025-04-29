Dailymotion Statistics By Demographics, Revenue And Usage (2025)

Introduction

Dailymotion Statistics: ​Dailymotion, a French online video-sharing platform launched in 2005, has established itself as a significant player in the global digital media landscape. As of 2024, the platform boasts approximately 300 million monthly active users worldwide, with the United States, France, and India being its top traffic sources. Users engage with a vast content library, comprising over 600 million videos across 33 localized versions available in 183 languages. The platform witnesses an impressive 3.5 billion video views each month, averaging around 100 million views daily.

Dailymotion’s content strategy emphasizes curated entertainment, music, and news, distinguishing it from other video platforms. Additionally, the platform supports over 42,000 hours of new video uploads daily, highlighting its dynamic and ever-expanding content ecosystem. As per Dailymotion statistics, with its robust user engagement and diverse content offerings, Dailymotion continues to be a prominent alternative to larger video-sharing platforms.

In March 2024, YouTube was the leading platform for online video consumption in the U.S., especially favoured by users aged 35 to 54.

Dailymotion attracts huge traffic from India ( 14.46% of visits), while users accessing the platform through mobile comprise an overwhelming majority ( 92.10% ). The U.S. accounts for about 11.05% of traffic, of which mobile accounts for 85.35% of the visits.

of visits), while users accessing the platform through mobile comprise an overwhelming majority ( ). The U.S. accounts for about of traffic, of which mobile accounts for of the visits. Organic search is the main channel for marketing Dailymotion, accounting for 70.84% of total traffic. This is followed by direct traffic with 26.04% , whereas referrals, social media, paid search, and display advertising account for very little.

of total traffic. This is followed by direct traffic with , whereas referrals, social media, paid search, and display advertising account for very little. Dailymotion statistics show that user engagement data available weekly from December 2024 till April 2025 has been downward sloping; that is, it saw a dip from 391 visits at the beginning of December to 340 in some weeks by mid-April.

visits at the beginning of December to in some weeks by mid-April. In 2021, Dailymotion’s revenue was around $19.6 million , reflecting a steady upward trend since its inception in 2005, which is being fueled by further growth in its user base and increased content consumption.

, reflecting a steady upward trend since its inception in 2005, which is being fueled by further growth in its user base and increased content consumption. For the year 2023, Dailymotion reported revenue of £495,418 , which is an extreme increase on the past year. However, due to higher interest expenses, the company’s pre-tax profit came in at £23,591 .

, which is an extreme increase on the past year. However, due to higher interest expenses, the company’s pre-tax profit came in at . Dailymotion statistics indicate that the financial position as of 31 December 2023 showed a net worth that was negative, and that the total assets less current liabilities amounted to £7,367,816.

Most Popular Free Services Used To Watch Online Videos In The U.S. 2024, By Age Group

(Reference: statista.com)

An investigation undertaken by U.S. users in March 2024 confirmed that YouTube emerges as one of the most ready free platforms for online video watching.

This was especially favoured by viewers in the 35-54 bracket, with 78% of them utilising it once a week or more for video content viewing.

Dailymotion statistics show that in the second spot stood Facebook, where 52% of users in this age group view videos on this platform. Instagram and TikTok finished in the top four; however, they had a larger appeal among young audiences.

Instagram was loved by users aged 18-34, while TikTok also scored its share among young users. Lesser-known was Dailymotion.

While 7% of users in the 35-54 age range used Dailymotion, only 1% of the older 55+ age group reported any use of Dailymotion. Among younger viewers aged 18-34, those using Dailymotion were also small in numbers, accounting for only 8%.

Dailymotion statistics indicate that older platforms like YouTube and Facebook pretty much dominate amongst older age groups, whereas Dailymotion tends to be more of a niche with limited outlook across all age categories.

Dailymotion Website Traffic By Country

(Reference: semrush.com)

India alone contributes a sizeable share of Dailymotion’s global website traffic at 14.46% of the total traffic, which translates into roughly 92.19 million visits.

Strikingly, most users, approximately 92.10%, are mobile-accessing users, while merely 7.90% are desktop users.

The second-largest traffic source is the United States, making up 11.05% or about 70.45 million visits.

In contrast to India, from here, the desktop access is marginally higher at 14.65%, against 85.35% on mobile.

Some of the other countries providing significant traffic include Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tunisia. From Saudi Arabia, 4.55%, that is, 28.98 million visits, are from here, and mobile users have a whopping 96.79% of these visits.

To strengthen the case, 4.45% or 28.39 million visits are contributed by Jordan, and a remarkable 98.52% of these are attributed to mobile devices.

A close third contributor is Tunisia, contributing 3.51% of traffic, equaling 22.36 million visits, of which 97.58% are mobile enterers.

These Dailymotion statistics give credence to Dailymotion’s solid mobile user base, especially within the MENA region, where mobile access dominates overall usage.

Dailymotion Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Dailymotion statistics report that the gender imbalance manifested among Dailymotion’s user base shows that 59.29% identify as male and 40.71% as female.

When you analyse the platform in terms of age groups, the trend shows it is mainly popular among young adults.

The largest demographic segment is 25- and 34-year-olds, accounting for 28.2%, followed by 18-to-24-year-olds at 23.96%.

The age group of 35-44 accounts for 19.27% of users, while the range for 45-54 only represents 12.71%.

Then, the gradual decline from this point occurs in older age groups: 9.17% of users are in the 55 to 64 range, while only 6.7% are 65 years or older.

Dailymotion statistics indicate that this video-sharing site is most appealing to a younger adult audience, specifically ages 18 to 34, while older age groups are less represented among its viewership.

Dailymotion Marketing Channels

(Reference: statista.com)

Dailymotion’s large share of users comes from organic search; 70.84% of traffic comes as users search Dailymotion through search engines like Google.

Direct traffic, which consists of users typing in the URL or using their bookmarks, is the second-largest source, generating 26.04%.

Referrals, or visits coming from links on other websites, make up a small 2.59%. The share of social media in traffic is dramatically low at just 0.49%.

Very little is earned through paid search and display ads, only 0.01% and 0.02%, respectively. Email marketing adds to this pitiful traffic with just another 0.01% contribution.

The above Dailymotion statistics stress that Dailymotion is mostly in the eyes of audiences because it is in the search results, whereas it has spent very little on paid promotion or social media marketing.

Dailymotion Usage

From the weekly usage data for Dailymotion statistics from December 2024 to mid-April 2025, an observation can be made regarding a gradual decline in user activity over time.

Early December 2024 had a strong use, with a peak of 391 recorded for the week of December 1. The use in December maintained well, mostly in the mid-to-high 370s, with the week of December 15 reaching 381.

Usage remained quite consistent in January 2025 between 372 and 377 for most of the week. However, by February, a considerable decrease in use was noted- overall numbers started falling week on week, from 358 on February 2 until 340 on April 13.

In retrospect, while user engagement remained stable on Dailymotion in late 2024 and early 2025, the data hints that weekly usage showed downward trends as the month progressed towards spring.

This may suggest seasonal alternation, subscribers changing interest, or stiff competition posed by other platforms.

Dailymotion Revenue

(Source: getlatka.com)

In 2005, Dailymotion launched its platform while starting with ground-zero revenue like many digital platforms of its time.

Over the years, they have built a foundation of steady growth, if you want to put some user and commercial success into it.

By the year 2021, the platform had already reached a revenue milestone of $19.6 million. This reflects the numbers in terms of increased adoption across different areas: wider reach, higher content consumption, and a growing base of users.

The continued rise in revenue from nil in 2005 to almost $20 million in 2021 signifies the milestones achieved by Dailymotion in the course of continuing to gain acceptance as a suitable player in the online video space.

Dailymotion Income Statement

In 2023, Dailymotion statistics reported a significant increase in its financial performance compared to the previous year.

The company earned £495,418 in income, up from £215,716 in 2022.

Administrative expenses remained relatively stable, with a slight increase from £29,153 in 2022 to £30,128 in 2023.

After accounting for these expenses, Dailymotion’s operating income rose to £465,291 in 2023, compared to £186,564 the year before.

However, the company also had to pay interest and similar charges totalling £441,699 in 2023, which was a rise from £176,291 in 2022.

After subtracting these costs, Dailymotion posted a profit of £23,591 before taxes, more than double the £10,272 profit recorded in 2022.

There were no taxes recorded for either year, so the final profit for 2023 stood at £23,591—the same figure as the total comprehensive income for the year.

All of the company’s operations are ongoing, and there were no other gains or losses reported beyond this profit.

Dailymotion Financial Performance

As of 31 December 2023, Dailymotion’s finances stayed constant with no fixed assets in its records, as was the case in the previous year.

Dailymotion statistics state that in addition to that, the company still kept a very small amount of current assets, comprising £8 in debtors and £47,525 in cash at the bank, resulting in a total of £47,577. This was a little drop as against last year’s current assets of £60,369.

However, the company had a major short-term liability. Amounts owed by creditors due within one year amounted to £7,415,393 in the year 2023 against £7,451,777 in the year before.

Thus, after taking into account the current liabilities from current assets, Dailymotion was left with a figure of £7,367,816 net current liabilities, which was closely mirroring the same last year.

Apart from this, if one considers all the liabilities, then the total assets less current liabilities are also standing on a negative figure at £7,367,816, which means that there is a deficit in the net worth of the company.

The equity section has nominal share capital of £1, no revaluation reserve at this time and a very big accumulated loss in the profit/loss account, that is £7,367,817 in the year 2023.

In brief, Dailymotion is, of course, continuing but now with some cash and receivables, very much along with significant short-term liabilities and accumulated losses, thus also resulting in negative equity. This state of affairs, therefore, points to the fact that the company is still under quite difficult financial conditions, with liabilities far outweighing its assets.

Conclusion

Dailymotion statistics reflect a platform that is at a gradual and progressive stage of its evolution in the ever-dynamic arena of online video. With a global user base that is fairly stable, revenues climbing steeply, and a strategic emphasis on curated content and creator partnerships, Dailymotion stands poised for long-term success. While it may never equal the size of its major competitors, it caters to a somewhat niche audience that provides great alternative value to both users and advertisers.

As innovations and expansions occur in the areas considered underdeveloped markets, such as India, the world will still remember the anvil sites in the global video-sharing arena.

