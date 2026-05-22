6 Best Krisp Alternatives That Actually Cover Your Meetings

Krisp earned its reputation by solving a specific problem extremely well: background noise on calls. If you worked from a busy apartment in 2020, Krisp felt like magic. It cleaned up your audio in real time, made your calls sound professional, and didn’t require any hardware.

But the AI meeting assistant market has changed significantly since then. Noise cancellation has become a commodity — most operating systems and conferencing platforms now include it natively. What teams actually need in 2026 is accurate transcription, structured summaries, CRM integration, multilingual support, and data privacy they can point to in a contract.

Krisp has expanded into these areas, but it’s playing catch-up. Language support tops out at 16+ languages. There’s no permanent free plan — only a 7-day trial. The mobile app is restricted to paid users. And several capabilities that are standard in competing tools require a paid plan before you can properly evaluate them.

Here’s what’s worth switching to, and why.

Quick Summary: Bluedot AI Note Taker is the best Krisp alternative overall — bot-free like Krisp, but with 100+ languages, a genuine iOS/Android app, private-by-default transcripts, and a free plan that lets you actually evaluate the product. Fireflies for CRM automation. Fathom for the best free tier. tl;dv for async teams. Otter for real-time in-person recording. MeetGeek for team-level conversation analytics.

Why People Leave Krisp

The reasons people look for Krisp alternatives tend to cluster around a few specific friction points.

Language support is a hard ceiling. Krisp supports 16+ languages. For teams that work across markets — or even for a single professional with clients in multiple countries — this becomes a blocker quickly. Competitors support 30 to 100+ languages at the same or lower price point.

No permanent free plan. The 7-day trial gives you a taste of the product, but it’s not enough time to evaluate whether a note-taking tool fits your actual meeting workflow. Most competing tools offer a genuinely usable free tier.

Mobile is paid-only. If you want to capture in-person meetings on your phone, you need a paid Krisp subscription. Several alternatives include mobile apps on their free plans.

Noise cancellation has become table stakes. macOS, Windows, Zoom, Teams, and Google Meet all include noise suppression natively in 2026. The feature that made Krisp essential four years ago is now a checkbox most teams don’t need a dedicated subscription for.

Narrower integration depth. Krisp integrates with HubSpot, Salesforce, Notion, Jira, and Asana — a solid list, but competitors like Fireflies offer 200+ integrations. For teams with complex multi-tool workflows, this matters.

What to Look for in a Krisp Alternative

Language support — How many languages for transcription and AI summaries? This is where Krisp falls furthest behind.

Bot-free recording — Krisp is bot-free, which is one of its genuine strengths. Not all alternatives match this. If discretion on client calls matters, prioritize tools that record from your device.

Free plan quality — A trial period is not the same as a free plan. Tools with genuinely usable free tiers let you build a workflow before committing.

Mobile app — In-person meetings happen. A mobile app that records ambient audio is the only way to cover them.

Privacy and data handling — Does the tool train AI on your meeting recordings? This should be a dealbreaker for teams handling sensitive conversations.

Integration depth — Which CRM, project management, and communication tools does it connect to natively?

#1. Bluedot — Best Overall Krisp Alternative

Bluedot AI notetaker is the natural replacement for teams that value Krisp’s bot-free approach but need broader language support, a mobile app that doesn’t require a subscription, and a free plan that actually works.

Like Krisp, Bluedot records without a visible bot participant. It works through a Chrome extension or native apps for macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android — capturing audio from your device, with nothing appearing in the attendee list. Your clients see a normal call.

Where Bluedot pulls ahead of Krisp on every dimension that matters for meeting documentation:

100+ languages versus Krisp’s 16+. For global teams or professionals with international clients, this isn’t a minor difference. It’s the difference between a tool that works and one that covers most of your use cases.

Free plan with real functionality. Five lifetime meetings on the free plan — enough to run it through a real week of calls and understand what the summaries look like, how the transcript reads, and whether the AI chatbot is useful for your workflow. Krisp gives you 7 days.

iOS and Android apps on all plans. In-person meetings, phone calls, and any conversation that doesn’t happen on video are covered from day one, not locked behind a subscription upgrade.

Private by default. Transcripts don’t get automatically shared with other meeting participants. Nothing in Bluedot’s infrastructure is used to train AI models on your meeting content. For teams with NDAs or sensitive client conversations, this combination matters.

AI chatbot across your meeting history. Ask plain-language questions across every meeting you’ve recorded — “what did the client say about the budget in March?” — and get a direct answer with a timestamp. Krisp doesn’t offer this.

One-click transcript editing. Edit the transcript and the recording updates automatically, without a multi-step workflow.

The one area where Krisp has a genuine edge: real-time noise cancellation as a system-level audio enhancement. If your environment is consistently noisy and audio quality is the primary bottleneck, Krisp’s pre-processing makes transcription more accurate before it even starts. For most office and home-office environments in 2026, this advantage is marginal.

Pricing:

Free: 5 lifetime meetings, 1-hour recording cap

Basic: $14/member/month (annual) — unlimited audio meetings

Pro: $20/member/month (annual) — unlimited video, no duration cap

Business: $32/member/month (annual) — CRM and ATS integrations, SSO

Best for: Teams switching from Krisp who want bot-free recording with significantly broader language support, a usable free plan, and mobile coverage for in-person meetings.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Bot-free — nothing in the attendee list Free plan: 5 lifetime meetings 100+ languages vs. Krisp’s 16+ No real-time noise cancellation Free plan — evaluate before you commit iOS and Android on all plans Private by default, no AI training on your data AI chatbot across full meeting history One-click transcript editing

#2. Fireflies AI — Best for CRM Automation

Fireflies AI is the right alternative if the reason you’re leaving Krisp is integration depth. It records via a visible bot, transcribes in 100+ languages, and pushes meeting data automatically into Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Notion, Slack, Asana, and 200+ other tools — after every call, without any manual step.

For sales teams currently spending 15-20 minutes per call updating CRM records, Fireflies eliminates that entirely. The AskFred AI assistant lets managers query the entire team’s meeting library — not just their own calls — which changes how call review and coaching work at scale. Sentiment analysis gives post-call breakdowns of engagement and tone.

Fireflies explicitly does not train AI on your meeting content, and the free plan with 800 minutes of storage is one of the more generous entry points in the category.

The trade-off Krisp users will notice immediately: the bot is visible in every meeting. “Fred Notetaker has entered the meeting” changes the dynamic on first-impression external calls. If you’re leaving Krisp specifically because you value its bot-free approach, Fireflies isn’t a straight replacement on that dimension.

Pricing:

Free: 800 minutes storage, limited credits

Pro: $10/member/month (annual) — unlimited transcription, AI summaries

Business: $19/member/month (annual) — video recording, conversation intelligence

Enterprise: $39/member/month

Best for: Revenue teams that need meeting notes to flow automatically into CRM tools and don’t need bot-free recording on external calls.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 200+ integrations — deepest CRM automation in this list Visible bot in every meeting 100+ languages Credit-based AI features deplete quickly Sentiment analysis after each call Auto-sharing defaults need adjusting Does not train AI on meeting content Generous free plan (800 minutes storage)

#3. Fathom — Best Free Plan

Fathom offers what Krisp doesn’t: a genuinely unlimited free plan. Unlimited recordings, unlimited transcription, unlimited storage — no credit card, no expiry, no monthly cap.

For professionals who want to switch away from Krisp’s paid-only model and properly evaluate an alternative before committing, Fathom is the most honest starting point available. Summaries arrive within about 30 seconds of a call ending, consistently faster than most tools. The 15+ AI summary templates produce different output formats for different meeting types without per-meeting configuration.

The limitations that Krisp users will notice: no mobile app on any plan, which means in-person meetings aren’t covered. The bot is visible in every call. CRM field sync requires the Business plan at $25/member/month. And AI summaries are capped at 5 per month on the free plan before stepping down to a simpler format.

For individuals whose meetings happen entirely on video and who want a free alternative to Krisp, Fathom is the clearest recommendation.

Pricing:

Free: Unlimited recordings, 5 AI summaries/month

Premium: $16/month (annual) — unlimited AI summaries

Team: $15/member/month (annual)

Business: $25/member/month (annual) — CRM field sync

Best for: Individual professionals switching from Krisp who want a strong free alternative for video-only meetings.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Genuinely unlimited free recordings Visible bot in every meeting Fast summaries — ~30 seconds post-call No mobile app on any plan 15+ AI summary templates AI summaries: 5/month on free tier SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA compliant CRM sync requires Business tier Does not train AI on your data 28 languages — narrower than Bluedot

#4. tl;dv — Best for Async Teams

tl;dv is purpose-built for the problem that most Krisp users don’t have Krisp for: getting meeting content to people who weren’t on the call. Select any line in the transcript and tl;dv generates a shareable video clip of that exact moment — ready to drop into Slack in seconds.

For product teams, UX researchers, and async-first organizations where decisions from meetings need to reach distributed stakeholders, this workflow replaces a genuinely painful manual process. Multi-meeting intelligence adds another layer: tl;dv can analyze patterns across your full meeting library and generate recurring reports without anyone reviewing individual calls.

The Pro plan at ~$10/month (annual) is one of the most affordable paid options in the category. GDPR compliance with EU data residency is available — relevant for European teams.

The main limitation: the free plan caps AI-powered summaries at 10 for the entire lifetime of the account, not per month. Most active users exhaust this within a week. No mobile app.

Pricing:

Free: Unlimited recordings, 10 AI summaries lifetime

Pro: ~$10/member/month (annual)

Business: $59/member/month — sales coaching, CRM mapping

Best for: Async-first teams and product managers who regularly share specific meeting moments with people outside the call.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Best video clip creation for async sharing Free plan: 10 lifetime AI summaries total Multi-meeting intelligence and recurring reports Visible bot in meetings Affordable Pro plan (~$10/month) No mobile app GDPR with EU data residency Large gap: Pro ($10) to Business ($59) 30+ languages

#5. Otter AI — Best for Real-Time In-Person Recording

Otter AI is the alternative to reach for when the specific gap Krisp doesn’t fill is in-person recording. Its iPhone and Android apps transcribe in real time — the transcript appears on screen as people speak — covering lectures, face-to-face client meetings, site visits, and any conversation that happens away from a computer.

For professionals whose work includes significant in-person interaction alongside video calls, this capability is genuinely differentiated. No other tool in this comparison handles real-time mobile transcription as well.

The caveats are significant. Otter is the only AI meeting tool to face a class-action lawsuit over data handling, with allegations that personal meeting information is used for AI model training. The platform auto-joins calendar meetings by default and has a documented history of sharing transcripts with all participants without explicit per-call consent. Language support is limited to four languages. These behaviors can be configured away, but they’re defaults worth knowing before signing up.

Pricing:

Free: 300 minutes/month, 30 minutes/session

Pro: $8.33/member/month (annual)

Business: $20/member/month (annual)

Best for: Professionals whose primary use case is real-time mobile transcription for in-person meetings, with full awareness of the privacy trade-offs.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Best real-time in-person transcription on iPhone and Android Class-action lawsuit over data handling Live transcript view during conversations Only 4 languages Strong Mac and iOS sync Auto-joins and auto-shares by default Free plan available Free: 300 min/month, 30 min/session cap

#6. MeetGeek — Best for Team Analytics

MeetGeek goes beyond note-taking into meeting intelligence. It produces transcripts and summaries alongside conversation analytics: talk-time distribution, engagement scores, sentiment tracking, and coaching insights that surface patterns across multiple meetings over time.

For managers switching from Krisp who want data on how their team’s calls are performing — not just documentation of individual meetings — MeetGeek covers that ground better than any other tool in this list. A mobile app handles in-person and offline recording, which directly addresses one of Krisp’s limitations (mobile apps on paid plans only).

60+ language support puts it well ahead of Krisp. The free plan includes 5 hours of transcription per month with access to some integrations — more useful than Krisp’s trial-only entry point.

Pricing:

Free: 5 hours/month, basic summaries

Pro: $15/member/month — unlimited transcription

Business: $29/member/month — conversation analytics, coaching metrics

Best for: Team leads and managers who want performance data from calls alongside documentation — and who need a mobile app for in-person recording on any plan.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Conversation analytics: talk time, sentiment, engagement Visible bot in meetings Mobile app for in-person recording Analytics features require Business tier 60+ languages Free plan: 5 hours/month More feature-rich free tier than Krisp Coaching insights across multiple meetings

Side-by-Side Comparison

Tool Bot-Free Languages Mobile App Free Plan Best For Bluedot ✅ 100+ ✅ All plans 5 meetings Best overall replacement Fireflies ❌ 100+ ✅ 800 min storage CRM automation Fathom ❌ 28 ❌ Unlimited recordings Best free plan tl;dv ❌ 30+ ❌ 10 summaries lifetime Async teams Otter AI ❌ (bot on video) 4 ✅ 300 min/month In-person recording MeetGeek ❌ 60+ ✅ 5 hours/month Team analytics Krisp ✅ 16+ Paid only 7-day trial Noise cancellation

Which Krisp Alternative Is Right for You?

You valued Krisp’s bot-free approach and want to keep it: Bluedot. Same privacy, significantly better language support, mobile app included, and a free plan that doesn’t expire in a week.

Your team lives in Salesforce or HubSpot: Fireflies. The CRM automation depth is hard to match, and the 200+ integrations cover most stack configurations.

You want a free tool that doesn’t have a countdown: Fathom. Unlimited recordings at zero cost, no credit card, no tricks — just the 5 AI summary per month cap on the free tier.

Your team is async and shares meeting content constantly: tl;dv. The video clip workflow is the fastest way to get a specific meeting moment to someone who wasn’t on the call.

You need in-person iPhone recording as a primary use case: Otter AI. It does real-time mobile transcription better than anything else in this list, privacy caveats included.

You manage a team and want coaching data across calls: MeetGeek. The conversation analytics go well beyond what documentation tools provide, and the mobile app covers in-person meetings on any plan.

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Saisuman Revankar Saisuman is a skilled content writer with a passion for mobile technology, law, and science. She creates featured articles for websites and newsletters and conducts thorough research for medical professionals and researchers. Fluent in five languages, Saisuman's love for reading and languages sparked her writing career. She holds a Master's degree in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has experience working in a Human Resources firm. Saisuman has also worked with a French international company. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and singing classical songs. Now at Smartphone Thoughts, Saisuman specializes in reviewing smartphones and analyzing app statistics, making complex information easy to understand for readers.

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