Alphabet Statistics By Revenue, Segments, Earnings, Trends And Facts (2025)

Alphabet Statistics: Alphabet Inc. is one of the leading, valuable, and influential technology companies globally. In terms of revenue, the company ranks as the third-largest tech firm in 2025. Alphabet is also well-known for its innovative approaches and works in many areas, including internet services, cloud computing, hardware, artificial intelligence, and self-driving cars.

Over time, Alphabet has grown into one of its products and services have changed the way people use technology, access information, and interact with digital tools, making it a major force in shaping the modern tech landscape. This article includes several current statistical analyses from different insights that will guide you in understanding the market effectively.

Metrics Description Founded October 2, 2015 Headquartered Googleplex, Mountain View, California, USA Founder Members Larry Page and Sergey Brin Industry Information Technology Company Type Public Traded As Nasdaq: GOOGL (Class A), Nasdaq: GOOG (Class C), Nasdaq-100 (A & C), S&P 100 (A & C), S&P 500 (A & C) ISIN US02079K3059, US02079K1079 Key People John L. Hennessy (Chairman), Sundar Pichai (CEO), Ruth Porat (President & CIO), Anat Ashkenazi (CFO) Area Served Worldwide Employees 187,103 (June 2025) Subsidiaries Calico, CapitalG, Google, Google Fibre, GV, Isomorphic Labs, Verily, Waymo, Wing Website abc.xyz

(Source: statista.com)

As of June 30, 2025, Alphabet reported total revenues of USD 96,428 million, marking a 14% increase year over year, or 13% in constant currency.

Operating income reached USD 31,271 million, with an operating margin of 32%.

The company’s costs included USD 39,039 million for cost of revenues, USD 13,808 million for research and development, USD 7,101 million for sales and marketing, and USD 5,209 million for general and administrative expenses, bringing total costs and expenses to USD 65,157 million.

Income before taxes was USD 33,933 million, with a tax provision of USD 5,737 million, resulting in net income of USD 28,196 million.

Other net income added USD 2,662 million, and diluted earnings per share stood at USD 2.31.

By segment, Google Services generated USD 82,543 million in revenues and an operating income of USD 33,063 million.

Google Cloud contributed USD 13,624 million in revenues with an operating income of USD 2,826 million.

Other Bets recorded USD 373 million in revenues and an operating loss of USD 1,246 million.

Hedging activities led to a net loss of USD 112 million, while Alphabet-level activities impacted operations by USD 3,372 million.

Total income from operations for the company was USD 31,271 million.

Alphabet’s Valuation Compared to U.S. Markets

(Reference: seekingalpha.com)

Alphabet’s valuation resulted in a cheaper price when measured against the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

It records an EPS growth of 11.5% and carries a forward P/E ratio of 16.6.

In comparison, the S&P 500 has 10.9% EPS growth with a higher forward P/E of 19.4, while the Nasdaq 100 records 10% EPS growth but commands a much higher forward P/E of 23.4.

Annual Revenue Statistics

Total revenue earned by Alphabet Inc. in 2024 was around USD 350.018 billion, which increased from USD 307.394 billion in 2023.

In contrast, the company earned around USD 96.428 billion by June 30, 2025, up by 13.79% year-over-year.

On June 30, 2025, its total revenue reached USD 371.399 billion, reflecting a 13.13% increase from 2024.

By Segments

According to a report shared by Statista in 2024, Alphabet’s global revenue showed strong performance in Google Search and other services generated USD 198,084 million, while YouTube ads brought in USD 36,147 million.

Together, these formed the total Google properties revenue of USD 234,231 million.

Google Network Members’ properties contributed USD 30,359 million, pushing total Google advertising revenue to USD 264,590 million.

Beyond advertising, Google Cloud delivered USD 43,229 million, and subscriptions, platforms, and devices earned USD 40,340 million.

In the same period, revenue generated by Google was USD 348,159 million, and its Other Bets segment contributed USD 1,648 million.

By Region

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, the United States held the largest revenue share for Alphabet Inc. at 49%.

The Europe, Middle East, and Africa region followed with 29%, APAC added about 16%, and the other regions together made up 6%.

Market Capitalization

(Source: companiesmarketcap.com)

In September 2025, the market capitalisation of Alphabet.Inc was valued at USD 3.019 trillion, growing 27.66% compared to 2024.

By the end of 2024, the market cap accounted for USD 2.365 trillion, up by 34.64% and in 2023 it resulted in around USD 1.756 trillion.

Annual Earnings

As of 2025, the total earnings accounted for by Alphabet Inc. reached almost USD 140.07 billion (TTM).

According to the recent financial analyses, the company’s total earnings currently stand at USD 371.39 billion.

As of 2024, Alphabet earned USD 120.08 billion, up from USD 86.02 billion in 2023

By Operating Income

Date Operating Income (USD billion) YoY Quarterly Growth Rate 03/31/2024 25.472 46.26% 06/30/2024 27.425 25.58% 09/30/2024 28.521 33.63% 12/31/2024 30.972 30.70% 03/31/2025 30.606 20.16% 06/30/2025 31.271 14.02%

By Net Income

Date Net Income (USD billion) YoY Quarterly Growth Rate 03/31/2024 23.662 57.21% 06/30/2024 23.619 28.59% 09/30/2024 26.301 33.58% 12/31/2024 26.536 28.27% 03/31/2025 34.540 45.97% 06/30/2025 28.196 19.38%

Alphabet Employees’ Salary Statistics

(Source: comparably.com)

At Alphabet Inc., the average yearly pay, including base salary and bonus, is about USD 129,554, equal to USD 62 an hour.

The median salary is slightly lower at USD 129,090, or USD 62 an hour.

At Alphabet Inc., a Project Manager earns the most with an annual pay of USD 238,311, while a CS Representative receives the least at USD 45,066.

Based on department, average salaries stand at USD 109,127 in Marketing, USD 106,866 in IT, USD 123,080 in Design, and USD 145,953 in Engineering.

Overall, half of the employees earn more than USD 129,090 each year.

Alphabet Stock Price and Volume, 2025

(Source: bullfincher.io)

As of September 17, 2025, Alphabet’s stock price reached USD 251.41, representing a gain of 246.27% from earlier levels.

Similarly, on September 16, 2025, the reported trading volume was 34,032,900 shares.

Monthly Analyses Stock Price (USD) Volume (Shares) August, 28 212.91 39,728,400 July, 30 191.90 51,329,200 June, 29 176.23 Jun 30 (35,904,526) May, 29 171.74 May 28 (29,373,803) April, 30 161.30 30,203,248 March, 31 157.07 30,672,900 February, 27 170.28 Feb 26 (39,991,015) January, 30 204.02 32,041,952

Market Cap of Top U.S. Internet Companies

(Reference: statista.com)

As of January 2025, Amazon’s market value exceeded USD 2,437 billion, while Alphabet ranked second with around USD 2,247 billion.

Furthermore, other market capitalization of the U.S. companies were followed as Meta Platforms (USD 1,827 billion), Netflix (USD 430.99 billion), Service Now (USD 204.68 billion), Uber (USD 163.22 billion), Booking Holdings (USD 162.07 billion), Interactive Brokers (USD 95.64 billion), Equinix (USD 89.9 billion), and Airbnb (USD 85.52 billion).

Conclusion

After completing the article on Alphabet Statistics, it is very clear that currently Alphabet Inc. is termed as a major player in the global technology sector. With strong revenue, high profits, and operations in internet services, cloud computing, hardware, artificial intelligence, and autonomous vehicles, it demonstrates innovation and influence.

Its ongoing growth and broad market presence show that Alphabet is shaping the future of technology and digital services worldwide. Looking at its statistics, it is clear that the company not only stays among the top tech giants but also keeps introducing advancements that affect businesses, users, and technology trends worldwide.

Sources Wikipedia Sec Macrotrends Analyzify Statista Macrotrends

FAQ . Is Alphabet’s share worth buying? Alphabet shares, trading at 25.7× trailing earnings with a dividend yield below 0.4%, may appeal to long-term investors. Is the Google Alphabet going to split? Currently, Alphabet (Google) has no announced plans to split; its stock trades around $145 per share. Is Alphabet Inc. Google? Alphabet Inc. Class A shares represent ownership in Alphabet, Google’s parent company, not Google directly. Is Alphabet a good stock to buy in 2025? Alphabet stock shows potential with 12% projected growth, strong $280B revenue, and AI-driven opportunities. Why are Alphabet shares falling? Alphabet’s stock has faced volatility due to concerns over AI infrastructure costs, regulatory pressures, and competition from emerging technologies.

