Skyscanner Statistics By Revenue, Regional, Users, Trend And Facts (2025)

Skyscanner Statistics: Skyscanner cemented its position as one of the world leaders in travel marketplaces during 2024, establishing a network with millions of travellers for flights, hotels, and car rentals worldwide. This year was marked by important shifts in travel behaviour under the influence of cultural trends, technological advancements, and shifting consumer preferences.

This article will unfold key Skyscanner statistics and trends that set the environment in 2024, endowing its readers with information concerning traveller behaviours and novel destinations while reflecting on technology in order to lead travel decisions.

In 2024, the international travel industry held on to a valuation of US$11.1 trillion , equal to 10% of the world’s GDP.

, equal to of the world’s GDP. From £223.1 million , Skyscanner realised an increase in its flight commission revenue to £271.2 million .

, Skyscanner realised an increase in its flight commission revenue to . Hotel commissions grew from £6.9 million to £9.7 million , while car hire commissions increased from £8.6 million to £11.5 million .

, while car hire commissions increased from . Advertising analytics revenue jumped from £45 million to £56.9 million .

to . The number of website sessions recorded a growth of 33% , reaching a peak of 2.9 billion , with 110 million users every month.

, reaching a peak of , with users every month. Net assets grew by 129% , and cash rose from £1.9 million to £45.9 million .

, and cash rose from . With 967 employees in 2024, an increase from 823 , the company grew.

employees in 2024, an increase from , the company grew. 44% of 25–34-year-olds travel for sport to feel like they’re part of the community.

of 25–34-year-olds travel for sport to feel like they’re part of the community. Food ( 63% ), culture ( 58% ), and weather ( 57% ) top the destination factors for Indian travellers.

), culture ( ), and weather ( ) top the destination factors for Indian travellers. Hotels cost ( 65% ), flights cost ( 62% ), and food and drinks cost ( 54% ) are listed as top financial considerations.

), flights cost ( ), and food and drinks cost ( ) are listed as top financial considerations. The chief sources of travel inspiration are social media ( 68% ), online media ( 57% ), among others, including film and TV ( 52% ).

), online media ( ), among others, including film and TV ( ). 37% of EMEA, 33% of AMER, and more in APAC book 90+ days ahead.

of EMEA, of AMER, and more in APAC book days ahead. 53% of travellers from EMEA opt for local destinations; however, searches for North America were down by 4% .

of travellers from EMEA opt for local destinations; however, searches for North America were down by . AMER’s interest in South America increased by 3% thanks to low-cost airfares.

thanks to low-cost airfares. APAC travellers are 10% less likely to go to Europe and tend to travel within the region instead.

less likely to go to Europe and tend to travel within the region instead. Regional cities with a search growth rate of over 1,000% : Victoria (Canada), Marmagao (India), Panama City (Panama).

: Victoria (Canada), Marmagao (India), Panama City (Panama). Classified as the top trending cities: San Carlos de Bariloche, Tokyo, Madrid (AMER); New Delhi, Shanghai, Jeddah (APAC).

The Skyscanner app has crossed the target of 100 million downloads.

downloads. 200 million users have met Skyscanner in planning their travel yearly.

Worldwide Travel GDP

In 2024, the travel industry reached a very handsome figure of US$11.1 trillion, constituting about 10% of the entire global GDP.

Thus, one of every ten bucks generated in the global economy is said to be earned through travel-related activities.

This figure provides ample justification as to how gigantically the travel sector is seen across the world.

Such a big market gives rise to enormous opportunities for businesses, investors, and servicemen alike to grow and innovate.

The mammoth size speaks volumes about the importance and the prospects of the travel industry in the world’s economic scenario.

Skyscanner’s Revenue Growth As Global Travel Recovers

As global travel returned to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, Skyscanner experienced a tremendous uplift in business performance.

Once travel restrictions started to relax in early 2023, travellers started to book trips again, which meant increased revenue for the company.

According to Hospitality.today, the Skyscanner statistics reveal that the money earned from flight commissions saw a jump from an amount of £223.1 million to £271.2 million.

Likewise, earnings from hotels increased from £6.9 million to £9.7 million. Moreover, car hire commissions went up from £8.6 million to £11.5 million.

This coincides with a rise in revenues from advertising and partner analytics as well, from £45 million to £56.9 million.

According to the company’s board, this is that growth related to pre-pandemic habits in travelling and seasonal booking trends.

Skyscanner is a fairly old player-dating back to 2004, with the Trip.com Group being its owner.

In the last couple of years, Skyscanner has witnessed a good deal of growth in user engagement; sessions saw a 33% increase, going up to the final figure of 2.9 billion. Close to 110 million users frequent the Skyscanner platforms every month.

In terms of revenue, flight meta search lost 1% of its share yet still remained the primary source of income for the company, accounting for 78% of its total revenue.

There was a considerable improvement in the balance shee,t while net assets increased by 129% from 2022.

This growth in total assets was principally due to huge inflows of cash from trades, lending some money to related parties, purchasing capital assets, and increases in other receivables.

Cityam Skyscanner statistics report that Skyscanner expanded its workforce from 823 employees to 967 employees over the year.

Skyscanner Trending Snapshots

According to partners.skyscanner.net news, the Skyscanner statistics show that today, many travellers seek to create shared and meaningful experiences together. Among those ages 25 to 34 who travel to sports events, 44% feel it is about being part of a community.

Likewise, 47% of those who look for immersive art experiences note that it is something they can share with others.

For those set to travel for Wild West-themed trips, 53% are excited about sharing the campfire and dinner & insofar as group bonding is concerned.

Indian travellers rank food (63%), culture (58%), and weather (57%) among the major deciding factors in choosing their destination.

Practical concerns still matter, with hotel costs (65%) and flight prices (62%) topping the financial considerations, closely followed by food and drink (54%). Inspiring travel in 2025 increasingly depends on digital and media content.

Social media leads the chart at 68% of users for inspiring travel ideas, followed by online media, including news websites and magazines, at 57%, which closely competes with film and TV content at 52%, to influence more destinations.

Skyscanner Regional Outlook

As confidence is being regained by travellers, booking habits are becoming as per the slight seasonal trends, or rather, more people are planning trips farther in advance than they did in 2023.

As per company regional report, the Skycanner statistics state that in the EMEA region, 37% of travellers now book at least 90 days in advance.

About a third of travellers in AMER are engaging in an early booking. APAC has shown a 2% increase in bookings made more than 90 days in advance, in line with the growing sense of travel steadiness.

Affordability remains the main consideration in travel. While airfare prices are stabilising, they continue to be much higher than what they once were pre-pandemic, and so travellers who are mindful of the budget tend to be more flexible.

As “Everywhere” ranks first in AMER and second in EMEA and APAC, it stands to reason that many are searching for good deals rather than set locations.

Shorter trips build on the theme of bang for the buck. There is also a rise in interest in nearby destinations among travellers in all regions. 53% of travellers within EMEA plan to go on trips within the same region is a 4% increase this summer.

The currency strength of the US dollar would have something to do with it, as searches from EMEA for North American trips have diminished by 4%.

Air connectivity ranks very high among factors in travel decisions. For instance, in AMER, interest in South America has grown by 3%, probably because of cheaper flights.

APAC travellers are 10% less likely to consider trips to Europe and are therefore choosing regional travel within North and Southeast Asia due to increased seat availability. This has also fuelled a growing interest in regional cities that are less well-known rather than the traditional tourist spots.

For EMEA travellers, searches for Victoria (Canada), Marmagao (India), and Panama City (Panama) have increased by over 1,000% from last year.

In the Americas, trending destinations include San Carlos de Bariloche (Argentina), Tokyo (Japan), and Madrid (Spain).

Meanwhile, APAC travellers are most interested in nearby cities such as New Delhi (India), Shanghai (China), and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), which have witnessed the highest growth in search numbers this past year.

Skyscanner Travel Spend By Country

According to partners.skyscanner.net news, the Skyscanner statistics show that travelling should, on the other hand, be of top priority in terms of spending in 2023. About 77% of those surveyed said they intend to maintain or increase their 2022 levels of expenditure on international trips.

Notably, a large number, 41%, intend to raise their travel budgets. The greater enthusiasm of travellers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia towards increased travel spend is expressed in the fact that 57% and 53%, respectively, plan to spend more.

Travellers in Europe, meanwhile, have a more cautious approach. 37%, and in the UK, 31% are increasing their budgets for travel.

Meanwhile, in North America, 40% of Canadians and 43% of Americans anticipate spending more on travelling in the coming year, indicating a steady recovery in international travel plans.

Skyscanner User Engagement

A high level of global user engagement in 2024 established and sustained the platform as one of the most widely used travel platforms worldwide.

The platform registers over 110 million unique users every month, reflecting steady attention and activity from travellers worldwide.

This stunning monthly traffic reflects on the platform’s popularity but also shows that travellers have a preference for Skyscanner when it comes to planning their trips in terms of trust.

During the year, Skyscanner already interfaced with over 200 million travellers, meaning agents important enough in global travel to be considered a core tool for travellers in booking planes, hotels, and rental cars.

The mobile app-based solution for travel planning has gone far with over 100 million downloads, giving quite a loud indication of a shift towards mobile travel planning and that a big chunk of users rely on Skyscanner on the move.

High monthly traffic, thousands of engagements by way of connecting travellers, and heavy mobile usage put together rank the strong performance and relevance of the platform in the global travel market through 2024.

Conclusion

The year 2024 could be regarded as a silver lining for Skyscanner statistics, alongside the travel industry in general. Go-travel interest in India increased, more and more tech tools came to the people’s aid, and the nature of travelling itself underwent a transition as the travelling populace shifted preference towards experiences and wellness. As meaningful and personality-driven experiences start to take centre stage in the lives of travellers, it becomes undeniable that portals like Skyscanner are mavericks who enable modern explorers to experience changes in travel trends.

Sources Thinkdigital Yahoo Nimbleappgenie Pata

FAQ . How did Skyscanner perform financially in 2024? Skyscanner witnessed exponential growth in 2024. Flight commission revenues surged from £223.1 million to £271.2 million; hotel revenues increased from £6.9 million to £9.7 million, and car hire commissions rose from £8.6 million to £11.5 million. Elsewhere, advertising and analytics revenue also increased from £45 million to £56.9 million. Net assets rose by 129%, with cash on hand shooting up from a mere £1.9 million to £45.9 million. How many people use Skyscanner, and engagement change? Skyscanner had over 110 million unique users every month in 2024, with travel planning facilitated for more than 200 million people worldwide. Website sessions grew 33% to 2.9 billion, and the mobile app crossed 100 million downloads, indicating healthy global engagement and rising traction toward mobile-centric travel planning. What are some significant travel trends influencing the behaviour of Skyscanner users? In 2024, travellers leaned toward meaningful shared experiences. Sports events were put forward, with 44% of 25–34-year-olds claiming to travel for such events to create the feeling of community. Indian travellers prioritised food (63%), culture (58%), and climate (57%) in their choices of destination. Travel inspiration is gleaned mostly through social media (68%), online media (57%), and media acquired from film/TV sources (52%). What are the trending regions and destinations among the Skyscanner users? There is constant interest among travellers in regional destinations and unexplored cities. Within the EMEA region, 53% plan to travel within the region, with searches for cities like Victoria (Canada), Marmagao (India), and Panama City (Panama) up by more than 1,000%. The list also includes Tokyo, Madrid, San Carlos de Bariloche, New Delhi, Shanghai, and Jeddah. How have the travel budgets and booking habits of travellers changed? Nearly 77% of travellers intend to keep or increase their spending on international trips, led by the UAE (57%) and Saudi Arabia (53%) in increases. The other side shows fewer coming, e.g., 31% of UK travellers and 37% of Germans declare to reduce spending. Bookings witness changes too, as 37% of EMEA and 33% of AMER travellers book trips at 90+ days in advance, indicating a restoration of their confidence and resumption in seasonal planning.

