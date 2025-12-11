Ecosia Statistics By Market Share, Demographic and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Ecosia Statistics: Ecosia is a Germany-based nonprofit tech company that operates a search engine, with advertising revenue used to plant trees worldwide. It is not just about maximising revenue. Instead, it allocates most of its surplus funds to mitigating climate change, protecting natural ecosystems, and supporting local communities. Every time someone searches on Ecosia, ads generate revenue, and a large part of that goes to trusted groups that plant trees in damaged or deforested areas.

Ecosia also provides clear reports and data on its spending and tree-planting projects, so people can see where the money goes and how many trees are planted. This lets users help the planet simply by using Ecosia to search the web.

In August 2025, Ecosia had funded the planting of more than 230 million trees in 35+ countries, and it typically plants one tree every 0.8 seconds .

. According to blog.ecosia.org, in 2024, an Ecosia roundup reported that 18.4 million trees were planted and protected, while a later regeneration effort accounted for more than 18 million trees that year.

trees were planted and protected, while a later regeneration effort accounted for more than trees that year. As of 21 January 2025, Firefox added Ecosia as the default search engine for users in Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Ecosia also measured its own emissions, reporting a carbon footprint of 102 t CO₂ from travel and running its Berlin headquarters.

About Ecosia

Metrics Detail Analysis Launch Date Search engine launched on 7 December 2009; browser on 22 April 2024. Headquarters Based in Berlin, Germany. CEO Led by CEO Christian Kroll. Type Works as both a search engine and a web browser. Languages Offered in English plus 27 additional languages. Status Operates as a commercial service. Users Used by more than 20 million people. Current status Service is currently active Website www.ecosia.org

General Ecosia Statistics

According to Wikipedia, as of 2024, Ecosia processed about 0.30% of all searches in Europe and roughly 0.09% of searches worldwide.

By 1 February 2024, the company said it had already helped plant over 200 million trees.

On 22 April 2024, Ecosia released its own Chromium-based desktop web browser.

Besides, on 17 December 2024, Mozilla announced a partnership with Ecosia.

According to ecosia.org , in 2024, Ecosia dedicated 100% of its profits to climate action and generated 200% of its energy from renewable sources, enough to power all searches.

, in 2024, Ecosia dedicated 100% of its profits to climate action and generated 200% of its energy from renewable sources, enough to power all searches. The community planted and protected 18 million trees across around 1,600 species and expanded projects to Togo, Vietnam, and the Netherlands.

Ecosia Financial Report

, in October 2025, Ecosia financed the planting of 1,911,574 trees through its search engine. The platform’s total income this month was USD 4,496,433.20.

Of this, USD 1,875,958.93 was dedicated to climate action, including USD 1,194,204.96 spent directly on trees and USD 681,753.97 on other climate-impact projects.

Ecosia also invested USD 279,032.03 in building search diversity.

In addition, it paid USD 1,111,362.56 in taxes and spent USD 152,803.03 to promote its mission.

Finally, USD 1,077,276.66 was allocated to operational costs required to maintain the service.

In 2025, Ecosia’s monthly financial report is stated below:

Months Total trees financed this month Total investments in climate Direct spending on trees Other climate impact Improving and diversifying search Taxes paid Awareness and communication Operational costs Total Income Valution (USD) September 1,740,478 1,763,673.06 1,305,747.86 457,925.20 312,290.84 768,827.16 122,854.75 866,901.75 3,834,547.56 August 2,393,776 2,263,759.79 1,414,916.68 848,843.11 247,953.17 1,072,279.32 109,136.82 860,942.54 4,554,071.66 July 3,559,033 2,346,439.99 1,823,023.96 523,416.03 207,909.67 733,708.67 86,088.31 1,005,527.7 4,379,674.36 June 2,069,095 1,814,208.03 1,156,983.75 657,224.28 239,279.54 990,515.92 154,426.06 1,018,463.3 4,216,892.87 May 2,725,223 1,745,779.48 1,204,000.88 541,778.6 227,076.58 767,848.09 257,761.44 1,060,455.56 4,058,921.16 April 1,140,737 1,491,459.98 875,272 616,187.98 155,186.25 950,505.62 166,332.48 808,409.37 3,571,893.71 March 2,639,954 1,254,482.37 840,918.32 413,564.05 213,122.69 716,251.29 136,766.35 952,109.95 3,272,732.66 February 3,013,795 1,433,573.18 910,038.05 523,535.13 204,437.4 947,110.75 161,509.7 843,637.4 3,590,268.43 January 736,010 1,338,580.62 877,088.92 461,491.7 238,332.06 957,924.95 193,324.61 1,030,408.98 3,758,571.22

Ecosia Search Engine Market Share Statistics by Regions and Countries

(Reference: statista.com)

As of January 2025, Ecosia’s global search engine market share was 0.11%.

Over the same period, country-wise market shares are as follows: Germany (0.88%), France (1.15%), Europe (0.33%), the United Kingdom (0.22%), and the United States (0.07%).

Meanwhile, other monthly search engine market shares by Ecosia in 2024 are mentioned below:

Months Worldwide Germany France Europe United Kingdom United States December 0.11% 0.68% 1.12% 033% 0.22% 0.06% November 0.11% 0.9% 1.3% 0.34% 0.23% 0.07% October 0.11% 0.87% 1.35% 0.34% 0.21% 0.07% September 0.11% 0.91% 1.3% 0.34% 0.22% 0.08% August 0.11% 0.94% 1.28% 0.33% 0.2% 0.08% July 0.1% 0.86% 1.13% 0.31% 0.2% 0.07% June 0.1% 0.91% 1.12% 0.32% 0.21% 0.07% May 0.09% 0.86% 0.97% 0.29% 0.21% 0.07% April 0.09% 0.85% 0.85% 0.28% 0.23% 0.08% March 0.09% 0.84% 0.87% 0.29% 0.24% 0.08% February 0.09% 0.81% 0.81% 0.28% 0.26% 0.07% January 0.09% 0.75% 0.8% 0.26% 0.23% 0.07%

Annual Trees Financed by Ecosia

According to ecosia.org , in 2024, an Ecosia roundup reported that 18.4 million trees were planted, while a later regeneration effort accounted for more than 18 million trees that year.

, in 2024, an Ecosia roundup reported that 18.4 million trees were planted, while a later regeneration effort accounted for more than 18 million trees that year. Ecosia’s 2023 regeneration article states that it planted and protected 25,000,000 trees.

On LinkedIn, Ecosia’s CEO, Christian Kroll, states that Ecosia planted 42,000,000 trees in 2022.

In 2021, Ecosia reported that it financed the planting of about 24,000,000 new trees through its search engine.

According to Ecosia’s own summaries, they planted over 30,000,000 trees in 2020.

Ecosia’s Tree Planting Investments by Country

(Source: blog.ecosia.org)

As of October 2025, Ecosia shows that its monthly tree-planting income is shared among the top five countries: Madagascar (USD 160,084.49), Brazil (USD 57,246.71), Togo (USD 104,202.83), Uganda (USD 93,255.74), and Mali (USD 81,046.65).

Moreover, other countries’ income accounted for USD 44,940.37 (India), USD 33,227.96 (Tanzania), USD 29,627.18 (Nicaragua), USD 13,754.77 (Kenya), USD 7,326.62 (Ecuador), USD 4,850.06 (Peru), USD 1,286.33 (Indonesia), and USD 231.56 (U.S.).

Ecosia’s Country Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of October 2025, desktop traffic share for ecosia.org was led by Germany at 20.17% (up by 4.79%).

Furthermore, other countries’ shares are followed by France: 20.12% (+2.54%), the United States: 15.44% (+3.9%), the United Kingdom: 8% (+6.59%), and Spain: 4.12% (+5.94%).

All other countries together captured a traffic share of 32.15%.

Ecosia’s Demographic Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

By gender, over the same period, male and female visitors accounted for approximately 42.81% and 57.19%, respectively.

Based on age demographics, the visitors’ share of the website are followed as 25 to 34 years (25.31%), 18 to 24 years (18.46%), 35 to 44 years (17.79%), 45 to 54 years (15.61%), 55 to 64 years (13%), and 65 years & above (9.83%).

Sustainable Initiatives of Ecosia

Ecosia uses 100% of its profits for climate action rather than paying traditional shareholders.

Since 2009, it has invested over €92 million in climate solutions worldwide.

Funds go to reforestation, ecosystem restoration, regenerative agriculture, climate tech, and biodiversity projects.

Ecosia runs on 200% renewable energy, with solar plants producing twice as much electricity as its searches consume.

Through the European Search Perspective (EUSP) with Qwant, it is building a search index to target 50% of French and 33% of German queries by the end of 2025.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecosia shows how small daily choices can still matter for the environment. The company does not retain all the money it receives from advertisements. Instead, it uses much of this money to plant trees. This provides users a simple way to mitigate climate change and help repair damaged land.

The article presents several current analyses from different perspectives that provide easy-to-understand information and numbers, so people worldwide can see how their searches help the planet. Ecosia cannot solve climate change alone, but it is a good example of clean, responsible technology that supports nature and local communities.

FAQ . Is Ecosia free to use? Yes, Ecosia is totally free, but it just searches the web like any other engine. How does Ecosia help the environment? By paying for tree planting, they help absorb carbon dioxide, protect wildlife, and improve soil and water quality. What is the Ecosia browser used for? The Ecosia browser is used for searches while it funds tree planting and environmental projects. How many searches does it take to plant a tree in Ecosia? It takes about 45 to 50 Ecosia searches to fund planting one tree. What are the advantages and disadvantages of Ecosia? Ecosia’s advantages include tree planting, transparency, and a privacy-focused approach; disadvantages include a smaller search index, sometimes weaker results, dependence on ad revenue, and traditional competitors.

