YouTube Ad Revenue Statistics By Countries and Facts (2025)

YouTube Ad Revenue Statistics: Think of a site that is seen by 2.7 billion users each month, where the ads come along with the music videos, tutorials, live streams, and 30-second Shorts — and where each view is a little push to an advertising economy that is bigger than most countries’ media markets. That is YouTube: part entertainment, part search engine, + part TV substitute — and a massive advertising revenue machine.

This report presents the cold, hard facts and the research-based reasons behind YouTube’s ad revenue statistics in 2025.

YouTube’s advertising revenue in Q3 2025 amounted to USD 10.26 billion , up 15% from Q2 2025.

, up from Q2 2025. YouTube is the most viewed platform, with 2.7 billion users per month, making it one of the biggest online platforms in the world.

users per month, making it one of the biggest online platforms in the world. In 2025, Wiz Khalifa’s Music channel had the highest monthly views ( 6 billion ).

). T-Series is still the channel with the most subscribers globally, with 229 million .

. MrBeast surpassed PewDiePie in 2022 and was USD 54 million richer in 2021, making him the highest-paid YouTuber that year.

richer in 2021, making him the highest-paid YouTuber that year. Among beauty categories, Sandra Cires Art leads with 16.6 million subscribers, followed by Jeffree Star with 15.7 million .

subscribers, followed by Jeffree Star with . In 2024, more than 90% of worldwide internet users saw online video in some way, and the most frequently watched were music videos.

of worldwide internet users saw online video in some way, and the most frequently watched were music videos. By the end of July 2024, YouTube’s global digital population reach was 38% , compared to TikTok’s 28%.

, compared to TikTok’s 28%. The influencer marketing trend is an ongoing one that reached a USD 24 billion valuation in 2024, more than double the figure in 2019.

valuation in 2024, more than double the figure in 2019. India has the highest number of YouTube users ( 637.1 million ), while Iceland has the fewest ( 0.26 million ).

), while Iceland has the fewest ( ). In 2024, YouTube accounted for 13.66% of Google’s total ad revenue, generating USD 36.1 billion .

of Google’s total ad revenue, generating . YouTube is a platform that directly supports more than 800,000 jobs worldwide, with almost half in the USA. In 2024, total digital video ad spending worldwide is expected to reach around USD 90 million , up from USD 61 million in 2021.

jobs worldwide, with almost half in the USA. In 2024, total digital video ad spending worldwide is expected to reach around , up from in 2021. The predominant user group on YouTube is 25-34 years old, accounting for 21.7% of total users, followed by 35-44-year-olds at 18.5%. The increase in Premium subscribers to 1.05 billion in 2024 indicates a significant shift in the market expansion strategy.

of total users, followed by 35-44-year-olds at The increase in Premium subscribers to 1.05 billion in 2024 indicates a significant shift in the market expansion strategy. The penetration of YouTube is extremely high in the UAE, with 98.7% of internet users watching it, followed closely by Israel, where the rate is 92.7% and in the Netherlands, where it is 91.1%.

Worldwide Advertising Revenues Of YouTube

(Reference: statista.com)

The statement implies that during the third quarter of the year 2025, YouTube’s revenue from advertising alone was USD 10.26 billion, which is an incredibly large sum for just one quarter.

This amount is also 15% higher than YouTube earned in the second quarter of 2025, indicating a substantial increase in advertiser spending on the platform over a short period of just a few months.

Such increases usually suggest that more brands are investing in video advertising, that user engagement is getting higher, or that YouTube is innovating its ad offering.

Moreover, it underscores YouTube’s incredible global reach.

It is one of the world’s largest video-sharing platforms, and it hosts some of its hottest channels with over 100 million subscribers each.

This kind of ubiquity is very unusual and underscores YouTube’s enormous power not just for creators, advertisers, and audiences around the world, but also for the digital content ecosystem at large.

Most Viewed YouTube Channels By Monthly Views

(Reference: statista.com)

According to YouTube statistics, music and kids’ entertainment were the two most popular categories in January 2025, and the channels for those categories had the most views.

The Wiz Khalifa Music channel was at the forefront of the charts, with an astonishing 6 billion views. Thus, the Wow Kidz channel comes next with about five billion views in the last month recorded.

The Indian music label T-Series captured third place with 2.72 billion video views, after firmly holding the first spot in 2021 and 2022.

As for the most-subscribed YouTube channels, T-Series still leads the pack with an incredible 229 million subscribers.

Felix Kjellberg, popularly known as PewDiePie, is ranked at No. 7 among the YouTube channels with 111 million subscribers, having lost the position to Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a. MrBeast, in November 2022.

However, PewDiePie was still the most subscribed gaming creator on the platform as of June 2022, with a close follower, Fernanfloo, a Salvadorian YouTuber, boasting 45 million subscribers worldwide. The highest-paid YouTuber in 2021 was MrBeast, earning an astounding 54 million U.S. dollars.

Ryan Kaji from Ryan’s World, though one of the youngest high earners, made an estimated 27 million U.S. dollars in the year 2021.

(Reference: statista.com)

YouTube statistics indicate that Sandra Cires Art, with fewer than 16.6 million subscribers, had the most beauty content creator subscribers on the platform in January 2025. Coming in second place was Jeffree Star with approximately 15.7 million subscribers.

The most popular types of content are still beauty videos, fashion-related content, and makeup and skin-care tutorials, hauls, and product recommendations. Early in 2024, over 90% of internet users worldwide reported watching online video, with music videos the most viewed.

In July 2024, approximately 38% of the worldwide digital population had been accessing YouTube, alongside TikTok, which reached around 28% of the global internet audience.

With the rise of video content, Reddit, known primarily for its text-based content, is now offering a wider range of video formats in its content libraries.

All this comes as social media platforms have transformed into gold mines in the U.S. for producing video content. YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms are hosting highly engaging, shareable videos that attract large audiences. Influencer marketing is also gaining popularity among both men and women in the U.S.

A 2022 study found that around 36% of men and 42% of women supported influencers or content creators on social media.

Additionally, the influencer market has been growing rapidly, more than doubling since 2019. The industry’s highest value in 2024 is said to have reached a staggering 24 billion U.S. dollars, driven by the slow but steady rise of digital influencer marketing.

YouTube Global Users By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

India leads YouTube user count, with 637.1 million users. Russia secures the next position with 95.38 million users.

Iceland is found on the other end of the spectrum, with only 0.26 million YouTube users, which is 636.84 million fewer than India.

The count of YouTube users was determined through integrating company filings, press releases, secondary research, app downloads, and traffic stats.

YouTube statistics represent a calculated average of monthly active users for a certain time period. Statista’s Key Market Indicators (KMI) are a collection of macroeconomic, demographic, and technological statistics covering over 150 countries and regions worldwide.

It interpolates and normalises data from national and international statistical offices, trade associations, and industry reports to create standard, comparable datasets.

YouTube Share of Google Revenues

(Reference: statista.com)

YouTube statistics revealed that one of Google’s sources of revenue in fiscal year 2024 was advertising on YouTube, which accounted for about 13.66% of Google’s total revenues that year. The year marked a total of 36.1 billion dollars in revenue coming from ads on the platform, an increase of 31.5 billion dollars from the previous year.

The content creators, however, were not discouraged by the changes in monetization rules of YouTube, and they kept bringing one innovative idea after another. A report prepared by an organization in the year 2020 states that about 800,000 jobs are supported through YouTube globally, and about half of them are in the US.

Apart from YouTube ad revenue, big content creators can also consider short-term leasing of their content libraries as another source of ad revenue.

It is no wonder that the recently financed companies focused on user-generated video have become more common since YouTube was one of the world’s biggest advertising companies in 2021. Gradually, digital video marketing is becoming a more important area of expenditure.

Global online ad spending on video exceeded $61 million in 2021 and is expected to reach nearly $ 90 million by 2024.

Video ads are used to engage users across platforms, and in a 2021 global survey of app developers, more than 40% said full-screen video was the most effective ad format for converting new app users.

YouTube Demographics

YouTube is a website with a wide range of users across various age groups and different levels of participation.

The 25-34 age group has the largest number of YouTube users, at 21.7%, while users aged 35-44 make up 18.5%.

The 18-24 group is next, but they have only a 15.8% share of the platform’s audience. Moreover, the 45-54 age group makes up 14% of the total audience. The platform is still very popular with the older population, as evidenced by the 9.9% of users aged 55-64 and the 9.5% of users aged 65 and above.

By and large, YouTube users are male, accounting for 54.3% of the total population, while females account for 45.7%.

In the US, the ratio is closer to a tie, with 48.8% of males against 51.2% of females.

YouTube metrics indicate the platform’s broad acceptance across demographic groups, but there is still a difference in user engagement by age and gender.

YouTube Premium has grown significantly over the years, and it shows how much users appreciate the ad-free experience, music support, and, above all, YouTube Music, the platform’s streaming service.

The company started small in 2015 with 1.5 million subscribers; however, its growth suffered during hard times—there was a minor drop in 2017, when the customer base shrank to 2.8 million, possibly due to feature changes or competition from other streaming services.

A steep acceleration followed the decline in YouTube Premium’s growth. In 2018, the subscriber count reached 10 million and, the next year, 18 million.

This initial wave of growth signals that the users were getting the point of the service, especially with the upgrades to the YouTube Music infrastructure.

The upward trend was maintained throughout the early 2020s. In 2020, the number of subscribers reached 30 million; in 2021, it jumped to 50 million; and in 2022, it hit 80 million.

In 2023, the service had 96 million subscribers, and annual growth was steady, adding 1 million subscribers each year.

The forecast for 2024—1.05 billion subscribers—represents a remarkable jump that is expected. If it turns out to be true, it will mean global coverage, significant advances in strategy, or the addition of new features that can radically increase user adoption.

This kind of growth indicates a major change in how YouTube will treat its Premium services internationally.

YouTube Penetration Statistics

YouTube’s penetration rate shows how widely the platform is used in each country relative to the number of internet users.

A high penetration rate indicates that a large part of the online users in a particular country frequently visit YouTube.

The UAE is at the top with a whopping 98.7% penetration rate, indicating that almost the entire internet-using population is on YouTube.

Israel is just behind with 92.7%, while the Netherlands secures the third position with a penetration rate of 91.1% thus indicating that YouTube is very much used over there.

The UK also has a good penetration rate of 90.9% which indicates that the users are highly engaged. Saudi Arabia is next with 90.8% and makes up the top five.

The data suggests YouTube has a marketing edge and is the global platform for entertainment and information.

Other countries like Norway, South Korea, Ireland, Spain, Hong Kong, Sweden, Canada, and Australia are also part of the group of high-use countries, with Internet penetration over 85%.

While countries with penetration rates under 80% are included in the “Others” category, which still shows a good engagement level, it is lower than that of the top countries.

YouTube RPM and CPM Rates by Category

Low Shorts content usually records an estimated RPM of USD 0.01, while the corresponding CPM is close to USD 0.02, showing that revenue for this category stays at the lower end.

Typical Shorts content tends to achieve an estimated RPM of USD 0.05 and an estimated CPM of USD 0.09, reflecting a slightly better return as engagement improves.

High-performing Shorts are often associated with an estimated RPM of USD 0.08 and a CPM of USD 0.15, indicating that stronger viewer interest supports higher earnings.

Music content generally reaches an estimated RPM of USD 0.75 and an estimated CPM of USD 1.36, showing moderate monetization performance for creators in this category.

Entertainment and pets or animals content typically observes an estimated RPM of USD 1.00 with an estimated CPM of USD 1.82, suggesting steady earning potential driven by broad audience appeal.

Gaming content is usually linked with an estimated RPM of USD 2.50 and a CPM of USD 4.55, reflecting higher advertiser demand within this active viewer segment.

People and blogs along with how-to and style videos often generate an estimated RPM of USD 3.50 and an estimated CPM of USD 6.36, supported by strong search-based traffic and viewer engagement.

Education content commonly records an estimated RPM of USD 5.00 and an estimated CPM of USD 9.09, showing that advertisers value high-intent educational audiences.

Digital marketing or finance topics at the lower bound generally see an estimated RPM of USD 8.00 with an estimated CPM of USD 14.55, demonstrating stronger monetization due to high commercial relevance.

Digital marketing or finance topics at the upper bound can reach an estimated RPM of USD 20.00 and an estimated CPM of USD 36.36, representing some of the highest earning levels on YouTube because of premium advertiser bidding.

Category Estimated RPM Estimated CPM Low Shorts RPM $0.01 $0.02 Typical Shorts RPM $0.05 $0.09 High Shorts RPM $0.08 $0.15 Music $0.75 $1.36 Entertainment / Pets & Animals $1.00 $1.82 Gaming $2.50 $4.55 People & Blogs / How To & Style $3.50 $6.36 Education $5.00 $9.09 Digital Marketing / Finance (lower bound) $8.00 $14.55 Digital Marketing / Finance (upper bound) $20.00 $36.36

Rank Country Country Name CPM median (EUR) 2.5th Percentile (EUR) 97.5th Percentile (EUR) 23 AE United Arab Emirates 2.603 1.158 8.243 13 AT Austria 4.250 1.600 11.300 2 AU Australia 7.667 5.026 13.106 49 BD Bangladesh 0.444 0.167 3.667 9 BE Belgium 5.600 2.667 20.333 34 BG Bulgaria 1.500 0.500 4.833 37 BR Brazil 1.143 0.462 4.941 8 CA Canada 5.713 3.533 11.457 4 CH Switzerland 6.889 2.857 19.643 21 CZ Czechia 2.750 1.273 7.214 11 DE Germany 5.526 3.567 13.345 6 DK Denmark 6.381 2.600 24.650 48 EG Egypt 0.455 0.200 2.429 22 ES Spain 2.692 1.211 7.917 14 FI Finland 4.095 1.750 22.200 15 FR France 3.903 1.840 9.889 5 GB United Kingdom 6.526 4.527 12.267 28 GR Greece 2.000 1.000 7.786 20 HK Hong Kong 2.846 1.154 12.400 32 HR Croatia 1.667 0.714 5.545 30 HU Hungary 1.800 0.867 6.000 44 ID Indonesia 0.744 0.378 2.692 16 IE Ireland 3.688 1.500 8.400 26 IL Israel 2.500 0.500 8.667 42 IN India 0.826 0.557 1.485 18 IT Italy 3.087 1.550 8.133 19 JP Japan 2.929 1.500 11.250 26 KR Republic of Korea 2.500 0.647 12.200 46 LK Sri Lanka 0.545 0.200 4.000 36 MX Mexico 1.412 0.526 7.905 38 MY Malaysia 1.125 0.586 4.030 10 NL Netherlands 5.535 3.000 18.400 3 NO Norway 7.027 3.000 17.625 47 NP Nepal 0.500 0.200 4.714 7 NZ New Zealand 5.769 2.600 20.429 40 PH Philippines 1.048 0.713 2.810 50 PK Pakistan 0.357 0.158 2.057 24 PL Poland 2.524 1.417 8.097 27 PT Portugal 2.385 1.000 11.235 32 RO Romania 1.667 0.703 7.053 39 RS Serbia 1.095 0.400 4.818 29 SA Saudi Arabia 1.875 0.778 7.514 12 SE Sweden 5.414 2.714 18.909 17 SG Singapore 3.108 1.643 9.027 41 TH Thailand 1.045 0.500 4.556 43 TR Turkey 0.750 0.333 3.556 31 TW NaN 1.786 0.800 7.500 1 US United States of America 10.263 7.513 15.756 45 VN Viet Nam 0.700 0.300 4.000 35 ZA South Africa 1.455 0.583 6.889

United States

In the United States, creators observe a median YouTube CPM of about USD 10.26, while the lowest 2.5% of CPMs fall near USD 7.51 and the highest 2.5% exceed USD 15.75. This level of monetization places the US at the top of the global ranking, reflecting strong advertiser demand and high audience purchasing power. Australia

In Australia, the median CPM reaches around USD 7.67, with the lower percentile close to USD 5.03 and the upper percentile rising above USD 13.10. This country consistently remains in the high-value tier because brands actively invest in digital advertising and engagement rates remain strong. Norway

Norway records a median CPM of USD 7.03, with values ranging from USD 3.00 to USD 17.63 at the top 2.5%. This wide gap shows that premium niches such as technology, finance, and B2B content can capture significantly higher monetization. Switzerland

In Switzerland, creators experience a median CPM of about USD 6.89, with a lower range near USD 2.86 and a higher range exceeding USD 19.64. This level of variation indicates that certain audience segments attract advertisers willing to pay much higher rates. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom reports a median CPM of roughly USD 6.53, with lower results around USD 4.53 and upper values approaching USD 12.27. The strong digital economy contributes to these CPM levels, which consistently rank among Europe’s highest. Canada

In Canada, the median CPM is approximately USD 5.71, with a lower percentile of USD 3.53 and an upper percentile of USD 11.46. Growth in online retail and technology advertising continues to support higher earnings for creators. Netherlands

The Netherlands sees a median CPM of USD 5.54, with low-end values around USD 3.00 and top values near USD 18.40. The broad spread shows that certain categories, such as finance and education, tend to deliver higher monetisation outcomes. Sweden

Sweden holds a median CPM near USD 5.41, starting from USD 2.71 at the lower percentile and reaching USD 18.91 in the upper bracket. High competition among brands for digital visibility plays a major role in these rates. Belgium

Belgium records a median CPM of USD 5.60, supported by a lower bound of USD 2.67 and an upper bound above USD 20.33. This high upper range indicates that Belgium’s niche audiences can deliver strong advertiser value. Germany

In Germany, the median CPM is approximately USD 5.53, with the lowest percentile near USD 3.57 and the highest reaching USD 13.35. Germany’s large and diverse audience base supports stable advertiser demand across multiple content types. France

France presents a median CPM close to USD 3.90, with low values near USD 1.84 and premium CPMs rising above USD 9.88. The country’s growing digital video consumption supports steady monetization for creators. Italy

Italy offers a median CPM of around USD 3.09, with a lower range of USD 1.55 and a higher range of USD 8.13. Growth in mobile video audiences continues to support stronger RPM outcomes for content creators. Japan

Japan posts a median CPM of USD 2.93, with values ranging from USD 1.50 to USD 11.25 among the top performers. High engagement in gaming, tech, and educational content often boosts monetization. Singapore

Singapore shows a median CPM near USD 3.11, starting from USD 1.64 and reaching USD 9.03 at the top percentile. Strong digital ad spending in finance and technology contributes to this performance. United Arab Emirates

In the UAE, the median CPM stands near USD 2.60, while low values rest around USD 1.15 and high values exceed USD 8.24. The expansion of digital marketing within retail and luxury categories strengthens advertiser investment. Hong Kong

Hong Kong reports a median CPM of USD 2.85, ranging from USD 1.15 to USD 12.40. Higher results at the top reflect demand for audiences interested in finance and international business. Poland

Poland records a median CPM of USD 2.52, with the lower percentile at USD 1.42 and the upper percentile at USD 8.10. Increased video consumption among younger audiences is supporting more consistent monetization. Brazil

Brazil’s median CPM sits near USD 1.14, with lows at USD 0.46 and highs around USD 4.94. The market is large, but CPMs remain modest because advertiser budgets are spread across many digital platforms. India

India has a median CPM of USD 0.83, with the lower percentile at USD 0.56 and upper values close to USD 1.49. Despite fast-growing digital audiences, CPM levels remain low because advertisers focus heavily on cost-efficient broad-reach campaigns. Pakistan

Pakistan has one of the lowest CPMs, with a median of around USD 0.36, lows at USD 0.16, and highs near USD 2.06. Large viewer volumes contrast with limited advertiser budgets, creating lower earnings for creators.

Conclusion

YouTube Ad Revenue statistics: The rapid expansion of YouTube’s ad revenue ecosystem shows no signs of slowing, driven by its global audience of millions, the extensive reach of powerful creators, and growing interest in digital video advertising. The site with more than 2.7 billion users and trillions in quarterly ad revenue is still a primary drafter of the future of online media.

YouTube’s influence extends from the industry to viewers, taking over the record for audience, creating new markets for influencers, and driving Premium subscribers to exponential growth. Over the years, YouTube has consistently been the innovator, redefining entertainment and cementing its status as one of the major players in the advertising sector of the present era.

FAQ . How much advertising revenue did YouTube generate in Q3 2025? The advertising revenue of YouTube in the third quarter of 2025 reached US$10.26 billion. That was an increase of 15% over Q2 2025, which indicated strong growth due to the increasing demand from advertisers and the expanding global audience. Which countries have the highest numbers of YouTube users? In 2024, India ranked first worldwide with 637.1 million users on YouTube, followed by Russia with 95.38 million. On the other hand, Iceland had the fewest number of users, only 0.26 million. These numbers are derived from Statista’s Key Market Indicators and platform usage data. Who are the most viewed and most subscribed YouTube channels? Wiz Khalifa’s Music Channel took the monthly viewership of 6 billion in January 2025, ranking first. In terms of subscribers, T-Series still held the topmost position with 229 million, followed by the likes of creators such as MrBeast and PewDiePie. How important is YouTube to Google’s overall revenue? YouTube’s portion was 13.66% of Google’s total advertising revenue in 2024, leading to US$36.1 billion of revenue. This proportion is still growing because of digital video advertising that is being invested in heavily and YouTube’s audience that is broadening in terms of location. How strong is the growth of YouTube Premium? YouTube Premium has proven to be a rapidly growing service from the very beginning of its operation. The total number of subscribers went up from 1.5 million in 2015 to 96 million in 2023. The ultimate figure for future subscribers set at 1.05 billion in 2024 hints at a significant global expansion or a change in the strategy of YouTube concerning the Premium offerings.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

