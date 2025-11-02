PlayStation Statistics By Users, Sales and Facts (2025)

Introduction

PlayStation Statistics: In recent years, PlayStation has been a well-known name in gaming due to its powerful consoles and exciting gameplay. Created by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the first PlayStation was released in Japan on December 3, 1994. It changed gaming by introducing 3D graphics and CD-ROMs, enabling developers to create larger, more detailed games. Since then, PlayStation has shaped the way people play and what games look like, building a large and loyal worldwide fan base.

Its consoles, games, and services keep pushing the hobby forward, becoming a major part of the video game industry and a favourite choice for many players. This article on PlayStation Statistics includes several current factors from different insights that highlight its growth, market strength, and ongoing impact on the gaming industry.

According to a report published by SQ Magazine, in Q2 2025, the PlayStation 5 was sold around 63 million units.

units. In early 2025, about 119 million people used PlayStation Network each month.

people used PlayStation Network each month. PlayStation Plus Premium subscriptions reached 23.7 million , a 9% increase compared with 2024.

, a increase compared with 2024. The game PlayStation players spent the most time on in 2025 was Fortnite, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

According to sqmagazine, in Q1 2025, Sony's PlayStation division generated approximately USD 11.4 billion in revenue and reported an operating profit of USD 2.8 billion.

in revenue and reported an operating profit of . In 2025, 51% of PlayStation users were under 35, and women now make up 29% of the player base.

of PlayStation users were under 35, and women now make up of the player base. North America remains the largest market, providing 37% of PlayStation’s global revenue.

of PlayStation’s global revenue. In Q1 2025, Sony shipped about 6.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles, up from 6.3 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

PlayStation 5 consoles, up from in the same quarter a year earlier. All PlayStation models together (PS1 through PS5) have sold roughly 595 million units worldwide.

units worldwide. Approximately 10.6 million PS5 consoles were sold in Japan.

In the first half of 2025, watching movies and shows was the most popular weekly activity on the PS4, accounting for approximately one-third (33%) of the platform's users' time.

As of June 30, 2025, the PlayStation 2 (PS2) remains the best-selling home video game console of all time, with an estimated 160 million units sold worldwide.

units sold worldwide. In September 2025, total visits to PlayStation.com were approximately 49 million , representing a 1.8% decrease from the previous month.

During the same period, organic search generated the highest traffic rate to PlayStation.com, 49.93%.

As of 2025, PlayStation.com receives the highest website traffic from the United States, accounting for 26.86% of total visitors, or approximately 23.36 million users. Of these, 74.94% access the site through mobile devices, while 25.06% access it via desktop.

PlayStation’s Financial Statistics

According to sqmagazine, in Q1 2025, Sony’s PlayStation division generated approximately USD 11.4 billion in revenue and reported an operating profit of USD 2.8 billion.

Digital game purchases accounted for approximately 79% of total game sales on PlayStation in early 2025, and in-game spending across PSN exceeded $3.1 billion during that quarter.

As mentioned in a report published by Accio, Hardware boosted by the PS5 Pro and DualSense Edge accounted for 32% of revenue, while first-party games rose 19% to USD 2.5 billion.

Live-service games earned over USD 600 million from DLC and passes, while ads made USD 170 million.

Sony increased its investment to USD 980 million; VR bundles accounted for approximately 6% of H1 sales.

PlayStation Users Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

As of June 2025, the total number of PlayStation monthly active users was 123 million, and in March it was 124 million.

In 2024, the number of users on PlayStation Network was March (118 million), June (116 million), October (116 million), and December (129 million).

By Platform

(Reference: statista.com)

In April 2024, PlayStation Network had 49 million monthly active accounts on the PlayStation 5 and the same number on the PlayStation 4.

There were also 20 million monthly active PlayStation Network accounts on PC.

Sony PlayStation 5 Game Console Unit Sales

Sony Corporation sold around 2.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the 4th quarter of 2024 (down by 9.5 million from the previous quarter).

In the same year, console unit sales in Q1 and Q2 were 2.4 million and 3.8 million, respectively.

PlayStation Console Lifetime Hardware Sales by Region (July 2025)

PlayStation Platform North America Europe Japan Rest of World Global (in million units) PlayStation 2 (PS2) 53.65 55.28 23.18 27.90 160.01 PlayStation 4 (PS4) 38.12 45.86 9.68 23.53 117.20 PlayStation (PS1) 40.78 31.09 21.59 9.04 102.49 PlayStation 3 (PS3) 29.60 30.87 10.47 16.47 87.40 PlayStation Portable (PSP) 21.62 25.31 20.02 15.57 82.52 PlayStation 5 (PS5) 29.53 27.56 7.09 16.08 80.25 PlayStation Vita (PSV) 2.70 2.89 5.73 1.81 13.13

PlayStation Series Statistics

As of 2025, the original PlayStation 2 has secured the highest-selling console with approximately 102.4 million units sold, earning around USD 44 billion in total revenue.

Furthermore, other console generations’ analyses are stated in the table below:

Consoles Sales Unit (million) Revenue (USD billion) PlayStation 4 117.2 107 PlayStation 1 102.4 24 PlayStation 3 87.4 71 PlayStation 5 80.3 136

PlayStation Console Lifetime Software Sales

PlayStation Platform Sales Unit (in million) PlayStation 2 (PS2) 1,537 PlayStation 4 (PS4) 1,419.50 PlayStation 3 (PS3) 999.40 PlayStation (PS1) 962 PlayStation Portable (PSP) 331 PlayStation Vita (PSV) 68.53

Quarterly Unit Sales Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Sony sold about 65.9 million game copies for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

As of 2024, the quarterly unit sales: Q1 (53.6 million), Q2 (77.7 million), Q3 (95.9 million), and Q4 (76.1 million).

By Sony PlayStation’s First-party Game Title

(Reference: statista.com)

During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Sony sold around 6.9 million first-party games for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

As of 2024, the quarterly unit sales of Sony PlayStation’s first party gaming software’s are Q1 (6 million), Q2 (5.3 million), Q3 (11.6 million), and Q4 (5.9 million).

PlayStation 5 Game Console Unit Sales Statistics

During the last quarter of fiscal year 2024, Sony sold almost 2.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles.

Meanwhile, the unit sales for the other three quarters were Q3 (9.5 million), Q2 (3.8 million), and Q1 (2.4 million).

PlayStation Digital Software Share

(Reference: statista.com)

In Q1 2025, approximately 83% of Sony’s PlayStation sales were from digital downloads.

Additionally, the quarterly unit sales shares for 2024 were as follows: Q1 (80%), Q2 (70%), Q3 (74%), and Q4 (80%).

PlayStation 4 Weekly Console Usage Statistics

(Reference: sqmagazine.co.uk)

In the first half of 2025, watching movies and shows was the most popular weekly activity on the PS4, accounting for approximately one-third (33%) of the platform’s users’ time.

Online gaming is close behind at 29%, while offline gaming and other non-gaming activities each account for roughly 19%.

Global Gaming Console Market Leaders

(Reference: market.us)

As of 2024, PlayStation holds a strong position and wide popularity with a market share of 45%

Nintendo holds a 27% share, while Xbox has a 23% share, and other brands account for a 5% share.

Top-Selling Video Game Consoles Analyses

(Source: statista.com)

As of June 30, 2025, the PlayStation 2 (PS2) remained as the best-selling home video game console, around 160 million units were sold out globally.

Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch was sold out approximately 153.1 million units, followed by PlayStation 4 (117.0 million), the Game Boy (102.4 million), Nintendo Wii (101.6 million), PlayStation (87.4 million), Xbox 360 (85.8 million), and PlayStation 5 (80.2 million).

Most Played PlayStation Games by Hours

In Q2 2025, Fortnite led PlayStation with over 5.2 billion hours played.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was second with about 3.9 billion hours, while EA Sports FC 24 (formerly FIFA) logged roughly 3.4 billion hours.

Grand Theft Auto V continues to draw players, earning around 2.1 billion hours of gameplay.

Helldivers 2, released in February 2025, raced past 1.6 billion hours in just two months.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a PS5 exclusive, reached about 1.2 billion hours by May 2025.

Apex Legends stayed steady at 1.5 billion hours with new seasons. Spider-Man 2 averaged 8.4 hours per player session, and Rocket League returned to the top ten with 970 million hours.

PlayStation Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of September 2025, the total visits to PlayStation.com were approximately 49 million, representing a 1.8% decrease from August, with a bounce rate of 46.24%.

The total number of pages per visit was 3.78, and the average visit duration was 2 minutes and 36 seconds.

The website’s global rank was #855; country-wise ranked #975 (United States); and category-wise ranked #25.

In 2025, the global ranking of the website increased from 861 to 855 between July and September.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The United States of America accounted for 19.02% of the website’s total traffic, representing a 5.63% decrease.

During the same period, other countries made the following contributions to total traffic: Japan, 6.92% (+5%); Brazil, 6.38% (+10.53%); the United Kingdom, 5.43% (+3.68%); and Germany, 5.35% (+7.37%).

Other countries collectively accounted for around 56.9% of the visitors shared on PlayStation.com.

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

As of 2025, PlayStation.com receives the highest website traffic from the United States, accounting for 26.86% of total visitors, or approximately 23.36 million users. The traffic is split between mobile (74.94%) and desktop (25.06%) access.

Japan follows with 7.29% of traffic, equivalent to 6.34 million visitors, where 73.44% use mobile devices and 26.56% use desktop devices.

Brazil ranks third, with 5.93% (approximately 5.16 million users), comprising 64.22% mobile and 35.78% desktop users.

Germany contributes 5.72% of visits, totalling 4.97 million, with 71.11% of access via mobile devices and 28.89% via desktop.

The United Kingdom accounts for 5.34% of PlayStation.com’s audience, approximately 4.65 million visitors, with 75.1% using mobile devices and 24.9% browsing from desktops.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In September 2025, the proportion of male and female users on playstation.com was 71.02% and 28.98%, respectively.

The PlayStation Statistics by age group indicate that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, accounting for 34.92%.

6% of PlayStation website users are between 18 and 24 years old.

In contrast, 18.33% and 9.72% of individuals aged 35 to 44 years and 45 to 544 years, respectively.

Around 6.08% of website users are aged between 55 and 64 years, while 3.36% aged above 65 years.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

PlayStation Statistics 2024 also shows that organic search generated the highest traffic rate to playstation.com, 49.93%.

Almost 36.35% of the share comprises organic search traffic, while 5.08% is generated via referrals.

Others are followed by paid searches (5.98%), social (2.11%), mail (0.05%), and display (0.51%)

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

YouTube had the highest social media referral rate, with a 46.81% share compared to other social network traffic on the PlayStation website.

X-twitter and Reddit each contributed a share of 31% and 9.94% on playstation.com.

Around 6.52% and 1.53% of website traffic were attributed to Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively, in September 2025.

Other social media segments of the website collectively accounted for 4.21%.

Factors Influencing the Purchasing of PlayStation

Factors Very important Quite important Not at all important Wanting to play with other gamers who owned a PlayStation 35% 30% 33% PlayStation was a better value for money than other consoles 33% 37% 24% Being sure it could run the older games in my PlayStation library 38% 36% 22% PlayStation was superior to other consoles in technical specifications, performance, visual appeal and features 51% 35% 11% Wanting to play with friends and/or family members who also owned a PlayStation 61% 25% 13% Availability of one or more particular games on PlayStation 57% 31% 10%

Conclusion

After completing the article on PlayStation Statistics, it is to be concluded that since 1994, with a single console, PlayStation has become one of gaming’s most important names. Thanks to advanced technological enhancements, strong hardware, and standout exclusive games, it has led the industry for decades. Each new console generation brings higher quality, more creative ideas, and better player experiences.

PlayStation’s services and digital platforms have also built a global, connected gaming community. Looking ahead, work on cloud gaming, virtual reality, and new interactive forms will keep PlayStation influential. It remains a trusted brand shaping how millions play and enjoy games today.

FAQ

What are the main PlayStation consoles?
Major consoles include the original PlayStation, the PlayStation 2, the PlayStation 3, the PlayStation 4, and the PlayStation 5.

What is PlayStation Plus?
PlayStation Plus is a paid subscription that gives online multiplayer access, monthly free games, and discounts on the PlayStation Store.

What is PlayStation Now / Game Streaming?
PlayStation offers cloud gaming and game streaming services that allow you to play titles over the internet without needing to install them locally.

How do I buy games for PlayStation?
You can buy physical discs from stores or digital copies from the PlayStation Store on your console or via the web.

What parental controls does PlayStation have?
PlayStation offers parental controls to limit playtime, restrict mature content, and manage spending on the PlayStation Store.

