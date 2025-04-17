Wix Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Wix Statistics: Wix.com is a promising leading cloud platform that builds websites, earmarking 2024 for remarkable growth and innovation in activities and over 250 million users worldwide.

To facilitate individuals as well as businesses to make professional websites with ease, Wix is still focused strategically on artificial intelligence (AI), the company’s advanced tools of Wix Studio for helping and including the company in the success stories.

This article will highlight the Wix statistics and developments that defined Wix’s performance in 2025.

According to Wix statistics, Wix reached over 250 million users in 2025, demonstrating stagnation after rapid growth throughout the 2010s and early 2020s.

users in 2025, demonstrating stagnation after rapid growth throughout the 2010s and early 2020s. In Q4 2024, Wix posted revenues of US$460.5 million , which is a 14% increase from the previous year’s quarter.

, which is a increase from the previous year’s quarter. Creative Subscriptions in total reached US$329.7 million , while Business Solutions generated US$130.7 million .

, while Business Solutions generated . Partner revenues were up to US$168.1 million – a 29% increase over the previous year – while transaction revenues totaled US$57.1 million .

– a increase over the previous year – while transaction revenues totaled . Wix’s Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached US$1.343 billion , a year-on-year growth of 13% .

, a year-on-year growth of . Wix statistics state that Wix has had its stock on the American stock exchange NASDAQ since 2013, owned by over 91% by institutional investors.

by institutional investors. With over 1.1 million websites, the US tops the world, followed by the UK with 485K , Brazil with 232K , and Germany with 202 K .

websites, the US tops the world, followed by the UK with , Brazil with , and Germany with . Wix stock is at US$227.42 as of February 2025, up from US$76.83 a year before that.

as of February 2025, up from a year before that. Wix comprises 13% of the total global website builder market, ranking just behind WordPress as number two.

of the total global website builder market, ranking just behind WordPress as number two. In the U.S., Wix accounts for 28% of the top one million hosted websites, behind Squarespace, which has 34% .

of the top one million hosted websites, behind Squarespace, which has . Wix statistics show that its active online stores fluctuate, with 694733 stores active in Q4 2024. The peak for this metric was reached in 2021.

stores active in Q4 2024. The peak for this metric was reached in 2021. Homepage traffic visits average 44.1 million , with 56 percent direct traffic.

, with percent direct traffic. 51.16% of website visitors to Wix are female, while 48.84% of visitors are male.

of website visitors to Wix are female, while of visitors are male. 25–34 is the largest age group category ( 29.19% ). The second-largest category consists of people aged 35–44 ( 20.30% ).

). The second-largest category consists of people aged 35–44 ( ). 30.84% of total incoming traffic is attributed to the United States, where users overwhelmingly operate from desktop computers ( 81.93% ).

of total incoming traffic is attributed to the United States, where users overwhelmingly operate from desktop computers ( ). Wix statistics reveal that its remaining significant sources of traffic include the United Kingdom at 6.98%, India at 6.55%, Brazil at 5.89%, and France at 4.14%.

Wix Financial Performance

Total revenues in Q4 2024 were US$460.5 million, a 14% increase year-over-year.

Creative Subscriptions generated revenues of US$329.7 million, which was 11% higher than last year for the same quarter, with Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) rising to US$1.343 billion, growing 13% year-over-year.

Business Solutions revenue achieved US$130.7 million, which is a strong year-over-year growth of 21%. Transaction revenue was US$57.1 million, a 23% increase, while partnerships brought in revenue of US$168.1 million, up an enormous 29% increase.

Total bookings for the quarter amounted to US$464.6 million, an 18% year-on-year increase, and constant currency bookings were nearly the same, at US$466.2 million.

Creative Subscriptions bookings were US$325.2 million, a 15% increase year-on-year, while Business Solutions bookings were US$139.4 million, up 25%.

Wix statistics show that for the quarter, Wix reported a GAAP gross margin of 69%. Specifically, the GAAP gross margin of Creative Subscriptions came in at 84%, while Business Solutions stood at 30%.

Non-GAAP, the total gross margin was 70%, of which Creative Subscriptions was 85% and Business Solutions was 32%.

The GAAP net income in Q4 2024 stood at US$48 million, representing US$0.86 per basic share and US$0.80 per diluted share.

Excluding certain charges, the non-GAAP net income was US$117.1 million, or US$2.10 per basic share and US$1.93 per diluted share.

Wix statistics indicate that cash generated from operating activities for the quarter amounted to US$133.7 million. After capital expenditures of US$2.0 million, free cash flow was US$131.8 million for the quarter.

Number Of Wix Users

Year Number of Wix users 2013 42.1 million users 2014 57.9 million users 2015 77 million users 2016 97 million users 2017 119 million users 2018 142 million users 2019 165 million users 2020 197 million users 2021 222 million users 2022 243 million users 2023 258 million users 2024 258 million users 2025 250+ million users

(Source: stylefactoryproductions.com)

Wix’s growth of its user base has remained consistent over the years. In 2013, the platform boasted 42.1 million users.

This number saw a steady increase to 57.9 million in 2014, thereafter increasing to 77 million in 2015 and 97 million in 2016.

By 2017, Wix had surpassed the 119 million user milestone, with continued growth of 142 million users in 2018 and 165 million in 2019.

The growth momentum continued into 2020, reaching 197 million users, and surged further to 222 million users in 2021.

The user base climbed to 243 million in 2022 and reached 258 million in 2023. Interestingly, the user count was unchanged in 2024, remaining at 258 million.

Wix statistics show that in 2025, Wix still claims more than 250 million users, showing signs of plateauing or stabilising in growth after almost ten years of rapid growth.

Wix Shareholder Structure And Stock Information

Wix went public on the NASDAQ Global Market on November 6, 2013. About 91% of Wix’s investor base consists of institutional types, which translates to an actual 554 institutions holding a stake in the company.

Among the most notable names would be Baillie Gifford and Company with approximately 10% ownership, BlackRock Inc. being less than 5.6%, and Acadian Asset Management with an approximate stake of 4.02%. Wix’s insiders hold 3.53% of the shares.

CEO Avishai Abrahami owns about 1.68% of all shares outstanding. Wix also makes available a portion of its earnings for a share-based compensation pool that is designed for various employees, managers, executives, and board members.

Such shares cannot be claimed or sold until a certain vesting period is completed, whereby they must be retained for a specific period of time.

Number Of Wix websites by Country

Country Number of Wix websites United States 1,104,713 United Kingdom 485,108 Brazil 232,817 Germany 202,696 Canada 189,136 Australia 182,947 France 166,902 Japan 164,427 Switzerland 106,317 Italy 81,171

(Source: stylefactoryproductions.com)

Wix statistics state that the largest number of hosted websites in the world is located in the United States, with Wix, which amounts to 1,104,713.

This is followed by the United Kingdom, with 485,108 websites, thereby confirming a solid user base in Europe. Next is Brazil with 232,817 sites, showing its popularity in South America.

Germany accounts for 202,696 Wix-powered sites, while Canada claims 189,136. This is the Asia-Pacific region, where Australia has 182,947 websites and is closely followed by Japan with 164,427.

France has 166,902 Wix sites, indicating a strong growth presence in Western Europe. Switzerland has 106,317 sites, while Italy brings up the rear with 81,171 websites. This type of distribution showcases Wix’s widespread acceptance in advanced economies as well as in developing markets.

Wix Stock Price

(Source: stylefactoryproductions.com)

Wix statistics show that as of February 2025, shares of Wix are priced at US$227.42 each.

The company first went public on the Nasdaq in 2013 and offered 7.7 million shares at a price equivalent of US$16.50, which gave it an estimated initial equity of around US$750 million.

Wix’s stock price increased during the last year by more than US$150, climbing from US$76.83 to US$227.42.

The company’s all-time high for shares sold was indeed US$353.09, achieved on February 9, 2023.

Thus, currently, Wix has a market capitalisation of US$12.27 billion compared to US$4.5 billion at the beginning of 2023.

Wix Market Share

(Reference: stylefactoryproductions.com)

Accordingly, Wix statistics state that Wix is the second most prevalent website builder in the entire world, achieving a 13% market share.

WordPress is quite a leader and covers 68% of the market, while the third position is owned by Squarespace at 8.5%.

When checked from the perspective of the top one million out of all hosted websites globally, Wix stands at 5%, which brings it to the third position.

It stands tied with Tilda and Squarespace, both at 7%, but trails exceedingly behind Shopify, the clear leader with 55%.

Wix performs even better with a 28% share of the top one million hosted websites in the United States.

Wix Active Stores

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

Wix statistics show that with reference to the analysis, the yearly counts of active stores have shown fluctuations on the platform site, although in 2024, it was dropping gradually from 702,011 in Q2 to 694,733 in Q4.

The year 2023, however, indicated steady growth as it rose from 629,105 in Q2 to 705,809 in Q4. The year 2022 has seen a major drop, which went down from 1,054,282 in Q1 to 682,854 by Q4.

A record was thus followed, which had peak figures in 2021 with Q4 at 1,091,368 active stores.

It had started positive in 2020 with a continuous rise beginning from 481,207 in Q4 2020 and ending up in Q2 with 550,271 stores. As a whole, these are moving patterns quite reflecting the scenario of digital commerce.

Wix Demographics

Wix statistics reveal that the gender ratio of Wix’s homepage visitors is closely balanced, with around 51.16% of them female and the rest 48.84% male.

Digitally speaking, there is an average of 44.1 million monthly visits to its homepage, as reported by Semrush.

Traffic through direct access accounts for 56% of the total. Organics sends around 20% of traffic and, lastly, around 17% for referrals.

In terms of age demographics, the average age of Wix users is younger than that of most of its users.

Over 46% are under 35 years old. The highest proportion is represented by the group aged 25 to 34, comprising 29.19% of all users.

Following this would be those aged 35 to 44, who represent about 20.30% of the total. Meanwhile, 6.94% of Wix users are aged 65 and above.

Wix Traffic Sources

Country All Devices Desktop Mobile United States 30.84% 14.3M 81.93% 18.07% United Kingdom 6.98% 3.2M 77.22% 22.78% India 6.55% 3M 52.68% 47.32% Brazil 5.89% 2.7M 72.20% 27.80% France 4.14% 1.9M 73.26% 26.74%

(Source: coolest-gadgets.com)

Wix gets a lot of web traffic from the United States: 30.84% of all visits are coming from it, equating to about 14.3 million visits across all devices. In U.S. traffic, 81.93% comes from desktops, while 18.07% comes from mobile.

The U.K. is the second-largest source of traffic, contributing 6.98% of total visits, or about 3.2 million, with 77.22% on desktop and 22.78% on mobile. India is in close pursuit with 6.55% of the traffic, or around 3 million visits.

In comparison to the U.S. and U.K., India most uniquely sees an even distribution on both device types: 52.68% of traffic coming from desktops and 47.32% from mobile.

Brazil sends 5.89% of its visits, about 2.7 million of them, with 72.20% of its users on desktop and 27.80% on mobile.

Lastly, France contributes 4.14%, or about 1.9 million visits to Wix, of which 73.26% count toward desktop traffic and 26.74% toward mobile.

Conclusion

As per Wix statistics, the company is growing rapidly and resiliently in 2024 and is consolidating its leadership in the web development sector. The company has over 250 million users with prominent market shares, restoring its focus on AI integration and product innovation. This proved to be the right call for Wix. Financially, Wix posted record revenues and profits, fortifying its business model.

FAQ . What will be the number of users for Wix in 2025, and how has the growth trend fluctuated? Wix will have more than 250 million users by the year 2025. This increase comes after a decade-long growth spurt and remains flat thereafter, with user figures between 2023 and 2024 remaining stable at approximately 258 million. It increased steadily from 42.1 million in 2013 to 222 million in 2021 but then faced a slowdown. What was the Revenue of Wix in Q4 2024? Wix reported a revenue of US$460.5 million in Q4 2024, a rise of 14% compared with the previous year. Key highlights include: Creative Subscriptions: US$329.7M (up 11%), Business Solutions: US$130.7M (up 21%), Partner revenue: US$168.1M (up 29%), Transaction Revenue: US$57.1M (up 23%), Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR: US$1.343 billion (up 13%), and Free cash flow: US$131.8M. What is Wix’s current status in comparison with competitors? According to the global market share of website builders, Wix occupies about 13% of it, coming second to WordPress (68%). In the U.S., Wix also garnered a part wherein it made up 28% of the top one million hosted websites, second to Squarespace with 34%, and above Shopify with 25%. What is the latest update on Wix stock performance? Wix’s stock presently trades at a price of US$227.42 in February 2025, which is high compared to previous years at only US$76.83 last year. Its total market cap increased to US$12.27 billion from US$4.5 billion at the start of 2023. The highest Wix price in stocks was US$353.09 in February 2023. Where do the majority of Wix websites and traffic originate? The superpower is the USA, with over 1.1 million Wix websites, making up 30.84% of total web traffic. Other top regions include: UK: 485K sites | 6.98% traffic, Brazil: 232K sites | 5.89% traffic, Germany: 202K sites, India: 6.55% of traffic. Most Wix traffic (56%) is from direct traffic, while 81.93% are United States traffic users on desktop devices.

