Snapchat Advertising Statistics By Revenue, Marketing and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Snapchat Advertising Statistics: Among the digital platforms, Snapchat is still one of the top ones where you can get the most attention from kids and teenagers. The app kept growing in 2025; it had more users, more ad revenue, and better ad tools. The platform by then had already taken over new markets and had become a favourite with marketers in major advertising regions like India and the United States. Companies of all sizes can now take advantage of Snapchat’s low-cost entry, sophisticated ad tools, and high user engagement. Snapchat’s advertising audience has widened in developed markets and, as such, is increasingly part of the digital ad world, with its revenues and average revenue per user rising steadily.

Its impact on consumer behaviour is another factor that makes such a platform attractive to advertisers. This paper presents the 2024 Snapchat advertising statistics, with no interpretation beyond a clear view of the numbers.

Editor’s Choice

The advertising revenue of Snapchat is predicted to be US$6.11 billion for 2024 and US$7.26 billion for 2026, signaling the gradual growth and the rising trust of advertisers in the platform.

for 2024 and for 2026, signaling the gradual growth and the rising trust of advertisers in the platform. Snapchat’s daily campaign rate of US$5 is the minimum, making it a nice platform for small businesses and new advertisers.

is the minimum, making it a nice platform for small businesses and new advertisers. Total revenue for Snapchat in Q2 2024 was US$1.237 billion , a slight increase (16%) from Q2 2023.

, a slight increase (16%) from Q2 2023. Snapchat has roughly 20% growth year-on-year (Q1 2023–Q1 2024).

growth year-on-year (Q1 2023–Q1 2024). Global ARPU for Snapchat was US$2.86 in Q2 2024, having increased from US$0.32 in 2016, with North America and Europe accounting for US$7.67 and US$2.36, respectively.

in Q2 2024, having increased from in 2016, with North America and Europe accounting for and respectively. By the end of Q2 2024, the platform had 14 million subscribers to its premium service.

subscribers to its premium service. Snapchat’s advertising range rose from 567 million in October 2022 to 706 million in October 2024, though there was a minor short-term reduction of approximately 0.5 million from July 2024.

in October 2022 to in October 2024, though there was a minor short-term reduction of approximately from July 2024. The probability that users will purchase after seeing a Snapchat ad is 34%. Snapchat users are said to have a spending power of US$4.4 trillion globally.

Snapchat users are said to have a spending power of globally. More than 57% of companies consider Snapchat a platform for displaying their video ads.

of companies consider Snapchat a platform for displaying their video ads. The demographic that constitutes 39% of Snapchat’s ad audience is 18-24-year-olds, which identifies the platform as a significant one for Gen Z marketing.

of Snapchat’s ad audience is 18-24-year-olds, which identifies the platform as a significant one for Gen Z marketing. Snapchat users are 60% more inclined to buy something on the spur of the moment.

more inclined to buy something on the spur of the moment. The ads on the platform can reach more than 557 million people, including a 20% increase in audience in 2023.

people, including a increase in audience in 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, the number of advertisements from small and medium-sized businesses increased by 85% compared to the same period the previous year.

compared to the same period the previous year. The Snapchat ad audience is 54.4% female and 44.6% male, indicating a fairly balanced gender split.

female and male, indicating a fairly balanced gender split. There were 73 million dialogues in Snapchat’s My AI regarding cars and sports, which can be considered the most talked about content genres.

Snapchat’s Growing Advertising Potential

(Reference: market.biz)

In terms of reach, Snapchat ads can reach 7.75 million people in Australia, while India still holds the top spot as the largest overall market.

When it comes to brand remembrance, 39% of the users say they cannot recall the brands when filters alter the images to such a degree that they hardly recognise them, hence suggesting that over-modified visuals might lower the brand recall.

The data reveals a significant upward trend in Snapchat’s advertising revenue alongside its growing appeal to marketers.

The app is anticipated to earn US$6.11 billion in 2024 and continue rising to nearly US$7.26 billion in 2026, indicating not only the steady trust of advertisers but also the availability of more opportunities for brands.

The steady revenue growth means more businesses are investing in Snapchat as one of their main marketing channels, driven by its very young, very active users.

Snapchat Advertising Revenue

(Reference: market.biz)

The statistics indicate that the advertising division of Snapchat has continued to grow despite the tough competition it faces from major social media platforms.

The second quarter of 2024 saw the company report global revenue of US$1.237 billion, up 16% from US$1.07 billion in the previous year.

These constant increases suggest that advertisers are pouring more and more money into Snapchat, despite its total growth being slightly lower than that of Meta, which registered a year-on-year increase of 27.26%, and Pinterest, which posted a 22.72% increase in the same timeframe.

The 20.85% year-on-year growth of Snapchat between the first quarters of 2023 and 2024 reflects the surge in platform users and shows that it is still trying to keep pace with the larger social media advertising market.

Additionally, the numbers show that Snapchat’s average revenue per user has improved significantly over time.

In the first quarter of 2016, Snapchat’s revenue per user was just US$0.32, but later this figure was incrementally increased, and by the close of the same year, it had already exceeded US$1.

The ARPU has since then been oscillating from one quarter to another; nevertheless, the general tendency has been ascending, first crossing US$2 in the autumn of 2018.

In the second quarter of 2024, the global average revenue per user was recorded at US$2.86.

From a geographical perspective, North America has the highest ARPU of US$7.67, indicating the high value of users in that region to advertisers.

Europe comes next, with an ARPU of US$2.36, while the global average at that time was lower at US$1.02.

In addition, Snapchat’s subscription service reached 14 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2024, indicating that the platform is not only increasing ad revenue but also growing income from paid user features alongside advertising.

Snapchat Advertising Audience Size

(Source: notta.ai)

The statistics reveal that Snapchat’s advertising capabilities have increased remarkably over time.

The platform had the potential to reach 567 million individuals through ads in October 2022, and by October 2024, this figure had increased to 706 million.

Despite this indicating strong overall growth, there was a slight decrease of approximately 500,000 people compared to July 2024, suggesting a minor, short-term variation rather than a major decline in popularity.

Considering the bigger picture, Snapchat’s ad reach is about 8.6% of the total world population and 12.8% of the global internet users.

This indicates that Snapchat has a considerable, but rather picky, presence compared to the overall online population.

India is the leading market for Snapchat advertising, with an estimated ad reach of 204.37 million people, followed by the United States at around 106.5 million.

This suggests that Snapchat is particularly strong in large, rapidly growing digital economies while still maintaining a good-sized audience in mature markets.

Ad Engagement Rates And Performance

Snapchat is a strong performer across the board, with plenty of indicators pointing to the importance of advertising and user engagement.

A Snapchatter opens the app on average 30 times a day, which means ads have many chances to be noticed in a single day.

Moreover, 64% of Snaps are watched with the sound turned on, making it more likely for ads to gain even more exposure through one of the senses, thus raising the overall effectiveness of ads on the platform.

The recommendations and opinions friends share on the app are four times more convincing than those from stars or influencers, making organic sharing and peer-to-peer advertising much stronger and more effective.

Also, the analysis indicates that ads on Snapchat can influence brand perception and sales.

The likelihood that users will recommend the brand to others after watching Snapchat ads increases to 45%, and they are 34% more likely to purchase the advertised product. As a matter of fact, this is already a day-to-day practice.

Besides, the users of Snapchat are a large group with a total of US$4.4 trillion in spending power, which is why the platform is so alluring and may be very profitable for advertisers targeting the engaged audience ready to buy.

Snapchat Marketing Statistics

Snapchat has turned into a very tempting platform for marketers, mainly due to the unique ways users interact with it and the strong impact that ads can have on their behavior.

Users log in and out of the app more than 30 times a day, which means businesses have numerous opportunities to reach potential buyers with their messages.

Such heavy usage is one of the reasons over 57% of companies use Snapchat as their preferred platform for video ads, since it’s best equipped for visual, short-form content.

The majority of Snapchat’s advertising audience is young, with 39% aged 18-24, so the platform is particularly valuable for brands looking to reach Gen-Z.

Actually, Gen-Zers are highly skilled at recalling ads, with a 59% retention rate even after seeing a clip for only 2 seconds or less.

This implies that time is not a factor in creating Snapchat ads that can leave a mark quickly and effectively. In addition to the fact that users are impulsive 60% more times, it emphasizes the quick decision-making that the platform can facilitate through its strong potential.

Snapchat’s advertisement reach is steadily increasing as well. Over the last few years, ad revenues have increased enormously.

Now the platform claims to reach over 557 million people through ads, and in less than three months of 2023, the advertising audience increased by 27 million users, or 4.7% growth. In 2023, the total advertising audience increased by 20%.

It is observable in the number of advertisers from different businesses that is constantly growing. During the first quarter of 2024, the count of small and medium-sized advertisers soared by 85% compared to the previous year.

Revenue projections also show an upward trend in Snapchat’s importance in digital marketing.

The platform is estimated to make a whopping US$5.87 billion in ad revenue by 2026, while other forecasts put its ad revenue for 2024 at anywhere between US$4.2 billion and US$6.11 billion.

To put it another way, a whopping 64% of the users enjoy watching ads with the audio on, thus if, in fact, audio is present in the advertisement, it is more likely to be perceived.

The gender distribution of the advertising audience on the platform is quite even, with 54.4% females and 44.6% males; thus, the platform has a wide range of applicability for different kinds of brands.

The discussions held on the My AI feature in Snapchat mostly revolved around two subjects: cars and sports, which produced 73 million conversations, thereby giving marketers good directions for targeting and content creation.

In terms of the audience’s geographical distribution, Snapchat ads can reach 7.75 million people in Australia, whereas India is the platform’s largest advertising audience worldwide, making it a crucial market for brand campaigns.

Approximately 39% of users report forgetting the brands after applying Snapchat filters with heavy distortion, suggesting that overly altered or distracting visuals can lead to a loss of brand recognition.

Nevertheless, Snapchat remains a strong platform for marketers, with high engagement, a young audience, growing reach, and increasing ad revenue.

Conclusion

Snapchat Advertising Statistics: The Snapchat advertising ecosystem appears to be encountering strong growth signs and long-term value for marketers. Its wider audience, intense user interaction, and young age profile attract brands looking to reach Gen Z and Millennials. Moreover, through 2026, advertising revenue is expected to grow steadily, there will be increasing involvement of small and medium-sized businesses, and a good distribution of audience demographics, all adding to the fact that Snapchat is not just a social platform but rather a marketing channel in the making.

Despite obstacles such as lower brand recall when using heavy filters, the platform’s creative formats, strong peer influence, and massive spending power, among others, it remains a key player in the future of digital advertising.

Shared On:



FAQ . In 2024 and later, how much will Snapchat earn from advertising, more or less, according to forecasts? It is predicted that Snapchat’s ad revenue will be about US$6.11 billion in 2024 and the figure will grow to approximately US$7.26 billion by 2026, indicating a gradual increase in confidence from advertisers and the continuous development of the platform. What reasons does Snapchat give for being a good platform to target Gen Z? Snapchat’s advertising audience is composed of about 39% of 18-24-year-olds, and Gen Z users have a 59% ad recall rate even after viewing an ad for only two seconds. This combination of high recall rate and active engagement makes Snapchat a very suitable platform for brands facilitating younger consumers. How inexpensive is it to run ads on Snap? Snapchat provides a very inexpensive way for the more advertisers than others to come in. Just a minimum of US$5 a day is needed per campaign, thereby making it a welcoming environment not only for small enterprises but also for novice advertisers. What is the current advertising reach of Snapchat? As of October 2024, Snapchat’s global advertising reach is estimated to be approximately 706 million people, with significant audiences in India and the U.S., thereby making it one of the largest platforms in terms of digital advertising reach. Do ads on Snapchat change people’s buying habits? As per the statistics, 34% of the users will probably purchase a product that is advertised on Snapchat, and the same goes for Snapchat’s users who have 60% more likelihood than other consumers to make impulse purchases thus obviously the platform is powerful in influencing consumer choices.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

More Posts By Priya Bhalla