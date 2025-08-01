How Many People Work at Nvidia? Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

How Many People Work at Nvidia? Nvidia is a leading American technology company best known for designing powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) used in gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), data centers, and automotive systems. The company was established in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Nvidia began as a pioneer in visual computing and has since become one of the world’s most influential players in the chip industry.

In recent years, the global influence of Nvidia has been increasing, and thus its workforce. Nvidia has hired thousands of skilled people around the world to work in different areas like engineering, AI research, hardware design, software development, and business tasks. These workers help the company stay ahead by bringing new ideas and keeping it strong in the fast-changing tech industry.

How Many People Work at Nvidia?

(Reference: stockanalysis.com)

According to Stock Analysis, in January 2025, the total number of Nvidia’s employees was around 36,000, an increase of 21.62% from 2024.

Furthermore, Nvidia’s employee counts in previous years are represented in the table below:

Year Number of Employees Change Rate 2024 29,600 +12.99% 2023 26,196 +16.57% 2022 22,473 +18.43% 2021 18,975 +37.75% 2020 13,775 +3.75% 2019 13,277 +15.17% 2018 11,528 +11.93% 2017 10,299 +11.62% 2016 9,227 -0.01% 2015 9,228 +4.77%

Nvidia Employees Statistics

Exploding Topics further stated that recently, the company’s workforce has increased by more than 700 times since 1996.

As of 2025, almost 80% of Nvidia’s employees are male.

In contrast, Asian or Indian employees hold a share of 55.90% and 49.9% of employees are based in the Americas.

stockanalysis.com also shows that each employee at Nvidia helps bring in about USD 4.1 million in revenue.

The company earns around USD 2.1 million in profit for every person it employs.

Reddit report analysis also shows that Nvidia’s market cap per employee was USD 102 million in 2024.

Who Are The Founders of Nvidia?

Jensen Huang (Born on February 17, 1963) is a Taiwanese and American businessman who helped to start Nvidia (the biggest semiconductor company in the world) and now works as its president and CEO.

Chris Malachowsky (Born on May 2, 1959) is an American billionaire and electrical engineer. He is the second founding member of the Company and currently works there as the senior vice president, leading engineering and operations.

Curtis R. Priem (born between 1958 and 1959) was an American electrical engineer and the third founder of Nvidia, but by 2006, he had left the company and sold all of his shares.

Who is involved in Nvidia’s Executive Team?

A report published by Digital Defynd shows that Jensen Huang has served as Nvidia’s CEO (Chief Executive Officer) and president since its establishment.

Furthermore, other executive members of Nvidia are mentioned in the table below:

Name Position Chris Malachowsky Co-Founder & Nvidia Fellow Colette Kress Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Jay Puri Executive Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations Donald Robertson Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer Tim Teter Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President, Operations Mylene Mangalindan Vice President, Corporate Communications Ian Buck Vice President, Hyperscale & High-Performance Computing Bryan Catanzaro Vice President, Applied Deep Learning Research Kevin Deierling Senior Vice President, Networking Products Luis Ceze Vice President, AI Systems Software Ellen Ochoa Director Jonah Alben Senior Vice President, Engineering Rama Akkiraju Vice President, AI/ML for IT Toshiya Hari Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance Anima Anandkumar Director, Machine Learning Research Tommy Lee Senior Vice President, Systems Engineering & Application Stephen W. Keckler Vice President, Architecture Research William Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President of Research

What is Nvidia’s Employee Gender Breakdown?

A report published by Statista states that in 2024, Nvidia’s male employees accounted for a share of 75.6%, followed by 23% of female employees, and other not-declared employees (approximately 1.4%).

Previous years’ Nvidia’s employee share based on gender analysis:

Year Male Female Not Declared 2023 80% 19.2% 0.8% 2022 80.4% 19% 0.6% 2021 80.3% 19.1% 0.6% 2020 80.5% 18.9% 0.6%

How are Nvidia’s Employee Shares based on Ethnicity?

Ethnicity 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Asian / Indian 55.90% 50% 49.20% 47.20% 49.20% White 30% 36.30% 36.80% 38.30% 38.20% Hispanic / Latino 5.30% 3.60% 3.30% 3.30% 3.40% Black / African American 1.60% 2.20% 2.40% 2.50% 1.10% Native Hawaiian / Pacific Islander 0.30% 0.30% 0.30% 0.30% 0.30% American Indian / Alaskan Native 0.10% 0.10% 0.20% 0.20% 0.20% Two or more races 2% 1.40% 1.40% 1.10% 0.90% Denied to say 5% 6% 6.50% 7.20% 6.70%

How Many Nvidia Employees Work in Different Regions?

According to explodingtopics.com, around 49.9% of Nvidia’s employees were working in the American region, resulting in 12,979 people.

About 19.2% of the company’s workforce, or 4,999 employees, are from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The rest of the employees were segmented across the Asia-Pacific region, with 4,361 employees (16.8%) and 3,693 in India (14.2%).

Where Are Most of Nvidia’s Employees Located?

(Reference: unifygtm.com)

The above image depicts that 5,736 people who work for Nvidia were employed in San Francisco, California.

Israel and India (Bengaluru) accounted for the second and third highest locations for Nvidia’s employees, with 1,977 and 1,335, respectively.

Moreover, other locations with several Nvidia employees are Pune, India (975), Austin, TX (501), Shanghai, China (379), Seattle, WA (360), Hyderabad, India (275), Los Angeles, CA (183), and Other (14,776).

How Many People Work in Each Major Department at Nvidia?

As of 2025, the Engineering department is the largest organization at Nvidia with almost 17,735 employees, securing a share of 67%.

The next two top departments of Nvidia by employee counts are Information Technology (1,735) and Business Management (1,595), resulting in a share of 7% and 6%, respectively.

Furthermore, other employees breakdown by department are followed by Marketing and Product: 1,595 (6%), Sales and Support: 1,130 (4%), Human Resources: 598 (2%), Finance and Administration (569), Operations (653), Program and Project Management (228), and Other (597).

What is Nvidia’s Employee Salary Structure? (30/07/2025)

Nvidia’s Positions and Level Names Total Salary

(USD) Software Engineer IC1 Software Engineer (Entry Level) 177.6K IC2 209.9K IC3 Senior Engineer 292.1K IC4 365.1K IC5 649.3K IC6 Principal Engineer 603.1K Hardware Engineer IC1 Hardware Engineer 150.4K IC2 198.2K IC3 Senior Engineer 250.5K IC4 311.5K IC5 415.9K IC6 Principal Engineer 540.4K IC7 Distinguished Engineer 615K Product Manager IC1 127.1K IC2 187.3K IC3 249.4K IC4 Senior Product Manager 292.8K IC5 380.2K IC6 Principal Product Manager 508.5K IC7 Director 656K Software Engineering Manager M2 372.3K M3 524.9K M4 Senior Manager 617.2K M5 Director 731.6K Solution Architect IC1 Solution Architect 153.4K IC2 201.4K IC3 Senior Architect 220.3K IC4 291.6K IC6 Principal Architect 442.5K Technical Program Manager IC1 TPM 160K IC3 Senior TPM 243K IC4 335.3K IC5 335.1K IC6 Principal TPM 493.3K Data Scientist IC1 Data Scientist 179K IC2 177.5K IC3 Senior Scientist 199.2K IC4 306K IC5 433.9K Marketing IC1 122.8K IC2 156.3K IC3 164.2K IC4 279.7K IC5 219.7K Financial Analyst IC1 107.8K IC3 168.8K IC4 219K Mechanical Engineer IC1 130.6K IC3 232K IC4 268.9K IC5 365K Human Resources IC2 101K IC3 159.8K IC5 242.5K Product Designer IC2 151.1K IC3 174.2K IC4 324.7K Recruiter IC3 217.5K IC4 157.1K IC5 304.7K Program Manager IC3 236.4K IC4 276.6K Cybersecurity Analyst IC6 732.5K Business Analyst IC3 205.3K Project Manager IC4 323.3K Accountant 51K Administrative Assistant 139.3K Business Operations 57.3K Business Operations Manager 723.6K Business Development 491.8K Customer Service 3.7K Data Analyst 75.4K Electrical Engineer 248.8K Geological Engineer 19.9K Management Consultant 263.4K Marketing Operations 163.2K Partner Manager 148.4K Sales 269.7K Technical Writer 271.4K UX Researcher 199K Venture Capitalist 602.7K

What Types of Benefits Are Provided To Nvidia’s Employees?

Employees get full health insurance that covers medical, dental, and vision needs.

Workers can buy company shares at a discounted price through a stock purchase plan.

Nvidia helps staff save for the future with a solid retirement plan.

The company supports a healthy balance between work and personal life.

The company supports a healthy balance between work and personal life. Team members have access to learn new opportunities and training programs to grow their skills.

Wellness programs are provided for promoting physical and mental health.

Family support services help employees take care of loved ones, including childcare options.

If someone needs help with personal or emotional issues, the Employee Assistance Program offers free support.

Many office locations provide helpful on-site services, such as fitness centres or cafes.

Employees are encouraged to give back through volunteering and community involvement programs.

What is Nvidia’s Employee Satisfaction and Workplace Culture?

The TN report also states that approximately 96% of Nvidia employees stated that it’s a great place to work.

In recent years, Nvidia has been ranked third on Fortune’s list of best companies to work for globally.

People working at Nvidia enjoy a real, respected, and free workspace.

Employees received full support from their management teams and stayed confident in their roles.

Nvidia promotes diversity and a strong team culture.

The company encourages learning like it’s your first day at school.

Job ads and interviews welcome people from all backgrounds.

madtechmag.com states that as of January 2024, around 98% of Nvidia employees supported CEO Jensen Huang, and 94% said they would recommend working at the company to their friends.

Conclusion

In the end, Nvidia stands out not only for its cutting-edge technology but also as a great company to work for. It offers a positive work environment, good pay, and many chances to learn and grow. The company also values diversity and makes employees feel respected. Many people choose to stay at Nvidia for a long time because the work is interesting and the rewards are worth it. In the coming years, Nvidia continues to grow fast and make a big impact in the world of AI, graphics, and computing.

Shared On:



Sources Wikipedia Seo Digitaldefynd Explodingtopics Stockanalysis Statista Unifygtm Deepai Reddit Levels Madtechmag

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey