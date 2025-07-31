How Many People Work at Instagram? (2025)

Introduction

Instagram is a free social media app where people share photos, videos, and stories. Users can follow friends, celebrities, or brands, like, comment on posts, and send direct messages. It also has features like Reels (short videos), Stories (disappearing content), and Live videos. In recent years, there have been thousands of people working with Instagram, and many are using the platform for fun, while businesses use it for marketing, selling products, and building their audience.

This article explores Instagram’s total workforce, along with segmentation, salary earnings, and how this powerful platform runs with a streamlined team.

How Many People Work at Instagram?

In September 2024, Instagram had 20,100 employees, which is 11.7% more than the 18,000 workers it had in 2023, according to reports from SEO.ai.

employees, which is more than the workers it had in 2023, according to reports from SEO.ai. Zoominfo.com reports that Instagram’s main office is at 1601 Willow Road in Menlo Park, California, United States, and the company currently employs around 37,331 people across various departments.

The table below shows the Instagram employee count since its launch:

Year Number of Employees Growth Rate 2022 15,000 25% 2021 12,000 71.4% 2020 7,000 133.3% 2019 3,000 200% 2018 1,000 100% 2017 500 11.1% 2016 450 50% 2015 300 100% 2014 150 200% 2013 50 284.6% 2012 13 62.5% 2011 8 300% 2010 2 –

Who Are The Main People Involved With Instagram?

Instagram was created by Kevin Systrom, who served as the CEO, and Mike Krieger, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), as they launched the platform in 2010 and led it until their departure in 2018.

After they left, Adam Mosseri took over as the Head of Instagram.

The app is owned by Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, who played a major role in Instagram’s growth after acquiring it in 2012.

Other key figures include Vishal Shah, the former Vice President of Product, and Marne Levine, who served as Chief Operating Officer.

Stan Chudnovsky contributed to integrating Instagram’s messaging with Facebook Messenger.

How many employees does Instagram have in each department?

(Reference: zoominfo.com)

As of the latest data, Instagram employs people across various departments, with the highest number working in Marketing, totaling 7,717 employees.

Meanwhile, the Engineering and Technical department has 1,754 staff members, while Operations has 913 employees, and the Sales team includes 728 individuals.

The number of employees in different departments is the Information Technology department (354), the Medical & Health division (338), and Finance (244).

Region-Wise Instagram Employee Analysis

According to the report published by Zoominfo.com, Instagram’s global team is the largest in Asia, with 3,461 employees across multiple international locations.

The North American region follows closely with 3,371 employees, while Europe is home to 1,788 team members.

Furthermore, Instagram employees in other regions are followed as South America (1,652), Africa (392), and Australia (76).

Who Are The Key Employees of Instagram?

As of 2025, some well-known professionals associated with Instagram include Mohammed Subhani, who works as the President of Instagram in Menlo Park.

Rafael Araruna is a teaching professional at Ibmec in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Kevin Brown serves as a National Account Manager at RSA in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Claudia Cereceda is the Director of Operations at NYC Community Board 9, located in Brooklyn, New York.

Meanwhile, thousands of professionals use Instagram to find and connect with important decision-makers every day, and some of them are mentioned in the table below:

Name Job Title Swapnil Bhave Software Engineer Omair Alam Eryscia Jovinta Human Resources Positions Rachel Talley Executive Assistant & AMP Manager, Human Resources Mashal Hussain Lifestyle Content Creator Apple Cheung Food and Lifestyle Influencer Anh Doan Content Creator Maria Beals HR Leader Daniyar Yeralin Manager, Engineering Tao Xie Bianca Magri Manager, Human Resources Jay Parmar Android Software Engineer Márcio Cavalcante Content Creator Ahmet Kervanbaşı Manager, Social Media Hafshah Rahmadita Content Creator Wen Park Ceren Alkurt Phil Rooney Director, Human Resources Matthew Robbins Software Engineer Mayank Jaiswal Content Creator Bárbara Carlos Marketing Para Afiliados Aman Singh Travel Content Creator Vanessa Wu Software Engineer Jean Nebres Manager, Product Marketing Danielle McCormick Content Creator Clara Aguiar Blogueiro Ian McQuade Product Growth Lead Nishanth Salinamakki Senior Software Engineer Emir Can Manager, Social Media Naeema Almaqbali Daniel Wearne Daniel Wearne Ozra Hosseini Virtual Network Administrator Yaya Hassan Jewelry Manager Sasha Naranjit Senior Software Engineer Mohammad Afroz Manager, Social Media Abhijeet Kumar Social Media Management Amina Hassan Digital Content Creator Haokun Luo Staff Software Engineer Jyotish Kushwaha Manager, Social Media Jonathan Cao Software Engineer Jack Silgen Content Jacksilgen Creator Erick Rocca Chef De Cuisine William Chong Data Scientist Joy Bivin Content Creator Ruby Ervin Software Engineer Yifei Hong Rohit Nandurkar Graphic Designer Nabila Azzahra Head of Human Resources Marouane Djelouat IT Specialist Shroff Kiss Art Director Saurabh Mishra Content Creator Foued Hassin Social Media Marketing Specialist Keyan Halperin Staff Data Scientist Rania Arabella Manager, Human Resources Samantha Scott Product Manager Steph Rhee Manager, Engineering Khaoula Boumaaza Content Creator Natasha White Social Media Marketing Intern Karla Cole Product Designer Madhav Kushwaha Manager, Social Media Diego Jimenez Product Design Dhanish Jain Social Media Marketing Specialist Clara Regina Funcionário De Marketing Nurhasanatul Ilmi Social Media Content Creator Alex Victoria Manager, Advertising Hamanni Lee Influencer Content Creator Thandiwe Ndlovu Content Creator Elijah Charlie Computer Operator Enes Dal Anshi Verma Yash Bansal Content Creator Jefferson Panganiban Video Editor Ana Sasazaki Social Media Marketing Consultant Evan Manivong Content Creator Amalia Firdaus Human Resources Department

What is the Instagram Employees’ Salary Structure in Different Departments?

As per EstimatedSalary.com, Instagram software engineers earn between USD 140,000 and USD 2 million every year.

Entry-level engineers (E3) salary scale usually remained around USD 193,000.

Senior engineers (E5–E7) make between USD 300,000 and USD 800,000, while directors (E8 and above) can earn more than USD 1 million annually.

Moreover, the average salary analysis of Instagram’s employees in other departments is stated in the table below:

Departments Salary Per Year (USD) Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) 180,000 Data Engineer 185,000 Machine Learning Engineer 200,000 to 550,000+ Cloud Engineer 180,000 Network Engineer 180,000 Security Engineer 185,000 Hardware Engineer 185,000 UX Designer/Researcher 140,000 Technical Program Manager (TPM) 160,000 Product Manager (PM) 170,000 to 500,000 UX/UI Designer 140,000 UX Researcher 140,000 Graphic Designer 130,000 Data Scientist 50,000 to 350,000 Business Intelligence Analyst 135,000 AI Research Scientist 200,000 to 600,000+ Account Manager 125,000 Sales Representative 80,000 Digital Marketing Manager 260,000 Growth Marketing Manager 260,000 Partner Manager 140,000 Business Analyst 135,000 Strategy & Operations Manager 180,000 Program Manager 160,000 Technical Support Specialist 135,000 Customer Solutions Engineer Solutions Consultant Financial Analyst Tax Specialist Legal Counsel Recruiter HR Business Partner Learning & Development Specialist

What is Instagram’s Revenue Efficiency based on Employees?

As per Visual Capitalist, Instagram makes about USD 2.5 million in revenue from each employee.

In comparison, Meta’s average revenue per employee in 2024 is around USD 2.22 million.

According to SEO.ai, Instagram has nearly 20,000 employees and brings in more than USD 50 billion every year.

This means Instagram alone is responsible for about 40% of Meta’s total advertising income.

Who Are The Top 10 Influencers of Instagram?

According to a report published by Forbesindis.com, the top Instagram influencer is Cristiano Rolando (footballer) with 652 million followers and 3,786 posts.

The next two top-ranked influencers are Lionel Messi (footballer) with 505 million (followers) and 1286 (posts); Selena Gomez (singer) with 420 million (followers) and 2,030 (posts).

The other seven Instagram influencers are mentioned below:

Influencer Name Followers (million) Posts Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Actor, Producer, Retired Wrestler) 394 7,981 Kylie Jenner (Reality TV Star, Businesswoman) 393 7,134 Ariana Grande (Singer, Actress) 375 296 Kim Kardashian West (Reality TV Star, Businesswoman) 357 6,315 Beyonce (Singer, Actress, Businesswoman) 311 2,356 Khloe Kardashian (Reality TV Star, Businesswoman) 303 4,584 Justin Bieber (Singer) 294 7,523

Instagram Influencer’s Age Group Statistics

(Reference: sproutsocial.com)

The above pie chart states that around 39.12% of Instagram influencers are aged between 25 and 34 years, followed by 33.29% aged between 18 and 24 years.

Furthermore, other influencers share by age group are followed by 20.73% (35 to 44 years), 5.15% (45 to 54 years), 1.32% (55 to 64 years), and 0.40% (65+ years).

Conclusion

After completing the article, it can be concluded that Instagram’s success is powered by a talented global team driving innovation, engagement, and revenue. With high employee productivity and competitive salaries, it plays a key role in Meta’s growth. As Instagram continues evolving, its workforce remains central to shaping the future of digital content and social media.

