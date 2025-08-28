Safari Statistics By Market, Users And Security (2025)

Introduction

Safari Statistics: Safari is Apple’s web browser, first released in January 2003 as part of a Mac OS X Jaguar update. It comes preinstalled on macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and visionOS and runs on Apple’s WebKit engine, which was originally based on KHTML. Over time, Safari has become known for its fast performance, strong privacy features, and smooth integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

Looking at its usage numbers, market share, and feature adoption helps show how it compares with other web browsers, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox. This article includes several current trends and statistical analysis from different insights that highlight both Safari’s advantages and the challenges it faces in today’s highly competitive browser market.

The graph below shows that in February 2025, Safari had a 17.62% global market share.

global market share. Meanwhile, the Safari browser held the largest share in the Americas at 36.86%, followed by Oceania at 28.92% and Europe at 19.43% during the same period.

followed by Oceania at and Europe at during the same period. In Asia, Safari reached 12.35%, while Africa recorded the lowest share at 9.52%.

while Africa recorded the lowest share at As of November 2024, Safari’s market share in the internet browser category is at 18.22%.

In July 2025, Safari had a 35.83% share in Canada, with higher use on tablets ( 31.13% ) and lowest on desktops ( 6.51% ).

share in Canada, with higher use on tablets ( ) and lowest on desktops ( ). According to Backlinko, as of February 2025, around 1 billion people are estimated to be using Safari worldwide, accounting for approximately 18.01% of all web browser usage across devices.

of all web browser usage across devices. Watch states that Safari has had 56 security vulnerabilities reported in 2025, with an average severity score of 6.8 out of 10.

security vulnerabilities reported in 2025, with an average severity score of out of On January 27, 2025, Apple released Safari version 18.3 for both macOS and iOS devices.

General Safari Statistics

As mentioned in Wikipedia, from 2007 to 2012, Apple offered Safari for Windows, but later stopped it because of low usage.

In 2010, Safari 5 brought new features like reader mode, browser extensions, and developer tools.

By 2017, Safari 11 introduced Intelligent Tracking Prevention, using AI to block online tracking.

Safari 13 later added Apple Pay support and login with FIDO2 security keys.

The browser’s design was refreshed in Safari 15, Safari 18, and Safari 26.

Backlinko further states that Safari is the most popular mobile browser in the US, used by half of all Americans on their devices.

Initially, Steve Jobs wanted to name it “Freedom,” while developers suggested “iBrowse.”

Over the last decade, Safari steadily grew, reaching about 1-in-5 web users globally by February 2025.

Recent Safari Releases Analysis

Release Date Safari Version Features 2025 26 Safari’s update introduces Liquid Glass design, compact layout option, HDR image support, and simpler iOS tab bar. September 16, 2024 18 This introduced a new design, AI Highlights, a single menu, faster loading, and improved Reader functions. September 2023 17 Safari 17 introduced profiles, pinned web apps, locked private browsing, cleaner URLs, and AV1 hardware decoding. September 12, 2022 16 Safari update added shared tab groups, passkeys, AVIF, syncing, translation, password editing, and iOS web-push. Late 2021 15 Safari introduced a new design, tab groups, HTTPS upgrades, IP hiding, Private Click Measurement, and passkeys preview. September 16, 2020 14 Safari update brought Privacy Report, WebExtension API, translation, removed Flash, and added Ecosia search option.

Web Browsers Market Statistics

As of July 2025, Google Chrome secured the highest browser market share with a share of about 67.94% globally.

Apple Safari holds the second spot with 16.18%, while Microsoft Edge ranks third at 5.07%.

Other browsers have smaller shares, including Firefox (2.45%), Samsung Internet (2.04%), and Opera (1.88%).

Safari Market Share Statistics (July 2024 to 2025)

According to Statcounter GlobalStats, as of 2025, Safari’s monthly market share is followed by January (17.96%), February (17.99%), March (17.59%), April (17.23%), May (17.19%), June (16.25%), and July (16.23%).

Similarly, the market share of Safari in July 2024 made up a share of 18.39% followed by August (18.57%), September (18.21%), October (18.09%), November (18.2%), and December (17.12%).

By Region

Statcounter’s July 2025 report shows that Safari had the largest market share in North America at 30.84%, followed by Oceania with 29.07% and Europe at 19.53%.

In Asia, its share stood at 9.51%, while Africa had 8.37%.

The lowest usage came from South America, with 6.77%.

Other regions’ market shares are stated below:

Market Share North America Oceania Europe Asia Africa South America 2024 July 32.77% 27.19% 18.57% 13.26% 7.81% 7.32% August 33.66% 28.95% 19.77% 13.04% 8.19% 7.83% September 33.24% 28.81% 20.33% 12.2% 8.52% 7.94% October 30.07% 28.97% 20.9% 11.87% 9.65% 8.63% November 32.59% 27.96% 19.4% 11.69% 8.91% 6.64% December 28.99% 28.2% 19.86% 12.01% 8.66% 6.73% 2025 January 30.01% 29.41% 20.02% 12.94% 9.08% 7.2% February 30.71% 28% 19.66% 12.99% 8.87% 7.57% March 29.67% 28.88% 19.4% 12.3% 9.49% 7.15% April 29.54% 28.79% 19.46% 11.46% 8.79% 6.86% May 30.19% 30.23% 20.27% 11.59% 7.78% 5.12% June 30.11% 29.8% 19.73% 10.91% 6.7% 3.75%

By Country

In July 2025, Safari’s market share varied by country, reaching 35.83% in Canada, followed by 31.42% in the United Kingdom and 31.06% in the United States.

The browser also recorded 17% in Germany and 2.64% in Safari.

Market Share Canada United Kingdom United States of America Germany India 2024 July 33.78% 29.68% 32.89% 17.05% 2.4% August 35.44% 32.01% 33.46% 18.26% 2.37% September 34.92% 32.02% 33.28% 20.21% 2.29% October 35.02% 32.88% 29.31% 20.88% 2.32% November 34.26% 31.52% 32.52% 19.14% 2.27% December 32.84% 31.88% 29.58% 21.6% 2.4% 2025 January 34.24% 32.01% 31.2% 20.41% 2.46% February 35.14% 32.14% 31.31% 17.7% 2.82% March 34.67% 32.06% 30.2% 15.81% 2.71% April 33.95% 32.15% 30.01% 15.11% 2.66% May 36.01% 33.65% 31.22% 16.92% 2.68% June 36.38% 32.33% 31.69% 17.22% 2.72%

Safari Devices Statistics

Moreover, in July 2025, tablets led the highest Safari usage at a share of 31.13%.

Others are followed by mobiles (22.42%), and desktops were the lowest (6.51%).

Furthermore, Safari Browsers’ monthly market shares in 2025 are mentioned below:

Months Tablet Mobile Desktop January 32.14% 22.7% 8.84% February 31.75% 22.98% 8.65% March 30.71% 22.67% 8.23% April 30.98% 22.31% 7.93% May 31.07% 22.03% 7.91% June 30.19% 20.87% 7.34%

Safari Users Statistics

According to Backlinko, as of February 2025, around 1 billion people are estimated to be using Safari worldwide, accounting for approximately 18.01% of all web browser usage across devices.

Out of the total Safari users, about 200 to 250 million people use it on macOS desktops.

Safari is estimated to have 600 to 700 million active users on both desktop and mobile.

In North America, Safari has nearly 70 million desktop users and about 250 million mobile users.

In Europe, there are about 60 million desktop users, and the mobile user base is estimated between 150 and 200 million.

The situation is quite different in Asia, where only 30 to 40 million people use Safari on desktops, but the number of mobile users is much higher at about 350 million.

In the United States, about one in three people prefer Safari over other browsers.

On Safari, people usually spend about 10 to 15 minutes per session.

The largest group of Safari users is 25 to 34 years old, while fewer people between 45 and 54 prefer it.

In terms of gender, usage is almost balanced, but men make up a slight majority at 52% compared to 48% women.

A typical Safari user keeps about eight tabs open during a session and usually saves between 50 and 100 bookmarks.

About 50% of Safari users spend time on websites such as Amazon and eBay.

Safari Usage Statistics

On Safari, private browsing stands out as a favorite feature, with about 30% of users using it sometimes.

Around 25% also rely on ad-blocking extensions to improve their experience.

Apple’s cross-device tools are popular too, with 20% regularly using the hand-off feature and 15% often opening iCloud tabs.

About 80% of Mac users choose Safari for better battery life, while 40% enjoy its customisation features.

Safari Security Statistics

As of now, Safari has had 56 security vulnerabilities reported in 2025, with an average severity score of 6.8 out of 10.

In 2024, around 57 vulnerabilities were reported, which matches the average score recorded in 2025.

In contrast, previous years had the following vulnerabilities and scores in 2023: 44 (7.87), followed by 2022: 41 (7.81), 2021: 35 (7.66), 2020: 59 (7.23), 2019: 166 (8.13), and 2018: 41 (8.11).

Safari’s user satisfaction rate accounted for 85%.

They also provide regular security updates and HTTPS support to ensure safer online transactions.

Conclusion

In summary, Safari has become a top web browser, especially for Apple users. Its speed, security, privacy tools, and frequent updates keep it competitive worldwide. Features like Intelligent Tracking Prevention, Apple Pay, passkeys, and refreshed designs make browsing safer, faster, and easier. Increasing use of mobile devices expands their global presence.

Overall, Safari continues to shape how people access, navigate, and interact with the internet, remaining a major browser today.

FAQ . Is Safari 100% private? Safari is not 100% private, but it improves privacy with tools like Intelligent Tracking Prevention. What is a Safari browser used for? Safari browser is used to access websites, browse the internet, manage online accounts, and ensure secure, fast, private browsing. How do I fix Safari browser problems? To fix Safari issues, clear the cache, update the browser, turn off extensions, restart the device, or reset Safari settings. Is Safari safer than Chrome? Safari is generally safer than Chrome due to stronger privacy features, Intelligent Tracking Prevention, and better Apple ecosystem security. What are the top disadvantages of the Safari browser? Disadvantages of Safari are fewer extensions available, compatibility problems, platform restrictions, lower update releases, and limited customisation options.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

