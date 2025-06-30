Average Time Spent On Social Media By App, Country, Region And Trend (2025)

Introduction

Average Time Spent On Social Media: In 2024, social media became an ever stronger engine for everyday life. People all over the world are spending time scrolling, posting, watching, and chatting on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and many other platforms. Knowing the average time spent on these social media platforms at all would inform better digital habits, better business decisions, and healthier relationships with technology.

Editor’s Choice

Global average time spent on social media daily dropped from 143 minutes in 2024 to 141 minutes in 2025.

in 2024 to in 2025. In Brazil, the average daily time spent on social media is 3 hours and 49 minutes .

. In the U.S., social media engagement time is 2 hours and 16 minutes .

. In the U.S., individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 spend the maximum amount of time being engaged in social media ( 186 minutes per day), whereas those over 65 have the least ( 102 minutes).

minutes per day), whereas those over 65 have the least ( minutes). The TikTok app takes the lead in the U.S. for the 18–24 and 35–54 age groups.

and age groups. Facebook enjoys the greatest popularity among the 55–65 age group.

age group. TikTok users spend some 69 minutes/day, YouTube 59 minutes/day, and Facebook 37 minutes/day.

minutes/day, YouTube minutes/day, and Facebook minutes/day. WhatsApp and Instagram users spend around 34 minutes/day.

minutes/day. In the U.S., Reddit had the highest year-over-year growth in daily time spent, at +11% , while Snapchat recorded the most dramatic drop, at −4.5% .

, while Snapchat recorded the most dramatic drop, at . U.S. teens, in the year 2023, were socially engaged for an average of 4.8 hours, 5.3 hours for girls and 4.4 hours for boys.

hours, hours for girls and hours for boys. The most popular platforms were YouTube ( 1 hour 54 minutes ) and TikTok ( 1 hour 32 minutes ) among U.S. teens aged 13-19.

) and TikTok ( ) among U.S. teens aged 13-19. 62% of teens report being nearly always connected via Instagram; 17% feel similar about TikTok.

of teens report being nearly always connected via Instagram; feel similar about TikTok. Nearly all teens in the U.S. had the right to access a smartphone in 2023 ( 92% aged 13-14; 97% aged 15-17).

aged 13-14; aged 15-17). China, with 1.07 billion users (will have grown to 1.27 billion by 2029); India, at 862 million (will have grown to 1.31 billion by 2029); and the USA, at 308 million (will stay mostly flat to 2029).

users (will have grown to by 2029); India, at (will have grown to by 2029); and the USA, at (will stay mostly flat to 2029). In 2024, U.S. users averaged 43 hours 53 minutes monthly on TikTok, over 24 hours on YouTube, and 16 hours 24 minutes on Facebook.

Daily Time Spent On Social Media

(Reference: statista.com)

As per Statista Report, the average time spent on social media reveals that as of 2025, the worldwide internet user spends 141 minutes per day on average on social media, down slightly from the 143 minutes recorded in 2024.

Brazil currently leads the chart on world average daily hours of social media usage, with 3 hours and 49 minutes per day.

In the United States, the average user spends about 2 hours and 16 minutes a day on these platforms. The penetration rate of social media worldwide is at 62.3.

If one were to look region-wise, Northern Europe tops the list with 81.7 % penetration, while Eastern and Middle Africa reside at the bottom with 10.1% and 9.6 %, respectively.

People use social media to keep up with current events, find entertaining content for a quick laugh, or share content with friends; the answer could be anything. The influence of social media extends beyond online activity and into routine life.

The survey, conducted globally in February 2019, had results showing that the large majority of users felt social media helped in the free flow of information, stronger communication, and the ability to express.

The downside of it all, according to the surveyed users, is diminished privacy, heightened political polarisation, and increased distractions in day-to-day lives.

Average Time Spent On Selected Social Media Platforms By Age Group

Characteristic 18-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55-64 65+ TikTok 76 50 47 45 37 29 Instagram 53 37 28 27 26 20 Facebook 22 26 30 36 45 34 Snapchat 35 27 22 22 20 19 Total 186 140 127 130 128 102

(Source: statista.com)

In February 2024, U.S. adults aged 18 to 24 were the most intense social media users, spending 186 minutes on an average day on social media platforms.

Older adults, in stark contrast, are a lot less engaged with social media, as they have spent an average of about 102 minutes a day. 30% of users between the ages of 18 and 24 use the TikTok platform daily.

Another interesting fact is that among those between 35 and 54, TikTok tops the list, getting an hourly attention span of 45 to 50 minutes.

Users between the ages of 55 and 65 would give about 45 minutes each day for Facebook, suggesting that the older population still tends to go for more traditional platforms.

Average Time Spent on Social Media By App

(Source: oberlo.com)

The data presents an analysis of average time spent on social media by month and day.

TikTok ranks first with an average of about 34 hours and 15 minutes per month, which breaks down into an average of 69 minutes daily.

Following TikTok in the number two spot is YouTube, registering 29 hours and 21 minutes per month or 59 minutes daily.

Facebook stands third with 18 hours and 44 minutes, month-wise or 37 minutes every day. And WhatsApp and Instagram fight neck and neck at the fourth spot, with users using both platforms for about 16 hours and 50 minutes per month or 34 minutes per day.

Line users spend an average monthly time of 7 hours and 25 minutes, or 15 minutes each day, while X (formerly Twitter) enjoys an average monthly use of 5 hours and 19 minutes, so it is about 11 minutes daily.

Telegram users will somehow get their hands on 4 hours and 25 minutes on average per month, or 9 minutes per day.

Discord users are investing about 3 hours and 43 minutes per month in their activities, which means 7 minutes per day.

Following the footsteps of these platforms is Snapchat, with a duration of 3 hours and 34 minutes per month, also roughly amounting to 7 minutes per day.

This data indicates significant differences concerning popularity and platform engagement, with short-form videos and chatting applications making it big on people’s daily attention spans.

Average Spent Time On Social Media By Country

(Source: demandsage.com)

The data tells the Average time spent on social media by people in different countries every day.

The Philippines tops the chart with users averaging 3 hours 38 minutes daily.

Indonesia stands second, with 3 hours 14 minutes, while Malaysia-based users spend on average 2 hours 52 minutes per day on social platforms.

While Thailand averages 2 hours and 35 minutes, in India, people spend approximately 2 hours and 29 minutes each day.

Vietnamese users average 2 hours and 17 minutes, and Singapore sits lower at 2 hours and 11 minutes, about the same as New Zealand, which also records about 2 hours and 4 minutes of daily usage on social media. China matches New Zealand in 2 hours and 4 minutes.

Hong Kong and Australia come at a low position in the list, with users spending an average of about 1 hour and 53 minutes on social media daily in both regions.

These figures highlight that Southeast Asian countries take the lead in social media engagement, with daily usage much higher than in regions such as Oceania.

Change In Average Time Spent Per Day On Social Networks In The United States

(Reference: statista.com)

For 2024, Reddit is set to have the highest increase in average time spent on social media by users daily in the United States by 11 % year-over-year.

Instagram will also trend upward slightly, with users on the app spending approximately 1.3% more time than the previous year.

Conversely, most other social media platforms are expected to maintain a decline in daily user engagement.

Snapchat, in particular, is expected to witness the sharpest fall, as users will spend around 4.5% less time on the app than they did the previous year. This shift in trends changes user preferences and platforms across the U.S. social media landscape.

U.S. Teens’ Average Time Spent On Social Networks Per Day

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, American teens spent an average of about 4.8 hours daily on various social media sites, with differences between the genders. Girls mostly spent about 5.3 hours per day on social media platforms, whereas boys spent around 4.4 hours.

YouTube and TikTok were the most popular among those aged 13-19, with 1.9 hours of average daily use for YouTube and 1.5 hours for TikTok.

Teenage girls mostly favoured TikTok, while teenage boys favoured spending time on YouTube. The websites claiming the longest online time of teens are YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, in terms of levels of connectedness.

A 2023 survey has proved that 62% of the U.S. teens feel practically almost one-at-a-time connected through Instagram, and 17% expressed the same feelings for TikTok.

On another note, daily users for several platforms are 71% for YouTube and 47% for Snapchat.

YouTube has maintained itself as the top platform among American teens, even with a slight downtrend in its reach from 95% in 2022 to 93% in 2023.

With smartphones commonly accessible, this means that social media for teenagers is primarily mobile.

Nearly all teenagers in America had access to Hilfs phones in 2023. The access at home is 92% for 13- and 14-year-olds; 97 % for 15-17-year-olds.

Somewhat more girls than boys reported having access to a smartphone, showing how attached the younger generations are to the mobile internet and social platforms.

Average Spent Time On Social Media By Region

Average time varies very much in regions that have people on social media. In North America, time spent by users on social platforms and social networking is about 2 hours and 6 minutes.

In South America, it is the highest, with about 3 hours and 24 minutes of usage each day.

In Africa, customer engagement is also high, with about 3 hours and 10 minutes each day.

On the other hand, Europe seems to record the lowest average per day, where people spend merely 1 hour and 15 minutes on social media.

Meanwhile, the usage time in Asia and Oceania is about 2 hours and 16 minutes per day. These differences depict habit, internet access level, and cultural factor differences that affect how and why people use social media in one corner of the world as opposed to the other.

Social Media Users

There are currently 5.22 billion social media users around the world, highlighting just how widespread and essential these platforms have become in daily life.

Among all countries, China has the largest social media market.

As of 2023, it had approximately 1.07 billion users, and this number is expected to grow significantly, reaching about 1.27 billion by the end of 2029.

India follows closely, with around 862 million users in 2023. Projections show that India’s user base will surpass China’s by 2029, potentially reaching around 1.31 billion users.

In contrast, the United States had about 308 million social media users in 2023, and this figure is expected to remain stable through 2029.

These numbers reflect not only population size but also differences in digital growth rates and market saturation across countries.

Social Media Monthly User Engagement

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, TikTok was crowned as the most engaging app in the U.S. An average American would spend a whopping 43 hours and 53 minutes every month on the app, making it, in essence, a giant of engagement.

Skinny usage showcased plenty of time spent by VideoWatch, twenty-four plus hours per month.

While Facebook saw about 16 hours and 24 minutes of monthly usage per person.

These numbers affirm how going digital in the U.S. is with video solos and social content.

How The COVID-19 Pandemic Increased Social Media Usage

The pandemic took battering strife, during which time people found themselves restricted to computers and mobile devices.

With lockdowns in place, many individuals were confined to their homes, whether working remotely, with children, or merely awaiting the lifting of restrictions. This changing scenario caused a social media explosion; the number of social media users worldwide increased by 11% between 2019 and 2021. The social circuit had become the new way to connect with friends, relatives, and coworkers when real-time interaction was no longer an option.

In 2019, the average time spent on social media worldwide was just 56 minutes per day.

By 2020, that figure had dramatically increased to 145 minutes, a phenomenal rise triggered chiefly by the pandemic overload.

Social media was almost the only outlet left for socialising during an age of isolation. Businesses greatly profited from the increased screen time.

Brands marketing their products on platforms like Instagram claimed a 6% increase in engagement. People began spending more time online, thus putting forward another chance for digital marketing and interaction.

The video content witnessed a sharp spike with an 85 % hike in online video consumption in 2020 alone.

TikTok and Instagram grew tremendously with new-age features such as Instagram Reels and Live video being launched at nearly the same time.

These formats gave people a sense of presence and connection even when they could not be together physically. There was also a shift in the kind of content that found resonance during this period.

Users considered the making and consumption of fun, light-hearted material as a form of consolation, entertainment, and human connection amidst these hard times.

Conclusion

Every day in 2024, an average of 2 hours and 24 minutes is spent on social media worldwide. Social media can offer connection, entertainment, and commerce. What’s left then is to strike a balance between healthy restraint and meaningful interaction as to how social media might affect us individually and professionally.

Trend-wise, it is likely that tools for mindfulness use, time-limit settings based on the platform, and conscious engagement practices will take hold. For brands, however, being knowledgeable about averages, duration, and demographics is, respectively, still vital to defining strategy and connecting with relevance in the digital age.

Shared On:



Sources Mixbloom Statista Statista Statista Explodingtopics Statista Businessdasher Oberlo Demandsage

FAQ . What is the average time people spend on social media daily in 2024? As of 2024, the global average time spent on social media constitutes about 2 hours and 28 minutes a day. Still, such numbers vary from country to country, by age groups, and even by platforms. Which countries boast the highest average social media usage? Frequently topping charts are countries like the Philippines, Brazil, and Nigeria, with social media users spending an average of 3 to 4 hours daily. In contrast, German or Japanese users tend to spend limited time on social media, averaging less than 1.5 hours a day. Which sort of age limit spends most of their time socialising online? A common stereotype is that the 18-24 age limit spends the most time on social platforms, spending roughly three hours daily. The general social media usage then starts to trail behind with age, with use now being counted under one hour a day for those aged 55 & above. What was the trend in average duration spent on social media over the years? The last 10-year span has made social media usage increase in steady proportions, with the highest being during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following this, movements whose intensity has been weakened maintained these Retrospective high duration levels, especially on their mobiles and video-based platforms like TikTok and YouTube. Which social platforms, in terms of time spent? In 2024, TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram were reigning supreme in user average time spent. TikTok is on top of the game, with users spending around 95 minutes per day, followed closely by the big boys across the cornerbox: YouTube and Instagram.

Barry Elad Barry Elad is a tech enthusiast who loves diving deep into various technology topics. He gathers important statistics and facts to help others understand the tech world better. With a keen interest in software, Barry writes about its benefits and how it can improve our daily lives. In his spare time, he enjoys experimenting with healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child. Barry’s goal is to make complex tech information easy and accessible for everyone.

More Posts By Barry Elad