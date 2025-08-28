Microsoft Edge Statistics By Market Share And Trends (2025)

Introduction

Microsoft Edge Statistics: Microsoft Edge is a cross-platform web browser developed by Microsoft, built on the Chromium open-source project, and designed to replace the older Edge Legacy. On Windows 11, it is the default browser provided by Microsoft, though users can still find ways to access Internet Explorer.

Edge has been growing in users as they are offering built-in security, AI-powered features, and support across different devices. Over the past few years, its presence in the browser market has grown steadily, reflecting changing user choices on desktops, tablets, and mobile platforms.

This article examines various statistics and insights, including market share, usage trends, performance results, and user demographics, to illustrate how Microsoft Edge is consolidating its position in the global browser market.

According to Backlinko.com, around 292 million people worldwide are currently using Microsoft Edge.

people worldwide are currently using Microsoft Edge. Between 2024 and 2025, the usage share of Microsoft Edge has increased from 5.16% to 5.23%.

to Since its relaunch in 2020, Edge has grown steadily, rising from 1.45% to 5.23% by 2025.

to by 2025. In July 2025, Microsoft Edge held a 5.07% share of the global browser market, based on Statcounter GlobalStats.

share of the global browser market, based on Statcounter GlobalStats. During the same period, Oceania recorded the highest share for Edge among regions, reaching 7.53%.

In the United States alone, Edge reached a market share of 9.42%.

Moreover, Microsoft Edge held 11.79% of the global desktop browser market, followed by tablet ( 1.16% ) and mobile ( 0.53% ).

of the global desktop browser market, followed by tablet ( ) and mobile ( ). Microsoft Edge can now be used on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS devices.

A report published by Data Feature, Edge loads Wikipedia faster (434 ms) than Chrome (395 ms).

General Microsoft Edge Statistics

Microsoft first launched Edge for Android and iOS in 2017.

In late 2018, the company decided to rebuild Edge using Chromium with Blink and V8 engines. This shift made it possible to run the browser not only on Windows 10 but also on macOS.

The new Chromium-based Edge was officially released in January 2020.

In 2021, Microsoft extended Edge to Xbox and Linux platforms.

Edge continued support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 until early 2023.

By February 2023, StatCounter data showed that Microsoft Edge had become the third most popular browser worldwide.

As of January 2025, Edge rose to become the second most popular desktop/PC browser.

In 2022, Edge was already being used by about 11% of all PCs worldwide.

In July 2025, Google Chrome led the browser market with 68.38%, followed by Safari at 17.09% and Microsoft Edge at 4.92%.

Firefox held 2.46%, Samsung Internet 2.23%, and Opera 2.01%.

Other smaller browsers together accounted for 2.91%.

Microsoft Edge Financial Statistics

According to a Ppc. land report, Microsoft’s advertising division, which includes income from Bing and Edge, earned over USD 20 billion in the past 12 months ending Q3 FY 2025.

Based on search and news advertising revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs, increased by 21% year-over-year (23% in constant currency). This growth was supported by higher usage of Bing and Edge.

Datafeature.com estimates Edge’s value at about USD 13–14 billion, showing Bing’s strong traffic.

Between Q2 2024 and Q2 2025, Edge’s ad revenue grew 21%, while Microsoft investors received USD 9.7 billion in dividends.

Microsoft Edge Usage Statistics

Microsoft reports that the Sleeping Tabs feature in Edge has saved around 7 trillion MB of memory by pausing inactive tabs, as per datafeature.com.

A key reason for Edge’s growing popularity is its efficient performance, as it uses only about 23.3% of CPU resources compared to Chrome’s 45%.

The addition of Copilot Chat inside the browser has also boosted usage.

Even though Edge is the default on Windows, many people still use it to download other browsers.

Students and professionals widely use its built-in PDF editor.

Web Browsers Market Statistics

As of July 2025, Google Chrome secured the highest browser market share with a share of about 67.94% globally.

Apple Safari holds the second spot with 16.18%, while Microsoft Edge ranks third at 5.07%.

Other browsers have smaller shares, including Firefox (2.45%), Samsung Internet (2.04%), and Opera (1.88%).

Microsoft Edges Market Share Statistics (July 2024 to 2025)

According to Statcounter GlobalStats, the market share of Microsoft Edge in July 2024 made up a share of 5.25%.

In the same year, the other monthly market shares of Edge were August (5.24%), September (5.32%), October (5.26%), November (4.81%), and December (4.93%).

As of 2025, Microsoft Edge’s monthly market share is followed by January (5.21%), February (5.33%), March (5.18%), April (5.22%), May (5.21%), June (4.97%), and July (5.07%).

By Region

As of July 2025, Microsoft Edge had the highest usage in Oceania, securing a share of 7.53%.

In contrast, the North American region captured a share of 6.66%, followed by Europe with 6.46%.

Market share of other regions is followed as South America (4.82%), Asia (3.99%), and Africa (2.87%).

Other regions’ market shares are stated below:

Market Share Asia Africa Europe North America South America Oceania 2024 July 3.95% 3.57% 6.53% 7.3% 4.58% 7.82% August 3.93% 3.45% 6.41% 7.42% 4.91% 7.94% September 3.89% 3.29% 6.95% 7.38% 4.73% 8.04% October 4.18% 2.95% 6.74% 6.5% 4.37% 7.48% November 3.79% 2.65% 6.2% 6.13% 3.6% 7.16% December 3.82% 2.87% 6.58% 6.37% 3.69% 7.87% 2025 January 3.99% 2.73% 6.79% 7.05% 3.89% 7.44% February 4.18% 2.83% 6.6% 7.35% 4.09% 7.9% March 4.2% 2.58% 6.32% 6.79% 4.26% 7.25% April 4.29% 2.67% 6.27% 6.7% 4.27% 6.99% May 4.69% 2.52% 6.09% 6.49% 3.15% 7.26% June 4.28% 2.12% 6.49% 6.51% 2.55% 7.38%

By Country

In July 2025, Microsoft Edge’s market share varied by country, reaching 6.94% in the U.S., 9.42% in the U.K., and 1.16% in India.

The browser also recorded 7.31% in Canada and 8.03% in Germany.

Market Share United States of America United Kingdom India Canada Germany 2024 July 7.51% 9.49% 1.2% 7.7% 8.57% August 7.63% 8.91% 1.2% 7.72% 8.39% September 7.58% 9.9% 1.2% 8.07% 8.88% October 6.57% 9.33% 1.27% 7.7% 8.53% November 6.21% 9.23% 1.07% 7.08% 8.06% December 6.7% 9.05% 1.05% 7.8% 8.11% 2025 January 7.65% 9.74% 1.03% 7.87% 8.63% February 7.92% 9.67% 1.21% 7.82% 7.67% March 7.26% 9.25% 1.22% 7.22% 6.61% April 7.1% 8.84% 1.17% 7.24% 6.57% May 6.96% 8.62% 1.16% 7.21% 6.49% June 7.1% 9.1% 1.19% 7.34% 7.44%

Microsoft Edge Devices Statistics

In July 2025, Microsoft Edge held 11.79% of the global desktop browser market.

Followed by tablet (1.16%) and mobile (0.53%).

Furthermore, Edge browsers’ monthly market shares in 2025 are mentioned below:

Months Desktop Tablet Mobile January 13.79% 0.99% 0.46% February 13.9% 1.07% 0.48% March 13.37% 1.07% 0.51% April 13.29% 1.12% 0.57% May 13.64% 1.25% 0.58% June 13.06% 1.14% 0.53%

Website Loading Speed Comparison Statistics: Microsoft Edge vs. Google Chrome

A report published by Data Feature, Edge loads Wikipedia faster (434 ms) than Chrome (395 ms).

On YouTube, Edge is slightly faster with 1.50 seconds compared to Chrome’s 1.59 seconds.

For BBC News, Edge also performs better with 2.94 seconds, while Chrome takes 3.12 seconds.

On Pinterest, Edge loads 2.89 seconds, whereas Chrome takes 2.09 seconds.

Looking at the overall results, Edge has an average load time of 1.94 seconds, and Chrome follows closely at 1.80 seconds.

Browser Power Consumption Comparison Statistics

From the above graphical analysis, it is stated that Google Chrome recorded the highest power consumption at 719.72 mW.

Mozilla Firefox was observed at an average of 493.50 mW, while Microsoft Edge was found to be the most efficient at 465.24 mW.

Microsoft Edge Features

Microsoft Edge provides a wide range of features designed to improve security, productivity, and user experience.

Its tracking protection helps block online trackers by restricting their access to the network and browser storage.

Compared to older browsers like Internet Explorer, Edge is faster and lighter, without unnecessary bloat.

It also includes creative tools, allowing users to write or draw directly on webpages through an annotation feature.

Integration with Cortana in Microsoft 365 makes it easier to get assistance while working.

Edge helps users stay organised with the Collections tool for saving links, images, videos, and text.

It shows My Feed at startup, supports private browsing, offers accessibility tools, and includes vertical tabs, password alerts, Kids Mode, and a gaming page.

Conclusion

Microsoft Edge is a fast, safe, and user-friendly web browser. It includes helpful features like AI tools, Vertical Tabs, a built-in VPN, and smooth operation across different devices. Over time, more people have started using it, showing changing preferences on desktops, tablets, and mobiles. With its strong performance, focus on privacy, and convenient features, Edge keeps growing its user base and remains a reliable choice for both personal and work use.

