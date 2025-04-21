Vimeo Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Vimeo Statistics: With the help of its motto “Vimeo for the Serious,” video sharing platform Vimeo emerged in 2004 and has steadily been focusing on high-quality content and serving the creators who desire to offer their work professionally.

Unlike YouTube, aimed at the more recreational consumption of content, Vimeo has been and continues to attract interest mostly from businesses, filmmakers, artists, and other members of different professions. As it stands today in 2025, Vimeo continues to thrive with its variety of offerings for its atypical user base, including subscription services, business solutions, and tools for creators to connect with audiences.

This article focuses on the most recent Vimeo statistics and discusses the platform’s financials, users, geography, and trends.

Vimeo Quarterly Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

In the third quarter of 2024, Vimeo, a software-as-a-service and video platform, recorded approximately US$104.5 million in revenue, which is slightly lower than the over US$106 million earned by the company during the same period in 2023.

Previously part of the U.S. holding company IAC/InterActiveCorp, Vimeo went public in May 2021 as an independent company.

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Vimeo statistics, the “Global Vimeo quarterly subscribers 2021-2024, by segment” page gives detailed information regarding the number of Vimeo’s paid subscribers segmented by type of services from the first quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2024.

The data has been segmented into three categories, namely “Self-Serve and Add-Ons,” “Vimeo Enterprise,” and “Other.”

The Self-Serve and Add-Ons category includes individual users and small businesses subscribing to Vimeo’s regular plans.

In Q1 2021, the number of subscribers in this category was approximately 1.41 million and peaked in Q1 2022 at around 1.57 million, but has gradually been declining since then.

As of Q3 2024, the subscriber number under this category was down to around 1.28 million.

The Vimeo Enterprise segment targets larger organisations with high-end video solutions.

Starting with just over 1,000 subscribers in Q1 2021, this number has been on an increasing trend for all these years and hit nearly 3,800 subscribers by Q3 2024, demonstrating steady growth within this segment.

The Other category contains subscribers that do not fall under the first two segments.

In Q1 2021, there were about 175,000 subscribers in this group; however, this decreased over time to approximately 53,500 by Q3 2024.

Overall, we may conclude that the number of subscribers for the Self-Serve and Add-Ons segment has declined since its peak in early 2022, while the Vimeo Enterprise segment has seen steady growth. The Other category has been consistently declining in subscriber numbers throughout the observed period.

Vimeo Mobile App Downloads

(Reference: statista.com)

Vimeo statistics show that the analysis of Vimeo mobile app downloads from 2015 to 2023 hits some pivotal points concerning user engagement trends.

In 2023, the app was downloaded globally about 2.10 million times, with the United States contributing roughly 670,000 downloads.

This is a dip from 2022, which saw around 4.42 million worldwide downloads, with an added 1.1 million from the U.S.

The record downloads were made in 2021, citing figures of worldwide downloads at 7.52 million and those in the U.S. at 1.94 million.

Since then, the graph has been very much in the red, probably indicating dwindling user interest or increased competition in the market for video-sharing platforms.

However, with the rise and fall, Vimeo is a platform that continues to win over a stable and niche clientele, mostly involving professionals looking for quality video hosting offerings.

Vimeo Affiliations By Country

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Vimeo statistics seem to be classified in affiliation, which may refer to users/subscribers to Vimeo in different countries.

Germany comes first in affiliation, approximately. 130,000, hence it is the foremost country on this list. After the United Kingdom, with 100,000, Brazil ranks third with 50,000.

Australia holds 46,000 affiliations, while the Netherlands and Canada are close behind with 42,000.

The next in line is France with 40,000, and Italy rounds the table with 32,000 affiliations. This distribution is really suggestive of Vimeo’s strong international outreach, particularly in European countries.

Vimeo Market Cap

(Source: thumbnailtest.com)

The data outlines the trend of Vimeo’s market capitalisation in the last four years alongside the year-on-year percentage changes.

Vimeo’s market cap in 2024 was US$642 million, down by a slight 2.3% compared to 2023. In 2023, the market cap was US$657.1 million, depicting a recovery of 15.1% from 2022.

However, deep in the red as 2022 wore on, the market cap dropped to US$570.9 million, a very discouraging decline of 80.77% year on year.

Back in 2021, Vimeo had a much higher market cap of US$2.97 billion, indicating an era of stronger investor confidence soon after it went public.

Vimeo statistics displayed a dramatic decline in valuation from 2021, with some signs of stabilisation in the last couple of years.

Most Played Game Videos On Vimeo

Name of Videos Number of views The Mountain 78.7 million views Biting Elbows – ‘Bad Motherfucker’ Official Music Video 23.3 million views Robins: 4 Eggs, 4 Weeks 10 million views Webcam (Short Film) 8.8 million views The Third & The Seventh 6.4 million views The City Limits 6.1 million views Landscapes: Volume Two 4.6 million views Moonwalk 3 million views Alma 2.8 million views Birds on the Wires 2.7 million views

(Source: thumbnailtest.com)

For the best cinematic and game videos on Vimeo, the Vimeo statistics exhibit the drawing power of the platform for high-quality visual content.

The Mountain comes in first position on the list with an astonishing 78.7 million views, far outpacing all others in the group.

Following a distant second is an action-packed music video Biting Elbows – ‘Bad Motherfucker’, with its 23.3 million views.

This is followed by Robins: 4 Eggs, 4 Weeks, with 10 million views, while Webcam occupies an eighth position with 8.8 million views.

Third & The Seventh and City Limits have accrued 6.4 and 6.1 million views, respectively, signalling viewers’ interest in the cinema-art category.

Landscapes: Volume Two had 4.6 million views, and Moonwalk has notched 3 million. Bringing up the rear are Alma with 2.8 million views and Birds on the Wires with 2.7 million.

This highlights Vimeo’s position as a choice destination for video content that is visually arresting, artistic, and story-oriented.

Vimeo Number Of Employees

(Source: thumbnailtest.com)

The data tells of an expanding workforce at Vimeo over recent years. It employs over 1,200 people as of January 2024, a marginal increase from January 2023.

Thus, the headcount in 2023 was close to 1,200, implying that during that year, the company experienced stability in hiring.

Back in 2022, the total number of employees stood at around 1,000, thus making the rise in employment, ranging from 200 or so employees from 2022 to 2023, considerably remarkable.

Such gradual growth in employee numbers indicates that Vimeo has been investing in operations and talent necessary for product development, customer skills, and platform growth.

Vimeo Website Traffic

A mix of sources contributes to the website traffic of Vimeo. About 58.87% of the traffic is attributed to direct traffic, where users are typing the URL or using bookmarks.

Organic search accounts for 20.26%, meaning a good number of users are finding Vimeo through the search engine without actually clicking on ads.

Traffic coming in through links on other websites refers to referrals, which amount to 11.46% of the total traffic. The other 5.8% comes from social media platforms, and 2.65% is attributed to mail.

Paid Search contributes very little at 0.8%, and display ads almost nil at 0.15%.

Looking at the social media traffic sources for Vimeo on desktops, the most traffic comes from YouTube, contributing 24.38%. Thus followed is Facebook follows by 23.89%.

Then comes Reddit, adding another 13.29%, while LinkedIn brings in 12.34% of Vimeo’s social media visitors. X (formerly Twitter) contributes 7.29%, and the rest 18.8% comes from different places.

This allocation shows Vimeo’s social visibility is very much decentralised across several major networks, with he highest engagement on YouTube and Facebook.

Vimeo Usage Statistics

According to Vimeo statistics, Vimeo sees at least 715 million video views every month, with around 240,000 users subscribed to its business-tier plans. The site sees around 1.51 billion visitors, approximately 25% of which come from the United States.

Almost 50% of site traffic is driven directly from Vimeo’s main domain, vimeo.com. Mobile usage has a big share in Vimeo, with 58% of total site traffic coming through mobile devices.

The app has been downloaded more than 10 million times on the Android and ios platforms through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.

Vimeo has had a good social media presence; it has over 5 million followers on Facebook and 432,000 followers on Twitter (now X).

Strong ratings of 4.5 stars for its iOS mobile app show high user satisfaction. According to the statistics obtained from Similar Web, nearly 30% of Vimeo’s total subscriber base comes from the USA.

Vimeo also offers users flexible storage options of 5GB to 20GB per month, thus providing scalable, easy-to-manage storage for both individuals and businesses.

Vimeo Evaluation And Growth Overview

Vimeo saw an increase in demand for its services on November 5, 2020, with a boost during COVID-19.

Vimeo statistics show that around that time, IAC and Vimeo entered into an investment agreement wherein US$150 million was raised by selling shares to Thrive Capital and GIC, valuing the company at US$2.75 billion.

Vimeo continued its improved fortunes into 2021, obtaining another US$300 million in investment, raising the valuation to US$5.7 billion.

Over the next two years, two funding rounds were another US$200 million pre-money at a US$5.2 billion valuation, and then another US$100 million with a US$5.7 billion valuation.

One great thing that sets Vimeo apart from YouTube is that it remains ad-free.

Users can upload a video and watch it uninterrupted, whereas ads may interrupt YouTube videos unless the viewer pays for a premium service.

In addition, content creators must have 10,000 views on YouTube before they can monetise their videos.

In contrast, Vimeo lets creators monetise their work by selling access to subscribers whenever they wish.

Vimeo also provides an excellent feature set aimed at business users, including password-protected videos, custom branding on the video player, and control of where embedded videos can be viewed. YouTube offers more detailed analytics, but Vimeo provides a much cleaner and more professional interface with a complete focus on quality.

The user base is where YouTube really takes off, with an estimated 2 billion users, compared to 200 million for Vimeo. However, Vimeo is said to provide truly high-definition video quality, a reason for many filmmakers and professionals to hold it dear.

Many people believe YouTube to be the first video-sharing platform, but Vimeo actually predates it and is considered the very first one. In company growth, on May 25, 2021, it got its IPO on Nasdaq with the ticker VMEO. The shares grew from an initial price of US$45.39 to US$52.08 on their first trading day, showing a very confident entrance and projecting a positive future.

The Vimeo mobile app has been downloaded around 9 million times from Google Play and has massively increased the average session duration by about 130%.

The company saw its maximum growth from December 2019 to the end of 2020, peaking during the pandemic, with revenues swelling impressively by 57%.

As for another US$300 million investment round to support its further expansion and technology development, this took place in January 2021, held in two parts.

Conclusion

As per Vimeo statistics, the company’s diversification for professional and business purposes has undoubtedly acted as a cornerstone for its consequent 2024 growth. The platform flourishes on account of its premium content quality, a completely ad-free experience, and generous monetisation options for creators alike.

With the growth of Vimeo into a worldwide market, especially in emerging markets, and gradually working into newer areas like Vimeo OTT and Livestream, great times certainly lie ahead for the platform. For any creator finding a suitable platform for brand growth and content monetisation, Vimeo remains one of the very top options in 2024.

