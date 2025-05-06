Perplexity AI Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Perplexity AI statistics: Perplexity AI, founded in August 2022, has rapidly emerged as a formidable player in the AI-assisted search engine sector. By the end of 2024, the company achieved a valuation of USD 9 billion, a significant increase from USD 1 billion in April 2024, following a USD 500 million funding round led by Institutional Venture Partners. The platform’s user base expanded to 15 million active users, marking a 50% growth over three months.

In terms of revenue, Perplexity AI reported a revenue run rate of USD 50 million in October 2024, with projections to earn approximately USD 25 million for the year. The company’s services have processed over 230 million queries since inception. Perplexity AI’s swift ascent underscores its growing influence and competitiveness in the evolving landscape of AI-driven search technologies.

. This article outlines the various Perplexity AI statistics and trends that shaped the growth story throughout 2025.

Editor’s Choice

Perplexity AI has, by 2024, reached a notable 10 million active monthly users with excellent growth in revenues and engagements.

active monthly users with excellent growth in revenues and engagements. ARR predictions show a total of US$35 million , representing a whopping 600% increase from an earlier estimate of US$5 million .

, representing a whopping increase from an earlier estimate of . Perplexity answered 250 million queries in July 2024 alone, which is half of the queries it answered in the whole of 2023 ( 500 million ).

queries in July 2024 alone, which is half of the queries it answered in the whole of 2023 ( ). Funding milestones: US$3.1 million in 2022; US$25.6 million in March 2023; big rounds in 2024— US$73.6 million in January; US$62.7 million in April; and US$250 million in August.

in 2022; in March 2023; big rounds in 2024— in January; in April; and in August. According to website traffic sources, 67.92% of visits are direct, while organic search accounts for 29.67% , and social channels get less than 1% , with YouTube delivering over 50% of the social traffic to the platform.

of visits are direct, while organic search accounts for , and social channels get less than , with YouTube delivering over of the social traffic to the platform. App downloads remained volatile in 2024: 1.8 million in March, plummeting to 1.3 million in April, before a recovery and stabilisation at 1.9 million in July and August.

in March, plummeting to in April, before a recovery and stabilisation at in July and August. Geographically, 24.78% of traffic comes from Indonesia, 22.16% from India, and 16.22% from the U.S., with a heavy inclination toward mobiles in Asia and desktops in the U.S.

of traffic comes from Indonesia, from India, and from the U.S., with a heavy inclination toward mobiles in Asia and desktops in the U.S. Monthly visits increased significantly from 35.28 million in September 2023 to 159.7 million in March 2025, with desktop visits surpassing mobile.

in September 2023 to in March 2025, with desktop visits surpassing mobile. Perplexity’s valuation skyrocketed from US$150 million in March 2023 to US$9 billion in the early part of 2025 and is projected to reach US$32.3 billion by the year 2032.

in March 2023 to in the early part of 2025 and is projected to reach by the year 2032. Organic search was driving a massive increase in traffic, attracting 152.5 million unique monthly visitors. Over 12,000% growth has been seen since early 2023.

unique monthly visitors. Over growth has been seen since early 2023. The interest in Perplexity has surged in the past year, recording 20,530% growth.

growth. With 52.4 million visits in February 2024 compared with 2.36 billion visits for ChatGPT, Perplexity came on top in engagement with 1.81 pages per visit and an average session time of 23 minutes and 10 seconds .

visits in February 2024 compared with visits for ChatGPT, Perplexity came on top in engagement with pages per visit and an average session time of . Perplexity’s revenue for the year ending March 2024 was estimated to be US$15-US$20 million , and in April 2024, it achieved an ARR of US$20 million , increasing 186% compared to late 2023.

, and in April 2024, it achieved an ARR of , increasing compared to late 2023. The average user session duration is 10 minutes 51 seconds , indicating a high level of user engagement.

, indicating a high level of user engagement. Perplexity generated 73 million visits in May 2024, about 12% of the estimated 600 million that ChatGPT garnered.

visits in May 2024, about of the estimated that ChatGPT garnered. Users spend 11 minutes per session, while power users sometimes spend 24 minutes.

minutes per session, while power users sometimes spend 24 minutes. The bounce rate, currently sitting at 63% , is higher than Google’s 28% , but retention is still quite strong at 85% .

, is higher than Google’s , but retention is still quite strong at . Perplexity sends only 10% of external traffic to Google-related domains, which increases the diversity of its sources.

of external traffic to Google-related domains, which increases the diversity of its sources. An estimated 100,000 to 200,000 subscribed users of the paid product are forecasted if we assume a US$20/month subscription rate and a US$40 million revenue for 2024.

Perplexity Revenue

Perplexity AI statistics show that Perplexity AI has gone through a rapid spurt in financial growth, with its ARR expected to hover around US$35 million per year.

This is a staggering increase of almost 600% from earlier estimates of just US$5 million in revenue.

The peak growth can be attributed to a steep rise in the number of user queries handled by the platform.

Just for some perspective, 500 million questions were answered by Perplexity throughout 2023, whereas 250 million were responded to within a single month of July 2024. This indicates its increasing usage and popularity.

Perplexity AI Funding

Even in the past few years, the bold funding of Perplexity AI has been a cogent testimony to increasing investor confidence in the platform.

The latest Perplexity AI statistics records of funding show US$3.1 million in September 2022 as the first-ever funding-related activity.

Another funding in March 2023, amounting to US$25.6 million, provided initial momentum.

In 2024, funds were raised at even larger scales; that was US$73.6 million in January, US$62.7 million in April, and a massive US$250 million in August.

These funding rounds showed signs of strong growth and confidence from investors, enabling Perplexity AI to scale operations and become more competitive in the AI market.

Perplexity AI Social Media And Marketing Statistics

According to Perplexity AI statistics, data show that direct traffic, representing 67.92% of total traffic, is the primary source of traffic to Perplexity AI’s website. This suggests that the URL is either being typed in by users or bookmarked.

Organic search placed second, with a 29.67% contribution, revealing good visibility in search engine results.

Referrals represent about 1.44%, whereas social media is marginal, at 0.93%. Email and display ads contribute a paltry 0.03% and 0.01% respectively, and there is no traffic from paid search whatsoever.

While social media accounts for less than 1% of Perplexity’s overall traffic, YouTube operates as the most prominent traffic driver in this category.

YouTube sends a whopping 50.95% of all social traffic, qualifying it as the greatest social platform in user engagement.

WhatsApp, with 8.26% of social shares, is relatively smaller but still relevant. Other platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn offer moderate contributions, with percentages each ranging from about 7% to 8%.

The rest of the 18.62% social traffic is sourced from various platforms.

This distribution suggests that while social media is not a primary driver for overall traffic, YouTube is an effective channel for outreach and engagement for the platform.

Perplexity AI App Statistics

Month Perplexity AI App Download On Google Play Store Increase In Downloads (MoM growth) August 2024 1.9 million 2.57% July 2024 1.9 million 0.12% June 2024 1.9 million 11.87% May 2024 1.7 million 28.39% April 2024 1.3 million -27.05% March 2024 1.8 million 5.10%

The download trend of the perplexity AI app in the Google Play Store in March 2024 appears to be a little curious, as how it fluctuates from one month to another. 1.8 million downloads were recorded in March with a slight month-on-month jump of 5.10%.

Perplexity AI statistics depict that in April, however, the downloads saw a slump of 1.3 million with a steep decline of 27.05%.

This was followed by a strong recovery in May, as downloads soared to 1.7 million, marking a 28.39% increase.

This upward trend continued into June, with the figure rising from 1.7 million to 1.9 million downloads, growing by 11.87 %.

The figure remained at 1.9 million downloads in July, though the growth slowed to a fraction, just 0.12 %.

August also had 1.9 million, although it recorded slight growth by just 2.57 %. Largely, it could be interpreted that the trend throughout the months after the dip in April was positive and steady.

Perplexity AI Website Traffic

According to Perplexity AI statistics, Perplexity AI’s user base depends heavily on a few important countries. Nearly half of all users from Indonesia and India contribute about 24.78% and 22.16% of users, respectively.

This is about 12.98 million users for Indonesia and about 11.61 million for India.

The third largest population is made up of the United States, accounting for 16.22% of users, which represents around 8.5 million people.

Following them are the Philippines and Mexico with 3.3% and 2.65% of the audience, respectively.

Device usage varies by country.

A whopping 92.53% of users in Indonesia connect to the platform through mobile devices, indicating that this is a mobile-first trend.

In comparison, those from the United States prefer using desktops to access the platform, with 59.69% accessing it through computers.

All in all, the global device usage split further indicates that mobile is dominant at 63.53% in traffic; desktop accounts for the remaining traffic at 36.47%.

The traffic data for website visits monthly shows a tremendous increase in the amount of traffic over time, and as of September 2023, recorded by Perplexity AI, the site has the highest monthly visits at 35.28 million, with approximately 70% of it coming from mobile.

Perplexity AI statistics state that the early researchers predict that this trend will remain throughout the months leading up to early 2024. However, there was a shocking twist in March 2025.

Traffic exploded to 159.7 million visits. For the most part, though, 133.3 million were directed from desktop users, and only 26.4 million were via mobile sources.

This change indicates a possible alteration in the way users interact with the platform; it could be a result of updates or changes of features better suited for desktop use.

Perplexity AI’s Market Valuation And Search Growth

Perplexity AI has seen huge growth in market value as well as an increase in its user base in very little time.

Perplexity AI statistics reveal that by March 2023, its market value hit US$150 million, thanks to a US$25.6 million Series A funding. By early 2024, this value rose to more than three and a half times and reached US$520.

The same financial year saw the receipt of another impressive US$500 million funding by the company in December 2024, thereby pushing its market value to reach US$9 billion by early 2025.

Expectations are that Perplexity AI should be worth US$32.3 billion in 2032, which denotes investor trust and growing acceptance.

User engagement follows suit, as Perplexity AI’s growth has been quite massive. It has 152.5 million unique monthly visitors from organic searches, an enormous rise of over 12,000 since early 2023, when it attracted only about 1.2 million monthly users.

Interest in the platform, meanwhile, has skyrocketed to the tune of 20,530% year on year, a clear testament to the sudden popularity and booming presence of Perplexity in the AI search engine.

Perplexity AI Visitor Engagement

February 2024: Perplexity AI saw 52.4 million visits, sustaining month-on-month growth after 31.39 million in December and 42.33 million in January.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, experienced a drastic rise in traffic with 2.36 billion visits in February, over 2.3 billion in January, and 1.97 billion in December.

Yet, notwithstanding differentials in total visits, Perplexity AI appeared to have better user engagement compared to ChatGPT.

On average, Perplexity users viewed 1.81 pages per session, while the same for ChatGPT stood at 1.47 pages.

On average, users spent an astounding 23 minutes and 10 seconds on Perplexity AI, compared to an average of 14 minutes and 17 seconds on ChatGPT.

This Perplexity AI statistics shows that, in absolute terms, although there was substantial traffic diverted to ChatGPT, the users of Perplexity AI were comparatively more engaged during their visit.

Perplexity AI Financial Performance

As of June 2024, Perplexity AI statistics valued the revenue at US$3 billion, which testifies to investors’ confidence in it and rapid performance growth.

In revenue terms, the company reportedly had between US$15 million and US$20 million in revenue when we last checked in March 2024, while in April, it had reached an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of around US$20 million.

This shows an increase of 82% since ARR was at US$11 million in February 2024, and a whopping increase of 186% vis-à-vis the US$7 million ARR reported at the end of 2023.

Further signs of strong faith in the platform’s potential lie in the fact that key investors such as SoftBank, Jeff Bezos, Nvidia, and Y Combinator.

Meanwhile, on the user side, Perplexity AI has grown to 10 million active monthly users.

In fact, with over 500 million search queries registered in 2023 alone, the platform exhibits wide usage and growing interest.

The users are also a form of engagement; each average user session lasts 10 minutes and 51 seconds, which is fairly high for an AI search platform.

Perplexity AI Vs. ChatGPT And Gemini

Perplexity AI is not trying to compete directly with ChatGPT with its conversational style; instead, it has positioned itself in the AI tool space by marketing itself for fast factual search results.

Gemini and OpenAI’s SearchGPT are entering AI search, too; however, Perplexity’s more specialised market niche is understandable from the main focus of real-time accuracy rather than generalised indexing.

In terms of scale, it still has a distant number of users compared to the larger players. As of 2024, Perplexity has over 10 million monthly active users, i.e., approximately 7% of the 143 million users of Google’s Gemini.

Perplexity AI statistics show that the platform received some 73 million visits in May 2024. This can be considered around 12% of ChatGPT’s total visits, estimated at around 600 million.

These numbers suggest that Perplexity is developing a strong product-market fit despite its smaller size.

The average time spent by users on the platform is close to 11 minutes—power users spend up to 24 minutes on the product, which is significantly higher than the 11 minutes on Google search and just 3 minutes on Wikipedia.

Perplexity AI statistics show that more than 80% of users confirm Perplexity provides accurate information; the platform enjoys an 85% retention rate, signaling that it consistently delivers value beyond the first use.

Average engagement is also very high, with users completing 1.8 pages per session.

Its bounce rate, though, is relatively high at 63%, compared to Google’s bounce rate of 28%; this means a considerable amount of users are still engaging with the content.

In general, it can be concluded that Perplexity, although not yet as big as the giants in size, has significantly gained relevance and loyal users, with very good user metrics and satisfaction levels.

Market Share Of AI Search Engines

The relative youth of Perplexity AI with respect to the AI space and the user profile it attracts pushed for this level of market share and user base.

The medium isn’t as widely used as others and is too specialised to attract users who need neat, up-to-the-minute, accurate information referenced.

Typical for professionals and researchers, this is usually quite a specialised audience, less about the informal and more about facts and reliability.

ChatGPT really appeals to a much broader audience: tech-savvy individuals, students, professionals, and creatives alike, those interested in having an interactive and conversationally engaging AI experience.

A very big chunk, Perplexity AI statistics, constituting about 82% of ChatGPT’s; outbound traffic, goes toward Google-linked domains, much confirming its interfacing with the wider web ecosystem.

Google’s Gemini, as part of the larger Google suite, caters to a very diverse user base, from casual users to professionals alike. Its traffic is self-contained as 100% of its outbound clicks go to Google-linked services or domains, showing a closed-loop ecosystem.

Perplexity, however, sends only 10% of its traffic to Google because it depends on a wide variety of sources across such domains as news, health, and research.Such low levels of dependence on any single source, especially Google, imply a more equalised and less biased content delivery mechanism.

Its core set of users would be comprised mostly of well-educated, high-income professionals, researchers, writers, artists, and developers, rather than general AI conversation who seek accurate citation-rich answers.

Perplexity AI statistics has earmarked US$40 million for its total revenue target for 2024, a 67% increase from US$24 million generated in 2023, bringing it to around US$3.33 million in revenue per month.

Such figures feature possible revenue contributions from its US$20-per-month Pro subscription plan that gives access to advanced language models and image generation, among others. This can also be used to estimate the user base with the given income figures.

For example, should 5% of Perplexity's 10 million active users become Pro subscribers, this would equal 500,000 users and generate US$10 million in monthly revenue, which far exceeds the projected US$3.33 million.

The monthly revenue would still be US$4 million from just 2%, or 200,000 Pro users. If, however, only 1% of users (100,000 people) are paying US$20 each, the revenue is much more in line at US$2 million per month.

Given such realistic Perplexity AI statistics, projections and pricing models for revenue from subscriptions, it is likely that as of 2024, Perplexity AI has between 100,000 and 200,000 paid members for the Pro Subscription service.

Conclusion

The future of Perplexity AI looks extremely bright, as it was able to score in terms of user engagement, revenue, and market presence in 2024. With growing users and strategic partnerships, Perplexity AI statistics have established its foothold in the AI-powered search engine market with a valuation of US$9 billion.

There are several legal issues currently being faced by the company, but the company is proactive in taking such steps, and innovative progress assures that the company has bright prospects for the future.

