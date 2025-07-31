How Many People Work at Instagram? (2025)
Introduction
Instagram is a free social media app where people share photos, videos, and stories. Users can follow friends, celebrities, or brands, like, comment on posts, and send direct messages. It also has features like Reels (short videos), Stories (disappearing content), and Live videos. In recent years, there have been thousands of people working with Instagram, and many are using the platform for fun, while businesses use it for marketing, selling products, and building their audience.
This article explores Instagram’s total workforce, along with segmentation, salary earnings, and how this powerful platform runs with a streamlined team.
How Many People Work at Instagram?
- In September 2024, Instagram had 20,100 employees, which is 11.7% more than the 18,000 workers it had in 2023, according to reports from SEO.ai.
- Zoominfo.com reports that Instagram’s main office is at 1601 Willow Road in Menlo Park, California, United States, and the company currently employs around 37,331 people across various departments.
The table below shows the Instagram employee count since its launch:
|Year
|Number of Employees
|Growth Rate
|2022
|15,000
|
25%
|
2021
|12,000
|71.4%
|2020
|7,000
|
133.3%
|
2019
|3,000
|200%
|2018
|1,000
|
100%
|
2017
|500
|11.1%
|2016
|450
|
50%
|
2015
|300
|100%
|2014
|150
|
200%
|
2013
|50
|284.6%
|2012
|13
|
62.5%
|
2011
|8
|300%
|2010
|2
|
–
Who Are The Main People Involved With Instagram?
- Instagram was created by Kevin Systrom, who served as the CEO, and Mike Krieger, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), as they launched the platform in 2010 and led it until their departure in 2018.
- After they left, Adam Mosseri took over as the Head of Instagram.
- The app is owned by Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, who played a major role in Instagram’s growth after acquiring it in 2012.
- Other key figures include Vishal Shah, the former Vice President of Product, and Marne Levine, who served as Chief Operating Officer.
- Stan Chudnovsky contributed to integrating Instagram’s messaging with Facebook Messenger.
How many employees does Instagram have in each department?
- As of the latest data, Instagram employs people across various departments, with the highest number working in Marketing, totaling 7,717 employees.
- Meanwhile, the Engineering and Technical department has 1,754 staff members, while Operations has 913 employees, and the Sales team includes 728 individuals.
- The number of employees in different departments is the Information Technology department (354), the Medical & Health division (338), and Finance (244).
Region-Wise Instagram Employee Analysis
- According to the report published by Zoominfo.com, Instagram’s global team is the largest in Asia, with 3,461 employees across multiple international locations.
- The North American region follows closely with 3,371 employees, while Europe is home to 1,788 team members.
- Furthermore, Instagram employees in other regions are followed as South America (1,652), Africa (392), and Australia (76).
Who Are The Key Employees of Instagram?
- As of 2025, some well-known professionals associated with Instagram include Mohammed Subhani, who works as the President of Instagram in Menlo Park.
- Rafael Araruna is a teaching professional at Ibmec in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
- Kevin Brown serves as a National Account Manager at RSA in Bedford, Massachusetts.
- Claudia Cereceda is the Director of Operations at NYC Community Board 9, located in Brooklyn, New York.
Meanwhile, thousands of professionals use Instagram to find and connect with important decision-makers every day, and some of them are mentioned in the table below:
|Name
|Job Title
|Swapnil Bhave
|Software Engineer
|Omair Alam
|Eryscia Jovinta
|Human Resources Positions
|Rachel Talley
|Executive Assistant & AMP Manager, Human Resources
|Mashal Hussain
|Lifestyle Content Creator
|Apple Cheung
|Food and Lifestyle Influencer
|Anh Doan
|Content Creator
|Maria Beals
|HR Leader
|Daniyar Yeralin
|Manager, Engineering
|Tao Xie
|Bianca Magri
|Manager, Human Resources
|Jay Parmar
|Android Software Engineer
|Márcio Cavalcante
|Content Creator
|Ahmet Kervanbaşı
|Manager, Social Media
|Hafshah Rahmadita
|Content Creator
|Wen Park
|Ceren Alkurt
|Phil Rooney
|Director, Human Resources
|Matthew Robbins
|Software Engineer
|Mayank Jaiswal
|Content Creator
|Bárbara Carlos
|Marketing Para Afiliados
|Aman Singh
|Travel Content Creator
|Vanessa Wu
|Software Engineer
|Jean Nebres
|Manager, Product Marketing
|Danielle McCormick
|Content Creator
|Clara Aguiar
|Blogueiro
|Ian McQuade
|Product Growth Lead
|Nishanth Salinamakki
|Senior Software Engineer
|Emir Can
|Manager, Social Media
|Naeema Almaqbali
|Daniel Wearne
|Daniel Wearne
|Ozra Hosseini
|Virtual Network Administrator
|Yaya Hassan
|Jewelry Manager
|Sasha Naranjit
|Senior Software Engineer
|Mohammad Afroz
|Manager, Social Media
|Abhijeet Kumar
|Social Media Management
|Amina Hassan
|Digital Content Creator
|Haokun Luo
|Staff Software Engineer
|
Jyotish Kushwaha
|Manager, Social Media
|Jonathan Cao
|Software Engineer
|Jack Silgen
|Content Jacksilgen Creator
|Erick Rocca
|Chef De Cuisine
|William Chong
|Data Scientist
|Joy Bivin
|Content Creator
|Ruby Ervin
|Software Engineer
|Yifei Hong
|Rohit Nandurkar
|Graphic Designer
|Nabila Azzahra
|Head of Human Resources
|Marouane Djelouat
|IT Specialist
|Shroff Kiss
|Art Director
|Saurabh Mishra
|Content Creator
|Foued Hassin
|Social Media Marketing Specialist
|Keyan Halperin
|Staff Data Scientist
|Rania Arabella
|Manager, Human Resources
|Samantha Scott
|Product Manager
|Steph Rhee
|Manager, Engineering
|Khaoula Boumaaza
|Content Creator
|Natasha White
|Social Media Marketing Intern
|Karla Cole
|Product Designer
|Madhav Kushwaha
|Manager, Social Media
|Diego Jimenez
|Product Design
|Dhanish Jain
|Social Media Marketing Specialist
|Clara Regina
|Funcionário De Marketing
|Nurhasanatul Ilmi
|Social Media Content Creator
|Alex Victoria
|Manager, Advertising
|Hamanni Lee
|Influencer Content Creator
|Thandiwe Ndlovu
|Content Creator
|Elijah Charlie
|Computer Operator
|Enes Dal
|Anshi Verma
|Yash Bansal
|Content Creator
|Jefferson Panganiban
|Video Editor
|Ana Sasazaki
|Social Media Marketing Consultant
|Evan Manivong
|Content Creator
|Amalia Firdaus
|Human Resources Department
What is the Instagram Employees’ Salary Structure in Different Departments?
- As per EstimatedSalary.com, Instagram software engineers earn between USD 140,000 and USD 2 million every year.
- Entry-level engineers (E3) salary scale usually remained around USD 193,000.
- Senior engineers (E5–E7) make between USD 300,000 and USD 800,000, while directors (E8 and above) can earn more than USD 1 million annually.
Moreover, the average salary analysis of Instagram’s employees in other departments is stated in the table below:
|Departments
|Salary Per Year (USD)
|Site Reliability Engineer (SRE)
|180,000
|Data Engineer
|185,000
|Machine Learning Engineer
|200,000 to 550,000+
|Cloud Engineer
|180,000
|Network Engineer
|180,000
|Security Engineer
|185,000
|Hardware Engineer
|185,000
|UX Designer/Researcher
|140,000
|Technical Program Manager (TPM)
|160,000
|Product Manager (PM)
|170,000 to 500,000
|UX/UI Designer
|140,000
|UX Researcher
|140,000
|Graphic Designer
|130,000
|Data Scientist
|50,000 to 350,000
|Business Intelligence Analyst
|135,000
|AI Research Scientist
|200,000 to 600,000+
|Account Manager
|125,000
|Sales Representative
|80,000
|Digital Marketing Manager
|260,000
|Growth Marketing Manager
|260,000
|Partner Manager
|140,000
|Business Analyst
|135,000
|Strategy & Operations Manager
|180,000
|Program Manager
|160,000
|Technical Support Specialist
|135,000
|Customer Solutions Engineer
|Solutions Consultant
|Financial Analyst
|Tax Specialist
|Legal Counsel
|Recruiter
|HR Business Partner
|Learning & Development Specialist
What is Instagram’s Revenue Efficiency based on Employees?
- As per Visual Capitalist, Instagram makes about USD 2.5 million in revenue from each employee.
- In comparison, Meta’s average revenue per employee in 2024 is around USD 2.22 million.
- According to SEO.ai, Instagram has nearly 20,000 employees and brings in more than USD 50 billion every year.
- This means Instagram alone is responsible for about 40% of Meta’s total advertising income.
Who Are The Top 10 Influencers of Instagram?
- According to a report published by Forbesindis.com, the top Instagram influencer is Cristiano Rolando (footballer) with 652 million followers and 3,786 posts.
- The next two top-ranked influencers are Lionel Messi (footballer) with 505 million (followers) and 1286 (posts); Selena Gomez (singer) with 420 million (followers) and 2,030 (posts).
The other seven Instagram influencers are mentioned below:
|Influencer Name
|Followers (million)
|Posts
|Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Actor, Producer, Retired Wrestler)
|394
|7,981
|Kylie Jenner (Reality TV Star, Businesswoman)
|393
|7,134
|Ariana Grande (Singer, Actress)
|375
|296
|Kim Kardashian West (Reality TV Star, Businesswoman)
|357
|6,315
|Beyonce (Singer, Actress, Businesswoman)
|311
|2,356
|Khloe Kardashian (Reality TV Star, Businesswoman)
|303
|4,584
|Justin Bieber (Singer)
|294
|7,523
Instagram Influencer’s Age Group Statistics
- The above pie chart states that around 39.12% of Instagram influencers are aged between 25 and 34 years, followed by 33.29% aged between 18 and 24 years.
- Furthermore, other influencers share by age group are followed by 20.73% (35 to 44 years), 5.15% (45 to 54 years), 1.32% (55 to 64 years), and 0.40% (65+ years).
Conclusion
After completing the article, it can be concluded that Instagram’s success is powered by a talented global team driving innovation, engagement, and revenue. With high employee productivity and competitive salaries, it plays a key role in Meta’s growth. As Instagram continues evolving, its workforce remains central to shaping the future of digital content and social media.
