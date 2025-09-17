Podcasting Statistics By Listeners, Revenue and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Podcasting Statistics: The idea of podcasting has shifted from being a niche interest to a global trend, with billions of streams and millions of shows influencing the way we consume information, keep in touch, and entertain ourselves. Podcasting, once an odd combination of “iPod” and “broadcast,” is now one of the fastest-growing media formats globally.

In this article, we shed light on the latest Podcasting statistics—from audience behaviour and favourite genres, to creator expansion, production, and monetisation trends.

Bieling for podcasts fueled by the advancement in AI-driven production support has resulted in the launch of over 300,000 new podcasts in 2024.

General Facts

Podcasts have shifted from a fleeting trend to a fundamental component of modern media, providing flexibility and ease of access to listeners who can engage with them at any time and from any location.

They merge the imaginative elements of books and narratives with the convenience of music services, making them ideal for education, leisure, and keeping up with the news.

In April 2025, the total number of podcast episodes available worldwide reached over 175 million, with a total of 3.5 million podcasts.

With more than 600 million unique streams and downloads, the iHeart Audience Network is considered the largest podcast publisher worldwide.

News, comedy, and true crime podcasts are some of the most popular, giving us a glimpse of what the audience is most curious about.

In addition to accessible podcasting by Spotify, Audible, Apple, and Google, the increasing popularity of video podcasts has made YouTube a top platform.

It is predicted that by 2026, the number of podcast listeners globally will exceed 600 million, and even after that, there will still be the possibility of growth.

Podcast listening is largely skewed towards younger audiences—nearly 50% of U.S. podcast listeners are younger than 55, tune in each week—whereas the older age brackets show very low engagement and thus, represent untapped potential.

There are disparities in podcast consumption globally. Europe and other regions demonstrate growth potential, while Southeast Asia has displayed marked uptake in 2025.

As an essential component of the audio industry, podcasts stand to grow with the help of older generations, untapped regions, and the continued drawing of audiences through innovations such as video podcasts.

Share of Respondents In Selected Countries Who Listened To Any Podcast

(Source: statista.com)

Podcasts have increasingly become a primary source of audio content for global audiences.

Younger people and digital natives seem to be the most enthusiastic users of podcasts as they provide an option of longer, deeper discussions and interviews, something traditional radio shows lack.

As the Reuters Institute’s Digital News Report of 2023 states, 38% of the surveyed population within 47 countries admitted to using podcasts, but the uptake is vastly different from one country to another.

Spain, the United States, and Sweden stand out, all with approximately 43 to 44% of the population listening to podcasts.

Japan and France, on the other hand, lag, with only 26% and 28% of the population using podcasts.

The pandemic initially caused a dip in podcast listeners due to a reduction in commuting. This dip has been corrected, and podcast listeners are increasing once more.

This uptrend brings podcasts closer to becoming a genuine mass medium.

Podcast Spending On Advertising

(Reference: statista.com)

As per Statista, Podcasting statistics show that advertisers have promptly identified the rise of podcasts and their monetisation.

Podcasts have a nice mix of audience: young, educated, and upper-income.

They benefit from high trust levels, which also makes them appealing to smaller brands that want to target niche audiences.

As per Statista, global advertising expenditure in podcasts has increased more than sixfold from 2017 to 2023.

The spending even surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first time in 2019. It is estimated to reach $4 billion in 2024.

In comparison to other media, there is still less commercial space available in podcasts, which points towards great opportunities to grow.

Podcasts Fueling Digital Audio’s (Fading) Revenue Growth

(Source: statista.com)

In addition to changing the media consumption habits of the general populace and the way people engage with public figures, podcasts have also become the single most important factor in the growth of revenues from digital audio.

Looking at data published by Statista on Advertising & Media Market Insights, it’s clear that ad-supported podcasts have outpaced growth in the rest of the digital audio sector since 2018.

These are projected to continue doing so until 2027, even though music streaming continues to bring in the highest revenues by far.

At the same time, the data indicates a general deceleration in growth for digital audio.

With the continued decline of music downloads, the overall picture points to the end of rapid growth in digital audio.

Podcast Listeners In The U.S

Year Number of Podcast listeners in the United States 2022 98.4 million 2023 103.6 million 2024 109.1 million 2025* 114.7 million 2026* 119.4 million

(Source: demandsage.com)

Podcast listener numbers in the United States continue to grow steadily. This year, an estimated 109.1 million Americans listened to podcasts, a 5.31% increase over last year’s 103.6 million. Continuing the multi-year growth trend, there were 98.4 million listeners in 2022. Future projections indicate that this trend will continue, with an expectation of 114.7 million listeners in 2025 and 119.4 million in 2026, underscoring the increasing integration of podcasts into American media.

Most Popular Podcast Genre

(Reference: buzzsprout.com)

As per Buzzsprout, Podcasting statistics state that in America, comedy holds the lead as the top podcast genre at 22%.

It is closely followed by the news, which shows that many people use podcasts as a source of information.

The sustained popularity of True Crime further demonstrates the appeal of niche topics, while sports and health & fitness occupy the fifth position.

Such a collection of topics illustrates the appeal of podcasts, which ranges from pure amusement and narrative to the latest updates and self-care.

U.S Podcast Statistics

From a niche activity, podcasts have evolved into a popular form of entertainment available in different languages and covering different topics.

In the U.S., an awareness of podcasts grew from 20% of adults in 2006 to 85% in the present.

With strong country-wide adoption, approximately 160 million Americans consume podcasts every month.

The increase in video podcasts has improved awareness, alongside expanding the audience, wherein approximately 55% of the U.S. population listened to podcasts in the last month, nearly 10% greater than the year before.

Listeners of all ages are showing an increasing preference for video formats among podcast listeners.

Aged 55 and older, there is a significant increase in monthly podcast listening, with over one-third tuning in every month.

In the United States, downloadable genres like true crime and comedy top the charts, as podcasts are tuned into for both news and entertainment.

In the podcast publication sector, iHeartMedia ranks first both in the U.S. and worldwide, eclipsing NPR. This is due to their robust audio brand, diverse content, and strong partnerships.

The rivalry between Spotify and YouTube has escalated due to the growth of video podcasts.

Spotify is now second to YouTube in the U.S., trailing by 10% in weekly active users.

YouTube has also emerged as a pivotal channel for podcast discovery, further bolstering its lead in the market.

Although podcasts have been around for a while, the industry is far from saturation, as its eclectic mix of formats and embrace of creativity continually captivates listeners and draws in new audience segments.

Europe Podcast Statistics

(Reference: theb2bhouse.com)

As we look further into 2022, podcast listenership is expected to grow rapidly in Europe, with estimates reaching 18.9 million in Germany and 18 million in the United Kingdom.

Spain is the leader when it comes to podcast listening in Europe, as 27.9% of its population tunes in.

Ahead of France (22.9%), Italy (25%), and Germany (24.4%), Spain is followed by the Nordic countries as they show strong engagement.

Sweden and Norway take the second and third places globally for podcast penetration, while Finland and Denmark are close behind, just under the United States.

The continuous growth of Spanish-language podcasts from Latin America further boosts Spain’s podcast usage.

Listeners in Europe also saw remarkable growth in other countries. As per the data in 2021, nine European countries could boast a combined podcast listenership of 76.6 million, a 13.5% growth from 2020.

The growth was even more substantial a year earlier, during the height of the pandemic, when lockdown rules made binge-listening a reality; the same European group saw a 21.7% year-over-year growth in listenership.

Asia-Pacific Podcast Statistics

(Reference: theb2bhouse.com)

Except for Australia, the Asia-Pacific region exhibits low levels of podcast consumption.

Compared to other countries, China is at the bottom with just 8.7% of internet users tuning into podcasts, while Japan and South Korea fare only a little better, with subscription rates of 11.8% and 12.2%, placing them at the bottom of the global charts.

Although the initial numbers are low, it is anticipated that China will experience significant podcast listenership growth in the next few years.

Japan and South Korea will grow, but at an average rate.

A large portion of Japanese internet users either do not use or are unfamiliar with podcasts. Around 40% of the population claims to have never heard of a podcast.

Furthermore, only 54.7% of the population uses digital audio, which is the lowest out of the other surveyed countries.

For some Asia-Pacific countries, non-music digital audio such as live streaming, instructional videos, and audiobooks is quite popular, but they are not viewed as podcasts.

On the other hand, podcasts from Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina show the same rate of adoption as Europe. In Brazil, 24.5% of the internet population listens to podcasts, and in Mexico, it is even higher at 25.8%.

Although Brazil seems to be advanced compared to other Latin American countries, the nation is extremely eager for digital audio engagement, surpassing multiple large European countries, which is great for future podcast growth.

Along with Brazil and Mexico, Argentina will add up to a total of 67.2 million monthly podcast listeners, lacking 9.4 million compared to Europe’s 76.6 million consumers.

Global Podcast Industry Market Size

(Reference: demandsage.com)

The podcast market has a compound annual growth rate of 27.6% from 2023-2030, is expected to grow to $30.03 billion in 2024 from $23.56 billion in 2023, and will reach $38.36 billion in 2025.

This increase is even more notable with the rise in revenue being reached by 2030, with an estimate of $131.13 billion, highlighting the podcast market’s transition into a dominant global industry.

The market is expected to stretch to $49.03 billion in 2026, $62.71 billion in 2027, $80.07 billion in 2028, and $102.53 billion in 2029.

Most Popular Podcast Directories

Spotify took the second seat on the podium for podcast directories with 28% of the users and approximately 35.3 million downloads, behind Apple Podcasts with 38.7% of listeners and almost 48.8 million downloads.

The rest of the platforms had much lower segments of market segments. Apple iTunes had 1.9%, Google Podcasts had 2.5%, and web browsers had 3.7% of the market.

Castbox, Podcast Addict, Overcast, and Amazon Music had less than 1% market share each.

While Buzzsprout’s embed player had 1.5%, Pocket Casts and iHeartRadio came last with 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Apple Podcasts and Spotify clearly lead the pack, capturing the majority of the listening share. Other services are relegated to the background.

Apple’s ecosystem is the single largest contributor to podcast listenership, as 60% of all podcast episodes are downloaded through Apple’s channel.

User engagement, notably, is also the highest, with 58% of users listening to between 76% and 100% of the episodes they have downloaded.

To put Apple’s impact in perspective, it alone accounts for over 50 billion podcast episode streams and downloads.

Geographically, the United States takes the lead on podcast episode downloads with 51%, followed by the United Kingdom and Canada with 6.8% and 5.2%, respectively.

The majority of podcast episode downloads are mobile, at 88.8%, with Apple’s iPhone contributing 63.1% of this share.

Podcast Listener Demographics

The podcast audience in America is well distributed, but the majority of listeners are younger in age. Millennials and Gen Z combined account for 61.6% of all podcast listeners in the US.

This shows that podcasts resonate well with the digital-first generations. 66% of individuals between the ages of 12 and 34 listened to a podcast in the last month.

This level of engagement shows in sharp relief how important podcasts are to their daily blend of entertainment and education.

The 35 to 54 age bracket is less engaged but still active, with 34% listening monthly. This shows that middle-aged individuals are also reached out to through podcasting.

Individuals 55 years and older listen monthly at the rate of 16%, which is lower, but the segment is growing steadily as more people in this age group get comfortable with digital media.

As far as gender is concerned, middle-aged and older podcast listeners, between the ages of 35 and over, in the U.S. are almost evenly divided at 51% men and 49% women.

This equilibrium indicates podcasts have ceased to be a narrow medium designed for a single demographic, and instead, they have broad gender appeal.

When taken together, these data draw the portrait of a media type that is driven by the young, steadily inclined among the older, and mixed in gender, which podcasts have arguably become one of the most universally embraced and flexible forms of digital media in this era.

Podcast Duration Insights

Most podcast episodes lean towards a similar range since podcast creators aim to provide deep insight without overwhelming the listeners.

The largest segment, nearly 30%, lies between 20 and 40 minutes, making it the most preferred length.

Such duration is perfect for travel, workouts, and light household work, suiting a vast majority of daily drag listeners.

40 to 60-minute episodes constitute 21%, and 18% of podcast episodes that extend for more than an hour cater to the audience who seek podcasts for deep dives or immersive narratives.

The 10 to 20 minutes category and the under 10 minutes category each make up a mere 15% of all podcasts.

Blogs that are brief in nature mostly serve updates, news, or daily summaries in a quick and to-the-point manner.

In spite of the fact that 10 to 20-minute and under-10-minute podcasts serve a purpose, the vast majority of podcast makers prefer 20 to 60 minutes in order to give the listener a moderately generous amount of information without absurdly burdening their time.

How People Listen To Podcasts

A wide array of devices is used to listen to podcasts, but the clear winner is smartphones, which are the primary listening method for 75% of users.

Tablets, DJ players, and voice-activated speakers alike have their use, whereas laptops and desktop computers are the least used at a mere 13%.

Concerning the manner of listening, the majority (71%) opts for the seclusion of headphones, while 29% use speakers, typically accompanying others.

Podcast listening exhibits the mark of modern media and offers a wide array of choices for the audience.

For example, 49% of listeners tune in while multitasking around the house, such as with cleaning or doing the dishes.

Additionally, 42% listen to podcasts during their commute, whether by car or public transit.

Podcasts are also associated with physical movement, as 29% listen while exercising and 25% listen while strolling.

For winding down, 21% of people listen a little before or during sleep.

Smaller segments of the audience listen to podcasts at the office (15%), during meals (14%), and even while waiting (11%).

The varied motivations for podcast listening in the U.S. certainly stand out. Most users listen for entertainment, scoring 60%, and for learning, scoring 55%.

52% of respondents cited podcasts as being something to listen to while engaged with other tasks.

30% wanted to hear different opinions, and 27% listened with the hope of being encouraged or inspired.

Taken together, these reasons indicate that podcasts fulfil diverse, day-to-day practical and emotional needs in life.

Top Podcasts And Shows

(Reference: talks.co)

Of the countless podcasts out there, only a handful are truly distinguished, having earned the attention and loyalty of listeners.

The Joe Rogan Experience can be regarded as the single most popular podcast. It has brought more than 2,355 episodes since it started over 14 years ago.

Its episodes include normal interviews, MMA shows, fight recaps, and even recordings in unusual places like planes, cars, and hotels.

Some episodes are especially notable, like episode #1530 with Duncan Trussell, the longest with a duration of 5 hours and 19 minutes.

One of the viral episodes was the one with Elon Musk, who became a popular meme for the time when he smoked a joint on the show.

On YouTube, the podcast’s 10 most-watched episodes have approximately 368 million views combined.

The Duncan Trussell Family Hour is a very popular podcast, and now it has a new animated series on Netflix called The Midnight Gospel TRussell.

The series is co-created with Pendleton Ward of Adventure Time and is a fantastic mix of strong podcast interviews on subjects like spirituality, philosophy, and religion, blended with eccentric cartoons.

The series of eight episodes was released in April 2020, and it became a cult sensation.

As of March 11, 2024, it ranked as the 1,029th most popular show online and 185th most popular TV show on Netflix.

The series is excellent proof that podcasts can serve as a basis for a new type of storytelling that goes beyond audio by combining dialogue with visual art and entertainment.

Branded Podcast

(Reference: quillpodcasting.com)

As far as podcasts are concerned, brands are viewed somewhat favourably – just 2% of respondents view a brand’s involvement in a podcast negatively, while 50% of respondents do so positively.

In general, audiences treat branded podcasts with indifference, either ignoring the company’s presence or reacting positively due to goodwill or prior trust in the company.

To stay relevant and not fall behind the competition, 85% of firms are engaging in video podcasting, which involves recording both video and audio.

With 63% adoption, podcast episodes featuring guests dominate the branded podcast space due to their compelling nature, flexibility, and ability to reach new audiences through the guests’ followers.

While brands can experiment with other formats like storytelling or investigative podcasts, the assortment remains limited.

With 33% of brands marking it as a challenge, analytics remains one of the biggest hurdles, although podcast analytics and advanced audience intelligence tools are working towards effectiveness measurement.

The reported 86% of brands note that branded podcasts increase brand affinity among listeners, testifying to the effectiveness of branded podcasts.

Enjoyment is essential for entertainment, as listeners are 39% more inclined to come back to a podcast if they enjoy it.

Brands, on the other hand, can capitalise on this, as 41% of listeners would consider tuning in to a podcast centred on a brand, a figure that nearly matches the popularity of celebrity podcasts.

This speaks volumes about brand audience engagement.

Global Trends In Podcast Creation

Creatorship is being embraced globally, and podcasting is no exception.

The steep costs of recording, editing, and distribution have always been a significant hurdle for podcasting, and the advent of AI-powered podcasting platforms has made the entire space economical and accessible.

This ease of access has resulted in tremendous growth, with over 300,000 podcasts introduced only in 2024.

This increase highlights the interest of creators in specialised and community subjects where there is less competition.

News, self-help, and tip-based quick podcasts under 15 minutes are on the rise, along with self-help in quick tips areas.

At the same time, sonically crafted storytelling and cinematic sound design are being employed in the revival of narrative and fictional podcasts.

The level of engagement between creators and audiences is being enhanced as Interactive podcasts are being introduced, where listeners can participate using voice messages, follow-up questions, polls, and even voice messages.

As creators focus on fewer and better productions, the production quality is also advancing.

Distinguishing one’s podcast is becoming important, and many are therefore using proper sound gear, advanced editing, and branded intros/outros.

The network is also expanding, as co-hosts and regular guest features are being used to promote podcasts and increase listenership.

Releasing episodes in both audio and video formats makes multi-format production stand out, as it helps in reaching listeners on Spotify, YouTube, and even TikTok.

Coherent production is achieved with the help of AI as it focuses on scripting, transcription, and even cover art design.

Such trends indicate that podcast creation is growing in numbers and is refining the quality, style, and interactivity of the content, which is the future for both creators and listeners.

Issues In Podcasting And Monetisation

Increasing audience and podcasts’ visibility, monetisation, and regular content delivery are a few hurdles in podcasters’ path to success.

Downloads, listener retention, and social sharing are the few metrics that define the success of a podcast.

However, the ever-increasing count of repeat listeners is the best metric that defines the success of a podcast.

In the age of accelerating podcast growth, the ability to be found has become a challenge of its own.

Ineffective SEO, poorly crafted titles and descriptions, lack of social media marketing, and overall limited promotion can all greatly impact discoverability.

Nowadays, podcasters increasingly rely on keyword research and cross-promotion to increase the discoverability of their shows.

Combining audio and visual elements, videocasts or vodcasts are increasing in popularity.

The major streaming services like Spotify and Apple even offer vodcast support, indicating substantial consumer interest.

Still, only 17% of podcasters create video content in addition to audio, and a mere 10% engage in live streaming.

The number of videocasts is exploding as well, jumping from 39,194 in November 2022 to over 50,800 this May.

While growing in popularity, these podcasts offer a variety of content ranging from product reviews to behind-the-scenes commentary.

Fans engage with these shows via social media, and the shows are stocked at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Netflix, Stitcher, and Podbean.

Podcasters are finding new ways to keep their audiences interested, like transforming audio podcast materials into cartoon episodes.

Podcasting in animation is becoming popular and provides a wide range of material from critique to exclusive commentary.

Supporters of the shows interact through different social media outlets, and the shows can be found at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Netflix, Podbean, and Stitcher.

In comparison to conventional digital advertising, new research suggests that podcast advertisements are significantly more effective.

The advertisements that are read out by the hosts are effective and provide an enjoyable and seamless experience to the listeners.

Podcast advertising is effective, with sponsor messages more memorable than conventional online advertising.

In 2024, the global podcast advertising market generated $2.8 billion, with an expected increase to $3.5 billion in 2025.

Podcast ad incidents capture the focus of audiences, with 64% of podcast listeners centring their attention on podcast ads, and 95% acting after hearing them.

Advertisements vary from quick 15-60 second ad spots to sponsorships for an entire episode. Among podcast listeners, 46% describe podcast advertisements as “not intrusive at all.”

This data highlights the benefits of podcasts in terms of creating a revenue stream while improving the overall listener experience.

AI In Podcasting

Podcasting is facing new changes from the AI voice-over technology that not only improves the quality of the podcasts but also makes them easier and cheaper to produce.

For investors with a smaller budget, newer creators, and even reputable podcasts, AI voices can offer a professional touch to the podcasts, which is an improvement over human readers.

AI technology made it possible for 80% of marketers to spend more time on creative podcasting activities in 2021, and over 70% of B2B marketers were seeking to increase the use of AI podcast marketing tools.

Nearly 60% of advertisers were looking at AI for custom ad experiences, and over half of Spotify users utilise its AI-powered recommendation system to find new podcasts.

Close to half of podcasters tap into AI for topic generation, with tools such as Whisper, ChatGPT, Descript, and podcastmarketing.ai leading the pack.

Further, 40% of podcasters use AI for tasks like episode transcription and custom content generation.

57% of listeners have used AI features like tailored suggestions or voice commands, improving their listening.

Podcast Trust, Engagement, And Authority

Podcasts nurture trust and establish authority because they engage listeners on a one-on-one, informal basis.

They offer a platform for brands to educate their audience through insightful storytelling, thereby becoming thought leaders.

Listeners consume an average of nine episodes a week, with nearly 19% listening to 11 or more.

Furthermore, 68% of the audience tends to listen to the entire podcast episode.

The global audience for podcasts topped 1.7 billion in 2021, indicating a steady rise in numbers.

Moreover, 62% of listeners admit they might buy a product or service publicised on a podcast, and each podcast episode averages 130 downloads in the initial 30 days.

Conclusion

Podcasting Statistics: Today, podcasting attracts people of all ages and contributes significantly to the industry’s growth. Generations of users have podcasts and consume them for a blend of enjoyment, knowledge, and motivation. Forecasts suggest that the U.S. market for podcasts, investors, will outpace the $130 billion global revenue that will be reached by 2030, supported by technology and AI tools that have made it possible for content creators to produce more sophisticated, multi-format, and engaging content.

Podcasting is becoming even more influential and is spreading responsibilities for adaptability, fulfilment, endurance, and energy with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and other platforms.

FAQ . How popular are podcasts worldwide, and which countries lead in adoption? The availability of podcasts has created a new global market, with an average of 38% of people from different countries listening to them, especially in the USA, Spain, and Sweden, with their 44% rate of listeners. Countries such as France, with its 28% and Japan, with its 26% of adoption, have lower levels of adoption. Regardless of the differences in these levels, podcasting is continuing to get closer to achieving true mass media status worldwide. What size is the podcast industry, and what is its growth outlook? The podcast industry as a whole is growing quickly. It is predicted to hit $38.36 billion by 2025 and further increase to $131 billion in 2030, with a 27.6% CAGR in between. Its growth is fueled by increasing audiences, higher advertiser interest, and new formats such as video podcasts. The industry, along with digital media as a whole, is growing rapidly, with 3.5 million podcasts and 175 million episodes available. What are the most popular podcast genres? In the U.S., 22% of listeners reporting it as their favourite indicates that comedy is the leading podcast genre. True crime, ongoing popularity, sports and health & fitness also rank in the top five. This shows that podcasts appeal to people looking for both entertainment and personal development or information. Who listens to podcasts, and what is the demographic breakdown? Millennials and Gen Z lead in podcast listening, accounting for nearly 62% of the U.S. audience. Around 66% of individuals aged 12–34 listen to podcasts monthly, and 34% of adults aged 35–54 tune in as well. Although adoption is still relatively low at 16%, the older (55+) age group is steadily increasing. Gender distribution is almost equal, with 51% male and 49% female, making podcasts one of the most inclusive digital media formats. The gender split is nearly balanced, with 51% identifying as men and 49% as women, which makes podcasts one of the most accessible forms of digital media. In what ways are podcasts being listened to, and what factors influence their listening? The vast majority of listeners (75%) use their smartphones, usually connecting headphones to ensure privacy. The majority of consumers tune in while carrying out other tasks: 49% of listeners are doing household chores, 42% are travelling from one place to another, and 29% are working out. A majority of 60% tune in for entertainment, 55% for gaining information, and 52% for having company during other activities. This makes podcasts a fundamentally integrated feature of one’s life.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

