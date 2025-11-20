SteelSeries Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

SteelSeries Statistics: The company SteelSeries is a prominent and well-known trusted name among gamers, and in 2025, it will be the crossover point of professional esports equipment, as well as the larger market of headphones and gaming hardware that is worth billions of dollars. Besides, the company’s performance, durability, and esports know-how – reputation continue to influence the way people consume the games. In general, the company is always in the limelight for its cutting-edge technology and products, and for its overall financial growth.

Moreover, its active participation in the gaming accessories market that is gradually becoming wireless, premium, and online-driven indicates its continuous alignment with industry trends. With gaming technology constantly improving, SteelSeries remains the top choice for millions of players worldwide. This article will reveal the latest SteelSeries statistics and their growth.

Editor’s Choice

PCMag’s Best Tech Brands 2025 ranked SteelSeries 4th, placing it in the top 4% of all companies reviewed.

of all companies reviewed. The ranking relies on customer satisfaction scores (NPS) and PCMag’s editorial testing scores, which align with high product performance.

SteelSeries’ durability and performance in the headphone category were among the main reasons for the strong rank.

Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2, the new SteelSeries gaming headset, costs US$199.99 / £179.99 / AUUS$199.99 and is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

and is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The new model has a battery that lasts 40% longer than the previous one and provides up to 54 hours of use on a single charge.

longer than the previous one and provides up to hours of use on a single charge. Among the features are dual 2.4GHz + Bluetooth audio, a ClearCast Gen 2 microphone, neodymium spatial-audio drivers, and 200+ game audio presets.

+ Bluetooth audio, a ClearCast Gen 2 microphone, neodymium spatial-audio drivers, and game audio presets. SteelSeries ApS reported revenue of DKK 2,575.2 million in 2023, up from DKK 2,275.4 million in 2022.

in 2023, up from in 2022. EBITDA rose from DKK 193.7 million (2022) to DKK 165.1 million (2023) , while net profit amounted to DKK 461.6 million .

to , while net profit amounted to . The total assets grew to DKK 4,459.7 million , and with a DKK 3,867.9 million increase in equity, the equity ratio reached 86.7%.

, and with a increase in equity, the equity ratio reached The wired share of the gaming headset market is 62% in 2024, but the wireless is rapidly growing at ~12.8% CAGR.

in 2024, but the wireless is rapidly growing at CAGR. Accessories in the US$51–US$150 price range accounted for 47% of sales in 2024, while premium gear above US$150 showed strong growth.

price range accounted for of sales in 2024, while premium gear above showed strong growth. The online sales channels recorded a double-digit growth in CAGR, which helped SteelSeries’ direct-to-consumer model.

In 2024, GN Group announced 7% organic growth for its Gaming division, which was above the global market’s 3–5% growth rate, suggesting that SteelSeries is gaining market share.

History of SteelSeries

2001: Founded in Copenhagen by Jacob Wolff-Petersen as Soft Trading, launching the Icemat glass mousepad and the SteelPad metal mousepad for competitive Counter-Strike players.

Founded in Copenhagen by Jacob Wolff-Petersen as Soft Trading, launching the Icemat glass mousepad and the SteelPad metal mousepad for competitive Counter-Strike players. 2003: Founders focused full time on the peripherals venture after selling their other business.

Founders focused full time on the peripherals venture after selling their other business. 2004: QcK cloth mousepad line introduced after extensive material testing, becoming a core product family.

QcK cloth mousepad line introduced after extensive material testing, becoming a core product family. 2007: Company name changed from Soft Trading to SteelSeries to reflect the broadened product scope.

Company name changed from Soft Trading to SteelSeries to reflect the broadened product scope. 2008: Acquisition of Ideazon, a North American peripherals maker, expanded the portfolio beyond mousepads into keyboards and other devices.

Acquisition of Ideazon, a North American peripherals maker, expanded the portfolio beyond mousepads into keyboards and other devices. 2010: SteelSeries Shift keyboard launched, carrying forward Ideazon’s interchangeable keyset concept in a more durable design.

SteelSeries Shift keyboard launched, carrying forward Ideazon’s interchangeable keyset concept in a more durable design. 2012: Growth capital raised from Catterton Partners and ClearVue Partners to support global expansion.

Growth capital raised from Catterton Partners and ClearVue Partners to support global expansion. 2016: Arctis headset family unveiled, debuting Arctis 3, 5, and 7 as a new design platform for gaming audio.

Arctis headset family unveiled, debuting Arctis 3, 5, and 7 as a new design platform for gaming audio. 2018: Arctis Pro line introduced with GameDAC and Hi-Res audio positioning in the premium tier.

Arctis Pro line introduced with GameDAC and Hi-Res audio positioning in the premium tier. 2019: Danish private-equity firm Axcel acquired SteelSeries, backing the next phase of growth.

Danish private-equity firm Axcel acquired SteelSeries, backing the next phase of growth. 2020: Two acquisitions accelerated software and console accessory capabilities: A-Volute (Nahimic audio, April) and KontrolFreek (controller performance accessories, December).

Two acquisitions accelerated software and console accessory capabilities: A-Volute (Nahimic audio, April) and KontrolFreek (controller performance accessories, December). 2021: GN Store Nord announced the acquisition of SteelSeries for about DKK 8 billion as part of its audio and gaming growth strategy; SteelSeries marked 20 years of mousepad innovation.

GN Store Nord announced the acquisition of SteelSeries for about DKK 8 billion as part of its audio and gaming growth strategy; SteelSeries marked 20 years of mousepad innovation. 2022: GN completed the acquisition, and SteelSeries became a GN subsidiary.

GN completed the acquisition, and SteelSeries became a GN subsidiary. 2025: Product platform refreshes continued, including Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 with about 54 hours battery life and a new high-end Arctis Nova Elite, reinforcing the tiered headset roadmap.

Fun Facts About SteelSeries

SteelSeries was founded in 2001 in Copenhagen, Denmark, originally under the name Soft Trading, before adopting the SteelSeries name in 2007.

The company’s very first hit product was the Icemat, a glass mousepad created to give Counter-Strike players more precise control, reflecting its deep roots in early esports.

SteelSeries is widely recognized as one of the original esports-focused brands, building gear specifically for professional tournament players long before “gaming lifestyle” became mainstream.

The firm began as a specialist in mousepads, including the SteelPad and Icemat lines, and later expanded into mice, keyboards, headsets, and controllers as esports grew globally.

SteelSeries has sponsored many top esports teams and players, including well-known organizations such as FaZe Clan, Evil Geniuses, Team Vitality, and others in titles like Counter-Strike and Dota 2.

Esports professionals using SteelSeries gear have collectively won more prize money than users of any other gaming peripheral brand, according to the company’s own historical reflections on its competitive legacy.

The brand is famous for several product families, notably Arctis headsets, Rival and Sensei mice, and Apex keyboards, which are frequently cited as flagship lines in PC gaming communities.

SteelSeries helped popularize oversized mousepads, including its QcK 5XL models that can cover most of a gaming desk, catering to low-sensitivity FPS players who need large surfaces for sweeping mouse movements.

The company has pursued a strategy of acquiring complementary gaming and audio firms, such as Ideazon in 2008, A-Volute (Nahimic audio software) in 2020, and KontrolFreek in 2020, to strengthen its ecosystem of performance gear and software.

In 2022, SteelSeries officially became a subsidiary of GN Store Nord, a Danish audio and hearing-technology group, in a deal valued at about 8 billion DKK (around USD 1.25 billion), signaling how valuable premium gaming peripherals have become.

The company emphasizes Nordic design principles, focusing on minimal, functional aesthetics combined with durability, which has helped it gain strong traction in both European and North American gaming markets.

SteelSeries regularly collaborates with major game publishers and hardware companies, creating licensed or co-branded gear with partners such as Blizzard, EA, Valve, MSI, and Discord, often themed around specific games or franchises.

SteelSeries Earns #4 Spot On PCMag’s Global Best Tech Brands 2025

(Reference: steelseries.com)

PCMag’s annual Best Tech Brands list has always been a prestigious item in the tech industry.

The list is the result of a combination of two factors: the publication’s extensive product testing throughout the year and readers’ feedback collected through detailed surveys.

In 2025, this long process tested a great number of tech vendors in various categories covering hardware, software, and peripherals. PCMag uses two key data sources to arrive at the final rankings:

Net Promoter Scores (NPS) from reader surveys.

PCMag’s editorial review scores are obtained from their labs and professional testers

These two sources create what PCMag refers to as the Best Brands Index, which is a metric that captures both technical performance and real customer satisfaction.

Only the top 4% of all the companies reviewed are included in this elite list, making the recognition extremely competitive and prestigious.

This year, SteelSeries proudly took the #4 spot globally, just after the heavyweights Nvidia, Bitdefender, and Microsoft.

The fact that the brand is ranked next to such powerful and long-established companies is a clear signal of its increasing influence in the tech world.

PCMag, in particular, acknowledged the impeccable performance of SteelSeries gaming headsets as one of their main factors in the brand’s high score by pointing out the quality, durability, and customer satisfaction of the products.

This recognition strengthens SteelSeries’s position as a top player in technological innovations in audio and gaming peripherals.

Several of the best performers in the market for SteelSeries have become award-winning—they are proof of the company’s continuous drive for engineering excellence, user-friendly designs, and products that really make a difference in the gaming world.

To be recognised is a privilege; moreover, it is a clear sign that SteelSeries is still the frontier of gaming equipment all over the globe.

SteelSeries Unveils The Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 With Major Enhancements

SteelSeries has rolled out the Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2, a refurbished and improved version of its bestselling gaming headset.

Although the new model has lots of upgrades, the company has not tampered with the features that the gamers liked the most about the original.

The Nova 7 Gen 2 is available in three variants—one for PlayStation, one for Xbox, and one for PC—so you can pick the option that best suits your current setup.

All three variations have the same price of US$199.99 / £179.99 / AUUS$199.99, and customers can buy them directly from the website of SteelSeries or through the retailers in their areas.

Furthermore, the headset can also be used with Nintendo Switch 2 via Bluetooth; thus, it comes with even more flexibility.

SteelSeries claims the second-generation model has 40% longer battery life than the previous Nova 7, therefore, allowing up to 54 hours of continuous use per charge. If this is correct, the headset will be one of the wireless gaming headsets with the longest lifespan.

Moreover, the Nova 7 Gen 2 is equipped with a dual-audio function that connects to both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth simultaneously, enabling players to easily combine game and chat audio.

The latest ClearCast Generation 2 microphone, along with the neodymium drivers that produce dynamic spatial audio, is also part of the enhancement, and the user will experience the beauty of sound in music, films, and games.

Gamers can use the Arctis app to reveal sound presets for over 200 titles.

Game-specific profiles are used to tune each game’s sound to the highest quality, thereby providing a more detailed and immersive experience, whether the player is replaying a favourite or trying something new.

The first Nova 7 has always been the number one choice of console gamers because of its comfort, performance, and sound quality.

The Gen 2 upgrades—especially the extended battery life and advanced audio features—are making this new version a worthy successor and a premier choice for the category of high-end gaming headphones.

Financial Performance of SteelSeries ApS

SteelSeries ApS HYG reported a revenue of DKK 2,575.2 million for the financial year that ended 31 December 2023, which is an increase from the previous year’s revenue of DKK 2,275.4 million.

The company’s gross profit for 2023 was DKK 679.9 million, which was almost equal to the DKK 680.7 million made in 2022.

The earnings-wise, the business reached an EBITDA of DKK 165.1 million for the fiscal year 2023, thereby reversing a negative EBITDA of DKK –193.7 million in the previous year.

Operating profit (EBIT) for 2023 was DKK 52.8 million compared to a huge loss of DKK –326.4 million for the previous year.

After deducting other income, financial costs and taxes, SteelSeries’ net profit for 2023 was DKK 461.6 million, a significant increase from the net loss of DKK 72.6 million in 2022.

On the balance sheet side, the company’s total assets increased from DKK 4,197.0 million to DKK 4,459.7 million, and total equity was DKK 3,867.9 million, with an equity ratio of 86.7%, up from 40.4% the previous year.

The company’s net interest-bearing debt was very low, at DKK 45.9 million.

Regarding cash flow, SteelSeries’ operating activities generated DKK 344.9 million in 2023, compared with DKK -1,054.0 million in 2022.

In the case of acquisition, the company spent DKK 95.6 million on intangible assets (including development projects) and DKK 4.5 million on tangible assets in 2023.

Furthermore, they incurred amortisation and impairment on intangible assets (Goodwill, the customer base, trademarks, patents, know-how, and development) of DKK 95.7 million.

Regarding the workforce, the average number of staff members in 2023 was 276, slightly lower than 297 in 2022.

Market Trends Impacting SteelSeries

There are a few market changes that are having a positive impact on SteelSeries’ growth, especially in the gaming headset as well as peripherals industry.

One of the main factors driving this shift is the transition to wireless technology.

The market for wired headsets was still about 62% in 2024, but the wireless models are growing at a much faster pace.

Some studies, including those by Mordor Intelligence, predict a growth rate of about 12.8% CAGR for the wireless headset segment, which is significantly higher than the overall market.

Consequently, this change has prompted companies like SteelSeries to work on producing more durable wireless models like the Nova 7 Gen 2, which perfectly matches the growing consumer desire for mobility and convenience.

The more expensive accessories, priced between US$51 and US$150, accounted for approximately 47% of total accessory sales in 2024, according to a study by Mordor Intelligence.

Besides this, US$150+ priced items witnessed some of the strongest growth rates. This indicates that the consumers are getting more and more inclined to spend on high-end, feature-packed gaming systems.

SteelSeries is very much a part of this trend as it has a firm hold on the US$100-US$250 range while also offering pricey products that are quite up to the standards and demands of professional gamers.

Online sales channels have enabled SteelSeries to consolidate its market position further.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the e-commerce sector continued to grow at a double-digit CAGR, indicating it was advancing faster than the brick-and-mortar retail industry.

It is a win-win situation for companies like SteelSeries that have robust D2C platforms, as they gain the benefits of both increased visibility and worldwide accessibility.

However, it also intensifies competition, as online pricing and deals are becoming increasingly aggressive across the leading marketplaces.

Market Share Signals And Esports Positioning

SteelSeries’ long-term commitment to esports and professional gaming constitutes an essential factor of the company’s market presence, even though these partnerships do not provide direct monetary benefits.

The brand’s exposure through the events organised in competitive gaming channels reinforces recognition and loyalty of players in every corner of the world.

To back it up, the data released by the GN Group, which happens to be the parent company of SteelSeries, indicates that its Gaming segment grew organically by 7% in 2024, thus gaining an edge over many players in the DELSs described by GN as a “slightly growing” gaming gear market.

According to GN, the total market is expected to grow 3-5%, implying that SteelSeries is growing 2-4% faster than the industry as a whole. This indicates that not only is the brand following market trends, but it is also gaining considerable market share, driven by the product’s performance and brand positioning.

Conclusion

SteelSeries Statistics: SteelSeries’ performance in 2025 confirms its status as a leading manufacturer of gaming accessories with strong market momentum. Its presence on PCMag’s Best Tech Brands list, the successful introduction of the Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2, and considerable financial improvements are all signs of a brand that is confidently and rightly moving forward.

Due to the increasing demand for wireless premium accessories and online sales, SteelSeries can continue to gain market share. The company, with esports partnerships and user-centred innovation as its core, is ready for the future of gaming hardware for years to come.

Shared On:



Sources Techradar Steelseries Regnskaber

FAQ . What reason behind SteelSeries ranking #4 on the Tech Giants 2025 list of PCMag? SteelSeries achieved the 4th position on the really famous PCMag’s Best Tech Brands 2025 list due to its super product quality and excellent customer support. The top 4% of all companies that went through the evaluation make it to this list, meaning that SteelSeries is in the same class as the tech giants such as Nvidia and Microsoft. The evaluator brand mentioned that the headsets’ constant performance, strength, and users’ contentment were the main reasons for their high position. What is the major upgrade of Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2? The Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 offers the successor several significant enhancements, one of which is a considerable 40% battery life improvement—now, it lasts up to 54 hours with a single charge. Along with a dual wireless connection (2.4GHz + Bluetooth), it comes with a ClearCast Gen 2 mic and powerful neodymium spatial-audio drivers. Priced at US$199.99 / £179.99 / AUUS$199.99 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, the headset is also compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 via Bluetooth. What was the financial outcome of SteelSeries in 2023? SteelSeries ApS made a remarkable financial comeback in 2023. The number of sales jumped up to DKK 2,575.2 million from DKK 2,275.4 million in 2022, while the amount of EBITDA shot up incredibly from DKK 193.7 million to a positive DKK 165.1 million. The company also announced a net gain of DKK 461.6 million, recovering from the previous year’s loss. The aggregate of assets increased to DKK 4,459.7 million, and the company’s net worth rose to DKK. What are the current market trends that are helping SteelSeries the most? SteelSeries is properly placed in the middle of many rapidly growing market trends. One of them is the wireless headset adoption that is happening very fast, with the segment set to grow at a whopping 12.8% CAGR according to Mordor Intelligence. The demand for premium accessories is also on the increase, as products in the US$51–US$150 range are expected to account for nearly half of the sales (about 47%) in 2024. Online sales channels are still growing at a double-digit CAGR, which is helping SteelSeries’ direct to-consumer strategy. Is SteelSeries taking more market share in the gaming hardware sector? Definitely, the data suggests that SteelSeries is taking more market share. The GN Group—SteelSeries’ parent company—reported that the Gaming division experienced 7% organic growth in 2024. This growth, which is above the total market rate of about 3–5%, implies that SteelSeries is gaining 2–4 percentage points faster than rivals.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

More Posts By Priya Bhalla