How Many People Work at Instagram? (2025)

Updated · Jul 31, 2025

Introduction

Instagram is a free social media app where people share photos, videos, and stories. Users can follow friends, celebrities, or brands, like, comment on posts, and send direct messages. It also has features like Reels (short videos), Stories (disappearing content), and Live videos. In recent years, there have been thousands of people working with Instagram, and many are using the platform for fun, while businesses use it for marketing, selling products, and building their audience.

This article explores Instagram’s total workforce, along with segmentation, salary earnings, and how this powerful platform runs with a streamlined team.

How Many People Work at Instagram?

  • In September 2024, Instagram had 20,100 employees, which is 11.7% more than the 18,000 workers it had in 2023, according to reports from SEO.ai.
  • Zoominfo.com reports that Instagram’s main office is at 1601 Willow Road in Menlo Park, California, United States, and the company currently employs around 37,331 people across various departments.

The table below shows the Instagram employee count since its launch:

Year Number of Employees Growth Rate
2022 15,000

25%

2021

 12,000 71.4%
2020 7,000

133.3%

2019

 3,000 200%
2018 1,000

100%

2017

 500 11.1%
2016 450

 50%

2015

 300 100%
2014 150

200%

2013

 50 284.6%
2012 13

 62.5%

2011

 8 300%
2010 2

Who Are The Main People Involved With Instagram?

  • Instagram was created by Kevin Systrom, who served as the CEO, and Mike Krieger, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), as they launched the platform in 2010 and led it until their departure in 2018.
  • After they left, Adam Mosseri took over as the Head of Instagram.
  • The app is owned by Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, who played a major role in Instagram’s growth after acquiring it in 2012.
  • Other key figures include Vishal Shah, the former Vice President of Product, and Marne Levine, who served as Chief Operating Officer.
  • Stan Chudnovsky contributed to integrating Instagram’s messaging with Facebook Messenger.

How many employees does Instagram have in each department?

employees-by-department (Reference: zoominfo.com)

  • As of the latest data, Instagram employs people across various departments, with the highest number working in Marketing, totaling 7,717 employees.
  • Meanwhile, the Engineering and Technical department has 1,754 staff members, while Operations has 913 employees, and the Sales team includes 728 individuals.
  • The number of employees in different departments is the Information Technology department (354), the Medical & Health division (338), and Finance (244).

Region-Wise Instagram Employee Analysis

  • According to the report published by Zoominfo.com, Instagram’s global team is the largest in Asia, with 3,461 employees across multiple international locations.
  • The North American region follows closely with 3,371 employees, while Europe is home to 1,788 team members.
  • Furthermore, Instagram employees in other regions are followed as South America (1,652), Africa (392), and Australia (76).

Who Are The Key Employees of Instagram?

  • As of 2025, some well-known professionals associated with Instagram include Mohammed Subhani, who works as the President of Instagram in Menlo Park.
  • Rafael Araruna is a teaching professional at Ibmec in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
  • Kevin Brown serves as a National Account Manager at RSA in Bedford, Massachusetts.
  • Claudia Cereceda is the Director of Operations at NYC Community Board 9, located in Brooklyn, New York.

Meanwhile, thousands of professionals use Instagram to find and connect with important decision-makers every day, and some of them are mentioned in the table below:

Name Job Title
Swapnil Bhave Software Engineer
Omair Alam
Eryscia Jovinta Human Resources Positions
Rachel Talley Executive Assistant & AMP Manager, Human Resources
Mashal Hussain Lifestyle Content Creator
Apple Cheung Food and Lifestyle Influencer
Anh Doan Content Creator
Maria Beals HR Leader
Daniyar Yeralin Manager, Engineering
Tao Xie
Bianca Magri Manager, Human Resources
Jay Parmar Android Software Engineer
Márcio Cavalcante Content Creator
Ahmet Kervanbaşı Manager, Social Media
Hafshah Rahmadita Content Creator
Wen Park
Ceren Alkurt
Phil Rooney Director, Human Resources
Matthew Robbins Software Engineer
Mayank Jaiswal Content Creator
Bárbara Carlos Marketing Para Afiliados
Aman Singh Travel Content Creator
Vanessa Wu Software Engineer
Jean Nebres Manager, Product Marketing
Danielle McCormick Content Creator
Clara Aguiar Blogueiro
Ian McQuade Product Growth Lead
Nishanth Salinamakki Senior Software Engineer
Emir Can Manager, Social Media
Naeema Almaqbali
Daniel Wearne Daniel Wearne
Ozra Hosseini Virtual Network Administrator
Yaya Hassan Jewelry Manager
Sasha Naranjit Senior Software Engineer
Mohammad Afroz Manager, Social Media
Abhijeet Kumar Social Media Management
Amina Hassan Digital Content Creator
Haokun Luo Staff Software Engineer

Jyotish Kushwaha

 Manager, Social Media
Jonathan Cao Software Engineer
Jack Silgen Content Jacksilgen Creator
Erick Rocca Chef De Cuisine
William Chong Data Scientist
Joy Bivin Content Creator
Ruby Ervin Software Engineer
Yifei Hong
Rohit Nandurkar Graphic Designer
Nabila Azzahra Head of Human Resources
Marouane Djelouat IT Specialist
Shroff Kiss Art Director
Saurabh Mishra Content Creator
Foued Hassin Social Media Marketing Specialist
Keyan Halperin Staff Data Scientist
Rania Arabella Manager, Human Resources
Samantha Scott Product Manager
Steph Rhee Manager, Engineering
Khaoula Boumaaza Content Creator
Natasha White Social Media Marketing Intern
Karla Cole Product Designer
Madhav Kushwaha Manager, Social Media
Diego Jimenez Product Design
Dhanish Jain Social Media Marketing Specialist
Clara Regina Funcionário De Marketing
Nurhasanatul Ilmi Social Media Content Creator
Alex Victoria Manager, Advertising
Hamanni Lee Influencer Content Creator
Thandiwe Ndlovu Content Creator
Elijah Charlie Computer Operator
Enes Dal
Anshi Verma
Yash Bansal Content Creator
Jefferson Panganiban Video Editor
Ana Sasazaki Social Media Marketing Consultant
Evan Manivong Content Creator
Amalia Firdaus Human Resources Department

What is the Instagram Employees’ Salary Structure in Different Departments?

  • As per EstimatedSalary.com, Instagram software engineers earn between USD 140,000 and USD 2 million every year.
  • Entry-level engineers (E3) salary scale usually remained around USD 193,000.
  • Senior engineers (E5–E7) make between USD 300,000 and USD 800,000, while directors (E8 and above) can earn more than USD 1 million annually.

Moreover, the average salary analysis of Instagram’s employees in other departments is stated in the table below:

Departments Salary Per Year (USD)
Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) 180,000
Data Engineer 185,000
Machine Learning Engineer 200,000 to 550,000+
Cloud Engineer 180,000
Network Engineer 180,000
Security Engineer 185,000
Hardware Engineer 185,000
UX Designer/Researcher 140,000
Technical Program Manager (TPM) 160,000
Product Manager (PM) 170,000 to 500,000
UX/UI Designer 140,000
UX Researcher 140,000
Graphic Designer 130,000
Data Scientist 50,000 to 350,000
Business Intelligence Analyst 135,000
AI Research Scientist 200,000 to 600,000+
Account Manager 125,000
Sales Representative 80,000
Digital Marketing Manager 260,000
Growth Marketing Manager 260,000
Partner Manager 140,000
Business Analyst 135,000
Strategy & Operations Manager 180,000
Program Manager 160,000
Technical Support Specialist 135,000
What is Instagram’s Revenue Efficiency based on Employees?

  • As per Visual Capitalist, Instagram makes about USD 2.5 million in revenue from each employee.
  • In comparison, Meta’s average revenue per employee in 2024 is around USD 2.22 million.
  • According to SEO.ai, Instagram has nearly 20,000 employees and brings in more than USD 50 billion every year.
  • This means Instagram alone is responsible for about 40% of Meta’s total advertising income.

Who Are The Top 10 Influencers of Instagram?

  • According to a report published by Forbesindis.com, the top Instagram influencer is Cristiano Rolando (footballer) with 652 million followers and 3,786 posts.
  • The next two top-ranked influencers are Lionel Messi (footballer) with 505 million (followers) and 1286 (posts); Selena Gomez (singer) with 420 million (followers) and 2,030 (posts).

The other seven Instagram influencers are mentioned below:

Influencer Name Followers (million) Posts
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Actor, Producer, Retired Wrestler) 394 7,981
Kylie Jenner (Reality TV Star, Businesswoman) 393 7,134
Ariana Grande (Singer, Actress) 375 296
Kim Kardashian West (Reality TV Star, Businesswoman) 357 6,315
Beyonce (Singer, Actress, Businesswoman) 311 2,356
Khloe Kardashian (Reality TV Star, Businesswoman) 303 4,584
Justin Bieber (Singer) 294 7,523

Instagram Influencer’s Age Group Statistics

instagram-influencer-audience-breakdown-by-age-group (Reference: sproutsocial.com)

  • The above pie chart states that around 39.12% of Instagram influencers are aged between 25 and 34 years, followed by 33.29% aged between 18 and 24 years.
  • Furthermore, other influencers share by age group are followed by 20.73% (35 to 44 years), 5.15% (45 to 54 years), 1.32% (55 to 64 years), and 0.40% (65+ years).

Conclusion

After completing the article, it can be concluded that Instagram’s success is powered by a talented global team driving innovation, engagement, and revenue. With high employee productivity and competitive salaries, it plays a key role in Meta’s growth. As Instagram continues evolving, its workforce remains central to shaping the future of digital content and social media.

