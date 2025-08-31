UC Browser Statistics And Facts: By Market Share, Revenue, Speed, Features, Website Traffic (Countries, Channels) and Trend Insight (2025)

Introduction

UC Browser Statistics: UCWeb (an Alibaba Group subsidiary) created the initially mobile-first browser, notable for being lightweight and equipped with good data compression. Because of these features, the browser has earned huge popularity in developing markets, including India and parts of Southeast Asia.

This article will explore the UC Browser statistics from 2024 pertaining to user numbers, market share, revenue, regional performance, and usage patterns.

Editor’s Choice

UC Browser ranks 5th globally in the mobile browser market share with 1.24% .

. Chrome is the first in the global mobile browsing market, capturing 68.69% , followed by Safari with 22.89% .

, followed by Safari with . In the US, the platform holds a market share somewhere between 1% and 2% . It is in a losing race because of privacy concerns and stronger competition.

and . It is in a losing race because of privacy concerns and stronger competition. In China, traffic stands at 8.54% , making it a strong contender in the arena with some local browsers.

, making it a strong contender in the arena with some local browsers. In India, UC Browser is most active and earns about 45% of its revenue from this market.

of its revenue from this market. The browser has approximately 600 million monthly active users, and half of this number is in Asia.

monthly active users, and half of this number is in Asia. Being primarily an advertising platform, it generates about USD 400 million in advertising revenues, or 80% of its revenues.

in advertising revenues, or of its revenues. It has a very low ARPU of only USD 0.67 compared to other competitors.

compared to other competitors. Its greatest portion of traffic is organic search ( 83.4% ), followed by direct ( 13.55% ), while social media and paid ads are scarcely measured.

), followed by direct ( ), while social media and paid ads are scarcely measured. The major portion of UC Browser users are males and stand at 85% , while over 50% of the users are in the age bracket of 18–34.

, while over of the users are in the age bracket of 18–34. The major acclaim that UC Browser receives is for data compression: it compresses data up to 90% and on slow networks, it loads pages 40% faster than its competitors.

and on slow networks, it loads pages faster than its competitors. Indian traffic makes up about 94.64% of the traffic for ucbrowser.com.in with an impressive 34.21% YOY growth.

General UC Browser Statistics

One major thing that makes UC Browser so popular is the fact that it offers an excellent data compression service that reduces the data consumption up to 50%, thus allowing users to save on mobile internet.

It has been downloaded over 1.5 billion times worldwide from various app stores, which speaks to the popularity it enjoys, particularly in emerging markets.

In nearly 40% of cases, the browser is responsible for the streaming or downloading of videos, marking its upsurge as a media-consumption tool.

Also, advertising revenue growth from UC Browser is estimated to surpass USD 200 million in digital advertising in 2024.

Though global, this browser ranks around 798 in browser usage, all devices, with a higher notable rank of 63 in communication-related browser tools.

UC Browser Mobile Market Share

(Reference: oberlo.com)

Chrome continues to have a strong hold on the global mobile web browsing landscape with a market share of 68.69%.

Essentially, this means that almost 70% of mobile users trust Chrome as their primary browser. Safari follows, bearing 22.89%, signifying that the Apple user base comprises a considerable chunk of the mobile browsing audience.

Samsung Internet clambers to the third position with 3.47%, with Opera trailing behind at 1.59%. Taking the fifth rank with 1.24% goes to UC Browser, showing that it has a limited but still relevant presence in the mobile market.

Firefox finally seals the sixth position with a mere 0.51% share.

This order signifies that Chrome, with its huge market lead, is challenged by Safari on mobile devices, and especially among iPhone users, the remaining browsers holding a small portion of the market.

UC Browser Market Share In The US

In the U.S., the mobile Internet browser market, in early 2024, comprises between 1% and 2% of UC Browser Mobile.

It is difficult for it to grow in the USA because Google Chrome commands some 60% of the market, and Safari has some 33%.

Unlike its better names in India and China, UC Browser finds much less trust in the U.S. market, and thus, it finds very few users there.

Another main reason is that it has had bad publicity regarding privacy and security matters lately.

This lessens its appeal before American users, who value protecting their privacy.

Market Share of Popular Browser-Based On Traffic In China

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

In the month of August of the year 2024, UC Browser held 8.54% of shares in the Chinese browser market.

Chrome led the browser race in China by grabbing 48.6% of all web traffic. Safari came next, followed by Microsoft Edge at 16.33 and 10.29% respectively.

QQ Browser was able to retain a firm position at 6.91%. 360 Safe Browser at 5.67% came next in usage, preceded by Android Browser with 1.1%, Firefox with 0.98%, followed by Sogou Explorer at 0.6%.

The remaining minor browsers added up to around 1%.

The ranking accounts for the fact that Chrome has a considerable margin over the competition, but local browsers such as UC Browser, QQ, and 360 Safe Browser also still enjoy a strong user base in the internet market in China.

Browser Market In India

(Reference: magecomp.com)

UC Browser Revenue Statistics

As per Magecomp, UC Browser statistics show that before the year’s end in 2024, the majority of its income will be acquired by UC Browser.

Approximately 80%, translating to about USD 320 million, from advertising revenues, especially in developing markets.

In all, advertising income stands at about USD 400 million.

Then, it has been able to generate roughly USD 30 million from its newly introduced premium features, accounting for about 7.5% of its total income.

India remains the browser’s biggest source of revenue, with approximately 45%, or USD 180 million, being contributed by India alone.

USA-wise, UC Browser earns around 0.67 U.S. dollars per user, which is relatively lower than its counterpart, Google Chrome.

In greater detail, about USD 250 million is brought from search advertising, while another USD 50 million is perhaps from the affiliate market side.

This means that most of the revenues for UC Browser come from advertising and affiliate marketing, especially from users in markets such as India and other fast-growing markets.

UC Browser Speed Statistics

The speed of UC Browser largely arises due to its capacity to compress data by as much as 90%, with the result in faster webpage loading speeds since less data needs to be downloaded.

A webpage loads on a 3G connection in just 2.5 seconds, which is approximately 40% faster compared to other browsers like Chrome or Firefox in the same situation.

This great compression saves a user up to 60% worth of data compared to any other browser.

People have rated UC Browser as the fastest browser, with a rating of 4.3 out of 5, wherein users always commend it for page loading speed, especially in slow or unstable network conditions.

This-U-C-Browser was 30% quicker than Chrome over 4G, and on 3G it beat Opera Mini by some seconds in average page load time.

Its smart data-saving feature is what makes many people consider it one of the fastest browsers for low-bandwidth connections.

UC Browser Features

As of 2024, it is serving some 600 million cases of cancer all over the world monthly.

Almost 50% of its users are in Asia; the countries with the highest user concentration are India and Indonesia.

Ad blocking is one of the features that attracts users; nearly 40% of users use the ad blocker to cut down on irritating pop-ups and speed up browsing.

UC Browser packs compression technology by which users can save as much as 50% data, and it fits well for the global audience with nearly 25 languages.

It’s also said to give roughly 20% faster download speeds than most other browsers, which comes in handy while downloading large files on slow internet connections.

About 30% use Night Mode to ease eye strain in the dark.

Another product feature promoting enhanced video experience that cuts buffering time by 25% for smoother video streaming.

Nearly 35% of the user base goes into incognito mode for secure and private browsing.

UC Browser Website Traffic By Top Countries

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As per Similaweb, UC Browser statistics state that the population of India, making up a massive 94.64% of total UC Browser traffic, has witnessed a spike of 34.21% in 2024.

Meanwhile, the U.S. accounted for 3.32% of traffic from the browser’s website and has sharply dropped by 43.75%, showing a massive decline in interest by the user base from the U.S.

About 1.85% is constituted by traffic from Egypt, which showed no major change, while Pakistan contributed a minuscule share of 0.19%, with opposite movement.

On the whole, the data forms a picture that India is, on another scale, the fountain source of UC Browser’s online traffic, while countries like the U.S., Egypt, and Pakistan come up only as infinitesimal fractions of the users.

UG Browser Traffic Channels

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Most of the website visits for the UC Browser are routed through search engines, with organic traffic making up a significant 83.40% of all visits.

Direct traffic makes for another 13.55%, which means typing in of URL or use of bookmarks by users. Referral traffic is minimal at 1.22%.

Referrals from social media contribute an even smaller amount, 1.79%, display ads contribute 0.03%, and email traffic is almost negligible, at 0.00%.

Thus, UC Browser’s visibility and visitors mainly come through organic search, and paid ads, social media, or email marketing contribute very little.

UC Browser Demographics

(Reference: sci-tech-today.com)

As of August 2024, 85.01% of the people visiting ucbrowser.net are male, while females make up 14.99%.

In terms of age groups, the largest set of visitors falls into the 25-to-34-year range at 29.52%, while the second largest is the 18-to-24 group with 23.69%.

People from 35 to 44 years old represent 20.21% of visitors, and groups aged 45 to 54 accounted for 10.5%.

Higher age groups are less common, 8.57% aged 55 to 64, and 7.52% are those aged 65 or older.

This points to a heavily male-dominated online nature of UC Browser, with users primarily concentrated between 18 to 34 years.

Conclusion

UC Browser Statistics: In 2024, UC Browser stood as a specialised but effective mobile browser, particularly in markets such as China. With more than 600 million active users and 1.5 billion downloads, UC Browser sustained moderate global usage, especially in the mobile sector (~1.77%). Purely from an economic standpoint, millions of dollars in revenues, supported by ads and premium subscriptions, mean it is quite well monetised.

Popularly known for its blazing speed, data-saving compression, multilingualism, and media aptitudes, it is still somewhat resting in the shadow of global giants Chrome and Safari. As internet access grows in emerging regions, UC Browser’s value proposition stands a good chance of stabilising its user base, especially mobile users who are price and data-conscious.

