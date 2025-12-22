Google Gemini AI Statistics By Market Share, Usage, Users and Fact (2026)

Introduction

Google Gemini AI Statistics: Google’s Gemini, formerly known as Bard, has emerged as a generative AI assistant following the rapid rise of ChatGPT. The Gemini was launched in March 2023 and uses an advanced model that works with text, images, audio, video, and code, giving it far more flexibility than older AI systems. The assistant is designed to work with multiple types of data simultaneously, such as text, images, audio, video, and computer code, making it more flexible and capable than older AI systems.

By 2025, Gemini had grown into one of the most widely used AI platforms, reaching hundreds of millions of users; some estimates put the monthly user base at over 650 million. People use Gemini for writing, translating, coding support, creative tasks, and research-style problem-solving.

The Gemini AI mobile app had around 650 million monthly users in 2025.

monthly users in 2025. Gemini 2.5 Flash can generate text at over 250 tokens per second, making it one of the fastest large models.

Flash can generate text at over tokens per second, making it one of the fastest large models. On September 19, Gemini was added to Chrome on desktop in the U.S., offering quick summaries and answers based on open tabs.

SecondTalent.com reports that Google Gemini AI held a 13.40% market share in October 2025.

market share in October 2025. In March 2025, Gemini AI reached 1.3 million U.S. downloads.

U.S. downloads. As of 2025, people using Gemini AI are mostly between 25 to 34 years old (29.66%).

Meanwhile, about 58% of Google Gemini users are men, while 42% are women.

of Google Gemini users are men, while are women. Google Gemini is mainly used for research (40%), followed by creativity tasks (30%).

followed by creativity tasks Gemini AI now helps 5.4 million classrooms by creating lessons and giving feedback.

classrooms by creating lessons and giving feedback. A report published by SQ Magazine found that Gemini AI’s monthly active users jumped from 7 million in Q4 2023 to 82 million in Q2 2025.

in Q4 2023 to in Q2 2025. As of November 2025, the United States accounts for the most traffic to gemini.google.com at 14.2%, up from 9.46% last month.

up from last month. In October 2025, Google Gemini AI received 1.182 billion total visits.

total visits. Gemini reached users in 182 countries by mid-2025, giving it about 93% coverage of internet-accessible locations.

coverage of internet-accessible locations. As of March 2025, the total number of Gemini application downloads accounted for 1,303,466.

Gemini has achieved strong audit results, with basic regression at 98% accuracy and 95% clarity.

About Google Gemini AI

Metrics Details Release Date December 6, 2023

Bard (former version): March 21, 2023 Parent Company Google, under Alphabet Inc. Available regions Over 230 countries and territories. Languages Over 40 languages (Chinese, Korean, Arabic, Hindi, and Spanish). Model variants Gemini 2.5 Pro, Gemini 2.5 Flash, and Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite. Main Abilities Text generation, image understanding, coding, reasoning, planning, translation, and conversation. Platforms Web (gemini.google.com), Android, iOS apps, and integrated into Google products. Purpose Helps with writing, learning, brainstorming, problem-solving, and daily tasks.

Milestones Achieved By Google Gemini AI In 2025

On January 30, Gemini 2.0 Flash became the main model for users.

Later, on February 5, 2025, Google launched Gemini 2.0 Pro, featuring improved performance.

On March 25, the company revealed Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental, adding stronger reasoning and coding features.

Then, on April 17, Google offered Gemini 2.5 Flash in preview, showing a new hybrid approach that balanced speed with flexible thinking levels.

By May 20, Gemini 2.5 Flash became the default model, while Gemini 2.5 Pro was introduced as the most advanced option with Deep Think for more demanding tasks.

On June 17, Google moved Gemini 2.5 Pro and 2.5 Flash out of preview and introduced Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite, a faster, more affordable version.

On August 26, Google released Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, a tool for creating and editing images.

Finally, on September 19, Gemini was added to Chrome on desktop in the U.S., offering quick summaries and answers based on open tabs.

General Google Gemini AI Statistics

According to SimilarWeb, in November 2025, gemini.google.com ranked #29 globally, #63 in the U.S., and #2 in the AI chatbots category.

It showed a 29.32% bounce rate, 4.21 pages per visit, and an average visit time of 00:06:59.

As of 2025, around 350 million people use Gemini across Google products and apps each month.

It supports about 1.5 billion AI Overview users each month, making it the most active AI system in a search engine.

The mobile app had around 650 million monthly users in 2025, making it the largest AI app worldwide.

Gemini also runs on 1 to 5 billion devices, giving it one of the biggest install bases of any AI model.

The newer Gemini 2.5 Pro scores 74.2% on LiveCodeBench, more than twice the previous version’s score.

Gemini 2.5 Flash can generate text at over 250 tokens per second, making it one of the fastest large models.

It maintains strong long-context scores, with 87% at 128K tokens and 69.8% at 1M tokens.

Gemini now gets over 1.18 billion monthly visits, and users spend more than 7 minutes on the site.

Google Cloud revenue rose 34%, and enterprises save about 105 minutes each week.

ChatGPT accounted for the largest market share at 81.37%, followed by Perplexity at 11.12% and Microsoft Copilot at 3.46%.

Meanwhile, Google Gemini accounted for around 3.01%, while Claude accounted for 1.02% and Deepsseek for 0.01%.

Google Gemini AI Market Share Statistics

SecondTalent.com reports that Google Gemini AI held a 13.40% market share in October 2025.

Furthermore, previously monthly market shares in 2025 are stated as September (13.50%), August (13.40%), July (13.50%), June (13.50%), May (13.40%), April (13.40%), March (13.70%), February (13.50%), January (13.50%).

Google Gemini AI Statistics By User Adoption, App Downloads and Overall Reach

In March 2025, Gemini AI reached 1.3 million U.S. downloads.

AI Overviews receive 1.5 billion monthly searches, providing significant visibility.

With approximately 650 million monthly users and a reach of 1 to 5 billion devices, Gemini now stands among the world’s most widely used AI apps.

As of 2025, people using Gemini AI are mostly between 25 to 34 years old (29.66%), followed by those 18 to 24 (22.40%), 35 to 44 (19.71%), and 45 to 54 (14.02%).

Smaller groups of users are 55-64 (8.93%) and 65 years & above (5.29%).

About 58% of Google Gemini users are men, while 42% are women.

Google Gemini AI Usage Statistics

Google Gemini is mainly used for research (40%), followed by creativity tasks (30%), such as ideas and writing.

Many users also rely on it for productivity (20%), while a smaller share uses it for entertainment (10%).

In Different Fields Analysis

Gemini AI now helps 5.4 million classrooms by creating lessons and giving feedback.

In marketing, teams rely on it for campaign content, and 42% of digital ads include Gemini-made copy.

About 21% of U.S. mid-size law firms use it to review documents.

Customer support systems built on Gemini AI manage 2.1 billion tickets each year.

Around 33% of e-commerce brands use it to write product details and personalise chats.

In journalism, 1 in 3 U.S. newsrooms use it for research and summaries.

More than 7,000 hospitals use Gemini for intake and triage chats.

In finance, 22% of firms apply it to assess risks and detect fraud.

Real estate teams see 31% faster property data processing, and 28% of ATS tools in HR now include Gemini AI.

Google Gemini AI User Statistics

A report published by SQ Magazine stated that Gemini AI’s monthly active users were 7 million in Q4 2023 and reached around 82 million in Q2 2025.

Meanwhile, the total user sign-ups grew 370% between January 2024 and May 2025.

Education now accounts for 18% of its users, signalling a shift in early adoption.

In 2025, small businesses and solopreneurs represent 36% of active users, mainly for content creation.

Engagement is rising, with session time up 45% to 11.4 minutes.

Gen Z accounts for 32% of new users, and mobile usage rose 210% YoY, reaching 61% of daily activity.

Traffic Share of Google Gemini AI’s Website

As of November 2025, the United States accounts for the most traffic to gemini.google.com at 14.2%, up from 9.46% last month.

Followed by India at 7.44% (+11.5%), Brazil at 6.39% (+7.01%), Japan at 5.26% (+7.9%), and South Korea at 5.2% (+19.66%).

The remaining 61.53% of the site’s visitors come from all other countries.

Google Gemini AI Website Visit Statistics By Devices

In October 2025, Google Gemini AI received 1.182 billion total visits.

Additionally, desktop accounted for 813.2 million and mobile 368.8 million, showing a +11.74% increase.

Months Total Desktop Mobile Change Rate September 1.057 billion 664.2 million 393.6 million +46.24% August 723.3 million 533 million 190.3 million –

Google Gemini AI’s Costing Statistics

Model Input Cost

(per 1 million tokens) Output Cost

(per 1 million tokens) Gemini 2.5 Pro USD 1.25 USD 10 GPT-5 Claude 4.5 Sonnet USD 3 USD 15 Grok 4 Gemini 2.5 Flash USD 0.3 USD 2.5 Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite USD 0.10 USD 0.40

Google Gemini AI’s Adoption Rate Statistics

According to sqmagazine.co.uk, Gemini reached users in 182 countries by mid-2025, giving it about 93% coverage of internet-accessible locations.

In Europe, it now has a 29% share of AI productivity tools and has overtaken Microsoft Copilot in Germany and France.

India and Brazil drive much of its expansion, making up 22% of new users in 2025.

Gemini also offers translation in 130+ languages, and 14.5 million students use it through Google for Education.

Middle East Gemini use rose 240% year over year, mainly in finance and logistics, while Africa grew 180%, driven by gains in language and mobile.

Gem­i­ni App Download Statistics

As of March 2025, the total number of Gemini application downloads accounted for 1,303,466.

In the same year, the number of downloads in January and February were 1,288,724 and 1,448,985, respectively.

Meanwhile, the highest download count was recorded in December 2024, with 1,612,763.

Gemini AI Audit Performance Analysis

The chart above shows that Gemini has achieved strong audit results, with basic regression at 98% accuracy and 95% clarity.

For complex statistical interpretation, it delivers 95% accuracy and 90% clarity.

When reacting to data changes, the model scores 85% accuracy and 75% clarity.

In multicollinearity handling, Gemini again performs strongly with 98% accuracy and 88% clarity.

Conclusion

In the end, Google Gemini has become one of the most important AI tools today. It has grown quickly in what it can do and in the number of users. Because it can understand text, images, audio, video, and even code, it supports a wide range of tasks. Its rapid growth in monthly users indicates broad acceptance worldwide. As Gemini improves, its useful features and real-world tools will likely help more areas, make work easier, and guide how AI evolves in the future.

