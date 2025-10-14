Top 10 Edtech Companies in the World

Introduction

EdTech, short for Education Technology, refers to the use of digital tools, software, and online platforms to improve teaching and learning. It combines technology with education to make learning more engaging, accessible, and personalized. EdTech includes online courses, interactive apps, digital classrooms, and learning management systems that help teachers manage lessons and track student progress. The main goal of EdTech is to enhance learning outcomes by making education more flexible and efficient for both students and educators, whether in schools, universities, or professional training environments.

Edtech Market Size

The global edtech market generated USD 247 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 277.2 billion in 2025 to about USD 907.7 billion by 2034, recording a 13.9% CAGR.

In 2024, North America held the largest share at 37.2%, contributing USD 91.8 billion in revenue.

The World Economic Forum estimates that about 800 million K-12 students and 350 million post-secondary students will graduate worldwide over the next decade.

Global education spending is expected to reach USD 10 trillion by 2030.

Despite a funding crunch, India’s edtech sector raised USD 278 million in the first nine months of 2024, up 3% from USD 269 million in 2023.

PhysicsWallah alone attracted USD 210 million in the first three quarters of 2024, reflecting strong investor confidence.

On-premise deployment leads with 70.3%, showing a preference for greater control and data security.

Hardware represents 40.5%, supported by demand for smart devices, interactive panels, and connected classroom tools.

The K-12 sector leads with 56.1%, indicating early and wide adoption in schools.

Businesses account for 67.8% of end users, highlighting investment in training and upskilling.

North America holds 37.2%, supported by a mature ecosystem and strong institutional use.

The United States market reached USD 84.14 billion with a steady 11.7% CAGR.

Edtech Companies in the World

Coursera Inc

Field Details Company Type Public company; Delaware public benefit corporation; listed on NYSE: COUR. Parent Organization None; independent public company. Evidence: registrant listed as Coursera, Inc. with equity traded on NYSE and no parent entity disclosed. CEO Greg Hart, President & CEO, effective February 3, 2025. Number of Employees 1,260 full-time employees as of December 31, 2024. Established (Date & Year) Founded in 2012 by Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng. Subsidiaries (selected) Coursera Australia Pty Ltd; Coursera Canada Limited; Shanghai Kehai Management Consulting Co., Ltd.; Coursera Germany GmbH; Coursera India Private Limited; Coursera Europe B.V.; Coursera Singapore Pte. Limited; Coursera FZ-LLC; Coursera UK Limited; Rhyme Softworks LLC. Fintel Products Open online courses and Specializations; Professional Certificates; University Degrees; Coursera Plus subscription; solutions for Business, Campus and Government; Guided Projects and Coursera Labs. Headquarters 2440 West El Camino Real, Suite 500, Mountain View, CA 94040, USA. Geographical Presence Serves ~168 million registered learners across 200+ countries and territories; specifically reported as over 230 countries and territories in 2024. Website https://www.coursera.org

Coursera is a publicly listed edtech platform founded in 2012 that partners with 350+ universities and industry organizations to deliver courses, Professional Certificates, and degrees worldwide.

The platform reported 183 million registered learners as of June 30, 2025, confirming its position among the largest online learning providers globally.

Greg Hart was appointed President and CEO effective February 3, 2025, succeeding Jeff Maggioncalda.

Coursera reported $187 million in revenue in Q2 2025 and raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to $738–$746 million, indicating steady top-line momentum.

The company generated $36 million in net cash from operating activities and $29 million in free cash flow in Q2 2025, reflecting improving operating leverage.

Coursera’s headcount stood at about 1,260 employees as of year-end 2024, a figure cited across multiple investor and business directories in 2025.

Headquarters are located in Mountain View, California, with principal offices at 2440 W. El Camino Real, Suite 500, Mountain View, CA 94040.

Coursera was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2025, noting platform scale and impact.

Coursera became the first online learning platform partner in OpenAI’s new generation of apps in ChatGPT, signaling deeper integration of generative AI into learning experiences.

The company announced a CFO transition on October 2, 2025, with Ken Hahn moving to an advisory role while a search for a successor proceeds.

Coursera named Anthony Salcito as General Manager for Enterprise on October 6, 2025, strengthening leadership for its B2B segment.

In Q1 2025, Coursera delivered $179 million in revenue and added a record 7 million new registered learners in the quarter.

At Coursera Connect September 2025, the company highlighted new partners and Professional Certificates aimed at expanding career pathways, reinforcing focus on employability.

BYJU’S

Field Information Company Type Private edtech company Parent Organization Think & Learn Private Limited CEO Byju Raveendran (leadership status has been contested by some shareholders; court proceedings have been ongoing) Number of Employees 10,000+ employees (2024) Established Date and Year 2011 Subsidiaries (selected) Aakash Educational Services, Osmo, WhiteHat Jr, Toppr, Great Learning, Epic!, Tynker, GeoGebra Products BYJU’S The Learning App, Early Learn program, Parent Connect, test-prep and K-12 digital learning content Headquarters BYJU’S, 2nd Floor, Tower D, IBC Knowledge Park, 4/1, Bannerghatta Main Road, Bengaluru, India Geographical Presence Global presence; services offered in India and international markets Website https://byjus.com

BYJU’S reported a total learner base of over 150 million worldwide by late 2023, indicating its historical scale in K-12 and test-prep segments.

At its peak, the company disclosed about 3 million annual paid subscribers and an ~85 percent renewal rate, reflecting strong historical monetization of its app.

BYJU’S reached a peak valuation of roughly 22 billion USD in 2022, a benchmark that has since collapsed amid governance and liquidity issues.

The workforce was reduced materially, with reports indicating about 5,000 layoffs since October 2022, as restructuring measures accelerated.

In June 2025, U.S. Bankruptcy Court–supervised asset sales were approved and completed: BYJU’S divested Epic for 95 million USD and Tynker for 2.2 million USD, far below their 2021 purchase prices, as part of creditor-driven recoveries.

In March 2025, a Delaware bankruptcy ruling found that over 500 million USD tied to BYJU’S loan proceeds had been fraudulently transferred to a sham fund, strengthening lenders’ recovery efforts.

In August 2025, the NCLAT upheld NCLT directions linked to the Aakash Educational Services dispute, keeping a status quo on BYJU’S 25 percent stake as ownership and control questions proceed in Bengaluru NCLT.

In September–October 2025, public notices indicated that core BYJU’S assets were being marketed under India’s insolvency process as expressions of interest lagged, underscoring the ongoing resolution timeline.

In September 2025, the Qatar Investment Authority moved the Karnataka High Court to enforce a 235 million USD arbitral award against founder Byju Raveendran and an affiliated entity, highlighting intensifying creditor actions.

Earlier, in June 2024, major investor Prosus wrote off the carrying value of its 9.6 percent BYJU’S stake to zero, signaling severe equity impairment.

Chegg Inc

Field Details Company Type Public company, listed on NYSE under ticker CHGG. Parent Organization None; independent publicly held company. CEO Nathan Schultz, President and Chief Executive Officer. Number of Employees 1,271 employees as of December 31, 2024. Established (date and year) Incorporated in 2005; re-launched as “Chegg” in December 2007. Subsidiaries (selected) Chegg India Private Limited; Mathway LLC; Thinkful, Inc. (now offered as Chegg Skills); Imagine Easy Solutions; Busuu. Products Chegg Study; Chegg Study Pack; Chegg Writing; Chegg Math Solver / Mathway; Chegg Skills certificate programs. Headquarters 3990 Freedom Circle, Santa Clara, California 95054, United States. Geographical Presence Operations and teams in the United States, India, Israel, the UK, Germany, Spain, and Brazil; global online service footprint. Website https://www.chegg.com

Chegg reported $617.6 million in total net revenues for full-year 2024, with Subscription Services contributing $549.2 million, and it closed 2024 with 6.6 million Subscription Services subscribers.

In fourth-quarter 2024, Chegg recorded $143.5 million in revenue and 3.6 million subscribers, with a reported gross margin of 68% on a GAAP basis.

For first-quarter 2025, guidance was set at $114 to $116 million in total revenue and $104 to $106 million from Subscription Services, with an expected gross margin of 66 to 67%.

Chegg announced a strategic review in February 2025, indicating that alternatives such as a sale or a go-private transaction were being considered, while simultaneously filing an antitrust complaint against Google.

In April 2025, Chegg launched a new Create functionality to deliver personalized, AI-powered practice materials and study plans within its learning experience.

Chegg reported second-quarter 2025 net revenues of $105.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $23 million, citing progress in expense discipline and AI-driven product reinvention.

Chegg announced workforce reductions affecting about 22% of employees in May 2025 as part of a restructuring aligned to market changes driven by generative AI.

Chegg’s Global Student Survey 2025 found that 80% of undergraduates had used generative AI to support their studies, with accuracy cited as a key concern.

Management highlighted that AI tools were reducing content production costs, with content CapEx reported down 56% year over year in fourth-quarter 2024 as question volumes increased 2%.

The company indicated that Busuu language-learning momentum and the shift of Chegg Study to a personalized learning assistant were ongoing priorities to stabilize trends in 2025.

2U Inc

Field Details Company Type Private company. Parent Organization None reported; operates as an independent private company. CEO Kees Bol, effective January 27, 2025. Number of Employees 5,568 total employees as of December 31, 2023 [2,961 full-time; 2,607 part-time]. Established Date and Year Incorporated April 2, 2008 in Delaware under the name 2Tor Inc.; renamed 2U, Inc. on October 11, 2012. Subsidiaries edX; GetSmarter; CoGrammar. Trilogy brand retired as “edX Boot Camps.” Products Global online learning platform edX; online degree programs with university partners; short courses and professional certificates; edX Boot Camps. Headquarters Arlington, Virginia, USA. Corporate address: 2345 Crystal Drive, Suite 1100, Arlington, VA 22202. Geographical Presence Global operations with offices or teams in United States, South Africa (Cape Town), United Kingdom (London), and remote presence across Australia, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. Website https://2u.com

2U operates the edX platform, which reported a learner network of 91 million in 2024, indicating large-scale global reach across free and paid offerings.

Cumulatively, more than 66,000 learners have graduated from 2U-supported degree programs, reflecting sustained outcomes in accredited online education.

The company reports relationships with about 260 partner institutions delivering over 4,500 online offerings across courses, bootcamps, and degrees.

At the time of its 2024 restructuring announcement, coverage indicated approximately 70,000 learners enrolled across degree and non-degree programs, showing active demand for its portfolio.

The organization highlights multi-year learner impact, noting millions who have completed programs on its platform, which supports workforce-aligned fields such as nursing, social work, education, and counseling.

On July 25, 2024, 2U filed voluntary prepackaged Chapter 11 cases to cut debt and secure new financing, stating that services for students and partners would continue without disruption.

On September 13, 2024, 2U announced completion of its financial restructuring and emergence as a privately held company with a strengthened balance sheet.

On March 31, 2025, industry reporting documented another round of layoffs at 2U/edX as the company continued post-restructuring cost actions.

Amazon Inc

Field Information Company Type Public company; listed on Nasdaq and included in DJIA, S&P 500, and Nasdaq-100. Parent Organization None. Amazon is publicly owned by its shareholders. CEO Andy Jassy, President and Chief Executive Officer. Number of Employees 1,556,000 employees in 2024. Established Date and Year Founded on July 5, 1994 in Bellevue, Washington, by Jeff Bezos. Subsidiaries (selected) Amazon Web Services, Whole Foods Market, Twitch, Ring, Audible, Zoox, IMDb, Zappos, Kuiper Systems. Products and Services (selected) Consumer devices and platforms such as Kindle, Echo, Fire TV; services including Amazon.com marketplace, Prime, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Alexa, AWS, One Medical. Headquarters Seattle, Washington, and Arlington, Virginia. Geographical Presence Area served: Worldwide. Website https://www.amazon.com

As of July 10, 2024, AWS reported that its free cloud-skills programs had trained 31 million learners across 200+ countries and territories, surpassing its 2025 goal ahead of schedule.

Under Amazon’s “AI Ready” initiative announced on November 20, 2023, the company committed to provide free AI skills training to 2 million people globally by 2025.

Amazon Future Engineer reached 3.9 million students from underrepresented communities worldwide in 2024, delivering computer science learning from early grades through high school.

In India, Amazon Future Engineer reported training 3 million students and 20,000 teachers across 272 districts by January 2025, with instruction offered in seven local languages.

The AWS Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance had engaged 1,050 educational institutions and 250,000+ learners globally by December 2024, aligning curricula with in-demand cloud roles.

In April 2025, AWS launched the Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance in the UK with an objective to equip 100,000 learners with AI skills by 2030.

In India, the Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance reported participation from nearly 100 education institutions, employers, and collaborators by January 2025.

AWS re/Start continued to deliver no-cost, cohort-based training for unemployed or underemployed learners, preparing them for entry-level cloud roles and connecting them to employers.

Amazon’s internal education benefits have scaled, with 250,000 employees participating in Career Choice as of July 2025 including 100,000 in 2024, indicating sustained workforce upskilling.

In July 2025, AWS highlighted education use cases at the Imagine Education and State and Local Government events, including the availability of Claude for Education in AWS Marketplace and Instructure’s IgniteAI agentic chatbot built on Amazon Bedrock.

In April 2025, AWS previewed priorities for educators and public-sector leaders at the Imagine for Education conference, including generative AI adoption and digital transformation roadmaps.

In the U.S., Amazon Future Engineer announced 400 scholarships totaling up to USD 16 million in college tuition for the 2025 cohort of high-school seniors pursuing computer science.

In India, Amazon’s direct test-prep venture Amazon Academy was wound down with operations ending in August 2023, and enrolled learners were refunded, indicating a strategic refocus toward skills and workforce programs instead of consumer edtech platforms.

Blackboard Inc

Item Details Company Type Private; operated as a brand within Anthology after the Anthology–Blackboard merger completed on Oct 25, 2021. Parent Organization Anthology, Inc.. Anthology is currently in Chapter 11 proceedings with a planned transfer of its teaching and learning brands, including Blackboard, to lenders led by Nexus Capital and Oaktree, subject to court approval. CEO Bruce Dahlgren, Chief Executive Officer of Anthology. Number of Employees Approx. 1,001 to 5,000 listed under Blackboard’s company page; Anthology historically reports global operations. Established (Date & Year) 1997; Blackboard originated from the 1997 combination of CourseInfo LLC and Blackboard LLC, forming Blackboard Inc. Subsidiaries As a brand within Anthology, no separate current subsidiaries are listed. Notable historical units: Open LMS (sold to LTG in 2020) and Blackboard Collaborate (sold to Class Technologies in 2022). Transact payments unit was divested in 2019. Products Blackboard Learn / Learn Ultra LMS and related tools such as Anthology Ally and Illuminate integrations positioned under Anthology’s portfolio. Headquarters Anthology states its corporate headquarters is Boca Raton, Florida and it maintains the main Blackboard office in Reston, Virginia. Geographical Presence Worldwide; the combined company reported serving 4,000+ colleges and universities globally at the time of the merger. Website blackboard.com (routes to Anthology’s Blackboard pages) and anthology.com/blackboard for product information.

Blackboard was acquired by Anthology in September 2021, integrating Blackboard’s LMS with Anthology’s broader higher-education software portfolio.

Adoption of Blackboard Learn Ultra has been rising, with “hundreds of institutions” using Ultra and “almost one million courses” taught on Ultra as of June 2023.

In 2024, Tambellini’s StarChart for LMS positioned Blackboard as a “Commander,” reflecting strong product direction and user focus.

ListedTech reported that Blackboard’s North American market share declined from 9% to 5% over the past decade, while about 60% of institutions still on Blackboard have upgraded to Ultra.

Blackboard’s corporate presence is listed under Anthology, headquartered in Boca Raton, with an indicated workforce of roughly 1,001 to 5,000 employees across the Blackboard organization on LinkedIn.

Blackboard provides built-in statistics reporting for administrators, including user counts, logins, time spent, and active course activity, which is commonly used for adoption and engagement tracking.

A recent development is that Anthology, Blackboard’s parent company, filed for Chapter 11 in October 2025 and plans to transfer control of its teaching and learning brands, including Blackboard, to a lender group led by Nexus and Oaktree while eliminating debt and injecting at least USD 50 million in new capital.

Anthology also announced in September 2025 a strategic transformation to recapitalize the Teaching and Learning business on a stand-alone, debt-free basis, while pursuing divestitures in other segments.

Blackboard continues to receive product updates, with the 3902.1.0 release highlighted in September 2025 for Ultra customers, signaling ongoing feature delivery despite corporate restructuring.

Sector coverage has noted the reorganization and sell-offs following the Anthology–Blackboard combination, underscoring competitive pressure in the LMS market and the impact on brand stewardship.

Edutech

Field Details Company Type Privately held company Parent Organization None disclosed; independently owned CEO Shameema Parveen Number of Employees 201–500 Established (Date & Year) 1991 Subsidiaries Not publicly listed; operates regional entities such as Edutech India Products K-12 and Higher-Ed solutions including STEAM spaces, hands-on resources, teaching and learning platforms, AR/VR immersive learning, digital assessment, smart library, lecture capture, micro-credential and video learning platforms; industry simulators and enterprise XR Headquarters Dubai, United Arab Emirates Geographical Presence Middle East focus with offices across UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia; India presence including Chennai and multiple metros; USA office in Chicago Website https://www.edutech.com

https://www.edutechindia.com

Edutech Middle East was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, serving schools, universities, and training institutions across the Middle East region.

The company positions itself as an end-to-end provider of technology-enabled learning solutions spanning classrooms, libraries, STEM and engineering labs, and innovation centers in GCC markets.

Public profiles indicate a workforce in the 201–500 employees range, reflecting a mid-sized regional edtech integrator.

Leadership is reported under Shameema Parveen as Co-Founder and CEO.

Longevity is notable, with 34+ years of continuous operations as of 2025, indicating an established presence in the Middle East’s education technology ecosystem.

Impact-oriented programs have been documented, including an “Engineer the Future” STEM initiative that reached over 6,000 secondary students across the UAE in 2023.

The firm highlighted a wind-power training system installation at a Higher Colleges of Technology campus, supporting hands-on renewable-energy teaching and skills development.

Corporate outreach notes a STEM partnership initiative with ExxonMobil, indicating continued collaboration with industry to embed real-world applications in STEM learning.

Additional context: Edutech’s website reiterates a regional focus on hands-on, outcomes-driven deployments across K-12, higher education, and workforce settings in the Middle East.

Google LLC

Field Information Company Type Limited Liability Company incorporated in Delaware; wholly owned subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. Parent Organization Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai (CEO of Google; also CEO of Alphabet) Number of Employees 183,323 employees at Alphabet as of December 31, 2024; the vast majority sit within Google businesses. Established Date and Year Founded September 4, 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; reorganized under Alphabet in 2015 and converted to Google LLC in 2017. Subsidiaries (illustrative) YouTube LLC; Google Payment Corp.; Google International LLC. Products Search, Android, Chrome, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Gmail, Google Workspace, ChromeOS, Pixel, Gemini and more. Headquarters Googleplex, Mountain View, California, United States. Geographical Presence Global operations with dozens of offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa; Wikipedia lists 86 locations worldwide across these regions. Website https://www.google.com and https://about.google/

Google Workspace for Education is used by more than 150 million students and educators globally as of 2024.

Google Classroom surpassed 120 million users, and by H1 2024 it recorded about 10 million daily active users on Android.

In 2025, North America accounted for 52.4% of global Chromebook education market share, and 93% of U.S. school districts reported intent to purchase Chromebooks.

The New York City Department of Education purchased 500,000 Chromebooks for K-12 schools in 2024, indicating sustained institutional adoption.

Google Career Certificates are supported by a consortium of 150+ U.S. employers, and 75% of graduates report career improvement within six months.

On September 25, 2025, Google enabled educators to use Gemini to generate custom stories within Read Along in Google Classroom, expanding AI-assisted reading practice.

On June 30, 2025, Google announced over 30 new AI features for Classroom, including tools to help teachers create content and differentiate instruction.

In mid-2025, Google extended NotebookLM access to students under 18 and introduced a Gemini tab in Classroom for lesson planning, math problem generation, and analytics for Education Plus users.

In 2025, Google consolidated its education AI tiers under Google AI Pro for Education to provide premium Gemini access across Docs, Gmail, Slides, Sheets, and NotebookLM.

In August 2025, Google launched Guided Learning in Gemini to provide tutor-style, step-by-step educational support for students.

A multi-year device pipeline remains active in emerging markets, including a program to supply over 500,000 Chromebooks to students in Pakistan by 2025 through an Allied Corporation partnership.

Shared On:



Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth technology trends, smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza