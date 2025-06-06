Freshdesk Statistics By Social Media Traffic, Usage And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Freshdesk Statistics: The origin of Freshdesk can be traced back to India in the year 2010. There, fulfilment was aimed at keeping the science of customer service and business simple. Freshworks offers a bunch of tools that assist a business with customer relationships, marketing efforts, and an IT services department. The toolset is built with ease of usage in mind to eliminate common barriers that companies face while interacting with customers.

Freshdesk markets itself as a pragmatic option to the traditional customer support software or a shared inbox, especially for companies digitally transforming and seeking modern means to simplify and enhance customer service operations. This article will discuss Freshdesk statistics and its present-day trends.

Editor’s Choice

Freshdesk has over 50,000 global customers, including giants such as HP, Bridgestone, and Honda.

From March to May 2025, the higher weekly usage of version 7.x-1.x remained stable at 11 to 14 instances, whereas version 8. x-1. x registered zero adoption.

Freshworks recorded 19% YoY revenue growth in Q2 of 2023.

In India, Freshdesk ranks 5th among ticketing systems and on a global scale, stands 7th among top- 10K , 100K & 1M sites and 8th overall.

Regionally, it occupies 4th position in South Africa, 6th in the UK, and Canada, and 7th in Australia.

The generated traffic in April 2025 fluctuated above 3.509 million to a low of 1.163 million , with the largest fall noted in the last week of April.

The United States drove about 24.48% of the web traffic (down 2.97% ), India stood at 11.49% (up 2.02% ), with Russia being the fastest-growing at 15.76% .

The distribution of website visits goes: Direct 69.48% , Organic Search 17.12% , Referrals 10.87% , and Paid Search 1.13% only.

Interested persons are directed toward YouTube ( 29.82% ), WhatsApp ( 20.25% ), Facebook ( 13.21% ), Reddit ( 11.15% ), and Second Life ( 10.51% ).

Companies choose Freshdesk for its consolidated communication, customisable workflows, collaboration tools, and robust self-service knowledge base.

Along with emerging trends forecasted by Gartner and Forrester, Freshdesk places particular emphasis on the increasing requirement for scalable, digital-first customer support solutions.

Freshdesk Usage

(Source: drupal.org)

The Freshdesk statistics data by Drupal reflects weekly usage data of Freshdesk across different software versions for a period running from early March through to late May 2025.

It shows that only Freshdesk version 7.x-1.x was in active use during the period, with version 8. x-1. x is not recording any usage at all. The number of weekly usages for version 7.x-1.x ranged from 11 to 14.

It has remained quite stable since late May, when it recorded 11 instances on both the 25th and the 18th of May, following a slightly higher activity early in April when weekly usage hit 14 instances during the week of the 6th of April.

This maintained an acceptable level of use over the course of three months, with no signs of a transition to the newer 8.x-1.x version.

At present, more than 50,000 customers around the world utilise Freshdesk for their requirements.

Having users include name brands such as HP, Bridgestone, and Honda just shows its credibility and ability to perform across various industries.

Its financial stability also seems positive since Freshworks reported a 19% year-over-year revenue increase in its 2023 Q2 earnings release, indicating consistent performance and growth.

Freshdesk Awards

Freshdesk has earned accolades in a few global and regional rankings within the ticketing category.

In India, it is the 5th most popular ticketing system, highlighting an impressive adoption rate in its country of origin.

In the list of top global websites, Freshdesk garners ranks in 7th position for Top 10,000, Top 100,000, and Top 1 million categories, displaying a solid presence in top sites.

Globally, Freshdesk is the 8th most favoured ticketing system across the whole internet. Regionally, Freshdesk also performs well in several countries.

It ranks 4th in South Africa, 6th in the UK, and 7th in Canada and Australia. It is 5th in terms of ticketing system usage among websites with an .io domain extension, a domain usually related to tech startups.

These rankings show that Freshdesk enjoys an extensive international presence while ensuring strong competition in the customer support software domain.

Freshdesk Total Visits

(Source: similarweb.com)

As per Freshdesk statistics by Similarweb, the fluctuation in the total website visits for Freshdesk through April 2025 indicates varying intensity of user traffic across weeks.

In April, it was noticed to have approximately 3.509 million visits. This number slightly increased during the next week, with experiences hitting 3.545 million visits on April 7, suggesting that early in the month, user engagement was mostly stable.

However, the more significant decrease by April 14, with a 3.183 million visits drop, was noticed.

There was some recovery in imageNT week as it regained 3.367 million visits on April 21. The most extreme change came in the final week, April 28, when visits dropped sharply to 1.163 million.

Such a great drop might be on technical grounds, seasonal patterns, or anomalies in reporting, for such a drop could never be viewed during the weeks preceding that in a month.

Freshdesk Website Traffic By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

Analysing the above data, however, one can see that Freshdesk’s web engagement is situated across several key countries, with the U.S. leading at 24.48% of the share. This does indeed contrast with a 2.97% decrease, a slight diminution in engagement from U.S. users.

India is second with 11.49% of the traffic, showing a rise of 2.02%, possibly indicating an increase in interest or usage in the program’s country of origin.

The U.K. accounts for 6.13% of traffic but has been hit by a significant drop, minus 4.66%, indicating reduced activity or engagement with the market.

Brazil, on the other hand, accounts for 5.12% of the traffic but witnessed a strong rise of 3.79%, indicating a growing adoption within the region.

On the other end, Russia contributes a smaller share of 3.25%, but the spotlight shines more brightly on that increment with the sharpest change of 15.76%, showcasing a sudden increase in user visits coming out of that territory.

The shifts denote reorganisation on the regional front in the global web engagement of Freshdesk.

Freshdesk Marketing Channels

(Source: similarweb.com)

Freshdesk’s website traffic is driven primarily through direct visits. This accounts for 69.48% of its total marketing channels. This means that users are going to the website by entering its URL and often using bookmarks.

Hence, there is a very high level of brand awareness and intention set in place by the users themselves.

Organic search makes up about 17.12% of the traffic, signifying some involvement of search engines in bringing users through unpaid listings.

Referrals are 10.87%, which means a moderate proportion of users arrive via linkages from other websites.

Paid search is at 1.13%, suggesting that little money is invested in paid advertising through search engines.

Social media is at 1.29%, which is negligible, hinting that platforms like Facebook, Twitter, or even LinkedIn are really not significant traffic generators.

Email marketing contributes about 0.07%, with display ads even lower at 0.04%, showing that these channels are hardly functioning in Freshdesk’s traffic acquisition strategies at the moment.

Broadly speaking, the reliance is high on direct traffic and organic search for drawing users, as the Freshdesk statistics show.

Freshdesk Social Media Traffic

(Source: similarweb.com)

With 29.82% of social traffic, YouTube is the biggest source of social media traffic for Freshdesk. This shows that video content or a few ads on YouTube form one of the pillars in its user engagement strategy.

Then comes WhatsApp with 20.25%, with such sharing activities going on via the messaging platform, which could be for direct communication or link sharing.

Facebook delivers 13.21% of social traffic, showing a mediocre level of engagement from the most capable social network.

Reddit is responsible for 11.15% – discussions or mentions on community boards help in awareness and visits.

Surprisingly, Second Life stands at 10.51%. This might be significant for a niche audience and could point to certain campaigns or user communities operating there.

Another 15.05% is claimed by others, which could be Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or smaller networks.

Overall, the Freshdesk statistics data shows an eclectic range of social media sources, with video and messaging platforms leading.

Why Companies Are Choosing Freshdesk

As per Forbes Insights and Microsoft, the Freshdesk statistics state that communication management is strengthened in Freshdesk as it allows teams to link tickets with roles, leaving everyone on the same page. This is important because 97% of executives view team misalignment as a hindrance to project delivery.

The platform acts as a central source for all customer communications, thus helping teams manage interactions effectively, leading to smooth operating procedures for a consistent customer experience.

Further, Gartner believes that by 2026, 75% of companies will begin investing in expanding digital customer service channels like chatbots and messaging. Responding to this trend, Freshdesk provides scalable and customisable tools that meet the evolving commercial requirements.

Business organisations love Freshdesk for its flexibility that, irrespective of its size, allows them to make the platform conform to their workflow without adding additional complexity.

Freshdesk offers collaboration tools like shared tickets and linked issue tracking. Through these mechanisms, teams collaborate in resolving matters quickly and fully.

Self-service options seem to be favoured by 72% of customers, says Forrester Research. Here comes the conjunction: Freshdesk provides a knowledge base to lessen support requests and allow agents to address more advanced topics.

Self-service tools increase customer satisfaction and lessen the anxiety and stress on support teams by supplying information instantly.

Conclusion

Freshdesk Statistics: Freshdesk remains an important player in the customer-facing software space in 2024, owing to its formidable automation capabilities. An intuitive design coupled with an inexpensive pricing model makes it particularly popular amongst companies that want to improve their customer service.

However, there remain areas for improvement, especially concerning responsiveness in customer support and additional reporting capabilities. Nonetheless, with Freshdesk’s continuous advances and its focus on implementing the latest technologies, it is set to grow and be adopted more in future years.

FAQ . How widely is Freshdesk used, and who are some of the major customers? Freshdesk is currently employed by over 50,000 businesses across the globe, ranging from big multinational brand names, including HP, Bridgestone, and Honda, to smaller-scale companies across the industries. Its expansive adoption of the product underscores the credibility of the product across industries. What are the most widely used features of Freshdesk that allow companies to select it? Clients seek Freshdesk for their all-in-one communication, customisable workflows, collaborative tools for team members, such as ticket linking and role assignments, and powerful customer-driven self-assisted options like the integrated knowledge base. These features improve productivity, lessen the amount of work, and enhance customer satisfaction. How is Freshdesk faring in terms of web traffic and engagement? In April 2025, Freshdesk’s website visits swung between 3.5 million and 1.16 million following a sharp drop toward the end of the month. Most of the traffic (69.48%) arrives through direct visits, hinting at a strong brand recognition. Which countries contribute the most in terms of Freshdesk web traffic? The U.S. comes first with 24.48% of traffic (albeit a very slight drop) and is followed by India (11.49%), the UK (6.13%), Brazil (5.12%), and Russia (3.25%), with Russia showing the highest growth at 15.76%. Which channels account for the highest traffic to Freshdesk? YouTube is at the top with a 29.82% share of social media traffic, followed by WhatsApp at 20.25%, Facebook at 13.21%, Reddit at 11.15%, and even Second Life at 10.51%, indicating a varied and niche-driven engagement strategy.

Barry Elad Barry Elad is a tech enthusiast who loves diving deep into various technology topics. He gathers important statistics and facts to help others understand the tech world better. With a keen interest in software, Barry writes about its benefits and how it can improve our daily lives. In his spare time, he enjoys experimenting with healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child. Barry’s goal is to make complex tech information easy and accessible for everyone.

