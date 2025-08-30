Firefox Statistics By Market, Website Traffic And Devices (2025)

Introduction

Firefox Statistics: Firefox, or Mozilla Firefox, is a popularly termed free web browser created by the Mozilla Foundation and its branch, Mozilla Corporation. It shows web pages using the Gecko engine, which follows modern web standards. Firefox can be used on Windows 10 and newer, as well as on macOS and Linux systems.

Globally, Firefox is one of the leading web browsers that is popular for its fast performance, strong privacy protections, and open-source nature. In recent years, it has gained a loyal global user base, with its usage showing shifts in how people choose browsers, the devices they use, and their online behavior.

This article includes several current trends and statistical analysis from different insights, including market share, user engagement, and growth patterns, offering insights into its performance and impact in the browser industry.

Editor’s Choice

The Firefox browser was first launched on September 23, 2002, under the name Phoenix 0.1.

Globally, Firefox currently holds a market share of 2.45% as of July 2025.

as of July 2025. According to gs.statcounter.com, at the same time, Firefox’s market share was highest in Europe at 4.55%, followed by North America with 3.86%.

followed by North America with Firefox’s market share was highest in Germany at 9.88%, followed by the United States and the United Kingdom, each holding 4.22%.

followed by the United States and the United Kingdom, each holding Firefox’s desktop version holds the highest device market share at 5.3%.

Similarweb report states that firefox.com received a total of 9 million visits that month, and the bounce rate stood at 32.1%, as of July 2025.

visits that month, and the bounce rate stood at as of July 2025. In the same duration, the United States of America accounted for the highest share of the Firefox website, at 20.12% .

. The top traffic sources for firefox.com were direct search with a traffic share of 76.76%, followed by Referrals ( 10.72% ).

followed by Referrals ( ). The Firefox websites remained the highest on Reddit, holding shares of 50.26%, followed by YouTube with a share of 31.05%.

followed by YouTube with a share of According to learn.g2.com, nearly half of Mozilla Firefox users use the browser in a language other than English.

On G2, 93% of people visiting Mozilla Firefox give it either 4 or 5 stars.

of people visiting Mozilla Firefox give it either 4 or 5 stars. Almost all users, 97%, feel Brave is moving the right way.

feel Brave is moving the right way. Around 90% of G2 reviewers mention that Brave’s support team offers good help.

Basic Information About Firefox

Metrics Specification Initial Release November 9, 2004 Developers Mozilla Foundation and its contributors, Mozilla Corporation Stable Release Standard: 142.0 (August 19, 2025) Preview Releases ● Beta & Developer Edition: 143.0b2 (August 20, 2025) ● Nightly: 144.0a1 (August 18, 2025) Extended Support Releases ● ESR 1: 140.2.0 ● ESR 2: 128.14.0esr ● ESR 3: 115.27.0esr (All August 19, 2025) Operating Systems Linux, macOS Sierra or later, Windows 7 or later, Android Lollipop or later, iOS 15 or later, iPadOS 15 or later Engines Gecko, Quantum, SpiderMonkey; WebKit on iOS/iPadOS Written In C++, JavaScript, HTML, C, Rust, and others Included With Various Unix-like operating systems Available In 97 languages License MPL 2.0 Repository github.com/mozilla-firefox/firefox

Key Features of Mozilla Firefox

Tabbed Browsing

Private Browsing

Enhanced Tracking Protection

Firefox Sync

Add-ons and Themes

Screenshot Tool

Pocket Integration

Developer Tools

Geolocation Support

DNS over HTTPS

Web Browsers Market Statistics

(Source: gs.statcounter.com)

The above graph shows that in July 2025, Firefox held 2.45% of the global browser market.

Besides, Samsung Internet followed with 2.04%, and Opera had 1.88%.

Microsoft Edge led with 5.07%, while Apple Safari ranked second at 16.18%.

Leading the list, Google Chrome dominates the browser market with the largest share of about 67.94% worldwide.

Firefox Market Statistics

(Source: backlinko.com)

Mozilla Firefox has a total web market share of 2.57% in February 2025, with just 0.53% coming from mobile devices.

Around 142 million people are estimated to be using it today. Its highest market share was 31.82% back in November 2009.

The browser first appeared on September 23, 2002, under the name Phoenix 0.1.

On Android’s Google Play Store, the Firefox app has been downloaded more than 100 million times.

Currently, over 20% of users enable “Enhanced Tracking Protection,” which blocks third-party cookies from tracking them online.

Firefox Monthly Market Share Statistics (from 2024 to 2025)

Months Market Share 2024 July 2.74% August 2.74% September 2.72% October 2.65% November 2.59% December 2.47% 2025 January 2.54% February 2.62% March 2.51% April 2.55% May 2.39% June 2.37% July 2.45%

By Region

As per gs.statcounter.com, in July 2025, Firefox had its largest market share in Europe at 4.55%, followed by North America at 3.86%.

Oceania came next with 2.66%, South America had 1.79%, Africa 1.52%, and Asia recorded the lowest at 1.17%.

Other regions’ market shares are stated below:

Market Share Asia Africa Europe North America South America Oceania 2024 July 1.45% 1.47% 4.88% 3.99% 2.15% 2.84% August 1.48% 1.38% 4.73% 4.09% 2.09% 2.78% September 1.48% 1.38% 4.7% 3.89% 2.06% 2.95% October 1.44% 1.39% 4.72% 3.36% 1.84% 3.1% November 1.33% 1.38% 4.84% 3.38% 1.57% 3.48% December 1.35% 1.21% 4.49% 3.4% 1.52% 3.12% 2025 January 1.32% 1.22% 4.56% 3.64% 1.51% 2.94% February 1.35% 1.23% 4.6% 3.9% 1.7% 2.87% March 1.28% 1.22% 4.28% 3.69% 1.65% 2.67% April 1.35% 1.47% 4.21% 3.77% 1.67% 2.55% May 1.23% 1.33% 4.14% 3.61% 1.19% 2.5% June 1.28% 1.1% 4.33% 3.69% 0.97% 2.65%

By Country

In July 2025, Firefox’s market share was highest in Germany at 9.88%, followed by the United States and the United Kingdom, each holding 4.22%.

Canada came next with 3.35%, while India recorded the lowest share at 0.79%.

Market Share United States of America United Kingdom India Canada Germany 2024 July 4.23% 4.23% 1.1% 3.73% 11.38% August 4.35% 4.35% 1.01% 3.76% 11.2% September 4.13% 4.13% 1.05% 3.69% 10.38% October 3.47% 3.47% 1.09% 3.77% 10.52% November 3.5% 3.5% 0.89% 3.72% 11% December 3.7% 3.7% 0.88% 3.44% 9.4% 2025 January 4.08% 4.08% 0.83% 3.43% 9.91% February 4.35% 4.35% 0.96% 3.48% 9.61% March 4.09% 4.09% 0.95% 3.32% 7.79% April 4.18% 4.18% 0.94% 3.17% 7.68% May 4.04% 4.04% 0.88% 3.2% 8.26% June 4.24% 4.24% 0.85% 3.26% 9.5%

Firefox Devices Statistics

In July 2025, Firefox’s desktop browser led with a 5.3% market share, while its mobile version had a much smaller share of just 0.55%.

Furthermore, Firefox browsers’ monthly market shares in 2025 are mentioned below:

Months Desktop Mobile January 6.26% 0.52% February 6.36% 0.54% March 6.02% 0.55% April 6.13% 0.53% May 5.88% 0.49% June 5.84% 0.5%

Top 5 Firefox Desktop Languages Statistics

Globally, English (US) is the most widely used language, spoken by around 40% of people. German follows at 11%, French at 8.1%, Simplified Chinese at 6.7%, and Spanish (Spain) at 5%.

In most of the top 10 countries, over 90% of users use their local language, except in Indonesia, where about 71% use English (US) and 27% use Indonesian.

Displays Firefox Desktop add-on usage Statistics

Over 40% of Firefox users have at least one add-on installed.

Add-ons include extensions, themes, and language packs for browser customisation.

Usage differs by country: 19% in India, nearly 60% in Russia, and in Canada.

Firefox Desktop Extension Statistics by Top Add-ons Usage (August 11, 2025)

Add-on Usage Share uBlock Origin 9.450% Language: English (US) 3.680% Video DownloadHelper 2.490% Language: English (CA) 2.419% Language: English (GB) 2.079% Privacy Badger 1.909% AdBlocker Ultimate 1.829% Adblock Plus – free ad blocker 1.700% Language: Deutsch (German) 1.676% DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials 1.626%

Firefox Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of July 2025, firefox.com received a total of 9 million visits that month, and the bounce rate stood at 32.1%.

Visitors viewed an average of 2.57 pages per session, with an average visit duration of 1 minute and 4 seconds.

In the same period, the website ranks #7,101 globally, slightly improved from #7,386, and holds a country rank of #6,300, up from #5,516.

In the United States, it ranks #155 in its category, showing growth from #116.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The United States of America accounted for the highest share of the Firefox website, at 20.12%, in July 2025, representing a 276.1% increase from the previous month.

The following are the top five countries by website traffic shares in Germany: 9.06% (+68.35%), India: 8.48% (+292.5%), Brazil: 8.22% (+506.1%), China: 6.68% (+270.1%)

The rest of the countries captured a share of 47.44% of the Firefox.com web traffic.

By User Demographics

In the same period, the total number of Firefox’s website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 25.5%, followed by those aged 18 to 24 years at 20.78%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 35 to 44 years (19.71%), 45 to 54 years (14.64%), 55 to 64 years (10.37%), and 65 years and older (9%).

Based on gender, approximately 61.2% of Firefox users were male, and 38.8% were female.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The above graphical analysis states that in July 2025, the top traffic sources for firefox.com were direct search with a traffic share of 76.76%, followed by Referrals (10.72%).

Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by organic search (8.75%), paid search (0.44%), social (2.93%), mail (0.04%), and display (0.34%).

By Social Media

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Firefox website traffic from social networks is highest on Reddit, capturing 50.26%, followed by YouTube at 31.05%.

Other sources include LinkedIn (5.71%), Facebook (5.13%), X/Twitter (3.98%), and others (3.87%).

Conclusion

To sum up, Firefox is still known as a popular web browser, which is appreciated for its fast performance, strong privacy protections, and a huge add-ons that enhance the user experience. Being open-source and compatible across multiple platforms, it receives regular updates that keep it competitive in the browser market.

Firefox gained millions of users globally and has ongoing development by Mozilla. Firefox provides a safe, flexible, and customizable browsing experience that allows it to fulfill the needs of both casual users and advanced internet users alike.

Shared On:



Sources Wikipedia Backlinko Statcounter Similarweb G2 Wikipedia Firefox

FAQ . What is the main use of Firefox? The main use of Firefox is to browse the internet securely, access websites, and customise the experience with add-ons. Can users install add-ons on Firefox? Firefox users can install add-ons like extensions, themes, and language packs to customise browsing. How often is Firefox updated? Firefox receives stable updates monthly, with beta and nightly versions released regularly. Does Firefox have a VPN? Yes, Firefox offers a paid VPN called Firefox Private Network for secure browsing. Is Firefox safe to use? Almost safe as it’s offering strong privacy, regular security updates, and protection against online threats.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures.At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey