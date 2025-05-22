Pipedrive Statistics By Revenue, Market Share, Sales And Technology (2025)

Introduction

Pipedrive Statistics: As of 2024, Pipedrive has solidified its position as a leading sales CRM platform, serving over 100,000 companies worldwide. The company reported an estimated annual revenue of USD 207 million, reflecting its significant growth and market presence. Pipedrive’s workforce comprises approximately 800 employees operating from offices across Europe and the United States. In 2024, the company introduced Pipedrive AI, a suite of generative AI-powered tools designed to enhance sales processes and boost productivity.

These innovations have contributed to increased efficiency among sales teams, with 71% of sales professionals reporting that they usually or always met their sales quotas, up from 52% the previous year. Pipedrive’s commitment to addressing the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses has earned it recognition as one of the best CRM software tools for small businesses by U.S. News & World Report.

This article takes into account some of the major highlights and trends from the 2024 Pipedrive statistics that shed light on the platform’s influence with respect to sales performance, technology adoption, and user satisfaction.

Editor’s Choice

Presently, for over 100,000 companies worldwide in 2024, Pipedrive has cemented its strong international presence in the CRM space.

From US$12 million in revenues in 2016, the company has scaled the heights of US$189 million in 2023, a growth number implying a rise of more than 1,475% in seven years.

Eighty-three % of the professionals report that new technologies, methods, and processes adopted with the aim of advancing sales have had their introduction through the use of Pipedrive, these methodologies being hybrid sales and value-based selling (41% each), social selling (36%), and remote selling (35%).

Founded in 2010 in Estonia by five co-founders, about a year later in 2011, Pipedrive had its first 300 customers, and then further developed to around 7,000 customers by 2013 and more than 50,000 customers by 2017, clocking 90,000 in 2020.

54.12% of website visitors are males and 45.88% are females, with the 25 to 34 age group accounting for the majority at 22.54%, second being 45-54 at 19.77%, and third being 35-44 at 18.33%.

With a 3.1% market share in the CRM software industry, Pipedrive is an indicator of strong footholds in a very competitive industry.

71% of salespeople in 2023 achieved quotas, a 19% increase from 52% in 2022.

Employees in large companies (100+ employees) had a 67% success rate in meeting their goals.

Working longer hours proved to be counterproductive, with a 10% lower success rate among those who worked more hours.

Among those highly satisfied with their tools, 82% met quotas, compared to 62% among their dissatisfied counterparts.

The platform is also maintained by 81% of sales and marketing professionals with automation, therefore emphasising the enormous adoption and relevance of an enterprise CRM tool.

Pipedrive Revenue

(Source: getlatka.com)

According to the Getlatka report on Pipedrive statistics, there has been steady and significant growth in Pipedrive’s revenue since 2010.

With US$0 revenue in 2010, the milestone came in 2016 when Pipedrive reported revenues of US$12 million.

This revenue grew at a rapid pace, more than in the four years that followed, and reached US$65 million in 2020.

Still, the trend of increasing revenue stands out in recent years, and Pipedrive’s revenue nearly tripled once more to US$189 million by 2023.

In just seven years from 2016 to 2023, Pipedrive saw a 1475% gain, progressing from US$12 million to US$189 million.

This suggests that with the growing demand for effective CRM solutions, Pipedrive has expanded significantly, earning a larger customer base while tapping the market into various industries.

Pipedrive AI Integration

Recent Pipedrive statistics from the sales & marketing report 2024 said that professionals associated with Pipedrive have increasingly tried out new approaches and methods to improve their working environment.

83% of respondents said that they have made changes in their sales-related innovations at least once.

Hybrid selling—either in-person or remote selling—and value selling were the most common types of changes, adopted by 41% of the respondents.

Next came social selling at 36%, followed by remote selling at 35%. Twenty-nine % adopted smarketing, where sales and marketing are integrated; 20% relied on influencer and affiliate relationships; 14% put to use multi- or omnichannel strategies; and 5% installed more advanced tech, like IoT.

The VR and AR world captured 2%, while 1% chose blockchain.

However, in spite of differing settings of adoption, many of the respondents expressed hopefulness for changes coming into their work due to AI and other allied technologies.

Pipedrive Global Partners

These Pipedrive statistics from Pipedrive regional partner reports highlight the accomplishments of top Pipedrive regional partners in various global regions, giving importance to their impact from years of experience, the number of projects, and client success.

In Asia, Hashsnap has assisted in scaling more than 700 clients in South Korea, displaying its presence and influence in the territory or region.

In Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Motii has been a steady performer since 2017 and has garnered numerous awards, including Regional Partner of the Year in 2022 and 2024, and Global Partner of the Year in 2023, speaking of its consistent excellence in CRM implementation.

In South EMEA, BLC-Conseil, founded in 2014 in Paris, has earned a reputation for assisting companies with the implementation of digital management solutions.

On the other side, Dominate Sales has been active in North EMEA since 2016 and was formed by sales professionals with solid experience in efficient sales processes.

For Central EMEA, Dáváme has closed hundreds of projects and is a two-time Regional Partner of the Year award winner, backing continued exemplary performance. Whereas no direct Pipedrive statistics data is given for Canada, the oratoristic partner’s contribution is amply recognised.

In Latin America, Pipe Digital stands unopposed, with over 500 projects completed, 10 years of experience working with Pipedrive, and 8 years of being an official partner, making it the most prominent Pipedrive consultancy in the entire region.

The sales professional team, SalesXceleration, has recorded impressive results that translate to an average of 32% growth in the sales performance of its clients, explaining the effectiveness of its CRM strategies.

Pipedrive Website Traffic By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

According to Pipedrive statistics given by Similarweb, the website traffic is dispersed among many countries, with the US being the largest source of traffic.

It accounts for 20.04% of all visits. Second is Brazil, with 14.08%, reflecting a strong interest in the CRM platform in Latin America.

The UK contributes 7.18% of the traffic, followed by Germany at 4.75% and the Netherlands at 4.53%.

These countries thus serve as a canvas upon which Pipedrive paints its marketing strategy pertaining to English-speaking and European markets.

The rest of the 49.43% of the traffic is converged from other countries, proving its global reach and popularity, widespread across the globe.

The secondary %ages that appear next to some countries might describe a bounce rate, engagement, etc., but they need to be clarified for exact understanding.

Pipedrive Customer Growth

As per the Startup Geek report on Pipedrive statistics, the Platform startup journey began with a very simple idea that there was a need for a better CRM. Co-founder Timo Rein, who once had sold books from door to door, realised with his partners that CRM tools were inefficient and lacked functionality that was practical.

On the other hand, they were frustrated with the inefficiencies of the other platforms; with over 10 years of experience between them, they decided to forge their own.

In this manner, the company Pipedrive was created, which was initially called Growty, in 2010 in a tiny summer house in Estonia by the five founders, Timo Rein, Urmas Purde, Ragnar Sass, Martin Henk, and Martin Tajur. Customer growth continued steadily.

By the end of 2011, around 300 customers were given the Pipedrive treatment. That number increased very fast until it nearly touched 7,000 by the end of 2013.

Through clever marketing like social listening, plus endless improvement to the product, the platform gained momentum.

It was between 2014 and 2017 that Pipedrive experienced massive growth, hitting over 50,000 paying customers by the end of 2017. This would only go on rising, with the company serving an additional 40,000 by 2020.

Recognition came from Digital.com, naming it one of the best CRM platforms that year. The story does not just reflect astronomical customer growth, but conveys how innovation paired with user-centric development allowed Pipedrive to remain competitive in an industry full of competition.

Pipedrive Website Traffic Demographics

(Source: similarweb.com)

Similarweb Pipedrive statistics show that the website traffic demographics show a fairly balanced gender distribution, with 54.12% of visitors identifying as male and 45.88% as female.

In terms of age demographics, the platform attracts the most visitors from the 25-34 age group, which makes up 22.54% of the total audience.

The 45-54 age range follows closely at 19.77%, while 35-44 year-olds account for 18.33%.

Visitors aged 55-64 represent 17.52%, and the 65 and older group contributes 11.96%, showing that Pipedrive appeals to an older professional audience as well.

The youngest segment, aged 18-24, makes up 9.87%, indicating that while the platform reaches all age groups, it is most popular among working professionals in their mid-20s to mid-50s.

Pipe Drive Market Share

(Source: enlyft.com)

According to Enlyft research in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) sector, Pipedrive holds a market share of approximately 3.1%.

This indicates that out of all the companies using CRM tools, around 3 out of every 100 choose Pipedrive, reflecting its solid position in a competitive market.

Pipedrive Sales And Technology Performance

Accoirding to Businesswire report on Pipedrive statistics, the sales returns performed well in 2023, with 71% of sales reps hitting their quota on average, a very sharp increase from about 52% in 2022.

Companies with a greater number of employees in their workforce fared better in sales, with 67% of employees in organisations having over 100 employees meeting their sales targets.

It was not really something that lengthy hours helped with — those who worked very many hours from the program reported having been 10% less likely to hit quotas, emphasising the worth of working smart. Technology is also a foe in winning sales.

Some 82 % of respondents who were very satisfied with their sales tools said that they met their quotas, whereas only 62 % said they did among those who were not satisfied.

Among software adoption, 81 % of sales and marketing professionals said that they use CRM with automation features, facilitating the automation of some daily tasks.

Overall, 87 % of respondents said that they used some type of CRM tool, thus showing how crucial these digital platforms have become in present-day sales environments.

Conclusion

According to Pipedrive statistics 2024, it serves as a vital tool for sales and marketing efficiency. Sales performance improvements and the well-being of employees have been realised as a result of the focus on integrating AI with Pipedrive, along with keeping clients happy and making full use of the tool.

In an ever-changing digital landscape, Pipedrive is a partner to be cherished in the pursuit of growth and sales excellence.

Sources Startupgeek Enlyft Similarweb Getlatka Pipedrive Pipedrive Pipedrive

FAQ . How much has Pipedrive grown in terms of revenue after its inception? Since being founded in 2010, Pipedrive has witnessed impressive revenue growth and an upward trajectory. From US$12 million in income in 2016, it burgeoned to US$65 million in 2020 and saw an amazing leap to US$189 million in 2023—An increase of more than 1,475% in seven years. What percentage of sales professionals using Pipedrive met their quotas in 2023? An estimated 71% of sales professionals using Pipedrive met their quotas in 2023, an increase from 52% in 2022. Within companies of over 100 staff members, 67% of the sales targets were achieved. What are the most common sales innovations used amongst Pipedrive users? Among Pipedrive users, 83% embraced at least one innovation. The most used among these were hybrid and value-based selling (41% each), followed by social selling (36%) and remote selling (35%). What is Pipedrives market share in the CRM industry? According to Enlyft, Pipedrive owns about 3.1% of the CRM market, which indicates its strong presence in a highly competitive market. What countries generate the most traffic to the Pipedrive website? The United States accounts for the highest at 20.04% of the traffic on Pipedrives site, followed by Brazil at 14.08%, the United Kingdom at 7.18%, Germany at 4.75%, and the Netherlands at 4.53%, showing great interest from both English-speaking countries and European regions.

Barry Elad Barry Elad is a tech enthusiast who loves diving deep into various technology topics. He gathers important statistics and facts to help others understand the tech world better. With a keen interest in software, Barry writes about its benefits and how it can improve our daily lives. In his spare time, he enjoys experimenting with healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child. Barry’s goal is to make complex tech information easy and accessible for everyone.

More Posts By Barry Elad